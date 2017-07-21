13

الجانب الآخر للتكامل الأوروبي الأطلسي

مدريد - كثير من الناس يساوون الاتحاد الأوروبي مع أوروبا، مع تجاهل بعض الفوارق البسيطة. من وجهة نظر تاريخية، من الواضح أن الاتحاد الأوروبي، بعد أن ساهم في إنهاء قرون من الحرب والصراع العنيف بين دوله الأعضاء، يجسد في الوقت الحاضر نقيض أوربا ما قبل عام 1945. ومن الناحية الجغرافية، فقد مكنته التوسعات المتتالية من عكس صورة المساحة الكاملة للقارة الأوروبية، بشكل أوثق.

إلا أن خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي قد ذكرنا بشيء أساسي كان مخفيا حتى الآن: إن اتجاه الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى التوسع ليس أمرا حاسما، فاستمرار الاتحاد الأوروبي ككيان سياسي لا ينبغي أن يكون من المُسَلم به.

وقد ميزت ديناميتان رئيسيتان مسار الاتحاد الأوروبي على مر السنين، وموقف الجماعات الأوروبية من قبل. فمن ناحية، أصبح التكامل الأوروبي أعمق، ومن ناحية أخرى، اتسع نطاق فوائد الاندماج ليشمل عددا متزايدا من الدول. وأدى سقوط جدار برلين في عام 1989 إلى المزيد من الفرص - والتحديات الرئيسية. ومع انهيار الشيوعية، اختفت أوروبا المقسمة التي نشأت في يالطا، ولم يعد التوسع في الاتحاد الأوروبي يقتصر على الدول المنتمية إلى المدار الغربي.

لكن المنظمة الأولى التي تولت المهمة الحساسة المتمثلة في إدماج أوروبا الغربية والشرقية هي منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي. في عام 1997، قبل عامين من أن تصبح الجمهورية التشيكية وهنغاريا وبولندا أعضاء كاملة، توصل التحالف إلى اتفاق مع روسيا - ما يسمى بالقانون المؤسس - لتخفيف أثر التصادم. ويمثل هذا الاتفاق نهاية حقيقية للحرب الباردة. وفي عام 2004، انضمت تلك البلدان إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي، إلى جانب سبعة بلدان أخرى. ويبدو أن مجالات النفوذ التقليدية في أوروبا تلاشت، حيث تعززت  جاذبية الاتحاد الأوروبي على نطاق قاري وعالمي.

وكما قال ألتييرو سبينيلي في أوائل الأربعينيات، كان على الحركة الموالية لأوروبا أن تجد "حلا لا يتجاهل المشاعر الوطنية، بل يتيح وسيلة لظهورها دون قيود". وبالنسبة للبلدان التي كانت تحت سيطرة الاتحاد السوفييتي، يمثل الاتحاد الأوروبي - بالإضافة إلى ضمان الديمقراطية وحقوق الإنسان - طريقا لتحقيق الإعمال الحقيقي لتطلعاتها الوطنية. وفي ذلك الوقت، كان التكامل الأوروبي موضع تقدير لأنه لم يتسبب في أي خسارة فعلية للسيادة؛ على العكس من ذلك، قدم الاتحاد الأوروبي مزايا اجتماعية واقتصادية كبيرة، مما مكن أعضاءه من زيادة نفوذهم الدولي إلى أقصى حد.

وبعد اختفاء الستار الحديدي، كانت المملكة المتحدة وألمانيا التي أعيد توحيدها هما الدافعان الرئيسيان لاتجاه الاتحاد الأوروبي نحو الشرق، على الرغم من اختلاف دوافعهما. وبينما رأى المحافظون البريطانيون التوسع كوسيلة لإبطاء تعمق الاندماج، اعتبر المستشار الألماني هلموت كول أن كلا من الديناميات متوافقة. وهكذا ظلا، حتى في القرن الحادي والعشرين.

ولسوء الحظ، فقد أثارت النتائج في استفتاءين من الاستفتاءات الأربعة بشأن دستور الاتحاد الأوروبي المقترح، الذي عقد بعد سنة من توسع الاتحاد "الانفجار الكبير" لعام 2004، شكوكا بشأن هذا التوافق. إن الإيحاء بأن "السباكين البولنديين" سيعملون على سرقة وظائف السكان المحليين، مهما كان غير مبرر ومهين، لكنه خلف صدى عميقا للغاية، خاصة في فرنسا، حيث قام الفرنسيون والهولنديون على حد سواء برفض المشروع الدستوري الطموح. وقد ترك هذا الإخفاق الاتحاد الأوروبي مشوشا، وقد خفف بشكل مؤقت بسبب توقيع معاهدة لشبونة.

ومن المفارقات، أن عبارة "السباكين البولنديين" ظهرت مجددا بعد أكثر من عقد من الزمان، خلال حملة الاستفتاء على خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي. وفي المملكة المتحدة التي دعمت توسع الاتحاد، استخدم العمال من أوروبا الوسطى والشرقية ككبش فداء في حملة الانفصال عن الاتحاد الأوروبي. وبعد ما وصفه عالم الاجتماع أنتوني جيدنز "بالسيناريو النائم"، قررت المملكة المتحدة التخلي عن الاتحاد الأوروبي دون مناقشة صادقة ومستنيرة حول الأمور الجادة.

ولكن هناك مفارقات تثور في وسط وشرق أوروبا أيضا. بولندا على سبيل المثال، وبفضل مصالحها مع ألمانيا، استحوذت على دور قيادي في المجتمع الأوروبي الأطلسي، وحولت المحور الفرنسي الألماني إلى "مثلث فايمار". وكانت الفوائد التي حصلت عليها بولندا من إعادة وضعها الجغرافي السياسي مثيرة للإعجاب، حتى حين تمت مقارنة بيانات الاقتصاد الكلي مع بيانات بلد مثل أوكرانيا، التي اتبعت مسارا مختلفا للغاية بعد انهيار الشيوعية. وفي عام 1990، كان نصيب الفرد من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في أوكرانيا أعلى من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في بولندا؛ لكن بحلول عام 2016، كان نصيب الفرد من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في بولندا أعلى بأربع مرات تقريبا من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في أوكرانيا.

على الرغم من ذلك، تسعى الحكومة البولندية اليوم للاستفادة من الضعف الحالي في أوروبا، وذلك باستخدام زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب الأخيرة كوسيلة لتقسيم الاتحاد الأوروبي، وبالتالي تستطيع الاستمرار في تجويف المؤسسات الديمقراطية في بولندا دون خوف من أي عائق خارجي.

وتعد بولندا اليوم أيضا مكانا مناسبا لخطابات مناهضة للمهاجرين، التي تولد رغبة حنينية في التراجع إلى الحدود الوطنية لسنوات عديدة. على ما يبدو، لا يرى حزب القانون والعدالة الحاكم أن المهاجرين البولنديين كانوا مصدر العداء في بريطانيا وأماكن أخرى. والأكثر من ذلك فإن الحكومة البولندية في طريقها إلى إنشاء دولة غير ليبرالية داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي، على خطى رئيس وزراء المجر، فيكتور أوربان.

ويستند نموذج الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى سلسلة من الالتزامات الأساسية التي يجب احترامها. فقد كانت هذه الالتزامات بالتحديد ما جذب دول الكتلة السوفيتية السابقة إلى التماس العضوية. ومن الواضح أن كل تقدم اجتماعي وسياسي له جانب سلبي، ولكن بنفس القدر، حتى صعود القومية والشعبية له جانب اٍيجابي. من خلال وضع نفسه ضد كل من هذه القوى، وخلق خطاب جديد يستجيب لأولويات المجتمع الأوروبي الحالية، يمكن للاتحاد الأوروبي استعادة شرعيته وازدهاره. ويمكننا القول أن مستقبل أوروبا يعتمد عليه.