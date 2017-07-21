الجانب الآخر للتكامل الأوروبي الأطلسي

مدريد - كثير من الناس يساوون الاتحاد الأوروبي مع أوروبا، مع تجاهل بعض الفوارق البسيطة. من وجهة نظر تاريخية، من الواضح أن الاتحاد الأوروبي، بعد أن ساهم في إنهاء قرون من الحرب والصراع العنيف بين دوله الأعضاء، يجسد في الوقت الحاضر نقيض أوربا ما قبل عام 1945. ومن الناحية الجغرافية، فقد مكنته التوسعات المتتالية من عكس صورة المساحة الكاملة للقارة الأوروبية، بشكل أوثق.
إلا أن خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي قد ذكرنا بشيء أساسي كان مخفيا حتى الآن: إن اتجاه الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى التوسع ليس أمرا حاسما، فاستمرار الاتحاد الأوروبي ككيان سياسي لا ينبغي أن يكون من المُسَلم به.
وقد ميزت ديناميتان رئيسيتان مسار الاتحاد الأوروبي على مر السنين، وموقف الجماعات الأوروبية من قبل. فمن ناحية، أصبح التكامل الأوروبي أعمق، ومن ناحية أخرى، اتسع نطاق فوائد الاندماج ليشمل عددا متزايدا من الدول. وأدى سقوط جدار برلين في عام 1989 إلى المزيد من الفرص - والتحديات الرئيسية. ومع انهيار الشيوعية، اختفت أوروبا المقسمة التي نشأت في يالطا، ولم يعد التوسع في الاتحاد الأوروبي يقتصر على الدول المنتمية إلى المدار الغربي.
لكن المنظمة الأولى التي تولت المهمة الحساسة المتمثلة في إدماج أوروبا الغربية والشرقية هي منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي. في عام 1997، قبل عامين من أن تصبح الجمهورية التشيكية وهنغاريا وبولندا أعضاء كاملة، توصل التحالف إلى اتفاق مع روسيا - ما يسمى بالقانون المؤسس - لتخفيف أثر التصادم. ويمثل هذا الاتفاق نهاية حقيقية للحرب الباردة. وفي عام 2004، انضمت تلك البلدان إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي، إلى جانب سبعة بلدان أخرى. ويبدو أن مجالات النفوذ التقليدية في أوروبا تلاشت، حيث تعززت جاذبية الاتحاد الأوروبي على نطاق قاري وعالمي.
وكما قال ألتييرو سبينيلي في أوائل الأربعينيات، كان على الحركة الموالية لأوروبا أن تجد "حلا لا يتجاهل المشاعر الوطنية، بل يتيح وسيلة لظهورها دون قيود". وبالنسبة للبلدان التي كانت تحت سيطرة الاتحاد السوفييتي، يمثل الاتحاد الأوروبي - بالإضافة إلى ضمان الديمقراطية وحقوق الإنسان - طريقا لتحقيق الإعمال الحقيقي لتطلعاتها الوطنية. وفي ذلك الوقت، كان التكامل الأوروبي موضع تقدير لأنه لم يتسبب في أي خسارة فعلية للسيادة؛ على العكس من ذلك، قدم الاتحاد الأوروبي مزايا اجتماعية واقتصادية كبيرة، مما مكن أعضاءه من زيادة نفوذهم الدولي إلى أقصى حد.
وبعد اختفاء الستار الحديدي، كانت المملكة المتحدة وألمانيا التي أعيد توحيدها هما الدافعان الرئيسيان لاتجاه الاتحاد الأوروبي نحو الشرق، على الرغم من اختلاف دوافعهما. وبينما رأى المحافظون البريطانيون التوسع كوسيلة لإبطاء تعمق الاندماج، اعتبر المستشار الألماني هلموت كول أن كلا من الديناميات متوافقة. وهكذا ظلا، حتى في القرن الحادي والعشرين.
ولسوء الحظ، فقد أثارت النتائج في استفتاءين من الاستفتاءات الأربعة بشأن دستور الاتحاد الأوروبي المقترح، الذي عقد بعد سنة من توسع الاتحاد "الانفجار الكبير" لعام 2004، شكوكا بشأن هذا التوافق. إن الإيحاء بأن "السباكين البولنديين" سيعملون على سرقة وظائف السكان المحليين، مهما كان غير مبرر ومهين، لكنه خلف صدى عميقا للغاية، خاصة في فرنسا، حيث قام الفرنسيون والهولنديون على حد سواء برفض المشروع الدستوري الطموح. وقد ترك هذا الإخفاق الاتحاد الأوروبي مشوشا، وقد خفف بشكل مؤقت بسبب توقيع معاهدة لشبونة.
ومن المفارقات، أن عبارة "السباكين البولنديين" ظهرت مجددا بعد أكثر من عقد من الزمان، خلال حملة الاستفتاء على خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي. وفي المملكة المتحدة التي دعمت توسع الاتحاد، استخدم العمال من أوروبا الوسطى والشرقية ككبش فداء في حملة الانفصال عن الاتحاد الأوروبي. وبعد ما وصفه عالم الاجتماع أنتوني جيدنز "بالسيناريو النائم"، قررت المملكة المتحدة التخلي عن الاتحاد الأوروبي دون مناقشة صادقة ومستنيرة حول الأمور الجادة.
ولكن هناك مفارقات تثور في وسط وشرق أوروبا أيضا. بولندا على سبيل المثال، وبفضل مصالحها مع ألمانيا، استحوذت على دور قيادي في المجتمع الأوروبي الأطلسي، وحولت المحور الفرنسي الألماني إلى "مثلث فايمار". وكانت الفوائد التي حصلت عليها بولندا من إعادة وضعها الجغرافي السياسي مثيرة للإعجاب، حتى حين تمت مقارنة بيانات الاقتصاد الكلي مع بيانات بلد مثل أوكرانيا، التي اتبعت مسارا مختلفا للغاية بعد انهيار الشيوعية. وفي عام 1990، كان نصيب الفرد من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في أوكرانيا أعلى من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في بولندا؛ لكن بحلول عام 2016، كان نصيب الفرد من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في بولندا أعلى بأربع مرات تقريبا من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في أوكرانيا.
على الرغم من ذلك، تسعى الحكومة البولندية اليوم للاستفادة من الضعف الحالي في أوروبا، وذلك باستخدام زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب الأخيرة كوسيلة لتقسيم الاتحاد الأوروبي، وبالتالي تستطيع الاستمرار في تجويف المؤسسات الديمقراطية في بولندا دون خوف من أي عائق خارجي.
وتعد بولندا اليوم أيضا مكانا مناسبا لخطابات مناهضة للمهاجرين، التي تولد رغبة حنينية في التراجع إلى الحدود الوطنية لسنوات عديدة. على ما يبدو، لا يرى حزب القانون والعدالة الحاكم أن المهاجرين البولنديين كانوا مصدر العداء في بريطانيا وأماكن أخرى. والأكثر من ذلك فإن الحكومة البولندية في طريقها إلى إنشاء دولة غير ليبرالية داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي، على خطى رئيس وزراء المجر، فيكتور أوربان.
ويستند نموذج الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى سلسلة من الالتزامات الأساسية التي يجب احترامها. فقد كانت هذه الالتزامات بالتحديد ما جذب دول الكتلة السوفيتية السابقة إلى التماس العضوية. ومن الواضح أن كل تقدم اجتماعي وسياسي له جانب سلبي، ولكن بنفس القدر، حتى صعود القومية والشعبية له جانب اٍيجابي. من خلال وضع نفسه ضد كل من هذه القوى، وخلق خطاب جديد يستجيب لأولويات المجتمع الأوروبي الحالية، يمكن للاتحاد الأوروبي استعادة شرعيته وازدهاره. ويمكننا القول أن مستقبل أوروبا يعتمد عليه.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (13)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Barry Rosenfeld
Solana writes that by "creating a revitalized narrative that responds to the priorities of European society today, the EU can recover its legitimacy and momentum." Where is the narrative?
As is unfortunately becoming the norm for PS contributors, the problem or issue is elaborately, if not clearly stated, but without any attempt to suggest a way to resolve the issue or to solve the problem.
The weakness of the EU was seen early on when Hungary thumbed its collective nose at the EU concerning political freedom and the spineless European Council did nothing. Of course the EU, despite its rhetorical veils, exists only as an economic union. Poland, seeing the reaction to Hungary, decided to imitate it.
From an economic standpoint, the EU makes some sense. Germany exports manufactures and Poland exports its surplus labour. Germany earns export revenues and Poland gets remittances. Hungary benefits from EU handouts, but refuses to accept responsibility for implementing EU policies, e.g., refugees.
Solana, a career political operator, has many impressive titles, but where is the beef, i.e, what has he ever accomplished? From the content of the article, it would seem that the aide who wrote it was not the same as the one who invented the title. [Why is "Euro-Atlantic" mentioned in the title, but there is nothing about the Atlantic in the article?] What does Solana add to PS?
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
During the first 50 years of its existence people were happy with the EEC/EU, and proud to be a player in such a promising venture.
Unfortunately that mood is much gone in many countries and resistance is building. There are several causes.
1. The move from a trade union of sovereign states to one, all encompasing, union.
A union in which EU ruling would have superiority over the national laws of the member states.
The EU has no end goal and Germany and France want an ever closer union. This provides a "carte-blance" for the EU commission (EC) and the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to produce as many regulations as they like. In the process the political influence transfers from the citizen to the EC or ECJ. Once in place they are almost impossible to change.
Example: The massive flow of immigrants from Africa has now to be stopped by laws that were designed 70 years ago to aid a few refugees fleeing from Communist countries.
Suggestion: Goals and limits have to be given to both the EC and EJC. Priorities have to be set.
2. The expansion with many more countries.
Although the new countries were and are welcome. Many brought cultures, economic levels of development and interests, which differed much from those of the earlier EU members.
Example: Now Greece or Poland can decide if the UK, or any other EU member, is allowed to set limits on the number of immigrants it has to admit.
Suggestion: Find a practical solution.
3. The introduction of the Euro
The idea was good. But the implementation was very bad.
Now it appear there have been adequate rules developed.
However now some members do not abide by the rules.
Example: Last week Italy saved a bank with taxpayers money, against the rules.
4. The democratic deficit
The EU is ultimately lead by the heads of state of the 27 members, the Euro Counsel. That does not work efficiently so other informal decision processes have developed.
Example: There is a German-French axis, but they comprise only 34 % of the EU population.
Example: The EC is a staff supporting the Council. It has however often assumed a leading role instead of a supporting one.
Suggestion 1 : An effective EU management team should be developed.
Suggestion 2 : The most competitive EU members should get extra influence, otherwise the EU will lose its competitive edge in the world market.
Suggestion 3: The EU should operate more as a cooperation of Sovereign States. The EC role should then become a facilitator of cooperation between the member states. Develop new ideas and coordinate, instead of issuing just binding regulations.
5. The transfer union
There are thoughts in Brussel that the EU is a social Union and that wealth has to be distributed over all member states.
That the wealthier members have to support the ones less wealthier may be acceptable for many.
However it becomes different when this is being done in intransparant way and on a big scale.
Example 1: Keeping interest low at the expense of pension and saving funds, pooling of Government debts, Eurobonds, financing of outlying regions.
Suggestion: Limits have to be set on the contributions that can be asked.
6. The Unpopular Union
The EU should do things people want. People do not want Turkey in the EU, they do not want a transformation of their societies to Islam, they do not want unlimited immigration, they do not want crime from all over the EU in their streets.
The EU should also do a better job. They have responded slow to problems and failed to often in various projects.
The EU does not listen to the people.
Any critism they label as populism, which they do not have to listen to.
Suggestion 1: Restucture the EU organisation, along lines of Lean Management with maximum application of IT.
Suggetstion 2: Reasses the PR program
Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Javier Solana says the European Union had only come to "equate" with Europe after the eastward enlargement, with former Soviet states joining the EU and NATO in 2004. He also points out two particulars that have raised our awareness following the Brexit vote - "the EU’s tendency to expand is not irreversible, and the EU’s continued existence as a political entity cannot, and should not, be taken for granted." This development has "two dynamics" to thank for, that have marked the "trajectory" of today's EU and its precursor over the years.
The author sees on the one hand a deeper integration and how the "benefits of integration have extended to a growing number of states" on the other. The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 enabled a divided Europe to unite under the banner of the EU and NATO, taking eastern European countries into the "Western orbit." They saw European integration as a "guarantee of democracy and human rights – a path to the true realization of their national aspirations." As new member states, they also saw potential for "great socioeconomic advantages" and not a "loss of sovereignty," hoping "to maximize their international influence."
According to the author both the UK and the reunified Germany "were the main drivers" of the EU’s eastward enlargement - with diferent motives. While British Conservatives saw expansion as a means to slow deepening integration, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl considered both dynamics compatible." However the four referendums held since 2004 "raised doubts about that compatibility." Resentment - both unjustified and derogatory - was on the rise against "Polish Plumbers" and the "ambitious constitutional project" in various parts of Europe.
Similar argument emerged in Britain in recent years. Brexiteers complained about “Polish plumbers” and used them as "scapegoats" to justify their leaving the EU. However the UK "had backed expansion of the Union" over a decade ago. What the author sees as unfair is that "the UK decided to abandon the EU without a truly honest and informed debate about what was at stake." It explains the frustration in Brussels with Britain and Poland.
One accomplishment Poland can't deny is that it had made major economic strides since joining the EU. Yet following the 2015 elections that propelled the Euro-sceptic Law and Justice Party to power, it has become an illiberal democracy, curbing the freedom of expression, undermining judicial independence, and weakening the rule of law. The country is also "fertile ground for anti-immigrant rhetoric, which breeds on a nostalgic desire to retreat into national borders."
Since the Brexit vote, some Europeans wish it were Poland that had voted to leave the EU, instead of Britain. What is upsettling is that the government appreciates the benefits of being a EU member, while flouting EU laws and ignoring European values. The author takes the ruling Law and Justice party to task, that it "does not see the irony that it is Polish immigrants who have been the source of antagonism in Britain and elsewhere." The problem is that EU opponents in Poland that support the ruling party seem to outnumber those pro-EU forces. Polish expats will need to work harder if they want to unseat the current government in 2020.
What enrages Brussels is that the "Polish government is seeking to take advantage of Europe’s current vulnerability, using US President Donald Trump’s recent visit as a wedge to divide the EU, and thus be able to continue to hollow out Poland’s democratic institutions without fear of external hindrance." Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the governing party and Poland’s true power broker, bragged: “We have a new success, Trump’s visit.” It boosted his ego that Trump visited Poland first, choosing it over more powerful American allies like Germany, France or Britain, ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7/8. But his Bromance with Trump may soon evaporate, once it loses its sensational appeal. What's annoying is that Poland has found in Hungary a staunch ally, another illiberal democracy under the pro-Putin Viktor Orban, who aims to erode the bedrock of the EU.
The author says what attracted former Soviet states to join the EU is under attack by the very countries that sought its membership. He says "the rise of nationalism and populism has an upside" too, because in the course of heated debates and backlash, "the EU can recover its legitimacy and momentum." Indeed, Trumpism has failed to make inroads into European elections this year. And Europe's future relies on its awareness of constantly adapting to new challenges. Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
The EU started in a naive manner. The nations would subscribe to the same set of ideals and work together for the benefit of all. That stage has now come to an end.
It has become clear that the cultural differences are deeply ingrained and will not change in the short or medium term. Rather than deny and suppress them we should celebrate and accommodate them.
While that should work out well for the culturally rich southern nations, in the east the situation is different. The former eastblock countries are not all comfortable with the freedoms and choices in western societies and some would rather see government take a much firmer role. If the end result is incompatible with EU values than something has to give and that something could be membership.
Not all the members have had the same motives in pushing the EU in a particular direction and now is a good time to reconsider where it's going. Many of the eastern European countries were not in any way ready to join but were accepted anyway in the hope of lifting them up to a better and more compatible level. This however left corrupt officials in positions from which they can not be removed, except through an authoritarian leadership like now is happening in Poland. This situation may be repeated in more countries and there needs to be a strategy that deals with the causes and not just the symptoms. The eastwards expansion must stop until this is recognised and much better guidelines have been developed. There is no place for Ukraine or Turkey in their present forms in the EU, and their accession must be strongly resisted.
After every expansion comes a period of contraction and the EU must focus on building internal strength and structure, rid itself of defunct idealism and introduce the facets of economy and governance that will allow it to function from a position of solid strength. This may take several decades but will enable the countries to remain relevant in a very uncertain future.
Alone we fall but together we stand should be the motto but those countries unable to go with this should have a way to connect anyway without having to integrate. The EU can contract or expand but will never become a dictatorship. We will never see the tanks roll up to force unwilling governments to comply.
The European Union is a unique, unprecedented project that cannot be compared to anything else that has been trialled in the past. It is a project designed to deal with Europe's unique century old problems and to develop potentials that would otherwise never see the light of day. It is a high risk strategy full of uncertainties but with potentially great rewards. Long may it live and far may it travel.
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Gerry. Very good comment. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Javier,
A well-written piece.
It's true that the feudalistic thinking of continental Europe resulted in two world wars and the Cold War in the 20th-century, and one of the ways that feudalistic thinking manifests itself is via expansionism.
Feudalism is part of the continental European cultural DNA, even now in the 21st-century.
When I say that, it isn't meant to malign Europeans, much of the progress in Europe (and just look at what Europeans have accomplished over the past 12-centuries!) can be attributed to that same cultural DNA.
But it means that the rest of us, particularly those within 1500 miles of the Schengen Zone, must always be mindful of the deeply ingrained need of Europeans to expand.
Of course, there is no logical need for the EU to expand, it is merely part of the psychology of being European with feudalistic roots.
The UK, the Commonwealth of Nations members and countries like Norway don't have the same cultural DNA. Nor do the United States, Russia, or Canada.
As always, there is a solution. And as always, the solution is not given proper consideration, politicians being human beings, are more likely to let things 'drift' in hopes that the political landscape will change and they will be able to capitalize on that change.
The solution to present-day European problems is quite simple:
1. Let a speedy and fairly negotiated Brexit take place.
2. Give up on this ridiculous talk about how Russia stole Crimea (which sets the stage for 're-taking' Crimea from the Russians -- which will probably result in war)
The Crimean people over-ruled every world politician and automatically negated the portion of the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances that applied to their own territory when 97.1% of Crimean voters voted to rejoin the Russian Federation. It's over! Give up! The people of Crimea over-rule all politicians and all political agreements made by politicians, via their UN and morally guaranteed 'right to self-determination' which is a force majeure in international law.
(And finally, is President Donald Trump willing to risk a nuclear exchange with Russia over Crimea? Crimea... of all places? Are you kidding me? No offense to the good people of Crimea, but you're not worth Armageddon)
3. The EU could integrate the non-contested parts of Ukraine into the union, leaving the Donbass region to rejoin Russia.
4. Turkey should join the Russian 'orbit' and Syria should join the Anglo 'orbit'. How can this be accomplished? Simple! By lowering the rhetoric against Bashar Al Assad, by the U.S. and Russia simply swapping military bases (the U.S. military base in Incirlik Turkey for the Russian military base in Tartus, Syria) and by leaving Bashar Al Assad in power. All of this is simply done, and would probably prevent a world war, or a very serious regional conflict from occurring. For this plan to happen, we need 'larger than life' leaders; FDR, Winston Churchill, General De Gaulle, Joe Stalin, Marshal Zhukov, George S. Patton, where are you?
5. Immediately after signing non-contested Ukraine up for EU membership (but not NATO membership, as that would be far too provocative to Russia) the EU should negotiate in good faith, a bilateral trade relationship with Russia, similar to the CETA deal with Canada, which would give the EU almost direct access to almost unlimited resources within Russia's territory.
That's the way to true peace and security and to almost unlimited wealth creation potential for the EU!
Regardless of anything else, including my above suggestions, The Anglosphere is well on the way to increased cooperation and carefully chosen integration, and when I say 'The Anglosphere' I mean the entire Commonwealth of Nations members and the United States.
Anglosphere cooperation and careful integration is no longer even an option(!) due to the massive growth of the Asian tiger economies, and the size of the combined EU market -- 504 million people and a GDP higher than any other country, including the U.S.A.
Your essay really got me thinking, Javier! Thanks for the great read.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
Welcome back, John.
Great to see The Anglosphere find another ardent advocate.
European Union is not as Inclusive - The Anglosphere has been Global from inception.
Yet the narrative from Brussels believes in the Universality of The European Union.
From the First Brexit 500 years ago, The Anglosphere has achieved Size of Two Billion - despite Europe.
Ambush by Euroepan Linguistic Tribalism almost wrecked The Anglosphere.
Fortunately The-CITY-ON-THE-HILL remains in The Anglosphere.
To TRUMP any nefarious designs that Brussels dreams of.
Every 100 years.
Regards
JS
Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
BRUSSELS REDESIGNED
European ambush of The Anglosphere is a Game now 500 years old.
European Expansionism - that brought in The South and The East - stole the agenda from The Anglosphere.
America Britain Canada were in NATO - but were no longer in control, yet were required to defend France/Germany led expansionism.
The needs and demands of "The Expanded West" was not The World that Britain's Expansionism built up after The First Brexit.
The agenda of France and Germany has always differed from The Anglosphere - hence the incompatibility of "The Expanded West".
Because implicit in the design of The European Union - was the agenda to end the dominance of The Anglosphere.
And replace Britain and America with France and Germany.
BREXIT and Brexit plus plus was inevitable now.
DeGaulle demolition of the Dollar Standard in 1971 - was Europe's First Shot.
Chirac pursuit of The PetroEuro in 1999 - was Europe's Second Shot.
Naive of JS to believe in The Atlantic underwriting the end of The Anglosphere - ambushed by Europe again.
The Anglosphere Abandonment of "The Expanded West" - the end of NATO - is inevitable.
Unless Brussels is redesigned - without another Meltdown.
Merkel and JCJ will need trillions to defend Europe - Free Ride is about to end.
Only The Anglosphere Abandonment can reveal The Price that Trump is seeking.
Young Macron knows the way - keys to unlock the perfect panacea.
The Young always achieve the Impossible.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Expansionism (or colonialism under one form or another) is what led to the fall of the various empires throughout history. The current politicians, politicians to be, academics, journalists, etc....have learned nothing from history. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The EU looks disturbingly like an internecine community
In part Brexit is a reaction to that, which is never acknowledged by the EU because it raises too many questions. Brexit will damage the UK but remaining in the EU also has it's problems. The preferred solution - Remain with EU reform slips further away everyday with a lack of reality missing in on all sides, The EU gambled on a Remain vote as did Cameron in the UK. The UK now moves towards Brexit and the EU loses 15% of its budget and a major partner. It is just crazy. Meanwhile the EU remains intent on expansion despite the fact expansion has demonstrably been part of the problem. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Steve. Well put. Read more
Comment Commented Val Samonis
The EU is done; and President Trump helped to kill it. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The obvious question is what will Trump do to the US Read more
Featured
The Coming Financial Volatility
Gene Frieda believes investors in risky asset markets should be more worried about monetary tightening.
A “Macroneconomic” Revolution?
Anatole Kaletsky thinks a new policymaking doctrine could be replacing the market fundamentalism that failed in 2007.
The Protocols of Donald J. Trump
Robert Skidelsky considers why the spread of "fake news" has accelerated – and what should be done about it.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.