No World Order

Putin „saw weakness“ but on the second glance he found (too late) the opposite - Joe Biden organized a broad support for Ukraine of more than 54 countries! Putin utterly miscalculated which costed him the more than 315K casualties and the reduction of his second army in the world to the second army in Ukraine. The good old „vranjo“ will not help - the living conditions in Russia deteriorate rapidly, the base rate climbed to 16% „for longer period“. Trump is no option, if we are in the need of stability and unity. He could only be the catalyst of the disintegration of Western influence. Many thanks to Joshka Fisher for the interesting article.