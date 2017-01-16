Имперский инстинкт России

j. von Hettlingen JAN 16, 2017

According to Carl Bildt Putin is rekindling Russia's "imperial instinct," and the modern tsar has just to follow the path of history - "Russian imperialism has thrived when Europe and the West have been divided" - to reach his goal, which aims to make Ukraine as part of "Novorossiya." A century earlier the Russian empire fell after Tsar Nicholai II was overthrown during the February Revolution in 1917.

Under Tsar Alexander I, Russia conquered Eastern Europe. In 1807 it took part in the European coalitions against the Revolutionary and Napoleonic France, defeating Napoleon's invasion in 1812 in the battle of Borodino. Army officers returned home bringing liberal ideas, spurring efforts to rein in the Romanov autocracy. But the Tsar also dispatched a Russian mission to the Antartiica, which discovered the continent in 1820. Ever since Russia has paid close attention to the area.

In 1939 a brutal, militaristic, dictatorial reality had engulfed Europe. Stalin concluded a non-aggression pact with Nazi Germany, seizing eastern Poland, parts of Romania and Czechoslovakia, and then the Baltic States after the start of the World War II. He needed to distract people from economic disruption and deliberate policy of repression that led to mass famine in Ukraine and deportation of hundreds of thousands of people to numerous forced labour camps.

The 1945 Yalta Conference celebrated the Allies' victory over Nazi Germany followed by swift establishment of Soviet hegemony in Central and Eastern Europe, and Balkans. It decided the fate of post-war Europe and drew the borders of the future Cold War, which lasted for the next 40 years. For east Europeans Yalta is a name that became an euphemism for the cynical sacrifice of small nations’ freedom to great powers’ spheres of influence. Russians on the contrary enjoy seeing themselves as liberators.

As Trump is critical of America's commitment to its NATO allies and the EU, which is music to Putin's ears, this could weaken the Alliance. Even though his soon-to-be defence minister, James Mattis stands by the treaty, Trump's business-like manner sends a clear signal to Europeans, who have been under-investing in their defence, that they need to spend more. Trump insisted Europeans need to pay America for any military assistance in the future.

What causes concern is that Trump, as part of his rapprochement with Putin, might be prepared to let the Kremlin regain its zone of influence in former Soviet republics, or to reduce pressure over the issue of Ukraine, by lifting sanctions. This could create a much more unstable situation in Europe, and encourage Putin to revisit the Yalta Conference, creating a new division of the countinent into spheres of influence, which would bring back some of the instability during the Cold War.

Acquiescing to Russian aggression in Ukraine and accepting the Kremlin to call the shots there send a signal that Trump acknowledges Russia's right to invade its neighbours. It would boost his ego as trouble shooter, but it would not secure long term stability in Ukraine. Besides it will have a knock-on effect in former Soviet republics that are now part of NATO and the EU - the Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Under Trump it might be wishful thinking that the US would defend and protect NATO territory in Europe. It's time for its member states to get their act together and stand on their own feet. The author says "Russia will come to terms with itself only if the West firmly supports these countries’ independence over a prolonged period of time." It will "realize that it is in its own long-term interest to break its historical pattern, concentrate on its domestic development, and build peaceful and respectful relations with its neighbors." Indeed, Russia is a resource-rich country and its people are well educated. With fundamental reforms and modernisation, it has the potiential to be "a stable, prosperous, and peaceful Russia."﻿ Read more