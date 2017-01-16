14

Имперский инстинкт России

ВАШИНГТОН – Россия снова оказалась в центре политических дискуссий во многих западных столицах. И, в третий раз подряд, вновь избранный президент США начнет свое правление с попытки улучшения двухсторонних отношений. Для того чтобы понять, почему достичь этой цели столь сложно, полезно взглянуть на российское государство в более продолжительной исторической перспективе.

Прошла уже четверть века с момента распада Советского Союза; а в 2017 году будет отмечаться столетие русской революции, в результате которой рухнула ослабевшая за много веков царская империя. И, как оказывается, между историческими периодами, последовавшими за первым и вторым крушением империи, имеется красноречивое сходство.

Для истории России характерна непрерывная экспансия на евразийском континенте. Стремление царей к продвижению на восток, в Сибирь, является зеркальным отображением стремления Америки на запад в девятнадцатом веке, а экспансия России в Среднюю Азию совпала с колонизацией Африки европейскими державами.

Но по мере экспансии царской России на запад и на юг она сталкивалась с постоянным противодействием, и ей приходилось применять силу, чтобы сохранить за собой вновь обретенные территории. После революции 1917 года многие из этих регионов – от Ташкента до Тбилиси, от Киева до Хельсинки – захотели независимости от ига Москвы.

Сначала Владимир Ленин, казалось, уступал этим требованиям; но вскоре он создал новую Красную армию, чтобы навязать советскую власть по всей территории бывшей Российской империи. Это удалось в Украине, на Южном Кавказе и в Центральной Азии, но не удалось в Финляндии и странах Балтии, а в 1920 году Красная Армия потерпела решающее поражение под Варшавой. Благодаря этому в западной части бывшей Российской империи образовался ряд новых независимых государств.

Но затем к власти пришел Сталин. Используя террор и насильственную индустриализацию в стремлении сделать Россию снова великой, он попытался восстановить имперский контроль над ее бывшими территориями. Сталину представилась такая возможность на тайных переговорах с Адольфом Гитлером, где он потребовал возвращения того, что было потеряно после 1917 года, в том числе государств Балтии, Финляндии и части Польши.

В конце концов он получил эти территории. После развала гитлеровского рейха, не в последнюю очередь благодаря жертвам Красной Армии, Сталину был предоставлен карт-бланш на распространение советской власти глубоко в сердце Европы. Только Финляндия сохранила свою независимость ‑ благодаря чудесному стечению обстоятельств и военной силе. Прибалтийские страны были посредством грубого насилия возвращены в состав СССР, а Польша и другие страны – низведены до государств-сателлитов.

В 1976 году верховный советник государственного департамента США Генри Киссинджер высказал спорное утверждение, что Россия не смогла выстроить «органичные» отношения с этими странами. Действительно, как только Советский Союз пал, государства-сателлиты ускорили его кончину, заявив о суверенитете; в короткий срок почти все республики в составе бывшего СССР потребовали независимости и добились ее. Когда государственность получили Украина и страны Южного Кавказа, под контролем России оказалось даже меньше территории, чем после революции 1917 года.

Владимир Путин, как и Ленин столетие назад, намерен изменить это положение. С момента его прихода к власти после хаотических попыток России провести либерально-демократические реформы в 1990-е годы, становится все более очевидным, что Путин тоже стремится сделать Россию снова великой, в экономическом и геополитическом смысле. Несмотря на очевидные различия между периодом основания Советского Союза и настоящим временем, историческая параллель слишком очевидна, чтобы ее игнорировать.

При Путине Россия захватила и оккупировала часть Грузии, отторгла Крым от Украины и поддержала военной силой две фиктивные «республики» в Восточной Украине. Россия также пытается – пока безуспешно – установить «Новороссию» по всей Южной Украине.

Шаг за шагом, при любой возможности, Кремль готов использовать все доступные средства, чтобы вернуть себе то, что он считает своим. У Путина, может быть, и нет жесткого или всеобъемлющего плана реставрации империи, но у него, несомненно, есть непреходящая склонность предпринимать имперские шаги всякий раз, когда риск не слишком велик, например как в Грузии в 2008 году и в Украине в 2014 году.

Итак, какие уроки мы можем извлечь из прошлого? Во-первых, российский империализм процветает, когда в Европе и на Западе наблюдается раскол. Так было и в тот момент, когда Гитлер и Сталин подписали пакт о ненападении в 1939 году, и когда Наполеон и царь Александр заключили подобное соглашение в 1807 году. И, конечно же, нам не следует забывать о Ялтинской конференции 1945 года.

Включение стран Центральной Европы и Балтии как в НАТО, так и в Евросоюз было важно для европейской безопасности. При любом другом раскладе мы, вероятно, уже бы увязли в очень опасной борьбе за влияние с реваншистской Россией, возвращающей себе то, что она потеряла.

И распад Советского Союза в 1991 году, и российская революция в 1917 году изменили лицо региональной и глобальной политики. Как сразу после одного, так и сразу после другого события Россия демонстрировала свою историческую неспособность строить гармоничные отношения с соседними странами; а в промежуточные периоды она действовала на основе своих имперских амбиций, удовлетворяемых за счет этих стран.

Но Россия примирится с собой только в том случае, если Запад будет твердо поддерживать независимость этих стран в течение длительного периода времени. В конце концов Россия поймет, что в ее же собственных долгосрочных интересах разрушить этот исторический шаблон, сосредоточиться на внутреннем развитии и выстроить мирные и уважительные отношения со своими соседями.

Мы, конечно, пока этого не достигли, однако это не причина сдаться – или отречься от уроков истории. Нам нужна стабильная, процветающая и мирная Россия. И этого можно достичь только при решительной поддержке независимости и суверенитета всех ее соседей.