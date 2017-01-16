Имперский инстинкт России

ВАШИНГТОН – Россия снова оказалась в центре политических дискуссий во многих западных столицах. И, в третий раз подряд, вновь избранный президент США начнет свое правление с попытки улучшения двухсторонних отношений. Для того чтобы понять, почему достичь этой цели столь сложно, полезно взглянуть на российское государство в более продолжительной исторической перспективе.
Прошла уже четверть века с момента распада Советского Союза; а в 2017 году будет отмечаться столетие русской революции, в результате которой рухнула ослабевшая за много веков царская империя. И, как оказывается, между историческими периодами, последовавшими за первым и вторым крушением империи, имеется красноречивое сходство.
Для истории России характерна непрерывная экспансия на евразийском континенте. Стремление царей к продвижению на восток, в Сибирь, является зеркальным отображением стремления Америки на запад в девятнадцатом веке, а экспансия России в Среднюю Азию совпала с колонизацией Африки европейскими державами.
Но по мере экспансии царской России на запад и на юг она сталкивалась с постоянным противодействием, и ей приходилось применять силу, чтобы сохранить за собой вновь обретенные территории. После революции 1917 года многие из этих регионов – от Ташкента до Тбилиси, от Киева до Хельсинки – захотели независимости от ига Москвы.
Сначала Владимир Ленин, казалось, уступал этим требованиям; но вскоре он создал новую Красную армию, чтобы навязать советскую власть по всей территории бывшей Российской империи. Это удалось в Украине, на Южном Кавказе и в Центральной Азии, но не удалось в Финляндии и странах Балтии, а в 1920 году Красная Армия потерпела решающее поражение под Варшавой. Благодаря этому в западной части бывшей Российской империи образовался ряд новых независимых государств.
Но затем к власти пришел Сталин. Используя террор и насильственную индустриализацию в стремлении сделать Россию снова великой, он попытался восстановить имперский контроль над ее бывшими территориями. Сталину представилась такая возможность на тайных переговорах с Адольфом Гитлером, где он потребовал возвращения того, что было потеряно после 1917 года, в том числе государств Балтии, Финляндии и части Польши.
В конце концов он получил эти территории. После развала гитлеровского рейха, не в последнюю очередь благодаря жертвам Красной Армии, Сталину был предоставлен карт-бланш на распространение советской власти глубоко в сердце Европы. Только Финляндия сохранила свою независимость ‑ благодаря чудесному стечению обстоятельств и военной силе. Прибалтийские страны были посредством грубого насилия возвращены в состав СССР, а Польша и другие страны – низведены до государств-сателлитов.
В 1976 году верховный советник государственного департамента США Генри Киссинджер высказал спорное утверждение, что Россия не смогла выстроить «органичные» отношения с этими странами. Действительно, как только Советский Союз пал, государства-сателлиты ускорили его кончину, заявив о суверенитете; в короткий срок почти все республики в составе бывшего СССР потребовали независимости и добились ее. Когда государственность получили Украина и страны Южного Кавказа, под контролем России оказалось даже меньше территории, чем после революции 1917 года.
Владимир Путин, как и Ленин столетие назад, намерен изменить это положение. С момента его прихода к власти после хаотических попыток России провести либерально-демократические реформы в 1990-е годы, становится все более очевидным, что Путин тоже стремится сделать Россию снова великой, в экономическом и геополитическом смысле. Несмотря на очевидные различия между периодом основания Советского Союза и настоящим временем, историческая параллель слишком очевидна, чтобы ее игнорировать.
При Путине Россия захватила и оккупировала часть Грузии, отторгла Крым от Украины и поддержала военной силой две фиктивные «республики» в Восточной Украине. Россия также пытается – пока безуспешно – установить «Новороссию» по всей Южной Украине.
Шаг за шагом, при любой возможности, Кремль готов использовать все доступные средства, чтобы вернуть себе то, что он считает своим. У Путина, может быть, и нет жесткого или всеобъемлющего плана реставрации империи, но у него, несомненно, есть непреходящая склонность предпринимать имперские шаги всякий раз, когда риск не слишком велик, например как в Грузии в 2008 году и в Украине в 2014 году.
Итак, какие уроки мы можем извлечь из прошлого? Во-первых, российский империализм процветает, когда в Европе и на Западе наблюдается раскол. Так было и в тот момент, когда Гитлер и Сталин подписали пакт о ненападении в 1939 году, и когда Наполеон и царь Александр заключили подобное соглашение в 1807 году. И, конечно же, нам не следует забывать о Ялтинской конференции 1945 года.
Включение стран Центральной Европы и Балтии как в НАТО, так и в Евросоюз было важно для европейской безопасности. При любом другом раскладе мы, вероятно, уже бы увязли в очень опасной борьбе за влияние с реваншистской Россией, возвращающей себе то, что она потеряла.
И распад Советского Союза в 1991 году, и российская революция в 1917 году изменили лицо региональной и глобальной политики. Как сразу после одного, так и сразу после другого события Россия демонстрировала свою историческую неспособность строить гармоничные отношения с соседними странами; а в промежуточные периоды она действовала на основе своих имперских амбиций, удовлетворяемых за счет этих стран.
Но Россия примирится с собой только в том случае, если Запад будет твердо поддерживать независимость этих стран в течение длительного периода времени. В конце концов Россия поймет, что в ее же собственных долгосрочных интересах разрушить этот исторический шаблон, сосредоточиться на внутреннем развитии и выстроить мирные и уважительные отношения со своими соседями.
Мы, конечно, пока этого не достигли, однако это не причина сдаться – или отречься от уроков истории. Нам нужна стабильная, процветающая и мирная Россия. И этого можно достичь только при решительной поддержке независимости и суверенитета всех ее соседей.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (14)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Shiang Peow Foo
However, many of these countries populated with Slavs have deep root association with Russia. Read more
Comment Commented Laurentiu Visan
As usual for the Western countries diplomacy you forgot to mention Romania's province Moldova (aka as the russian given name Bessarabia) amongst the Molotov-Ribbentrop casualties Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
Russia will remain an authoritarian state for some time. Authoritarians cannot be benevolent imperialists, they cannot even be benevolent within their own country towards dissenters or even minorities they consider too different from their mainstream doctrine. This is the very essence of authoritarianism. We need to deal with Russia with this in mind. As long as 'we' have the objective, supported by billions, to make Kiev, or, Tbilisi, a liberal democracy, which is unrealistic in itself, we shall run into confrontation. Even a slightly more liberal Kiev, compared to Moscow, is a threat to Moscow and will remain so for quite some time. We need to get our of the confrontational mode with Russia. We need peaceful coexistence with the big neighbor to the east. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I think one of the problems is that we have been selling for years to former iron curtain countries, that the only problem with them was being part of a communist regime. They were convinced that once getting rid of communism they would pave the streets with gold, like in the west.
Well they had a rude wake-up call; ending communism didn’t solve the problems of the countries. Ukraine lost more than 10% of its population, people would rather immigrate than work for a better country.
Europe failed them, well the West didn’t fail them actually, just oversold and under deliver, so it’s just natural for these countries to gravitate back to Russian influence. Its either Germany or Russia.. I don’t blame those who don’t want to be second class Germans..
Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
A law-based, liberal democracy is more difficult than just economic development. The latter works quite well in an authoritarian system - see China. But, Many of the former soviet republics had no history and political culture, no common good-oriented elites, and no basic legal structure of segregation of powers, to find even a credible beginning for a democratic system . It will take several generations, maybe more. See what post-colonial Latin America achieved , in terms of stable statehood, in almost 200 years. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
If we are honest we can see that most of the problems with communism, the authoritarian, cronny, corrupt systems are back in full swing. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
According to Carl Bildt Putin is rekindling Russia's "imperial instinct," and the modern tsar has just to follow the path of history - "Russian imperialism has thrived when Europe and the West have been divided" - to reach his goal, which aims to make Ukraine as part of "Novorossiya." A century earlier the Russian empire fell after Tsar Nicholai II was overthrown during the February Revolution in 1917.
Under Tsar Alexander I, Russia conquered Eastern Europe. In 1807 it took part in the European coalitions against the Revolutionary and Napoleonic France, defeating Napoleon's invasion in 1812 in the battle of Borodino. Army officers returned home bringing liberal ideas, spurring efforts to rein in the Romanov autocracy. But the Tsar also dispatched a Russian mission to the Antartiica, which discovered the continent in 1820. Ever since Russia has paid close attention to the area.
In 1939 a brutal, militaristic, dictatorial reality had engulfed Europe. Stalin concluded a non-aggression pact with Nazi Germany, seizing eastern Poland, parts of Romania and Czechoslovakia, and then the Baltic States after the start of the World War II. He needed to distract people from economic disruption and deliberate policy of repression that led to mass famine in Ukraine and deportation of hundreds of thousands of people to numerous forced labour camps.
The 1945 Yalta Conference celebrated the Allies' victory over Nazi Germany followed by swift establishment of Soviet hegemony in Central and Eastern Europe, and Balkans. It decided the fate of post-war Europe and drew the borders of the future Cold War, which lasted for the next 40 years. For east Europeans Yalta is a name that became an euphemism for the cynical sacrifice of small nations’ freedom to great powers’ spheres of influence. Russians on the contrary enjoy seeing themselves as liberators.
As Trump is critical of America's commitment to its NATO allies and the EU, which is music to Putin's ears, this could weaken the Alliance. Even though his soon-to-be defence minister, James Mattis stands by the treaty, Trump's business-like manner sends a clear signal to Europeans, who have been under-investing in their defence, that they need to spend more. Trump insisted Europeans need to pay America for any military assistance in the future.
What causes concern is that Trump, as part of his rapprochement with Putin, might be prepared to let the Kremlin regain its zone of influence in former Soviet republics, or to reduce pressure over the issue of Ukraine, by lifting sanctions. This could create a much more unstable situation in Europe, and encourage Putin to revisit the Yalta Conference, creating a new division of the countinent into spheres of influence, which would bring back some of the instability during the Cold War.
Acquiescing to Russian aggression in Ukraine and accepting the Kremlin to call the shots there send a signal that Trump acknowledges Russia's right to invade its neighbours. It would boost his ego as trouble shooter, but it would not secure long term stability in Ukraine. Besides it will have a knock-on effect in former Soviet republics that are now part of NATO and the EU - the Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Under Trump it might be wishful thinking that the US would defend and protect NATO territory in Europe. It's time for its member states to get their act together and stand on their own feet. The author says "Russia will come to terms with itself only if the West firmly supports these countries’ independence over a prolonged period of time." It will "realize that it is in its own long-term interest to break its historical pattern, concentrate on its domestic development, and build peaceful and respectful relations with its neighbors." Indeed, Russia is a resource-rich country and its people are well educated. With fundamental reforms and modernisation, it has the potiential to be "a stable, prosperous, and peaceful Russia." Read more
Comment Commented Godfree Roberts
"Under Putin, Russia has invaded and occupied parts of Georgia, annexed Crimea from Ukraine, and militarily propped up two sham “republics” in Eastern Ukraine. "
Baloney.
The OSCE blamed Georgia for that dustup.
A legally independent Crimea applied for confederation with Russia and was accepted.
Russia is as free as the US to prop up any government it wishes. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Ted, if we are being honest, the elected pro-russia president of Ukraine was deposed by a coup.
Taking into consideration that Crimea was a gift to the Ukraine from Russia, I don't see any problems believeing they wanted to go back to Russia. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
The 2014 secession referendum in Crimea is recognised only by Russia, Bolivia, Cuba, Nicaragua, North Korea, Sudan, Syria,Venezuela and Zimbabwe.
Is this what you mean by "legally independent"? If so, I think I might secede my apartment from the UK.
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Author has a forked tongue. Everything he says seemingly makes sense except the point he really wishes to make that Nato must move onto Russias doorstep. It is like trying to catch a tiger by the tail, if you try hard enough you may actually catch it tail for a moment but then it will turn on you in with curry, and the world will risk nuclear war. Highly irresponsible advice you give. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
I believe that Mr. Bildt's analysis misses a crucial factor and needs to go back further in time to Mongol subjegation and the subsequent events. These events center on the rise and triumph of Moscow over other Russian duchies, including Western civilization oriented ones such as Pskov and Novgorod. I will venture a guess that were these entities successful in unifiying Russia rather than Asian oriented Moscow, Russia would probably be an integral part of Europe since re-establishing its independence. This wasn't the case hence Russia will continue to be torn between East and West, without being part of neither. As such, it will probably continue its current aggressive policy of trying to keep its immediate neighbirs within its own sphere of influence. All Europe can do at this time is to unifying and build up its own defense capability as Russia won't change anytime soon. Definitely not while Vlad is the Tsar. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Here's the paradox: Russia cannot be secure as long as the adjacent countries are independent. Russia cannot be peaceful as long as it is insecure. Russia cannot be prosperous as long as it is not peaceful. Therefore, Russia cannot be stable, prosperous AND peaceful. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
"Russia cannot be secure as long as the adjacent countries are independent." And why is this? And when these adjacent countries are secured then the countries adjacent to them will need securing. Why not try trading with your neighbors instead of subduing them? Read more
Featured
The Trump Deficit
Kenneth Rogoff debunks the myth that Republican US administrations are invariably committed to fiscal prudence.
Looking Back on Barack
Jeffrey Frankel thinks that the outgoing US president has not received nearly enough credit for his achievements.
Economic Crises and the Crisis of Economics
Paola Subacchi calls on economists to develop a new code of conduct to restore their profession's credibility.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.