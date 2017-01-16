غريزة روسيا الإمبريالية

واشنطن – أضحت روسيا مرة أخرى في قلب الحوارات السياسية في العديد من العواصم الغربية. وللمرة الثالثة على التوالي، سيبدأ رئيس أمريكي جديدبقيادة حكومته مع طموحات لتحسين العلاقات الثنائية. إن اتخاذ وجهة نظر تاريخية إزاء الدولة الروسية على المدى الطويل سيساعد على فهم سبب صعوبة تحقيق هذا الهدف.
لقد مضى الآن ربع قرن على تفكك الاتحاد السوفيتي، وفي عام 2017 ستحل الذكرى المئوية للثورة الروسية، التي أطاحت بالإمبراطورية القيصرية التي دامت لقرون طويلة. وفي هذه الأثناء، هناك تشابهات في الروايات بين الفترات التي تلت كل من هذه الخواتم الإمبريالية.
وقد اتسم تاريخ روسيا بالتوسع المستمر في أنحاء القارة الأوراسية. ويشبه هجوم القياصرة الشرقي على سيبيريا هجوم أميركا الغربي خلال القرن التاسع عشر، و تزامن التوسع الروسي في آسيا الوسطى مع استعمار القوى الأوروبية لأفريقيا.
ورغم أن الإمبراطورية الروسية قد توسعت غربا وجنوبا، فقد كانت تواجه معارضة شرسة بشكل مستمر، واضطرت لاستخدام القوة للحفاظ على الأراضي المكتسبة حديثا في منطقتها. بعد ثورة 1917، سعت كثير من هذه المناطق - من طشقند إلى تبليسي، ومن كييف إلى هلسنكي - إلى الاستقلال من بطش موسكو.
في البداية، استجاب فلاديمير لينين لهذه المطالب، لكنه سرعان ما نشر الجيش الأحمر الجديد لفرض السلطة السوفيتية في جميع أنحاء الإمبراطورية الروسية السابقة. وقد نجح في أوكرانيا وجنوب القوقاز وآسيا الوسطى. لكنه فشل في فنلندا ودول البلطيق، وقد تعرض لهزيمة حاسمة خارج وارسو في عام 1920. وهذا ما سمح بظهور سلسلة من الدول المستقلة من الجانب الغربي للإمبراطورية الروسية السابقة.
لكن ستالين تولى الحكم بعد ذلك. واستخدم الإرهاب والتصنيع القسري في محاولة لجعل روسيا عظيمة مرة أخرى، ساعيا لاستعادة السيطرة الإمبريالية على أراضيها السابقة. وجد ستالين فرصة من خلال محادثات سرية مع أدولف هتلر، حيث طالب بعودة ما تم فقدانه بعد عام 1917، بما في ذلك دول البلطيق وفنلندا وجزء من بولندا.
لقد أدرك الأمر في النهاية. بعد انهيار رايخ هتلر، وبسبب تضحيات الجيش الأحمر، كان لدى ستالين تفويض مطلق لتمديد السلطة السوفيتية لقلب أوروبا. وحافظت فنلندا فقط على استقلالها - بأعجوبة وبقوة السلاح. وقد أعيدت دول البلطيق بهمجية إلى قطيع الاتحاد السوفيتي، وأصبحت بولندا وغيرها دول تابعة وخاضعة للنفوذ السوفيتي.
في عام 1976، قال كبير مستشاري وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية لهنري كيسنجر بشكل مثير للجدل إن روسيا فشلت في إقامة علاقات "عضوية" مع هذه الدول التابعة لها. وهذا صحيح، فبعد انهيار الاتحاد السوفيتي، سارعت الدول التابعة بترك الاتحاد السوفيتي عن طريق إعادة تأكيد سيادتها، وخلال مدة قصيرة، طالبت تقريبا كل جمهورية غير روسية في الاتحاد السوفيتي السابق بالاستقلال وحرزت عليه. ومع استقلال أوكرانيا ودول جنوب القوقاز، أصبحت روسيا تسيطر على أراضي أقل مما كانت عليه بعد ثورة 1917.
مثلما فعل لينين قبل قرن من الزمان، عزم فلاديمير بوتين على تغيير ذلك. فمنذ توليه الحكم في أعقاب محاولات روسيا المضطربة للإصلاح الديمقراطي والليبرالي عام 1990، أصبح من الواضح بشكل متزايد أن بوتين يطمح إلى جعل روسيا عظيمة مرة أخرى، اقتصاديا وجغرافيا وسياسيا. وعلى الرغم من بعض الاختلافات الواضحة بين تأسيس الاتحاد السوفيتي والآن، إلا أنه بات من السهل تجاهل التشابه التاريخي.
في عهد بوتين، غزت روسيا واحتلت أجزاء من جورجيا، وضمت شبه جزيرة القرم من أوكرانيا، ودعمت عسكريا "جمهوريتين" صوريتين في شرق أوكرانيا. وقد حاولت روسيا أيضا - حتى الآن دون جدوى - إنشاء نوفوروسيا في جنوب أوكرانيا.
شيئا فشيئا، كلما أتيحت الفرصة�� أضحى الكرملين مستعدا لاستخدام كل الوسائل المتاحة له لاستعادة ما يعتبره ملكا له. قد لا تكون لدى بوتين خطة ثابتة أو شاملة لاستعادة الإمبراطورية، لكن مما لا شك فيه أنه لديه رغبة قوية لتحقيق تقدم الإمبريالية كلما أمكن تحمل الخطر، كما حدث في جورجيا عام 2008، وأوكرانيا عام 2014.
فما هي الدروس التي يمكننا تعلمها من الماضي؟ بداية ، فقد ازدهرت الإمبريالية الروسية عندما تم تقسيم أوروبا والغرب. كان هذا هو الحال عندما صادق هتلر وستالين على اتفاق عدم الاعتداء في عام 1939، وعندما وقع نابليون والقيصر الكسندر اتفاقهما عام 1807. وبالتأكيد لا ينبغي أن ننسى مؤتمر يالطا عام 1945.
كان توسيع الناتو والاتحاد الأوروبي ليشملا أوروبا الوسطى ودول البلطيق أساسيا للأمن الأوروبي. في أي سيناريو آخر، كنا سنخوض صراعا خطيرا حول السلطة مع روسيا الانتقامية التي تطالب باستعادة ما فقدته.
لقد أعاد انهيار الاتحاد السوفيتي في عام 1991 والثورة الروسية في عام 1917 تشكيل السياسة الإقليمية والعالمية. في أعقاب كل حدث، أظهرت روسيا عجزها التاريخي لبناء علاقات منسجمة مع الدول المجاورة لها، وفي الفترات المتوسطة، فقد عملت على تحقيق طموحاتها الامبريالية على حساب هذه البلدان.
لكن روسيا لن تتصالح مع نفسها إلا إذا دعم الغرب بقوة استقلال هذه البلدان لفترة طويلة من الزمن. وفي نهاية المطاف، ستدرك روسيا أنه من مصلحتها كسر نمطها التاريخي، والتركيز على التنمية المحلية، وبناء علاقات سلمية مع جيرانها مبنية على الاحترام.
نحن بالتأكيد لم نحقق بعد هذه النتيجة، لكن ذلك ليس سببا للاستسلام - أو تجاهل دروس التاريخ. نحن بحاجة إلى روسيا مستقرة ومزدهرة وسلمية. و لن يتحقق هذا إلا بدعم قوي لاستقلال وسيادة جميع جيرانها.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (14)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Shiang Peow Foo
However, many of these countries populated with Slavs have deep root association with Russia. Read more
Comment Commented Laurentiu Visan
As usual for the Western countries diplomacy you forgot to mention Romania's province Moldova (aka as the russian given name Bessarabia) amongst the Molotov-Ribbentrop casualties Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
Russia will remain an authoritarian state for some time. Authoritarians cannot be benevolent imperialists, they cannot even be benevolent within their own country towards dissenters or even minorities they consider too different from their mainstream doctrine. This is the very essence of authoritarianism. We need to deal with Russia with this in mind. As long as 'we' have the objective, supported by billions, to make Kiev, or, Tbilisi, a liberal democracy, which is unrealistic in itself, we shall run into confrontation. Even a slightly more liberal Kiev, compared to Moscow, is a threat to Moscow and will remain so for quite some time. We need to get our of the confrontational mode with Russia. We need peaceful coexistence with the big neighbor to the east. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I think one of the problems is that we have been selling for years to former iron curtain countries, that the only problem with them was being part of a communist regime. They were convinced that once getting rid of communism they would pave the streets with gold, like in the west.
Well they had a rude wake-up call; ending communism didn’t solve the problems of the countries. Ukraine lost more than 10% of its population, people would rather immigrate than work for a better country.
Europe failed them, well the West didn’t fail them actually, just oversold and under deliver, so it’s just natural for these countries to gravitate back to Russian influence. Its either Germany or Russia.. I don’t blame those who don’t want to be second class Germans..
Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
A law-based, liberal democracy is more difficult than just economic development. The latter works quite well in an authoritarian system - see China. But, Many of the former soviet republics had no history and political culture, no common good-oriented elites, and no basic legal structure of segregation of powers, to find even a credible beginning for a democratic system . It will take several generations, maybe more. See what post-colonial Latin America achieved , in terms of stable statehood, in almost 200 years. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
If we are honest we can see that most of the problems with communism, the authoritarian, cronny, corrupt systems are back in full swing. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
According to Carl Bildt Putin is rekindling Russia's "imperial instinct," and the modern tsar has just to follow the path of history - "Russian imperialism has thrived when Europe and the West have been divided" - to reach his goal, which aims to make Ukraine as part of "Novorossiya." A century earlier the Russian empire fell after Tsar Nicholai II was overthrown during the February Revolution in 1917.
Under Tsar Alexander I, Russia conquered Eastern Europe. In 1807 it took part in the European coalitions against the Revolutionary and Napoleonic France, defeating Napoleon's invasion in 1812 in the battle of Borodino. Army officers returned home bringing liberal ideas, spurring efforts to rein in the Romanov autocracy. But the Tsar also dispatched a Russian mission to the Antartiica, which discovered the continent in 1820. Ever since Russia has paid close attention to the area.
In 1939 a brutal, militaristic, dictatorial reality had engulfed Europe. Stalin concluded a non-aggression pact with Nazi Germany, seizing eastern Poland, parts of Romania and Czechoslovakia, and then the Baltic States after the start of the World War II. He needed to distract people from economic disruption and deliberate policy of repression that led to mass famine in Ukraine and deportation of hundreds of thousands of people to numerous forced labour camps.
The 1945 Yalta Conference celebrated the Allies' victory over Nazi Germany followed by swift establishment of Soviet hegemony in Central and Eastern Europe, and Balkans. It decided the fate of post-war Europe and drew the borders of the future Cold War, which lasted for the next 40 years. For east Europeans Yalta is a name that became an euphemism for the cynical sacrifice of small nations’ freedom to great powers’ spheres of influence. Russians on the contrary enjoy seeing themselves as liberators.
As Trump is critical of America's commitment to its NATO allies and the EU, which is music to Putin's ears, this could weaken the Alliance. Even though his soon-to-be defence minister, James Mattis stands by the treaty, Trump's business-like manner sends a clear signal to Europeans, who have been under-investing in their defence, that they need to spend more. Trump insisted Europeans need to pay America for any military assistance in the future.
What causes concern is that Trump, as part of his rapprochement with Putin, might be prepared to let the Kremlin regain its zone of influence in former Soviet republics, or to reduce pressure over the issue of Ukraine, by lifting sanctions. This could create a much more unstable situation in Europe, and encourage Putin to revisit the Yalta Conference, creating a new division of the countinent into spheres of influence, which would bring back some of the instability during the Cold War.
Acquiescing to Russian aggression in Ukraine and accepting the Kremlin to call the shots there send a signal that Trump acknowledges Russia's right to invade its neighbours. It would boost his ego as trouble shooter, but it would not secure long term stability in Ukraine. Besides it will have a knock-on effect in former Soviet republics that are now part of NATO and the EU - the Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Under Trump it might be wishful thinking that the US would defend and protect NATO territory in Europe. It's time for its member states to get their act together and stand on their own feet. The author says "Russia will come to terms with itself only if the West firmly supports these countries’ independence over a prolonged period of time." It will "realize that it is in its own long-term interest to break its historical pattern, concentrate on its domestic development, and build peaceful and respectful relations with its neighbors." Indeed, Russia is a resource-rich country and its people are well educated. With fundamental reforms and modernisation, it has the potiential to be "a stable, prosperous, and peaceful Russia." Read more
Comment Commented Godfree Roberts
"Under Putin, Russia has invaded and occupied parts of Georgia, annexed Crimea from Ukraine, and militarily propped up two sham “republics” in Eastern Ukraine. "
Baloney.
The OSCE blamed Georgia for that dustup.
A legally independent Crimea applied for confederation with Russia and was accepted.
Russia is as free as the US to prop up any government it wishes. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Ted, if we are being honest, the elected pro-russia president of Ukraine was deposed by a coup.
Taking into consideration that Crimea was a gift to the Ukraine from Russia, I don't see any problems believeing they wanted to go back to Russia. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
The 2014 secession referendum in Crimea is recognised only by Russia, Bolivia, Cuba, Nicaragua, North Korea, Sudan, Syria,Venezuela and Zimbabwe.
Is this what you mean by "legally independent"? If so, I think I might secede my apartment from the UK.
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Author has a forked tongue. Everything he says seemingly makes sense except the point he really wishes to make that Nato must move onto Russias doorstep. It is like trying to catch a tiger by the tail, if you try hard enough you may actually catch it tail for a moment but then it will turn on you in with curry, and the world will risk nuclear war. Highly irresponsible advice you give. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
I believe that Mr. Bildt's analysis misses a crucial factor and needs to go back further in time to Mongol subjegation and the subsequent events. These events center on the rise and triumph of Moscow over other Russian duchies, including Western civilization oriented ones such as Pskov and Novgorod. I will venture a guess that were these entities successful in unifiying Russia rather than Asian oriented Moscow, Russia would probably be an integral part of Europe since re-establishing its independence. This wasn't the case hence Russia will continue to be torn between East and West, without being part of neither. As such, it will probably continue its current aggressive policy of trying to keep its immediate neighbirs within its own sphere of influence. All Europe can do at this time is to unifying and build up its own defense capability as Russia won't change anytime soon. Definitely not while Vlad is the Tsar. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Here's the paradox: Russia cannot be secure as long as the adjacent countries are independent. Russia cannot be peaceful as long as it is insecure. Russia cannot be prosperous as long as it is not peaceful. Therefore, Russia cannot be stable, prosperous AND peaceful. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
"Russia cannot be secure as long as the adjacent countries are independent." And why is this? And when these adjacent countries are secured then the countries adjacent to them will need securing. Why not try trading with your neighbors instead of subduing them? Read more
Featured
The Trump Deficit
Kenneth Rogoff debunks the myth that Republican US administrations are invariably committed to fiscal prudence.
Looking Back on Barack
Jeffrey Frankel thinks that the outgoing US president has not received nearly enough credit for his achievements.
Economic Crises and the Crisis of Economics
Paola Subacchi calls on economists to develop a new code of conduct to restore their profession's credibility.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.