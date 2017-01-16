14

غريزة روسيا الإمبريالية

واشنطن – أضحت روسيا مرة أخرى في قلب الحوارات السياسية في العديد من العواصم الغربية. وللمرة الثالثة على التوالي، سيبدأ رئيس أمريكي جديدبقيادة حكومته مع طموحات لتحسين العلاقات الثنائية.  إن اتخاذ وجهة نظر تاريخية إزاء الدولة الروسية على المدى الطويل سيساعد على فهم سبب صعوبة تحقيق هذا الهدف.

لقد مضى الآن ربع قرن على تفكك الاتحاد السوفيتي، وفي عام 2017 ستحل الذكرى المئوية للثورة الروسية، التي أطاحت بالإمبراطورية القيصرية التي دامت لقرون طويلة. وفي هذه الأثناء، هناك تشابهات في الروايات بين الفترات التي تلت كل من هذه الخواتم الإمبريالية.

وقد اتسم تاريخ روسيا بالتوسع المستمر في أنحاء القارة الأوراسية. ويشبه هجوم القياصرة الشرقي على سيبيريا هجوم أميركا الغربي خلال القرن التاسع عشر، و تزامن التوسع الروسي في آسيا الوسطى مع استعمار القوى الأوروبية لأفريقيا.

ورغم أن الإمبراطورية الروسية قد توسعت غربا وجنوبا، فقد كانت تواجه معارضة شرسة بشكل مستمر، واضطرت لاستخدام القوة للحفاظ على الأراضي المكتسبة حديثا في منطقتها. بعد ثورة 1917، سعت كثير من هذه المناطق - من طشقند إلى تبليسي، ومن كييف إلى هلسنكي - إلى الاستقلال من بطش موسكو.

في البداية، استجاب فلاديمير لينين لهذه المطالب، لكنه سرعان ما نشر الجيش الأحمر الجديد لفرض السلطة السوفيتية في جميع أنحاء الإمبراطورية الروسية السابقة. وقد نجح في أوكرانيا وجنوب القوقاز وآسيا الوسطى. لكنه فشل في فنلندا ودول البلطيق، وقد تعرض لهزيمة حاسمة خارج وارسو في عام 1920. وهذا ما سمح بظهور سلسلة من الدول المستقلة من الجانب الغربي للإمبراطورية الروسية السابقة.

لكن ستالين تولى الحكم بعد ذلك. واستخدم الإرهاب والتصنيع القسري في محاولة لجعل روسيا عظيمة مرة أخرى، ساعيا لاستعادة السيطرة الإمبريالية على أراضيها السابقة. وجد ستالين فرصة من خلال محادثات سرية مع أدولف هتلر، حيث طالب بعودة ما تم فقدانه بعد عام 1917، بما في ذلك دول البلطيق وفنلندا وجزء من بولندا.

لقد أدرك الأمر في النهاية. بعد انهيار رايخ هتلر، وبسبب تضحيات الجيش الأحمر، كان لدى ستالين تفويض مطلق لتمديد السلطة السوفيتية لقلب أوروبا. وحافظت فنلندا فقط على استقلالها - بأعجوبة  وبقوة السلاح. وقد أعيدت دول البلطيق بهمجية إلى قطيع الاتحاد السوفيتي، وأصبحت بولندا وغيرها دول تابعة وخاضعة للنفوذ السوفيتي.

في عام 1976، قال كبير مستشاري وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية لهنري كيسنجر بشكل مثير للجدل إن روسيا فشلت في إقامة علاقات "عضوية" مع هذه الدول التابعة لها. وهذا صحيح، فبعد انهيار الاتحاد السوفيتي، سارعت الدول التابعة بترك الاتحاد السوفيتي عن طريق إعادة تأكيد سيادتها، وخلال مدة قصيرة، طالبت تقريبا كل جمهورية غير روسية في الاتحاد السوفيتي السابق بالاستقلال وحرزت عليه. ومع استقلال أوكرانيا ودول جنوب القوقاز، أصبحت روسيا تسيطر على أراضي أقل مما كانت عليه بعد ثورة 1917.

مثلما فعل لينين قبل قرن من الزمان، عزم فلاديمير بوتين على تغيير ذلك. فمنذ توليه الحكم في أعقاب محاولات روسيا المضطربة للإصلاح الديمقراطي والليبرالي عام 1990، أصبح من الواضح بشكل متزايد أن بوتين يطمح إلى جعل روسيا عظيمة مرة أخرى، اقتصاديا وجغرافيا وسياسيا. وعلى الرغم من بعض الاختلافات الواضحة بين تأسيس الاتحاد السوفيتي والآن، إلا أنه بات من السهل تجاهل التشابه التاريخي.

في عهد بوتين، غزت روسيا واحتلت أجزاء من جورجيا، وضمت شبه جزيرة القرم من أوكرانيا، ودعمت عسكريا "جمهوريتين" صوريتين في شرق أوكرانيا. وقد حاولت روسيا أيضا - حتى الآن دون جدوى - إنشاء نوفوروسيا في جنوب أوكرانيا.

شيئا فشيئا، كلما أتيحت الفرصة�� أضحى الكرملين مستعدا لاستخدام كل الوسائل المتاحة له لاستعادة ما يعتبره ملكا له. قد لا تكون لدى بوتين خطة ثابتة أو شاملة لاستعادة الإمبراطورية، لكن مما لا شك فيه أنه لديه رغبة قوية لتحقيق تقدم الإمبريالية كلما أمكن تحمل الخطر، كما حدث في جورجيا عام 2008، وأوكرانيا عام 2014.

فما هي الدروس التي يمكننا تعلمها من الماضي؟ بداية ، فقد ازدهرت الإمبريالية الروسية عندما تم تقسيم أوروبا والغرب. كان هذا هو الحال عندما صادق هتلر وستالين على اتفاق عدم الاعتداء في عام 1939، وعندما وقع  نابليون والقيصر الكسندر اتفاقهما عام 1807. وبالتأكيد لا ينبغي أن ننسى مؤتمر يالطا عام 1945.

كان توسيع الناتو والاتحاد الأوروبي ليشملا أوروبا الوسطى ودول البلطيق أساسيا للأمن الأوروبي. في أي سيناريو آخر، كنا سنخوض صراعا خطيرا حول السلطة مع روسيا الانتقامية التي تطالب باستعادة ما فقدته.

لقد أعاد انهيار الاتحاد السوفيتي في عام 1991 والثورة الروسية في عام 1917 تشكيل السياسة الإقليمية والعالمية. في أعقاب كل حدث، أظهرت روسيا عجزها التاريخي لبناء علاقات منسجمة مع الدول المجاورة لها، وفي الفترات المتوسطة، فقد عملت على تحقيق طموحاتها الامبريالية على حساب هذه البلدان.

لكن روسيا لن تتصالح مع نفسها إلا إذا دعم الغرب بقوة استقلال هذه البلدان لفترة طويلة من الزمن. وفي نهاية المطاف، ستدرك روسيا أنه من مصلحتها كسر نمطها التاريخي، والتركيز على التنمية المحلية، وبناء علاقات سلمية مع جيرانها مبنية على الاحترام.

نحن بالتأكيد لم نحقق بعد هذه النتيجة، لكن ذلك ليس سببا للاستسلام - أو تجاهل دروس التاريخ. نحن بحاجة إلى روسيا مستقرة ومزدهرة وسلمية. و لن يتحقق هذا إلا بدعم قوي لاستقلال وسيادة جميع جيرانها.