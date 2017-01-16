Russia’s Imperial Instinct

WASHINGTON, DC – Russia is once again at the center of policy debates in many Western capitals. And for the third time in a row, a new US president will start his administration with ambitions to improve bilateral relations. To understand why achieving this goal has been so difficult, it helps to take a longer historical view of the Russian state.
It is now a quarter-century since the Soviet Union disintegrated; and 2017 will mark the centennial of the Russian Revolution, which toppled the teetering, centuries-old czarist empire. As it happens, there are telling similarities between the periods that followed each of these imperial denouements.
Russia’s history has been characterized by continuous expansion over the Eurasian continent. The czars’ eastward push into Siberia mirrored America’s westward push during the nineteenth century, and Russia’s expansion into Central Asia coincided with the European powers’ colonization of Africa.
But as Imperial Russia expanded westward and southward, it always encountered opposition, and had to use force to keep newly acquired territories within its domain. After the 1917 revolution, many of these areas – from Tashkent to Tbilisi, and Kyiv to Helsinki – sought independence from Muscovy’s yoke.
At first, Vladimir Lenin seemed amenable to these demands; but he soon deployed the new Red Army to impose Soviet power across the former Russian Empire. It succeeded in Ukraine, the southern Caucasus, and Central Asia. But it failed in Finland and the Baltic states, and it suffered a crucial defeat outside Warsaw in 1920. This allowed a string of independent states to emerge from the former Russian Empire’s western flank.
But then Stalin came to power. Using terror and forced industrialization to try to make Russia great again, he sought to reassert imperial control over its former territories. Stalin found an opportunity in secret talks with Adolf Hitler, where he demanded the return of what had been lost after 1917, including the Baltic states, Finland, and part of Poland.
He eventually got it. After Hitler’s Reich collapsed, not least owing to the sacrifices of the Red Army, Stalin had carte blanche to extend Soviet power deep into the heart of Europe. Only Finland preserved its independence – miraculously, and by force of arms. The Baltic countries were brutally brought back into the Soviet fold, and Poland and others were reduced to satellite states.
In 1976, a top US State Department adviser to Henry Kissinger controversially argued that Russia had failed to establish “organic” relationships with these countries. True enough, as the Soviet Union collapsed, the satellite states hastened its demise by reasserting their sovereignty; in short order, almost every non-Russian republic in the former USSR demanded, and secured, independence. With Ukraine and countries in the South Caucasus achieving statehood, Russia controlled even less territory than it did after the 1917 revolution.
Vladimir Putin, like Lenin a century ago, is intent on changing that. Since coming to power following Russia’s tumultuous attempts at liberal and democratic reform in the 1990s, it has become increasingly clear that Putin aspires to make Russia great again, both economically and geopolitically. Despite some obvious differences between the founding of the Soviet Union and now, the historical parallel is too obvious to ignore.
Under Putin, Russia has invaded and occupied parts of Georgia, annexed Crimea from Ukraine, and militarily propped up two sham “republics” in Eastern Ukraine. Russia has also tried – so far unsuccessfully – to establish a Novorossiya across Southern Ukraine.
Step by step, whenever opportunities present themselves, the Kremlin is ready to use all means at its disposal to regain what it considers its own. Putin may not have a firm or comprehensive plan for imperial restoration, but he undoubtedly has an abiding inclination to make imperial advances whenever the risk is bearable, as in Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014.
So, what lessons can we take from the past? For starters, Russian imperialism has thrived when Europe and the West have been divided. This was the case when Hitler and Stalin entered into their non-aggression pact in 1939, and when Napoleon and Tsar Alexander entered into theirs in 1807. And we certainly should not forget the Yalta Conference in 1945.
Expanding both NATO and the European Union to include the Central European and Baltic countries has been essential to European security. In any other scenario, we would probably already be locked in a profoundly dangerous power struggle with a revanchist Russia reclaiming what it had lost.
The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the Russian Revolution in 1917 reshaped regional and global politics. In the immediate aftermath of each event, Russia demonstrated its historic inability to build harmonious relations with the countries along its periphery; and in the intermediate periods, it acted on its imperial ambitions at these countries’ expense.
But Russia will come to terms with itself only if the West firmly supports these countries’ independence over a prolonged period of time. Eventually, Russia will realize that it is in its own long-term interest to break its historical pattern, concentrate on its domestic development, and build peaceful and respectful relations with its neighbors.
We are certainly not there yet, but that’s no reason to throw in the towel – or throw out the lessons of history. We need a stable, prosperous, and peaceful Russia. And that can be achieved only with determined support for the independence and sovereignty of all of its neighbors.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
According to Carl Bildt Putin is rekindling Russia's "imperial instinct," and the modern tsar has just to follow the path of history - "Russian imperialism has thrived when Europe and the West have been divided" - to reach his goal, which aims to make Ukraine as part of "Novorossiya." A century earlier the Russian empire fell after Tsar Nicholai II was overthrown during the February Revolution in 1917.
Under Tsar Alexander I, Russia conquered Eastern Europe. In 1807 it took part in the European coalitions against the Revolutionary and Napoleonic France, defeating Napoleon's invasion in 1812 in the battle of Borodino. Army officers returned home bringing liberal ideas, spurring efforts to rein in the Romanov autocracy. But the Tsar also dispatched a Russian mission to the Antartiica, which discovered the continent in 1820. Ever since Russia has paid close attention to the area.
In 1939 a brutal, militaristic, dictatorial reality had engulfed Europe. Stalin concluded a non-aggression pact with Nazi Germany, seizing eastern Poland, parts of Romania and Czechoslovakia, and then the Baltic States after the start of the World War II. He needed to distract people from economic disruption and deliberate policy of repression that led to mass famine in Ukraine and deportation of hundreds of thousands of people to numerous forced labour camps.
The 1945 Yalta Conference celebrated the Allies' victory over Nazi Germany followed by swift establishment of Soviet hegemony in Central and Eastern Europe, and Balkans. It decided the fate of post-war Europe and drew the borders of the future Cold War, which lasted for the next 40 years. For east Europeans Yalta is a name that became an euphemism for the cynical sacrifice of small nations’ freedom to great powers’ spheres of influence. Russians on the contrary enjoy seeing themselves as liberators.
As Trump is critical of America's commitment to its NATO allies and the EU, which is music to Putin's ears, this could weaken the Alliance. Even though his soon-to-be defence minister, James Mattis stands by the treaty, Trump's business-like manner sends a clear signal to Europeans, who have been under-investing in their defence, that they need to spend more. Trump insisted Europeans need to pay America for any military assistance in the future.
What causes concern is that Trump, as part of his rapprochement with Putin, might be prepared to let the Kremlin regain its zone of influence in former Soviet republics, or to reduce pressure over the issue of Ukraine, by lifting sanctions. This could create a much more unstable situation in Europe, and encourage Putin to revisit the Yalta Conference, creating a new division of the countinent into spheres of influence, which would bring back some of the instability during the Cold War.
Acquiescing to Russian aggression in Ukraine and accepting the Kremlin to call the shots there send a signal that Trump acknowledges Russia's right to invade its neighbours. It would boost his ego as trouble shooter, but it would not secure long term stability in Ukraine. Besides it will have a knock-on effect in former Soviet republics that are now part of NATO and the EU - the Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Under Trump it might be wishful thinking that the US would defend and protect NATO territory in Europe. It's time for its member states to get their act together and stand on their own feet. The author says "Russia will come to terms with itself only if the West firmly supports these countries’ independence over a prolonged period of time." It will "realize that it is in its own long-term interest to break its historical pattern, concentrate on its domestic development, and build peaceful and respectful relations with its neighbors." Indeed, Russia is a resource-rich country and its people are well educated. With fundamental reforms and modernisation, it has the potiential to be "a stable, prosperous, and peaceful Russia." Read more
Comment Commented Godfree Roberts
"Under Putin, Russia has invaded and occupied parts of Georgia, annexed Crimea from Ukraine, and militarily propped up two sham “republics” in Eastern Ukraine. "
Baloney.
The OSCE blamed Georgia for that dustup.
A legally independent Crimea applied for confederation with Russia and was accepted.
Russia is as free as the US to prop up any government it wishes. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Author has a forked tongue. Everything he says seemingly makes sense except the point he really wishes to make that Nato must move onto Russias doorstep. It is like trying to catch a tiger by the tail, if you try hard enough you may actually catch it tail for a moment but then it will turn on you in with curry, and the world will risk nuclear war. Highly irresponsible advice you give. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
I believe that Mr. Bildt's analysis misses a crucial factor and needs to go back further in time to Mongol subjegation and the subsequent events. These events center on the rise and triumph of Moscow over other Russian duchies, including Western civilization oriented ones such as Pskov and Novgorod. I will venture a guess that were these entities successful in unifiying Russia rather than Asian oriented Moscow, Russia would probably be an integral part of Europe since re-establishing its independence. This wasn't the case hence Russia will continue to be torn between East and West, without being part of neither. As such, it will probably continue its current aggressive policy of trying to keep its immediate neighbirs within its own sphere of influence. All Europe can do at this time is to unifying and build up its own defense capability as Russia won't change anytime soon. Definitely not while Vlad is the Tsar. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Here's the paradox: Russia cannot be secure as long as the adjacent countries are independent. Russia cannot be peaceful as long as it is insecure. Russia cannot be prosperous as long as it is not peaceful. Therefore, Russia cannot be stable, prosperous AND peaceful. Read more
