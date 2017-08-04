Se debe repensar el tabú del control poblacional

PRINCETON – En una conferencia de prensa durante la cumbre del G20 celebrada el mes pasado en Hamburgo, un periodista de Costa de Marfil preguntó al presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, por qué los países ricos del mundo no han desarrollado un plan para ayudar a que África supere sus problemas, tal como el Marshall Plan de Estados Unidos ayudó a Europa después de la segunda guerra mundial.
La respuesta de Macron fue larga, y muy juiciosa, en su mayoría. Señaló que, a diferencia de la Europa de la posguerra, África no requiere reconstrucción, sus problemas requieren respuestas más sofisticadas. Se refirió a los Estados fallidos de África y a las transiciones difíciles a la democracia, pero también señaló que algunos países africanos están avanzando de manera satisfactoria y han alcanzado altas tasas de crecimiento económico.
Sin embargo, Macron también dijo dos cosas que causaron indignación en las redes sociales y condujeron a acusaciones de racismo.
Al describir los problemas de África, Macron los llamó “civilizacionales”. Esa fue, en el mejor de los casos, una desafortunada elección de palabras, debido a que suena cual eco de la idea del siglo XIX sobre la “misión civilizadora” de Francia y otras potencias imperiales en África y otros lugares habitados por personas que, en ese tiempo, se las consideraba como de raza inferior.
Como han señalado otros comentaristas, la explicación “civilizacional” de Macron mostró también el tipo de generalización que no reconoce la existencia de más de 50 países, los cuales tienen diversos problemas que no pueden describirse con un solo adjetivo. Para ser justos con Macron, debe decirse que el periodista de Costa de Marfil formuló su pregunta en una manera que invitaba a una respuesta de abordaje amplio e indiferenciado.
El segundo comentario que suscitó una respuesta hostil fue una referencia al rápido crecimiento de la población de África. Incluso si gastas miles de millones de euros, Macron dijo, no se podrá estabilizar nada “cuando en los países aún se tienen entre siete a ocho hijos por mujer”.
Con estas palabras, Macron dio una impresión exagerada sobre la fertilidad en África. Según la edición 2017 de la publicación de las Naciones Unidas, World Population Prospects, no hay país, en ninguna parte del mundo, en el que las mujeres den a luz, en promedio, a ocho niños. Níger, uno de los Estados más pobres del mundo, ubicado al borde del desierto del Sahara, es el único país donde las mujeres promedian más de siete nacimientos. Luego viene Somalia, donde el promedio es de 6.6. Para África en su conjunto, la tasa de fecundidad actual es de 4,7.
Sin embargo, la indignación motivada por la observación de Macron parece tener poco que ver con su inexactitud. Macron violó un tabú que está vigente desde la Conferencia Internacional sobre la Población y el Desarrollo, celebrada bajo los auspicios de la ONU en El Cairo en el año 1994. La Conferencia adoptó un Programa de Acción que rechazaba un enfoque demográfico a las políticas de población, y en cambio se centraba en las necesidades de salud reproductiva de las personas, especialmente las necesidades de las mujeres. Se eliminaron los objetivos poblacionales; se incluyeron los derechos.
Este enfoque prevaleció durante varias reuniones posteriores. El mismo influyó en los resultados de la Cumbre del Milenio, que fijó los objetivos globales de desarrollo para el período 2000-2015 y se reflejó en los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible (ODS), que establecen la agenda hasta el año 2030. Entre sus 17 metas y 169 objetivos específicos, los ODS incluyen referencias a la planificación familiar y derechos reproductivos, en el contexto de la salud de la mujer y la igualdad de género. Es fútil tratar de encontrar cualquier insinuación sobre que sería adecuado, o sabio, tratar de influir en la cantidad de hijos que las mujeres deseen tener, y mucho menos considerar si un crecimiento poblacional rápido y sostenido en algunas regiones podría ser incompatible con la meta del desarrollo sostenible. A partir de la Conferencia de El Cairo, tales propuestas han sido mostradas como patriarcales, y hasta como racistas y colonialistas. Los hombres blancos no deben decir a las mujeres negras que no tengan bebés.
Sin lugar a dudas, no hay escasez de precedentes históricos – los programas de esterilización en masa de la India y la política de un solo hijo de China, por nombrar sólo dos – sobre las preocupaciones que conllevan las políticas poblacionales coercitivas. Sin embargo, cuestionamos la sabiduría del tabú sobre el debate poblacional. Según World Population Prospects, se prevé que las poblaciones de Angola, Burundi, Níger, Somalia, la República Unida de Tanzania y Zambia se quintupliquen hasta el año 2100. Se espera que Níger, que hoy en día cuenta 21 millones de personas, llegue a tener 192 millones de habitantes hasta finales del siglo.
Tal crecimiento acelerado de la población parece hacer que sea aún más difícil para estos países erradicar la pobreza y la malnutrición, así como garantizar que todos los ciudadanos reciban educación y atención sanitaria básica de calidad. Además, las mujeres y las niñas hoy en día tienen probabilidades mucho más altas de verse afectadas por la pobreza, la malnutrición y la educación insuficiente. De hecho, los esfuerzos actuales para proporcionar a las mujeres con formas eficaces de anticoncepción satisfacen el deseo expresado por las mujeres de tener menos hijos.
Debemos admitir que no sabemos qué es lo que pueden posibilitar las nuevas tecnologías o instituciones sociales hasta el año 2100, incluso en los países menos desarrollados, con respecto a ofrecer un nivel de vida adecuado a todos sus habitantes. Sin embargo, Macron no fue insensato cuando insinuó que la perspectiva de un incremento tan rápido de la población tiene relevancia con relación a las interrogantes sobre la eficacia de un esfuerzo concertado para superar la pobreza en África.
Traducción del inglés: Rocío L. Barrientos.
Comment Commented venze chern
Uncontrolled population growth for some countries could be more threatening than climate change. Restrictive measures have to be taken, lest more people will suffer by 2100. Read more
Comment Commented Chris Medrek
Very important read on related matters that I'm surprised P Singer didn't mention:
"When children survive in greater numbers, parents decide to have smaller families. Consider Thailand. Around 1960, child mortality started going down. Then, around 1970, after the government invested in a strong family planning program, birth rates started to drop. In the course of just two decades, Thai women went from having an average of six children to an average of two."
From: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Who-We-Are/Resources-and-Media/Annual-Letters-List/Annual-Letter-2014 Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
Food aid and medical aid are the chief reasons Africa's population has exploded so much. Note that African civilizations do not produce sufficient food or medicine to stabilize their own populations; they are, have been, and likely always will continue to be dependent upon Western charity.
What happens when the West's economy experiences a slump, or Westerners sour on being patrons of the "more and more Africans project" and shut off the spigot?
I see surges of starving, desperate Africans flooding into the Middle East and Africa in a scale that dwarfs the current migrant crisis. I see the whole of Africa's megafauna falling extinct to the machete to feed withered bellies. I see nothing good coming of this.
It was a well intentioned move by the Western charities and governments to try to "civilize" Africa by donating endless amounts of food, money, medicine, and student-built housing to Africans. Unfortunately, the road to hell is paved with many such good intentions. Read more
Comment Commented Abimbola Agboluaje
This is extremely imaginative but completely unhinged from reality . Food and medical aid are very tiny components of the food and healthcare economies of African countries . Like right wing critics of aid allege , it's unlikely that it reaches the poorest who have the highest reproductive rates. Having many children has nothing to do with culture or civilization - very poor people make very bad choices . It's as simple as that . Professional women in Africa have 2-3 kids with 2 being more common. They have not repudiated their culture or civilization for western or Chinese ones - they simply have had similar educational opportunities and have similar careers and income levels and patterns of enjoying the attendant lifestyle which don't accommodate more than 2 children as western women . These oppptunities will spread if African countries improve the quality and delivery of economic and public policies and population will decline. Esoteric cultural explanations obfuscate and add to the problem . Read more
Comment Commented Lou Miller
The real unspoken problem is that there are or will be too many people for the world's ecosystems to support. We probably will keep our eyes closed to that problem until it is too late. Read more
Comment Commented Johan Stavers
again, left wing 'progressives' are responsible for immense human suffering. It is they who have created this cult of racism assumption that made this discussion taboo, just like they cause human suffering with their opposition to yellow rice or genetically altered crops with better yield. Utopian humanists are insane and a hazard to the human race. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Africa has a population of 1256 million and it will double over the next 33 years. It is the continent with the highest population growth in the World. The average birth rate is 4,7 child per woman, but goes up to 7,7 for some countries. To sustain a population you would need only 2,7.
In sub-Sahara Africa 41 % of the population lives in extreme poverty. But this part of Africa might grow as much as 75 % over a 20 year period (2013-2036).
So the eradication of poverty there could prove to be very difficult.
Even if poverty could be escaped where would the money for investments come from to offer job opportunities for all these many young people ?
A solution could be found in family planning.
You do not need Macron or a UN conference.
Africa has 50 sovereign states and there the solution should come from.
From their leaders and the men and women who produce more children than they can support.
Each country with too high a birthrate should start a family planning program.
Consisting of education for women and making condoms easily available.
As a side effect it will also reduce the spread of diseases and women suffering.
Such a program might require cultural adjustment.
Therefore also religious leaders should be invited to support the program.
( see also Sextalk in Gambia, Esenam Amuzu, PS July 11,2017 )
Read more
Comment Commented lt lee
"Macron’s “civilizational” explanation was also the kind of generalization that fails to recognize the existence of more than 50 countries, with diverse problems that cannot be described with a single adjective."
Actually, Macron nailed the problem. Civilizational is the best adjective to include all the diverse problems. The only needed clarification is this: solving civilizationational problems, as well as getting wealthy, is a process. In this sense, low population growth rate helps a lot. Read more
Comment Commented Derrick Baragwanath
Isn't this the elephant in the room. Any country that has unsustainable population growth is a threat to itself and the rest of the world, in so many ways. If population growth can be curbed, so many other problems would then become resolveable. Read more
Comment Commented lt lee
Every Chinese who read their history know that. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Peter Singer and Frances Kissling recount how Emmanuel Macron answered a question posed by a journalist from the Ivory Coast as to "why the world’s rich countries have not developed a plan to assist Africa in overcoming its problems, as the United States’ Marshall Plan had aided Europe after World War II?"
In his "lengthy" response, Macron explained that Africa - unlike Europe - doesn't need to be rebuilt. Africa needs "sophisticated responses" to the many problems it faces. Apart from structural problems that impede development and the lack of good governance, many countries are stuck in their "difficult transitions to democracy." He also pointed out that some African countries are making good progress, and have achieved high rates of economic growth."
However the second half of Macron's response to Africa's problems "caused outrage .... and led to accusations of racism." The authors admonish Macron's "unfortunate choice" of the word "civilizational", saying it smacks of condescending righteousness, when France and other imperial powers patronised Africa and elsewhere in their quest for colonies during 19th century. Yet they defend Macron, insisting "the Ivory Coast journalist framed his question in a manner that invited this kind of broad and undifferentiated approach."
Macron's comment on Africa's "rapid population growth" alienated many at best and offended some at worst. "Even if you spend billions of euros, Macron said, you will not be able to stabilize anything 'when countries still have seven to eight children per woman.'” While this figure is somewhat overblown - 2.5 children per woman globally, 4.7 children per woman in Africa - it isn't the "inaccuracy" that sparked outrage but the "taboo" Macron broke around population growth. While this slows in the rest of the world, it continues to rise in Africa.
In 1994 the UN-led International Conference on Population and Development in Cairo "adopted a Programme of Action that rejected a demographically driven approach to population policies, and instead focused on meeting the reproductive-health needs of individuals, especially women. Population targets were out; rights were in." The Sustainable Development Goals that focus on family planning and reproductive rights, in the context of women’s health and gender equality were "portrayed as colonialist and patriarchal, if not racist," sending a warning that "white men should not be telling black women not to have babies."
The authors say, even if "India’s mass sterilization programs and China’s one-child policy" were controversial due to their "coercive population policies," it makes little sense to "question the wisdom of the taboo on discussing population." There are reasons for concerns, because populations in some parts of Africa will "increase fivefold by 2100."
In Niger, where GDP per capita is less than $1 per day, and the average number of children a woman is likely to have in her life is more than seven, the population is expected to rise from 21 million today to "192 million by the end of the century." Niger and countries with similar rapid population growth face the daunting task of eradicating poverty and malnutrition.
Crippled by poverty Africa is a long way from reaching the UN's anti-poverty goals. The Arab Spring in the Middle East should serve as an example that youth bulge, high unemployment, rampant corruption and abject poverty make a toxic mix. Girls and women growing up in domineering paternalistic cultures or religioous prohibition are deprived of an education and knowledge to overcome social barriers to contraceptive use.
Even if we don't know whether "new technologies or social institutions" would help "the least-developed countries" fare better in 2100, "Macron was not being unreasonable when he suggested that the prospect of such rapid population increase is relevant to questions about the efficacy of a concerted effort to overcome poverty in Africa." Earlier this year, Germany's Development Minister Gerd Müller had presented a plan to help create a future for Africa's youth. But it isn't enough if population continues to surge.
Read more
Comment Commented john roberts
Even the US, the richest country in the world by far, could not sustain its standard of living if its population doubled in 23 years. And many of the nations of Africa are just dirt poor. Christ much of the land in Africa looks like West Texas. There is little tech industry, most of the farming is at substituent levels. and currently two African nations are suffering widespread malnutrition. What will Africa look like with twice as many people? Hell? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Obviously if you have a problem the best thing to do is not to double it in size. Equally obviously if you introduce medical intervention, a very worthwhile thing, which reduces infant mortality without introducing birth control in parallel you will double the population in short order. The answer is the empowerment of women, a cultural issue, and unlikely to be welcomed by some (men). Continually it is talked as though this has never occurred before as though today is the very first time anybody had seen this. Read more
Comment Commented Liz Connor
Thanks for the link to World Population Prospects. However it seems to me that those posting in response to your article haven't read it with sufficient care. The figures for Africa suggest to me that they're pretty much only catching up with the population increases that
'advanced' countries made in their Industrial and Medical Revolutions. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Liz and Steeve Hurst: Runaway population is damned curse. All measures including harsh ones are needed to reverse the population explosion.
One of the measures should be to imprison every cleric in the Mosque and the Church who exhort their followers that the 'Lord will provide'.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Liz
Fair enough but we are not living in Victorian times Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
France society is divided into right-wing "push out" people of color à la Marine Le Pen and left-wing "push down" people of color, so Macron after all, seems to be a leftist rather than a centrist. Read more
Comment Commented Jonathan Engel
It seems somewhat irrational that the West is expected to foot the bills for a very high rate of population growth (education, health facilities, transport and investment) and to watch while millions seek their future in western counties while not being allowed because of some odd form of PC thinking to make a comment on population growth, which is not making the problems smaller, but increasingly bigger and less resolvable in a "sustainable" way. It seems to me that we, in the west, have an inescapable ethical imperative to be perfectly frank about this and other issues, and we should be building appropriate incentives into our aid programmes. Obviously it is not up to us to tell other cultures what to do with our input, but were this to be packaged with incentives, and disincentives... Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
Absolutely, tact and diplomacy, not to mention simple kindness, must accompany any discussion of the 'problem' - too many people chasing too few resources. Accompanied by (historically, since say 1960) outrageously high levels of governmental corruption diverting national national income to private pockets, over much of Africa, Asia and South America (at least).
Also historically, over not much longer back, the best way to reduce the numbers of children women have, has been shown to be making sure they have educational opportunities giving them a larger measure of control over their own lives - and hence the number of children they, rather than their surrounding male culture, demands that they bear. That's the other great taboo - religion, Catholic mainly tho not uniquely among the Christian sects, and others, declaring all forms of birth control to be a major sin.
But the educational option is not likely to cut in fast enough in the face of increasing food and water insecurity from changing climate, over large tracts of India, the Middle East and Africa - among other places. If for whatever reason the population increase problem isn't dealt with by some large-scale voluntary action (unspecified since I haven't the faintest idea what it could be; condoms and pills cost money on that scale), nature will solve the problem in full Malthusian drag. Bluntly, the human refugee flows, and diebacks, will be colossal. The EU has failed miserably to deal with what is by comparison a minute refugee trickle. Between that and continued failure to do nearly enough on CO2 production, I have a very dim view of the next couple of centuries - to begin with. In the most ironic sense possible, we live in the most fascinatingly interesting times.
Could we deal with all this 'reasonably successfully' (no nuclear war, for instance)? Yes. We have the smarts. What we lack is the coordinated political and consequent economic will. May Trump be an awful warning and alert to everyone, on every aspect of this. Most of our 'Glorious Leaders' resemble no one so much as the Pied Piper. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
As for Macron, we will have to forgive him, as he is still young and naive enough to do things like give honest answers to journalist's questions. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Africa suffers from a mentality problem above all else. The Economist called it 'The Chief Problem with Africa', which is summary means that Africans treat their leaders as divine representatives and not civil servants, and accordingly do not hold them to account. This is presently playing out in South Africa where Jacob Zuma and his cadre's are driving the country towards a Zimbabwe's style fate, but the voters do nothing to prevent this because they feel it would be disrespectful to their leaders to do so. Read more
Comment Commented Abimbola Agboluaje
"Mentality problem" is another lazy epithet for a very complex problem. Are you not surprised how Trump got elected in the world's richest democracy ? By the continued support from Americans who have attended the world's best universities and fawning and worship by highly successful men in his Cabinet ? And Trump's ceaseless assault on conventions that have guided politics and government for decades ? Would you conclude that Americans have a "mentality problem"- they are very differential to rich tycoons ? Intense divisions along the lines of cultural identities make it far easier for political leaders to divide and rule - they basically position themselves as " your own bastard' to different segments of the population . In South Africa which you cite , the history of racial oppression is manipulated by Zuma to fend off political challenges. Yet check the polls , he is very unpopular - not buoyed by the African's "mentality problem " which leads him or her to worship bad leaders . Africans express frustration with their leaders as much as everyone else , it's just much more complicated to change them because of a host of historical and unique structural problems , not least colonialism the real crime of which isn't economic exploration but creating incoherent states that haven't evolved organically . Read more
