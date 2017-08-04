22

Se debe repensar el tabú del control poblacional

PRINCETON – En una conferencia de prensa durante la cumbre del G20 celebrada el mes pasado en Hamburgo, un periodista de Costa de Marfil preguntó al presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, por qué los países ricos del mundo no han desarrollado un plan para ayudar a que África supere sus problemas, tal como el Marshall Plan de Estados Unidos ayudó a Europa después de la segunda guerra mundial.

La respuesta de Macron fue larga, y muy juiciosa, en su mayoría. Señaló que, a diferencia de la Europa de la posguerra, África no requiere reconstrucción, sus problemas requieren respuestas más sofisticadas. Se refirió a los Estados fallidos ​​de África y a las transiciones difíciles a la democracia, pero también señaló que algunos países africanos están avanzando de manera satisfactoria y han alcanzado altas tasas de crecimiento económico.

Sin embargo, Macron también dijo dos cosas que causaron indignación en las redes sociales y condujeron a acusaciones de racismo.

Al describir los problemas de África, Macron los llamó “civilizacionales”. Esa fue, en el mejor de los casos, una desafortunada elección de palabras, debido a que suena cual eco de la idea del siglo XIX sobre la “misión civilizadora” de Francia y otras potencias imperiales en África y otros lugares habitados por personas que, en ese tiempo, se las consideraba como de raza inferior.

Como han señalado otros comentaristas, la explicación “civilizacional” de Macron mostró también el tipo de generalización que no reconoce la existencia de más de 50 países, los cuales tienen diversos problemas que no pueden describirse con un solo adjetivo. Para ser justos con Macron, debe decirse que el periodista de Costa de Marfil formuló su pregunta en una manera que invitaba a una respuesta de abordaje amplio e indiferenciado.

El segundo comentario que suscitó una respuesta hostil fue una referencia al rápido crecimiento de la población de África. Incluso si gastas miles de millones de euros, Macron dijo, no se podrá estabilizar nada “cuando en los países aún se tienen entre siete a ocho hijos por mujer”.

Con estas palabras, Macron dio una impresión exagerada sobre la fertilidad en África. Según la edición 2017 de la publicación de las Naciones Unidas, World Population Prospects, no hay país, en ninguna parte del mundo, en el que las mujeres den a luz, en promedio, a ocho niños. Níger, uno de los Estados más pobres del mundo, ubicado al borde del desierto del Sahara, es el único país donde las mujeres promedian más de siete nacimientos. Luego viene Somalia, donde el promedio es de 6.6. Para África en su conjunto, la tasa de fecundidad actual es de 4,7.

Sin embargo, la indignación motivada por la observación de Macron parece tener poco que ver con su inexactitud. Macron violó un tabú que está vigente desde la Conferencia Internacional sobre la Población y el Desarrollo, celebrada bajo los auspicios de la ONU en El Cairo en el  año 1994. La Conferencia adoptó un Programa de Acción que rechazaba un enfoque demográfico a las políticas de población, y en cambio se centraba en las necesidades de salud reproductiva de las personas, especialmente las necesidades de las mujeres. Se eliminaron los objetivos poblacionales; se incluyeron los derechos.

Este enfoque prevaleció durante varias reuniones posteriores. El mismo influyó en los resultados de la Cumbre del Milenio, que fijó los objetivos globales de desarrollo para el período 2000-2015 y se reflejó en los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible (ODS), que establecen la agenda hasta el año 2030. Entre sus 17 metas y 169 objetivos específicos, los ODS incluyen referencias a la planificación familiar y derechos reproductivos, en el contexto de la salud de la mujer y la igualdad de género. Es fútil tratar de encontrar cualquier insinuación sobre que sería adecuado, o sabio, tratar de influir en la cantidad de hijos que las mujeres deseen tener, y mucho menos considerar si un crecimiento poblacional rápido y sostenido en algunas regiones podría ser incompatible con la meta del desarrollo sostenible. A partir de la Conferencia de El Cairo, tales propuestas han sido mostradas como patriarcales, y hasta como racistas y colonialistas. Los hombres blancos no deben decir a las mujeres negras que no tengan bebés.

Sin lugar a dudas, no hay escasez de precedentes históricos – los programas de esterilización en masa de la India y la política de un solo hijo de China, por nombrar sólo dos – sobre las preocupaciones que conllevan las políticas poblacionales coercitivas. Sin embargo, cuestionamos la sabiduría del tabú sobre el debate poblacional. Según World Population Prospects, se prevé que las poblaciones de Angola, Burundi, Níger, Somalia, la República Unida de Tanzania y Zambia se quintupliquen hasta el año 2100. Se espera que Níger, que hoy en día cuenta 21 millones de personas, llegue a tener 192 millones de habitantes hasta finales del siglo.

Tal crecimiento acelerado de la población parece hacer que sea aún más difícil para estos países erradicar la pobreza y la malnutrición, así como garantizar que todos los ciudadanos reciban educación y atención sanitaria básica de calidad. Además, las mujeres y las niñas hoy en día tienen probabilidades mucho más altas de verse afectadas por la pobreza, la malnutrición y la educación insuficiente. De hecho, los esfuerzos actuales para proporcionar a las mujeres con formas eficaces de anticoncepción satisfacen el deseo expresado por las mujeres de tener menos hijos.

DONATE NOW

Debemos admitir que no sabemos qué es lo que pueden posibilitar las nuevas tecnologías o instituciones sociales hasta el año 2100, incluso en los países menos desarrollados, con respecto a ofrecer un nivel de vida adecuado a todos sus habitantes. Sin embargo, Macron no fue insensato cuando insinuó que la perspectiva de un incremento tan rápido de la población tiene relevancia con relación a las interrogantes sobre la eficacia de un esfuerzo concertado para superar la pobreza en África.

Traducción del inglés: Rocío L. Barrientos.