Přehodnoťme tabu o kontrole populace

PRINCETON – Na tiskové konferenci během červencového summitu skupiny G20 v Hamburku se jeden novinář z Pobřeží slonoviny dotázal francouzského prezidenta Emmanuela Macrona, proč nejbohatší státy světa nezformulovaly plán, jak pomoci Africe překonat její problémy, podobně jako americký Marshallův plán pomohl po druhé světové válce Evropě.

Macronova odpověď byla dlouhá a z velké části dávala smysl. Prezident poznamenal, že na rozdíl od poválečné Evropy Afrika nepotřebuje rekonstrukci; její problémy vyžadují jemnější reakce. Zmínil se o zkrachovalých afrických státech a obtížném přechodu na demokracii, ale poukázal také na fakt, že některé africké státy dělají velké pokroky a dosáhly vysokého tempa hospodářského růstu.

Kromě toho však Macron řekl i dvě věci, které vyvolaly poprask na sociálních sítích a vedly k nařčením z rasismu.

Když prezident popisoval africké problémy, označil je za „civilizační“. Tento výraz je přinejmenším nešťastný, neboť se v něm ozývá představa z devatenáctého století, že Francie a další imperiální mocnosti provádějí „civilizující misi“ – a to nejen v Africe, ale i na dalších místech obývaných lidmi, kteří byli v té době pokládáni za příslušníky podřadné rasy.

A jak poznamenali jiní komentátoři, Macronovo „civilizační“ vysvětlení bylo zároveň zevšeobecněním, které nebere v potaz existenci více než 50 zemí s různorodými problémy, jež nelze vystihnout jediným adjektivem. Chceme-li být k Macronovi féroví, měli bychom dodat, že onen novinář z Pobřeží slonoviny formuloval svou otázku způsobem, jenž k tomuto širokému a nerozlišujícímu přístupu vyzývá.

Druhou poznámkou, která vzbudila nevraživou reakci, byla zmínka o rychlém populačním růstu v Africe. I když vynaložíte miliardy eur, prohlásil Macron, nepodaří se vám nic stabilizovat, „když se v některých zemích stále rodí ženám sedm až osm dětí“.

Těmito slovy vyvolal Macron zveličenou představu o plodnosti v Africe. Podle Světových populačních výhledů,které letos vydala Organizace spojených národů, neexistuje nikde na světě země, ve které by měly ženy v průměru osm dětí. A jedinou zemí, kde se ženám v průměru narodí více než sedm potomků, je Niger, jeden z nejchudších států světa ležící na okraji saharské pouště. Následuje Somálsko s průměrem 6,6. Afrika jako celek vykazuje v současnosti úhrnnou plodnost 4,7.

Zdá se však, že poprask vyvolaný Macronovou poznámkou jen pramálo souvisí s nepřesností. Především Macron porušil tabu, které existuje už od roku 1994, kdy se v Káhiře konala Mezinárodní konference o populaci a rozvoji pod záštitou OSN. Na této konferenci byl přijat akční program, jenž zavrhl demograficky orientovaný přístup k populační politice a místo toho se zaměřil na naplňování reprodukčních potřeb jednotlivců, zejména žen. Populační cíle byly passé; do módy přišla práva.

Tento přístup převažoval i na několika pozdějších schůzkách. Ovlivnil také výsledek Miléniového summitu, který stanovil globální rozvojové cíle pro období let 2000-2015, a jeho odraz je patrný rovněž na cílích trvale udržitelného rozvoje, jež určují agendu do roku 2030. Mezi 17 obecnými a 169 konkrétními cíli najdeme i odkazy na plánování rodičovství a reprodukční práva v kontextu zdraví žen a rovnosti pohlaví. Člověk však marně pátrá po jakémkoliv náznaku, že by bylo vhodné či moudré snažit se ovlivnit také počet dětí, který se ženy rozhodnou mít, natož zaobírat se otázkou, zda je setrvalý rychlý populační růst v některých regionech slučitelný s cílem trvale udržitelného rozvoje. Od káhirské konference jsou podobné návrhy vykreslovány jako kolonialistické a patriarchální, ne-li přímo rasistické. Bílí muži nemají černoškám co vykládat, aby neměly děti.

Jistě, našlo by se dost a dost historických precedentů – masové sterilizační programy v Indii nebo čínská politika jednoho dítěte, abychom jmenovali alespoň dva – vyvolávajících obavy z donucovací populační politiky. I přesto si klademe otázku, zda je moudré udržovat tabu na diskuse o populačních otázkách. Podle Světových populačních výhledů se má počet obyvatel Angoly, Burundi, Nigeru, Somálska, Tanzanie a Zambie zvýšit do roku 2100 pětinásobně. A očekává se, že Niger, který má dnes 21 milionů obyvatel, jich bude mít do konce století 192 milionů.

Při tak rychlém populačním růstu bude pro tyto země pravděpodobně ještě obtížnější vymýtit chudobu a podvýživu a zajistit všem občanům kvalitní vzdělání a základní zdravotní péči. Chudoba, podvýživa a nedostatečné vzdělání se přitom dnešních dívek a žen s vysokou pravděpodobností dotkne mnohem více než donucovací populační politika. Současná snaha poskytnout ženám účinnou antikoncepci ostatně uspokojuje jejich výslovnou touhu mít méně dětí.

Připusťme, že dnes nevíme, jaké nové technologie či sociální instituce mohou do roku 2100 umožnit, aby i ty nejméně rozvinuté státy nabídly všem svým obyvatelům odpovídající životní úroveň. Macron však mluvil rozumně, když naznačil, že vyhlídka tak rychlého populačního růstu úzce souvisí s pochybnostmi o efektivitě společného úsilí překonat chudobu v Africe.

Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.