Přehodnoťme tabu o kontrole populace

PRINCETON – Na tiskové konferenci během červencového summitu skupiny G20 v Hamburku se jeden novinář z Pobřeží slonoviny dotázal francouzského prezidenta Emmanuela Macrona, proč nejbohatší státy světa nezformulovaly plán, jak pomoci Africe překonat její problémy, podobně jako americký Marshallův plán pomohl po druhé světové válce Evropě.
Macronova odpověď byla dlouhá a z velké části dávala smysl. Prezident poznamenal, že na rozdíl od poválečné Evropy Afrika nepotřebuje rekonstrukci; její problémy vyžadují jemnější reakce. Zmínil se o zkrachovalých afrických státech a obtížném přechodu na demokracii, ale poukázal také na fakt, že některé africké státy dělají velké pokroky a dosáhly vysokého tempa hospodářského růstu.
Kromě toho však Macron řekl i dvě věci, které vyvolaly poprask na sociálních sítích a vedly k nařčením z rasismu.
Když prezident popisoval africké problémy, označil je za „civilizační“. Tento výraz je přinejmenším nešťastný, neboť se v něm ozývá představa z devatenáctého století, že Francie a další imperiální mocnosti provádějí „civilizující misi“ – a to nejen v Africe, ale i na dalších místech obývaných lidmi, kteří byli v té době pokládáni za příslušníky podřadné rasy.
A jak poznamenali jiní komentátoři, Macronovo „civilizační“ vysvětlení bylo zároveň zevšeobecněním, které nebere v potaz existenci více než 50 zemí s různorodými problémy, jež nelze vystihnout jediným adjektivem. Chceme-li být k Macronovi féroví, měli bychom dodat, že onen novinář z Pobřeží slonoviny formuloval svou otázku způsobem, jenž k tomuto širokému a nerozlišujícímu přístupu vyzývá.
Druhou poznámkou, která vzbudila nevraživou reakci, byla zmínka o rychlém populačním růstu v Africe. I když vynaložíte miliardy eur, prohlásil Macron, nepodaří se vám nic stabilizovat, „když se v některých zemích stále rodí ženám sedm až osm dětí“.
Těmito slovy vyvolal Macron zveličenou představu o plodnosti v Africe. Podle Světových populačních výhledů,které letos vydala Organizace spojených národů, neexistuje nikde na světě země, ve které by měly ženy v průměru osm dětí. A jedinou zemí, kde se ženám v průměru narodí více než sedm potomků, je Niger, jeden z nejchudších států světa ležící na okraji saharské pouště. Následuje Somálsko s průměrem 6,6. Afrika jako celek vykazuje v současnosti úhrnnou plodnost 4,7.
Zdá se však, že poprask vyvolaný Macronovou poznámkou jen pramálo souvisí s nepřesností. Především Macron porušil tabu, které existuje už od roku 1994, kdy se v Káhiře konala Mezinárodní konference o populaci a rozvoji pod záštitou OSN. Na této konferenci byl přijat akční program, jenž zavrhl demograficky orientovaný přístup k populační politice a místo toho se zaměřil na naplňování reprodukčních potřeb jednotlivců, zejména žen. Populační cíle byly passé; do módy přišla práva.
Tento přístup převažoval i na několika pozdějších schůzkách. Ovlivnil také výsledek Miléniového summitu, který stanovil globální rozvojové cíle pro období let 2000-2015, a jeho odraz je patrný rovněž na cílích trvale udržitelného rozvoje, jež určují agendu do roku 2030. Mezi 17 obecnými a 169 konkrétními cíli najdeme i odkazy na plánování rodičovství a reprodukční práva v kontextu zdraví žen a rovnosti pohlaví. Člověk však marně pátrá po jakémkoliv náznaku, že by bylo vhodné či moudré snažit se ovlivnit také počet dětí, který se ženy rozhodnou mít, natož zaobírat se otázkou, zda je setrvalý rychlý populační růst v některých regionech slučitelný s cílem trvale udržitelného rozvoje. Od káhirské konference jsou podobné návrhy vykreslovány jako kolonialistické a patriarchální, ne-li přímo rasistické. Bílí muži nemají černoškám co vykládat, aby neměly děti.
Jistě, našlo by se dost a dost historických precedentů – masové sterilizační programy v Indii nebo čínská politika jednoho dítěte, abychom jmenovali alespoň dva – vyvolávajících obavy z donucovací populační politiky. I přesto si klademe otázku, zda je moudré udržovat tabu na diskuse o populačních otázkách. Podle Světových populačních výhledů se má počet obyvatel Angoly, Burundi, Nigeru, Somálska, Tanzanie a Zambie zvýšit do roku 2100 pětinásobně. A očekává se, že Niger, který má dnes 21 milionů obyvatel, jich bude mít do konce století 192 milionů.
Při tak rychlém populačním růstu bude pro tyto země pravděpodobně ještě obtížnější vymýtit chudobu a podvýživu a zajistit všem občanům kvalitní vzdělání a základní zdravotní péči. Chudoba, podvýživa a nedostatečné vzdělání se přitom dnešních dívek a žen s vysokou pravděpodobností dotkne mnohem více než donucovací populační politika. Současná snaha poskytnout ženám účinnou antikoncepci ostatně uspokojuje jejich výslovnou touhu mít méně dětí.
Připusťme, že dnes nevíme, jaké nové technologie či sociální instituce mohou do roku 2100 umožnit, aby i ty nejméně rozvinuté státy nabídly všem svým obyvatelům odpovídající životní úroveň. Macron však mluvil rozumně, když naznačil, že vyhlídka tak rychlého populačního růstu úzce souvisí s pochybnostmi o efektivitě společného úsilí překonat chudobu v Africe.
Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.
Comment Commented Chris Medrek
Very important read on related matters that I'm surprised P Singer didn't mention:
"When children survive in greater numbers, parents decide to have smaller families. Consider Thailand. Around 1960, child mortality started going down. Then, around 1970, after the government invested in a strong family planning program, birth rates started to drop. In the course of just two decades, Thai women went from having an average of six children to an average of two."
From: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Who-We-Are/Resources-and-Media/Annual-Letters-List/Annual-Letter-2014 Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
Food aid and medical aid are the chief reasons Africa's population has exploded so much. Note that African civilizations do not produce sufficient food or medicine to stabilize their own populations; they are, have been, and likely always will continue to be dependent upon Western charity.
What happens when the West's economy experiences a slump, or Westerners sour on being patrons of the "more and more Africans project" and shut off the spigot?
I see surges of starving, desperate Africans flooding into the Middle East and Africa in a scale that dwarfs the current migrant crisis. I see the whole of Africa's megafauna falling extinct to the machete to feed withered bellies. I see nothing good coming of this.
It was a well intentioned move by the Western charities and governments to try to "civilize" Africa by donating endless amounts of food, money, medicine, and student-built housing to Africans. Unfortunately, the road to hell is paved with many such good intentions. Read more
Comment Commented Abimbola Agboluaje
This is extremely imaginative but completely unhinged from reality . Food and medical aid are very tiny components of the food and healthcare economies of African countries . Like right wing critics of aid allege , it's unlikely that it reaches the poorest who have the highest reproductive rates. Having many children has nothing to do with culture or civilization - very poor people make very bad choices . It's as simple as that . Professional women in Africa have 2-3 kids with 2 being more common. They have not repudiated their culture or civilization for western or Chinese ones - they simply have had similar educational opportunities and have similar careers and income levels and patterns of enjoying the attendant lifestyle which don't accommodate more than 2 children as western women . These oppptunities will spread if African countries improve the quality and delivery of economic and public policies and population will decline. Esoteric cultural explanations obfuscate and add to the problem . Read more
Comment Commented Lou Miller
The real unspoken problem is that there are or will be too many people for the world's ecosystems to support. We probably will keep our eyes closed to that problem until it is too late. Read more
Comment Commented Johan Stavers
again, left wing 'progressives' are responsible for immense human suffering. It is they who have created this cult of racism assumption that made this discussion taboo, just like they cause human suffering with their opposition to yellow rice or genetically altered crops with better yield. Utopian humanists are insane and a hazard to the human race. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Africa has a population of 1256 million and it will double over the next 33 years. It is the continent with the highest population growth in the World. The average birth rate is 4,7 child per woman, but goes up to 7,7 for some countries. To sustain a population you would need only 2,7.
In sub-Sahara Africa 41 % of the population lives in extreme poverty. But this part of Africa might grow as much as 75 % over a 20 year period (2013-2036).
So the eradication of poverty there could prove to be very difficult.
Even if poverty could be escaped where would the money for investments come from to offer job opportunities for all these many young people ?
A solution could be found in family planning.
You do not need Macron or a UN conference.
Africa has 50 sovereign states and there the solution should come from.
From their leaders and the men and women who produce more children than they can support.
Each country with too high a birthrate should start a family planning program.
Consisting of education for women and making condoms easily available.
As a side effect it will also reduce the spread of diseases and women suffering.
Such a program might require cultural adjustment.
Therefore also religious leaders should be invited to support the program.
( see also Sextalk in Gambia, Esenam Amuzu, PS July 11,2017 )
Read more
Comment Commented lt lee
"Macron’s “civilizational” explanation was also the kind of generalization that fails to recognize the existence of more than 50 countries, with diverse problems that cannot be described with a single adjective."
Actually, Macron nailed the problem. Civilizational is the best adjective to include all the diverse problems. The only needed clarification is this: solving civilizationational problems, as well as getting wealthy, is a process. In this sense, low population growth rate helps a lot. Read more
Comment Commented Derrick Baragwanath
Isn't this the elephant in the room. Any country that has unsustainable population growth is a threat to itself and the rest of the world, in so many ways. If population growth can be curbed, so many other problems would then become resolveable. Read more
Comment Commented lt lee
Every Chinese who read their history know that. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Peter Singer and Frances Kissling recount how Emmanuel Macron answered a question posed by a journalist from the Ivory Coast as to "why the world’s rich countries have not developed a plan to assist Africa in overcoming its problems, as the United States’ Marshall Plan had aided Europe after World War II?"
In his "lengthy" response, Macron explained that Africa - unlike Europe - doesn't need to be rebuilt. Africa needs "sophisticated responses" to the many problems it faces. Apart from structural problems that impede development and the lack of good governance, many countries are stuck in their "difficult transitions to democracy." He also pointed out that some African countries are making good progress, and have achieved high rates of economic growth."
However the second half of Macron's response to Africa's problems "caused outrage .... and led to accusations of racism." The authors admonish Macron's "unfortunate choice" of the word "civilizational", saying it smacks of condescending righteousness, when France and other imperial powers patronised Africa and elsewhere in their quest for colonies during 19th century. Yet they defend Macron, insisting "the Ivory Coast journalist framed his question in a manner that invited this kind of broad and undifferentiated approach."
Macron's comment on Africa's "rapid population growth" alienated many at best and offended some at worst. "Even if you spend billions of euros, Macron said, you will not be able to stabilize anything 'when countries still have seven to eight children per woman.'” While this figure is somewhat overblown - 2.5 children per woman globally, 4.7 children per woman in Africa - it isn't the "inaccuracy" that sparked outrage but the "taboo" Macron broke around population growth. While this slows in the rest of the world, it continues to rise in Africa.
In 1994 the UN-led International Conference on Population and Development in Cairo "adopted a Programme of Action that rejected a demographically driven approach to population policies, and instead focused on meeting the reproductive-health needs of individuals, especially women. Population targets were out; rights were in." The Sustainable Development Goals that focus on family planning and reproductive rights, in the context of women’s health and gender equality were "portrayed as colonialist and patriarchal, if not racist," sending a warning that "white men should not be telling black women not to have babies."
The authors say, even if "India’s mass sterilization programs and China’s one-child policy" were controversial due to their "coercive population policies," it makes little sense to "question the wisdom of the taboo on discussing population." There are reasons for concerns, because populations in some parts of Africa will "increase fivefold by 2100."
In Niger, where GDP per capita is less than $1 per day, and the average number of children a woman is likely to have in her life is more than seven, the population is expected to rise from 21 million today to "192 million by the end of the century." Niger and countries with similar rapid population growth face the daunting task of eradicating poverty and malnutrition.
Crippled by poverty Africa is a long way from reaching the UN's anti-poverty goals. The Arab Spring in the Middle East should serve as an example that youth bulge, high unemployment, rampant corruption and abject poverty make a toxic mix. Girls and women growing up in domineering paternalistic cultures or religioous prohibition are deprived of an education and knowledge to overcome social barriers to contraceptive use.
Even if we don't know whether "new technologies or social institutions" would help "the least-developed countries" fare better in 2100, "Macron was not being unreasonable when he suggested that the prospect of such rapid population increase is relevant to questions about the efficacy of a concerted effort to overcome poverty in Africa." Earlier this year, Germany's Development Minister Gerd Müller had presented a plan to help create a future for Africa's youth. But it isn't enough if population continues to surge.
Read more
Comment Commented john roberts
Even the US, the richest country in the world by far, could not sustain its standard of living if its population doubled in 23 years. And many of the nations of Africa are just dirt poor. Christ much of the land in Africa looks like West Texas. There is little tech industry, most of the farming is at substituent levels. and currently two African nations are suffering widespread malnutrition. What will Africa look like with twice as many people? Hell? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Obviously if you have a problem the best thing to do is not to double it in size. Equally obviously if you introduce medical intervention, a very worthwhile thing, which reduces infant mortality without introducing birth control in parallel you will double the population in short order. The answer is the empowerment of women, a cultural issue, and unlikely to be welcomed by some (men). Continually it is talked as though this has never occurred before as though today is the very first time anybody had seen this. Read more
Comment Commented Liz Connor
Thanks for the link to World Population Prospects. However it seems to me that those posting in response to your article haven't read it with sufficient care. The figures for Africa suggest to me that they're pretty much only catching up with the population increases that
'advanced' countries made in their Industrial and Medical Revolutions. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Liz and Steeve Hurst: Runaway population is damned curse. All measures including harsh ones are needed to reverse the population explosion.
One of the measures should be to imprison every cleric in the Mosque and the Church who exhort their followers that the 'Lord will provide'.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Liz
Fair enough but we are not living in Victorian times Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
France society is divided into right-wing "push out" people of color à la Marine Le Pen and left-wing "push down" people of color, so Macron after all, seems to be a leftist rather than a centrist. Read more
Comment Commented Jonathan Engel
It seems somewhat irrational that the West is expected to foot the bills for a very high rate of population growth (education, health facilities, transport and investment) and to watch while millions seek their future in western counties while not being allowed because of some odd form of PC thinking to make a comment on population growth, which is not making the problems smaller, but increasingly bigger and less resolvable in a "sustainable" way. It seems to me that we, in the west, have an inescapable ethical imperative to be perfectly frank about this and other issues, and we should be building appropriate incentives into our aid programmes. Obviously it is not up to us to tell other cultures what to do with our input, but were this to be packaged with incentives, and disincentives... Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
Absolutely, tact and diplomacy, not to mention simple kindness, must accompany any discussion of the 'problem' - too many people chasing too few resources. Accompanied by (historically, since say 1960) outrageously high levels of governmental corruption diverting national national income to private pockets, over much of Africa, Asia and South America (at least).
Also historically, over not much longer back, the best way to reduce the numbers of children women have, has been shown to be making sure they have educational opportunities giving them a larger measure of control over their own lives - and hence the number of children they, rather than their surrounding male culture, demands that they bear. That's the other great taboo - religion, Catholic mainly tho not uniquely among the Christian sects, and others, declaring all forms of birth control to be a major sin.
But the educational option is not likely to cut in fast enough in the face of increasing food and water insecurity from changing climate, over large tracts of India, the Middle East and Africa - among other places. If for whatever reason the population increase problem isn't dealt with by some large-scale voluntary action (unspecified since I haven't the faintest idea what it could be; condoms and pills cost money on that scale), nature will solve the problem in full Malthusian drag. Bluntly, the human refugee flows, and diebacks, will be colossal. The EU has failed miserably to deal with what is by comparison a minute refugee trickle. Between that and continued failure to do nearly enough on CO2 production, I have a very dim view of the next couple of centuries - to begin with. In the most ironic sense possible, we live in the most fascinatingly interesting times.
Could we deal with all this 'reasonably successfully' (no nuclear war, for instance)? Yes. We have the smarts. What we lack is the coordinated political and consequent economic will. May Trump be an awful warning and alert to everyone, on every aspect of this. Most of our 'Glorious Leaders' resemble no one so much as the Pied Piper. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
As for Macron, we will have to forgive him, as he is still young and naive enough to do things like give honest answers to journalist's questions. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Africa suffers from a mentality problem above all else. The Economist called it 'The Chief Problem with Africa', which is summary means that Africans treat their leaders as divine representatives and not civil servants, and accordingly do not hold them to account. This is presently playing out in South Africa where Jacob Zuma and his cadre's are driving the country towards a Zimbabwe's style fate, but the voters do nothing to prevent this because they feel it would be disrespectful to their leaders to do so. Read more
Comment Commented Abimbola Agboluaje
"Mentality problem" is another lazy epithet for a very complex problem. Are you not surprised how Trump got elected in the world's richest democracy ? By the continued support from Americans who have attended the world's best universities and fawning and worship by highly successful men in his Cabinet ? And Trump's ceaseless assault on conventions that have guided politics and government for decades ? Would you conclude that Americans have a "mentality problem"- they are very differential to rich tycoons ? Intense divisions along the lines of cultural identities make it far easier for political leaders to divide and rule - they basically position themselves as " your own bastard' to different segments of the population . In South Africa which you cite , the history of racial oppression is manipulated by Zuma to fend off political challenges. Yet check the polls , he is very unpopular - not buoyed by the African's "mentality problem " which leads him or her to worship bad leaders . Africans express frustration with their leaders as much as everyone else , it's just much more complicated to change them because of a host of historical and unique structural problems , not least colonialism the real crime of which isn't economic exploration but creating incoherent states that haven't evolved organically . Read more
