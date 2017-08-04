21

إعادة النظر في محظور الحد من الزيادة السكانية

برينستون ــ في مؤتمر صحافي عُقِد في إطار قمة مجموعة العشرين في هامبورج الشهر الفائت، سأل صحافي من ساحل العاج الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون لماذا لم تضع دول العالَم الغنية خطة لمساعدة أفريقيا في التغلب على مشاكلها، كما ساعدت خطة مارشال الأميركية أوروبا بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية.

وجاء رد ماكرون مطولا، وكان قدر كبير من ذلك الرد منطقيا. فقد أشار إلى أن أفريقيا، خلافا لأوروبا بعد الحرب، لا تحتاج إلى إعادة البناء؛ بل تتطلب مشكلاتها استجابات أكثر تعقيدا وتطورا. كما أشار إلى الدول الفاشلة في أفريقيا والتحولات الصعبة إلى الديمقراطية، ولكنه ذَكَر أيضا أن بعض الدول الأفريقية تحرز تقدما طيبا، وحققت معدلات عالية من النمو الاقتصادي.

بيد أن ماكرون تحدث أيضا عن أمرين تسببا في إشعال الغضب في وسائل الإعلام الاجتماعية وإطلاق الاتهامات بالعنصرية.

في وصف مشاكل أفريقيا، قال ماكرون إنها مشاكل "حضارية". وكان ذلك، في أفضل تقدير، اختيارا مؤسفا للكلمات، لأنه يردد أصداء فكرة من القرن التاسع عشر مفادها أن فرنسا وغيرها من القوى الإمبراطورية الاستعمارية لديها "مهمة حضارية" في أفريقيا وأماكن أخرى مأهولة بأجناس من البشر كانت في ذلك الوقت تعتبر من عِرق أدنى درجة.

وكما أشار معلقون آخرون، كان تفسير ماكرون "الحضاري" أيضا من ذلك النوع من التعميم الذي يفشل في إدراك وجود أكثر من خمسين دولة تواجه مشاكل متنوعة لا يمكن وصفها بنعت واحد. وتحريا للإنصاف مع ماكرون، ينبغي لنا أن نذكر أن الصحافي من ساحل العاج صاغ سؤاله بطريقة استدعت ذلك النهج العريض الذي يفتقر إلى التمييز في الرد.

وكان التعليق الثاني الذي استفز استجابة عدوانية متمثلا في الإشارة إلى النمو السكاني السريع في أفريقيا. فقال ماكرون: "حتى إذا أنفقت مليارات اليورو، فلن تتمكن من تثبيت استقرار أي شيء ما دامت النساء في بعض الدول تنجب ��بعة وثمانية أطفال لكل امرأة".

بهذه الكلمات، أعطى ماكرون انطباعا مبالغا فيه للخصوبة (معدل المواليد) في أفريقيا. فوفقا لطبعة عام 2017 من نشرة الأمم المتحدة بعنوان "التوقعات السكانية للعالَم"، لا يوجد بلد في أي مكان في العالَم حيث تلد النساء في المتوسط ثمانية أطفال. وتُعَد النيجر، وهي واحدة من أفقر دول العالَم، وتقع على حافة الصحراء الكبرى في أفريقيا، الدولة الوحيدة حيث تلد النساء في المتوسط أكثر من سبعة أطفال. وتأتي الصومال في المركز الثاني، حيث المتوسط 6.6. وفي أفريقيا ككل، يبلغ معدل الخصوبة الحالي 4.7.

ولكن يبدو أن الغضب الذي أثاره تعليق ماكرون لا يرتبط كثيرا بعدم تحريه الدقة. فقد انتهك ماكرون محظورا ظل قائما منذ المؤتمر الدولي للسكان والتنمية، الذي عُقِد تحت رعاية الأمم المتحدة في القاهرة عام 1994. تبنى المؤتمر برنامج عمل رفض نهجا يتعامل مع السياسات السكانية من منطلق دوافع ديموغرافية، وركز بدلا من ذلك على تلبية احتياجات الصحة الإنجابية للأفراد، وخاصة النساء. أي أن المؤتمر استبعد الأهداف السكانية، ورَكَّز على الحقوق.

وظَلّ ذلك النهج سائدا في عدة اجتماعات لاحقة. وقد أثَّر على نتائج قمة الألفية التي حددت أهداف التنمية العالمية للفترة 2000-2015، كما ينعكس في أهداف التنمية المستدامة، التي تحدد الأجندة حتى عام 2030. فبين غاياتها السبعة عشر، وأهدافها المحددة التي يبلغ عددها 169 هدفا، تتضمن أهداف التنمية المستدامة إشارات إلى تنظيم الأسرة، والحقوق الإنجابية، في سياق صحة المرأة والمساواة بين الجنسين. ويبحث المرء دون جدوى عن أي اقتراح مفاده أنه ربما يكون من الملائم أو من الحكمة السعي إلى التأثير على عدد الأطفال الذين قد تنجبهم المرأة باختيارها، ناهيك عن النظر في ما إذا كان استمرار النمو السكاني السريع في بعض المناطق ربما لا يتفق مع هدف التنمية المستدامة. ومنذ مؤتمر القاهرة، جرى تصوير هذه المقترحات على أنها استعمارية وأبوية، إن لم تكن عنصرية. فلا ينبغي للرجال من ذوي البشرة البيضاء أن يأمروا النساء من ذوات البشرة السوداء بعدم إنجاب أطفال.

من المؤكد أن الأمر لا يخلو من سوابق تاريخية ــ برامج التعقيم الجماعي في الهند، وسياسة الطفل الواحد في الصين، على سبيل المثال لا الحصر ــ للقلق والانزعاج إزاء السياسات السكانية القسرية. ومع ذلك، نحن نشكك في الحكمة من الحظر المفروض على مناقشة مسألة السكان. فوفقا لنشرة التوقعات السكانية للعالم، من المتوقع أن يزداد عدد سكان أنجولا، وبوروندي، والنيجر، والصومال، وجمهورية تنزانيا المتحدة، وزامبيا، إلى خمسة أمثاله اليوم بحلول عام 2100. فالنيجر التي يبلغ عدد سكانها اليوم 21 مليون نسمة، من المتوقع أن يكون عدد سكانها 192 مليون نسمة بحلول نهاية القرن.

ومن المرجح أن يؤدي هذا النمو السكاني السريع إلى تفاقم الصعوبات التي تواجهها هذه البلدان عندما يتعلق الأمر بجهود القضاء على الفقر، وسوء التغذية، وضمان حصول كل المواطنين على تعليم جيد ورعاية صحية أساسية. ومن المرجح أن يكون تأثير الفقر وسوء التغذية ونقص التعليم على الفتيات والنساء اليوم أعظم كثيرا من تأثير السياسات السكانية القسرية. والواقع أن الجهود الحالية الرامية إلى تزويد النساء بوسائل منع الحمل الفعّالة تتفق مع رغبة النساء المعلنة في إنجاب عدد أقل من الأطفال.

DONATE NOW

لابد أن نعترف بأننا لا نعلم ماذا قد يظهر من تكنولوجيات أو مؤسسات اجتماعية جديدة ربما تعمل بحلول عام 2100 على تمكين حتى الدول الأقل تقدما من تقديم مستويات معيشية لائقة لكل سكانها. ولكن ماكرون لم يجانبه الصواب عندما اقترح أن مسألة الزيادة السكانية السريعة وثيقة الصِلة بالتساؤلات حول مدى كفاءة الجهود المتضافرة المنسقة الرامية إلى التغلب على الفقر في أفريقيا.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel