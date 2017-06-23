9

Revoir l’ordre mondial

MADRID – Comme il n’a pas échappé à de nombreux observateurs, la Pax Americana, qui avait prévalu ces dernières décennies, est en fin de vie. Après cent cinquante jours d’« Amérique d’abord » – ou plus prosaïquement d’« Amérique toute seule » – il semble qu’on ne puisse plus considérer comme allant de soi le traditionnel rôle stabilisateur des États-Unis, désormais présidés par Donald Trump. Tandis que s’étiole sur la scène internationale leur prééminence – et avec elle le statut de l’Amérique comme « nation indispensable » au monde –, d’autre États et même des acteurs non-étatiques gagnent en influence. Quelles en sont donc les conséquences pour ce que nous appelons l’« ordre libéral international » ?

Cette multipolarité effervescente n’est pas nécessairement en contradiction avec un système global ouvert dont tous puissent bénéficier. Les puissances mondiales comme la Chine disposent des outils qui leur permettent d’agir en partenaires responsables. Et l’on peut encore compter sur l’Union européenne, qui semble retrouver confiance en elle, pour jouer un rôle constructif.

DONATE NOW

Dans la théorie des relations internationales, l’« internationalisme libéral » se caractérise par la promotion de l’ouverture et de l’ordre, consacrés par les organisations internationales. À la fin de la Seconde Guerre mondiale, ces principes fournirent la base idéologique de traités comme l’Accord général sur les tarifs douaniers et le commerce (AGETAC), qui plus tard allait devenir l’Organisation mondiale du commerce (OMC).

La Guerre froide fit grand tort aux ambitions mondialistes de l’internationalisme libéral, dont les principes sont intimement liés à l’Occident géopolitique, plus particulièrement aux États-Unis et au Royaume-Uni. La chute du mur de Berlin, en novembre 1989, inaugura une période d’indubitable hégémonie des États-Unis et permit l’extension du type de structures d’État prônées par l’Occident. Mais cette diffusion ne fut ni aussi rapide ni aussi vaste que prévu.

Aujourd’hui, le monde demeure fragmenté. Les attentats du 11 septembre 2001 aux États-Unis ont conduit beaucoup de pays à serrer les rangs autour de l’Amérique. Mais ils ont aussi révélé une tendance à la perturbation plus profonde quoique déconcertante chez certains acteurs – tendance qui devait se confirmer au cours des quinze années suivantes.

La divergence entre les pays a également pris une dimension économique. La « grande Récession » des années 2007-2009 elle-même n’a pas frappé également partout, contrairement à ce que laissent croire les idées reçues dans les pays développés. En 2009, alors que le PIB mondial se contractait, les économies des deux pays les plus peuplés du monde, la Chine et l’Inde, enregistraient des taux de croissance supérieurs à 8%.

Les pays qui défont aujourd’hui l’ordre libéral sont ceux qui par le passé ont investi dans sa création le capital politique le plus important. Le Brexit au Royaume-Uni et l’élection de Trump aux États-Unis traduisent une frustration croissante devant les conséquences économiques et sociales de la mondialisation, notamment les délocalisations industrielles. Cette frustration a ravivé une forme de nationalisme nourrie par le rejet de l’ordre existant. La notion de souveraineté, dans son acception wetsphalienne, connaît un regain général, ce qui conduit certains à prédire que les rivalités entre grandes puissances vont revenir à l’ordre du jour. Les tenants de cette école de pensée inclinent à considérer les relations sino-américaines comme une source de friction probable.

C’est un point de vue trop alarmiste. Si son essor vertigineux a suscité dans les capitales occidentales beaucoup de défiance, la Chine n’est pas la puissance révisionniste qu’on veut trop souvent voir. Le gouvernement chinois a récemment pris ses distances avec l’administration Trump en réaffirmant son soutien à l’accord de Paris sur le climat, dont les États-Unis ont l’intention de se retirer. Dans un discours emblématique lors de la réunion annuelle du Forum économique mondial, à Davos, au mois de janvier, le président Xi Jinping s’est présenté comme un ferme défenseur de la mondialisation. Selon Xi, chacun devrait « se garder de ne considérer, au détriment des autres, que ses propres intérêts ».

Les autorités chinoises sont parfaitement conscientes des bénéfices qu’a tiré leur pays de sa pleine intégration dans l’économie mondiale. Et elles ne sont pas prêtes à mettre en péril le fondement même de leur légitimité à l’intérieur : la croissance économique. La Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), anciennement dénommée One Belt One Road (« une ceinture, une route »), qualifiée par Xi « de projet du siècle », traduit parfaitement le choix stratégique chinois d’un renforcement des liens commerciaux avec l’Eurasie et l’Afrique et la volonté de saisir l’occasion pour gagner en influence sur la scène internationale.

Mais la Chine, en agissant de la sorte, ne remet nullement en question les bases de l’ordre libéral. Le remarquable communiqué des dirigeants mondiaux ayant participé au Forum du BRI, le mois dernier à Pékin, souligne l’engagement de plus de trente pays et organisations internationales en faveur de la « paix, de la justice, de la cohésion sociale, de l’ouverture, de la démocratie, de la bonne gouvernance, de l’état de droit, des droits de l’homme et de la parité », ainsi que de l’émancipation des femmes.

Ce serait une erreur d’interpréter littéralement ce communiqué, ou d’ignorer les tendances néo-mercantilistes de la Chine et son régime illibéral. Mais il ne serait pas plus pertinent de la considérer comme un bloc dont les valeurs sont totalement incompatibles avec celles qu’affiche l’Occident. Cette simplification excessive n’est pas plus de mise pour la Chine qu’elle ne le serait pour les États-Unis, où Hillary Clinton a rassemblé plus de bulletins que Donald Trump au niveau national, ou pour le Royaume-Uni, où ceux qui souhaitaient demeurer dans l’UE n’ont perdu le référendum que de justesse.

En ces temps d’incertitudes et de discordances, sa position permet à l’UE de jouer un rôle de premier plan. La victoire d’Emmanuel Macron lors de l’élection présidentielle française devrait encourager les défenseurs de l’ordre libéral qui, malgré ses insuffisances, offre encore le modèle de relations internationales le plus séduisant et le plus souple.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Unie, l’UE pourrait aussi initier les réformes susceptibles de revigorer des institutions multilatérales vieillissantes et de leur insuffler un nouvel élan. Si nous parvenons à instaurer le dialogue avec les pays émergents, il n’est pas trop tard pour construire un ordre véritablement mondial. Mais contrairement à ce qui est arrivé après 1989, il faudra, cette fois, achever le travail commencé.

Traduction François Boisivon