Revoir l’ordre mondial

MADRID – Comme il n’a pas échappé à de nombreux observateurs, la Pax Americana, qui avait prévalu ces dernières décennies, est en fin de vie. Après cent cinquante jours d’« Amérique d’abord » – ou plus prosaïquement d’« Amérique toute seule » – il semble qu’on ne puisse plus considérer comme allant de soi le traditionnel rôle stabilisateur des États-Unis, désormais présidés par Donald Trump. Tandis que s’étiole sur la scène internationale leur prééminence – et avec elle le statut de l’Amérique comme « nation indispensable » au monde –, d’autre États et même des acteurs non-étatiques gagnent en influence. Quelles en sont donc les conséquences pour ce que nous appelons l’« ordre libéral international » ?
Cette multipolarité effervescente n’est pas nécessairement en contradiction avec un système global ouvert dont tous puissent bénéficier. Les puissances mondiales comme la Chine disposent des outils qui leur permettent d’agir en partenaires responsables. Et l’on peut encore compter sur l’Union européenne, qui semble retrouver confiance en elle, pour jouer un rôle constructif.
Dans la théorie des relations internationales, l’« internationalisme libéral » se caractérise par la promotion de l’ouverture et de l’ordre, consacrés par les organisations internationales. À la fin de la Seconde Guerre mondiale, ces principes fournirent la base idéologique de traités comme l’Accord général sur les tarifs douaniers et le commerce (AGETAC), qui plus tard allait devenir l’Organisation mondiale du commerce (OMC).
La Guerre froide fit grand tort aux ambitions mondialistes de l’internationalisme libéral, dont les principes sont intimement liés à l’Occident géopolitique, plus particulièrement aux États-Unis et au Royaume-Uni. La chute du mur de Berlin, en novembre 1989, inaugura une période d’indubitable hégémonie des États-Unis et permit l’extension du type de structures d’État prônées par l’Occident. Mais cette diffusion ne fut ni aussi rapide ni aussi vaste que prévu.
Aujourd’hui, le monde demeure fragmenté. Les attentats du 11 septembre 2001 aux États-Unis ont conduit beaucoup de pays à serrer les rangs autour de l’Amérique. Mais ils ont aussi révélé une tendance à la perturbation plus profonde quoique déconcertante chez certains acteurs – tendance qui devait se confirmer au cours des quinze années suivantes.
La divergence entre les pays a également pris une dimension économique. La « grande Récession » des années 2007-2009 elle-même n’a pas frappé également partout, contrairement à ce que laissent croire les idées reçues dans les pays développés. En 2009, alors que le PIB mondial se contractait, les économies des deux pays les plus peuplés du monde, la Chine et l’Inde, enregistraient des taux de croissance supérieurs à 8%.
Les pays qui défont aujourd’hui l’ordre libéral sont ceux qui par le passé ont investi dans sa création le capital politique le plus important. Le Brexit au Royaume-Uni et l’élection de Trump aux États-Unis traduisent une frustration croissante devant les conséquences économiques et sociales de la mondialisation, notamment les délocalisations industrielles. Cette frustration a ravivé une forme de nationalisme nourrie par le rejet de l’ordre existant. La notion de souveraineté, dans son acception wetsphalienne, connaît un regain général, ce qui conduit certains à prédire que les rivalités entre grandes puissances vont revenir à l’ordre du jour. Les tenants de cette école de pensée inclinent à considérer les relations sino-américaines comme une source de friction probable.
C’est un point de vue trop alarmiste. Si son essor vertigineux a suscité dans les capitales occidentales beaucoup de défiance, la Chine n’est pas la puissance révisionniste qu’on veut trop souvent voir. Le gouvernement chinois a récemment pris ses distances avec l’administration Trump en réaffirmant son soutien à l’accord de Paris sur le climat, dont les États-Unis ont l’intention de se retirer. Dans un discours emblématique lors de la réunion annuelle du Forum économique mondial, à Davos, au mois de janvier, le président Xi Jinping s’est présenté comme un ferme défenseur de la mondialisation. Selon Xi, chacun devrait « se garder de ne considérer, au détriment des autres, que ses propres intérêts ».
Les autorités chinoises sont parfaitement conscientes des bénéfices qu’a tiré leur pays de sa pleine intégration dans l’économie mondiale. Et elles ne sont pas prêtes à mettre en péril le fondement même de leur légitimité à l’intérieur : la croissance économique. La Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), anciennement dénommée One Belt One Road (« une ceinture, une route »), qualifiée par Xi « de projet du siècle », traduit parfaitement le choix stratégique chinois d’un renforcement des liens commerciaux avec l’Eurasie et l’Afrique et la volonté de saisir l’occasion pour gagner en influence sur la scène internationale.
Mais la Chine, en agissant de la sorte, ne remet nullement en question les bases de l’ordre libéral. Le remarquable communiqué des dirigeants mondiaux ayant participé au Forum du BRI, le mois dernier à Pékin, souligne l’engagement de plus de trente pays et organisations internationales en faveur de la « paix, de la justice, de la cohésion sociale, de l’ouverture, de la démocratie, de la bonne gouvernance, de l’état de droit, des droits de l’homme et de la parité », ainsi que de l’émancipation des femmes.
Ce serait une erreur d’interpréter littéralement ce communiqué, ou d’ignorer les tendances néo-mercantilistes de la Chine et son régime illibéral. Mais il ne serait pas plus pertinent de la considérer comme un bloc dont les valeurs sont totalement incompatibles avec celles qu’affiche l’Occident. Cette simplification excessive n’est pas plus de mise pour la Chine qu’elle ne le serait pour les États-Unis, où Hillary Clinton a rassemblé plus de bulletins que Donald Trump au niveau national, ou pour le Royaume-Uni, où ceux qui souhaitaient demeurer dans l’UE n’ont perdu le référendum que de justesse.
En ces temps d’incertitudes et de discordances, sa position permet à l’UE de jouer un rôle de premier plan. La victoire d’Emmanuel Macron lors de l’élection présidentielle française devrait encourager les défenseurs de l’ordre libéral qui, malgré ses insuffisances, offre encore le modèle de relations internationales le plus séduisant et le plus souple.
Unie, l’UE pourrait aussi initier les réformes susceptibles de revigorer des institutions multilatérales vieillissantes et de leur insuffler un nouvel élan. Si nous parvenons à instaurer le dialogue avec les pays émergents, il n’est pas trop tard pour construire un ordre véritablement mondial. Mais contrairement à ce qui est arrivé après 1989, il faudra, cette fois, achever le travail commencé.
Traduction François Boisivon
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
TRUMPING MERKEL
France and Germany have designed the EU to end not just Pax Americana - they first tried to end Pax Brittanica.
Naive of JS to articulate that The Twin Engines of Europe have designed The EU for anything else but for their Twin Megalomania.
At every occasion, and under every pretext, the twins have pounced upon opportunity to snipe at The Anglosphere.
President DeGaulle showed Zero gratefulness - for European reconstruction post 1945 - in the demolition of the Dollar Standard 1971.
The Atlantic Uncertainties - despite having underwritten Europe's Peace n Prosperity with NATO - was why Nixon chose The Pacific.
President Trump in wanting to end the thanklessness, is only walking in the footsteps of Nixon and Kissinger in 1971.
BREXIT and Brexit plus plus both are a result of The Atlantic Uncertainties - which now finds Merkel and JCJ advocating Europe's Army.
Pax Americana as well as Pax Britannica both successfully established The Anglosphere as World's Economic Epicentre - despite Europe.
With America Australia and Canada ensconced inside The Pacific - The Anglosphere is well steered as The World's Economic Epicentre.
Rather than be ambushed by European centric solutions - designed by France and Germany to replace Britain and America as the nucleus.
Underwriting your own demise - America Britain Canada inside NATO - is stupid and President Trump has hit the Right buttons with Merkel. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Javier Solana believes Europe is capable of assuming the mantle of protector of the liberal international order, now that Trump is pushing for an end of Pax Americana with his "America First" agenda. The 9/11 attacks on America, its wars in Afghanistan and Iraq had taken a toll on the country's economic resources and global leadership, eroding its status as the world's “indispensable nation.”
With a rising China and a resurgent Russia in recent decade, America is no longer the world's single decision-maker and "indisputable hegemony." Unlike his predecessors Trump knows nothing about "liberal internationalism" in geopolitics. He does the opposite of promoting "openness and order," and he - indoctrinated by Steve Bannon - loathes globalisation and "multilateral organizations."
Having been the sole economic superpower for most of the post-war period, the US is struggling not to be outdone by China in the coming years .Nevertheless it is still the world's only military titan, whose defence budget will remain unsurpassed in the near future. But for the US, it's hard to get used to not being the sole superpower. While the world is getting multipolar, there is no particular player yet strong enough to replace the US.
The author doesn't mention Russia as a potential substitue, because it is not among the top ten world's biggest economies. With a GDP of over $1.28 trillion Russia ranked 12th in 2016. Militarily it is spending tens of billions on modernising its army. But it's nowhere close to the US budget of over $600 billion. Russia’s economy has been battered by falling oil prices, international sanctions, and rampant inflation. Yet no one can underestimate Putin's ambition to advance Russia's revisionist agenda, by conducting an asymmetric warfare on the battlefield and in the cyberspace.
China and India emerged unscathed after the 2008 global financial crisis and had seen steady growth since then. In 2016, with a GDP of over $2.1 trillion India ranked 7th among the world's largest economies. Given its over 1.2 billion inhabitants, the GDP per capita is relatvely low. In comparison to China, which with approximately the same population size, had a GDP of over $11 tn, behind the EU ($16.4 tn) and the US ($18.6 tn).
China is the world's second largest economy after the US, which under Trump has turned inward and forsaken its role as the defender of globalisation, that Xi Jinping lamented. Beijing has benefited from being part of the global economy and the rules-based system secured by the US and its allies. They want to stick to status quo, fearing the risk of jeopardising "the basis of their domestic legitimacy: economic growth."
Xi is preoccupied with his infrastructure project of the century. The "Belt-and-Road Initiative" that links China to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa over land and sea will cost nearly $1 trillion. Beijing is wary of its bid for global leadership. It would rather see itself as being catapulted into taking on the position of leadership, because the US has retreated into its nostalgic past.
China is certainly a political, economic, and financial force to be reckoned with. But many believe the current global order won't collapse so soon with America's withdrawal from its policing role. Besides the general elections in France, the Netherlands and Germany had breathed new life into the European project. Although the Eurozone is not out of the woods yet, economic growth is in the offing. It would help Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron "catalyze reforms" and "reinvigorate ailing multilateral institutions." A united EU could usher in a new "global order" - one that doesn't need to flex military muscles. Solana urges us all to take part and "must not leave the job unfinished."
Read more
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
The world liberal order is not just about trade. It also explicitly or implicitly includes respect for human, and civic rights. That China’s domestic legitimacy depends on economic growth alone is problematic not only for China but for the world too as China becomes a dominant player in the world economy. Willingly or inadvertently China is promoting and helping dictatorships in the third world.
People do not live by bread alone; they get tired of eating and clothing fast; they want political, cultural, and personal freedoms too. Human nature detests dictators. China’s model and expansion will at some point face inevitable popular opposition in dictatorial countries. The BRI forum communique is good, but not enough. China needs domestic political reform for its own as well as the good of the world. Perhaps they can do their political reform gradually but determinedly as they did their economic reforms over a decade or two. I wish them success.
And all the best for the EU under France-Germany as it takes the leadership role in the international order.
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Michael. Many EU countries have not contributed to the NATO what they were committed to do. Mr. Trump has rightfully complained about it.
Instead of quickly correcting that neglect or renogiate the target of 2 % of GDP, mr Schaeubele suggest that Europe must assume a greater responsibilty than that. At the same time in Brussels they are forming an EU army. I just wonder is the EU seperating its ties with the US and NATO ? Read more
Comment Commented Michael H.
Europe must assume greater responsibility to defend a liberal, democratic world order as the United States appears increasingly less willing to do so, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday this week: http://af.reuters.com/article/worldNews/idAFKBN19B30G Read more
Comment Commented Michael H.
Don The Lyin' CON (DLTC) claimed that his trip to Saudi Arabia saved “millions” of jobs https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2017/05/26/president-trumps-claim-that-hes-already-saved-millions-of-jobs-on-his-foreign-trip/?utm_term=.9dd443ceeb49
And hey, why not when Wilbur Ross returned from DTLC’s first trip abroad to praise the lack of protesters in Saudia Arabia, where protesters are executed http://www.cnbc.com/2017/05/22/wilbur-ross-says-saudis-did-not-protest-trump-but-misses-key-point.html Read more
Comment Commented M M
We live in an interconnected, inter- dependent world. This world has been headless for quite sometime this the situation everyone's in today. The EU is not a state, it is merely a semi political establishment with its own challenges. As long as the plan the Germanise the EU continues there can be only big trouble ahead. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Dear God. China or the US or Macron and thats it? This is detached from reality. The US is not indispensable unless you imagine it. China is a 19th century accelerated industrial revolution. A fast forward button. Macron is unproven. By all means bet you house on him and lose it. All that is needed is developing economies that cry for independence and influence actually picking up some of the burden of that condition. The West should celebrate the death of the white mans burden that so many are only to keen to place on it. If the US ever loses it's reserve currency status then the game changes Read more
