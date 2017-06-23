Revoir l’ordre mondial

j. von Hettlingen JUN 27, 2017

Javier Solana believes Europe is capable of assuming the mantle of protector of the liberal international order, now that Trump is pushing for an end of Pax Americana with his "America First" agenda. The 9/11 attacks on America, its wars in Afghanistan and Iraq had taken a toll on the country's economic resources and global leadership, eroding its status as the world's “indispensable nation.”

With a rising China and a resurgent Russia in recent decade, America is no longer the world's single decision-maker and "indisputable hegemony." Unlike his predecessors Trump knows nothing about "liberal internationalism" in geopolitics. He does the opposite of promoting "openness and order," and he - indoctrinated by Steve Bannon - loathes globalisation and "multilateral organizations."

Having been the sole economic superpower for most of the post-war period, the US is struggling not to be outdone by China in the coming years .Nevertheless it is still the world's only military titan, whose defence budget will remain unsurpassed in the near future. But for the US, it's hard to get used to not being the sole superpower. While the world is getting multipolar, there is no particular player yet strong enough to replace the US.

The author doesn't mention Russia as a potential substitue, because it is not among the top ten world's biggest economies. With a GDP of over $1.28 trillion Russia ranked 12th in 2016. Militarily it is spending tens of billions on modernising its army. But it's nowhere close to the US budget of over $600 billion. Russia’s economy has been battered by falling oil prices, international sanctions, and rampant inflation. Yet no one can underestimate Putin's ambition to advance Russia's revisionist agenda, by conducting an asymmetric warfare on the battlefield and in the cyberspace.

China and India emerged unscathed after the 2008 global financial crisis and had seen steady growth since then. In 2016, with a GDP of over $2.1 trillion India ranked 7th among the world's largest economies. Given its over 1.2 billion inhabitants, the GDP per capita is relatvely low. In comparison to China, which with approximately the same population size, had a GDP of over $11 tn, behind the EU ($16.4 tn) and the US ($18.6 tn).

China is the world's second largest economy after the US, which under Trump has turned inward and forsaken its role as the defender of globalisation, that Xi Jinping lamented. Beijing has benefited from being part of the global economy and the rules-based system secured by the US and its allies. They want to stick to status quo, fearing the risk of jeopardising "the basis of their domestic legitimacy: economic growth."

Xi is preoccupied with his infrastructure project of the century. The "Belt-and-Road Initiative" that links China to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa over land and sea will cost nearly $1 trillion. Beijing is wary of its bid for global leadership. It would rather see itself as being catapulted into taking on the position of leadership, because the US has retreated into its nostalgic past.

China is certainly a political, economic, and financial force to be reckoned with. But many believe the current global order won't collapse so soon with America's withdrawal from its policing role. Besides the general elections in France, the Netherlands and Germany had breathed new life into the European project. Although the Eurozone is not out of the woods yet, economic growth is in the offing. It would help Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron "catalyze reforms" and "reinvigorate ailing multilateral institutions." A united EU could usher in a new "global order" - one that doesn't need to flex military muscles. Solana urges us all to take part and "must not leave the job unfinished."

