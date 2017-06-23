发自马德里——正如许多分析人士所观察到的那样，近几十年来“美国治下的和平”已经岌岌可危。在唐纳德·特朗普（Donald Trump）总统的“美国优先”——或更准确地说，“美国孤立”——政策出台150天后，似乎美国扮演的传统稳定角色已经无法被视为是理所当然的了。由于美国在国际舞台上的首要地位——以及因此享有的世界“不可或缺国家”地位——遭到了动摇，其他国家乃至非国家行为者都纷纷开始聚敛势力。而这对所谓的自由国际秩序来说又意味着什么呢？
不断增加的多极化不一定就与包容性和互惠互利的全球体系相抵触。像中国这样的新崛起大国就拥有足够的条件去成为负责任的利益攸关方。而似乎正在重建自身信心的欧盟也仍然可以发挥一个建设性作用。
在国际关系理论中，“自由国际主义”的特点就是对开放和秩序的推动，也成为了众多边组织的信条。二战结束后，这些原则为关税及贸易总协定（随后发展成为世界贸易组织）等众多条约提供了意识形态基础。
冷战极大地阻碍了自由国际主义的全球化野心，而这是与地缘政治意义上的西方（特别是美英两国）密切联系的信条。1989年11月的柏林墙倒塌开启了美国无可争议的霸权时代，为西方治理结构的推广扩散铺平了道路。但是这种扩散却并未像预期那样迅速或者广泛地打开局面。
如今，世界依然呈现着碎片化的状况。2001年的“9·11”袭击事件使得许多国家纷纷向美国靠拢。但这些袭击也揭示了一个更深层次的，向着由那些意料之外的行为者触发的破坏行为发展的趋势——而这种趋势在随后的15年中愈发被强化。
国家之间的分歧也是经济上的。就连2007~09年的“经济衰退”也并不像发达国家的过往认为的那样全球化。当全球GDP在2009年出现下跌时，世界两个人口最多的国家中国和印度却都实现了8％以上的经济增长率。
而今日消解自由秩序的国家反而是那些当年投入最多政治资本来创造它的国家。英国脱欧和特朗普的当选反映出人们对全球化的一些经济和社会影响的越来越沮丧，例如离岸外包行为。这种失望重新激起了一种基于排斥心理的民族主义形式。重振威斯特伐利亚式主权的论调正在四处蔓延，导致一些人预测大国竞争将再次成为当今秩序。这个思想流派的支持者经常将美中关系视为最可能的摩擦根源。
但这一观点有点神经过敏了。虽然中国的飙升在西方资本主义国家中激起了极大的不信任感，但中国这股势力的颠覆性可能不会像某些人想的那样强大。比如中国最近就与特朗普政府划清界限，重申本国对美国计划撤出的巴黎气候协议的支持。而在今年1月举行的达沃斯世界经济论坛年会上的标志性演讲中，中国国家主席习近平成功树立了其作为全球化坚定捍卫者的形象。习近平指出，各国不应“牺牲别人来为自己谋利益”。
中国当局很清楚自己的国家通过与全球经济的深度整合获益良多，也没打算拿自身国内统治合法性基础——经济增长——去冒险。习近平称之为“世纪伟略”的一带一路倡议真实反映了中国加强与欧亚大陆及非洲地区各国商业联系的战略选择，也好借此机会积攒“软实力”。
即便如此，中国也没有去公开质疑自由秩序的根基。通过上月参加一带一路论坛的世界各国领导人共同发表的标志性公报，30多个国家和国际组织承诺致力于“维护和平正义，加强社会凝聚力和包容性，促进民主、良政、法治、人权，推动性别平等”以及妇女赋权。
但单从字面上去理解这个公报，或是忽视中国的新重商主义倾向以及缺乏自由的国内管制，都是有失偏颇的；但把中国视为一个与西方价值观完全不符的孤立整体也是不正确的。这样的过度简化对于中国而言并不准确，正如美国虽然是特朗普当选，但其实希拉里·克林顿赢得的民众选票更多，又如英国虽然公投脱欧通过，但其实还有很多人想留在欧盟，他们仅仅是以最薄弱的劣势败北而已。
在这个充满不确定和冲突的时期，欧盟有能力担当起主导作用。伊曼纽尔·马克龙（Emmanuel Macron）在法国总统大选中的胜利应该让那些自由秩序的维护者们感到鼓舞，因为他们的事业尽管存在种种缺陷，却依然是国际关系中最具吸引力和灵活性的范式。
一个团结的欧盟也可以帮助催化改革，振兴那些当前举步维艰的多边机构并为它们注入新的动力。如果我们能与新兴国家联手，建立真正的全球秩序还为时未晚。但与1989年后不同的是，这次我们决不能半途而废。
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
The world liberal order is not just about trade. It also explicitly or implicitly includes respect for human, and civic rights. That China’s domestic legitimacy depends on economic growth alone is problematic not only for China but for the world too as China becomes a dominant player in the world economy. Willingly or inadvertently China is promoting and helping dictatorships in the third world.
People do not live by bread alone; they get tired of eating and clothing fast; they want political, cultural, and personal freedoms too. Human nature detests dictators. China’s model and expansion will at some point face inevitable popular opposition in dictatorial countries. The BRI forum communique is good, but not enough. China needs domestic political reform for its own as well as the good of the world. Perhaps they can do their political reform gradually but determinedly as they did their economic reforms over a decade or two. I wish them success.
And all the best for the EU under France-Germany as it takes the leadership role in the international order.
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Michael. Many EU countries have not contributed to the NATO what they were committed to do. Mr. Trump has rightfully complained about it.
Instead of quickly correcting that neglect or renogiate the target of 2 % of GDP, mr Schaeubele suggest that Europe must assume a greater responsibilty than that. At the same time in Brussels they are forming an EU army. I just wonder is the EU seperating its ties with the US and NATO ? Read more
Comment Commented Michael H.
Europe must assume greater responsibility to defend a liberal, democratic world order as the United States appears increasingly less willing to do so, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday this week: http://af.reuters.com/article/worldNews/idAFKBN19B30G Read more
Comment Commented Michael H.
Don The Lyin' CON (DLTC) claimed that his trip to Saudi Arabia saved “millions” of jobs https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2017/05/26/president-trumps-claim-that-hes-already-saved-millions-of-jobs-on-his-foreign-trip/?utm_term=.9dd443ceeb49
And hey, why not when Wilbur Ross returned from DTLC’s first trip abroad to praise the lack of protesters in Saudia Arabia, where protesters are executed http://www.cnbc.com/2017/05/22/wilbur-ross-says-saudis-did-not-protest-trump-but-misses-key-point.html Read more
Comment Commented M M
We live in an interconnected, inter- dependent world. This world has been headless for quite sometime this the situation everyone's in today. The EU is not a state, it is merely a semi political establishment with its own challenges. As long as the plan the Germanise the EU continues there can be only big trouble ahead. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Dear God. China or the US or Macron and thats it? This is detached from reality. The US is not indispensable unless you imagine it. China is a 19th century accelerated industrial revolution. A fast forward button. Macron is unproven. By all means bet you house on him and lose it. All that is needed is developing economies that cry for independence and influence actually picking up some of the burden of that condition. The West should celebrate the death of the white mans burden that so many are only to keen to place on it. If the US ever loses it's reserve currency status then the game changes Read more
