Kamil Bayye JUN 25, 2017

The world liberal order is not just about trade. It also explicitly or implicitly includes respect for human, and civic rights. That China’s domestic legitimacy depends on economic growth alone is problematic not only for China but for the world too as China becomes a dominant player in the world economy. Willingly or inadvertently China is promoting and helping dictatorships in the third world.



People do not live by bread alone; they get tired of eating and clothing fast; they want political, cultural, and personal freedoms too. Human nature detests dictators. China’s model and expansion will at some point face inevitable popular opposition in dictatorial countries. The BRI forum communique is good, but not enough. China needs domestic political reform for its own as well as the good of the world. Perhaps they can do their political reform gradually but determinedly as they did their economic reforms over a decade or two. I wish them success.



And all the best for the EU under France-Germany as it takes the leadership role in the international order.

