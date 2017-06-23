إعادة النظر في النظام العالمي

مدريد ــ من الواضح أن باكس أميركانا (السلام الأميركي) الذي دام طوال العقود الأخيرة، أصبح بقاؤه اليوم معتمدا على أجهزة دعم الحياة، كما لاحظ العديد من المحللين. فبعد أول 150 يوما من رئاسة دونالد ترمب التي رفعت شِعار "أميركا أولا" ــ أو إذا تحرينا الدقة، "أميركا وحدها" ــ يبدو أن دور أميركا التقليدي المثبت للاستقرار لم يعد من الممكن اعتباره من الأمور المسلم بها. فمع تراجع صدارة الولايات المتحدة في الساحة الدولية ــ وبالتالي مكانة أميركا باعتبارها الأمة التي لا غنى عنها في العالَم ــ تكتسب دول أخرى بل وحتى قوى غير تابعة لدول بعينها المزيد من الأهمية. ولكن ماذا يعني هذا عندما يتعلق الأمر بما يسمى النظام الدولي الليبرالي؟
لا ينبغي للتعددية القطبية المزدهرة أن تكون بالضرورة على خلاف مع نظام عالمي شامل ومفيد للجميع تبادليا. فالقوى الصاعدة مثل الصين مجهزة للعمل كأصحاب مصلحة مسؤولين. ولا يزال بوسعنا أن نثق في قدرة الاتحاد الأوروبي، الذي يبدو أنه بدأ يستعيد ثقته في ذاته، على الاضطلاع بدور بنّاء.
في نظرية العلاقات الدولية، تتسم "الدولية الليبرالية" بالترويج للانفتاح والنظام، وهي تحظى بمكانة معتبرة في المنظمات المتعددة الأطراف. وفي نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، وفرت هذه المبادئ الأسس الإيديولوجية لمعاهدات مثل الاتفاقية العامة بشأن التعريفات الجمركية، والتي تطورت لتتحول في وقت لاحق إلى منظمة التجارة العالمية.
ألحقت الحرب الباردة أضرارا كبيرة بطموح الدولية الليبرالية إلى العولمة، وهي عقيدة ترتبط ارتباطا وثيقا بالغرب الجيوسياسي، وخاصة الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة. وأفضى سقوط سور برلين في نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني 1989 إلى فترة من هيمنة الولايات المتحدة لا تقبل الجدال، ومهد الطريق إلى انتشار هياكل الحكم التي روج لها الغرب. ولكن الانتشار لم يحدث بالسرعة المتوقعة أو على النطاق المنتظر.
فاليوم، لا يزال العالَم مفتتا. صحيح أن هجمات الحادي عشر من سبتمبر/أيلول 2001، دفعت العديد من الدول إلى توحيد الصفوف حول أميركا. ولكن الهجمات كشفت أيضا عن اتجاه أعمق نحو الانقطاع بفِعل قوى غير متوقعة ــ وهو الاتجاه الذي استمر في النمو بقوة متزايدة على مدار السنوات الخمس عشرة اللاحقة.
وكان التباعد بين الدول ��قتصاديا أيضا. فحتى أزمة "الركود العظيم" في الفترة 2007-2009 لم تكن عالمية كما يوحي الرأي التقليدي في الدول المتقدمة. ففي عام 2009، عندما انكمش الناتج المحلي الإجمالي العالمي، كان معدل النمو في الدولتين الأكثر اكتظاظا بالسكان في العالَم، الصين والهند، أعلى من 8%.
الواقع أن الدول التي تفكك نسيج النظام الليبرالي اليوم هي ذاتها التي استثمرت أكبر قدر من رأس المال السياسي في إنشائه. ويعكس التصويت لصالح الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي في المملكة المتحدة وانتخاب دونالد ترمب في الولايات المتحدة إحباطا متناميا إزاء بعض التأثيرات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية التي خلفتها العولمة، مثل نقل الأعمال إلى الخارج. وكان هذا الإحباط سببا في إحياء شكل من أشكال القومية يستند إلى الإقصاء والاستبعاد. والآن ينتشر تأكيد متجدد على سيادة وستفاليا، فيدفع هذا كثيرون إلى التنبؤ بتحول الخصومات بين القوى العظمى مرة أخرى إلى الحال المعتادة. وكثيرا ما يشير أنصار هذه المدرسة الفِكرية إلى العلاقة بين الولايات المتحدة والصين بوصفها المصدر الأكثر احتمالا للاحتكاك.
بيد أن هذه النظرة تتسم بالإفراط في الترويع وإثارة الهلع. ففي حين يعمل صعود الصين المذهل على توليد قدر كبير من عدم الثقة في العواصم الغربية، قد لا تكون الصين القوة الرجعية التي يتصورها بعض المراقبين. فمؤخرا، نأت حكومة الصين بنفسها عن إدارة ترمب، عندما أكدت على دعمها لاتفاق باريس للمناخ، الذي تعتزم الولايات المتحدة الانسحاب منه. وفي خطابه الرمزي في الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس في يناير/كانون الثاني، رسخ الرئيس شي جين بينج نفسه باعتباره مدافعا قويا عن العولمة. وأكد شي جين بينج أن دول العالَم لابد أن "تمتنع عن ملاحقة مصالحها الخاصة على حساب مصالح آخرين".
تدرك السلطات الصينية تمام الإدراك مدى استفادة بلادها من الاندماج العميق في الاقتصاد العالمي. وهي ليست على استعداد للمخاطرة بأساس شرعيتها المحلية: النمو الاقتصادي. وتُعَد مبادرة الحزام والطريق (المعروفة سابقا باسم حزام واحدة وطريق واحد) ــ التي عمدها شي جين بينج بوصفها "مشروع القرن" ــ انعكاسا صادقا لاختيار الصين الاستراتيجي تعزيز روابطها التجارية مع بقية أوراسيا وأفريقيا، واغتنام الفرصة لتعزيز تراكم "القوة الناعمة".
ولكن في القيام بهذا، لا تدعو الصين صراحة إلى التشكيك في أسس النظام الليبرالي. وقد ألزم البيان الاستثنائي الصادر عن قادة العالَم المشاركين في منتدى مبادرة الحزام والطريق في بكين الشهر الماضي أكثر من 30 دولة ومنظمة دولية بتعزيز "السلام، والعدالة، والتماسك الاجتماعي، والشمولية، والديمقراطية، والحكم الرشيد، وسيادة القانون، وحقوق الإنسان، والمساواة بين الجنسين"، وتمكين المرأة.
من الخطأ أن نفسر هذا البيان حرفيا، أو أن نتجاهل النزعة التجارية الجديدة والقواعد التنظيمية المحلية غير الليبرالية في الصين. ولكن لا يجوز لنا أن ننظر إلى الصين باعتبارها كتلة واحدة تتبنى قيما تتعارض تماما مع تلك المنسوبة إلى الغرب. فهذا الإفراط في التبسيط ليس أكثر دقة في حالة الصين مقارنة بحالة الولايات المتحدة، حيث فازت هيلاري كلينتون بالتصويت الشعبي على ترمب، أو حالة المملكة المتحدة حيث خسر الراغبون في البقاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي الاستفتاء على الخروج البريطاني بهامش ضئيل للغاية.
في الوقت الحاضر الذي يتسم بعدم اليقين والتنافر، يُصبِح الاتحاد الأوروبي في وضع يسمح له بالاضطلاع بدور رائد. وينبغي لانتصار إيمانويل ماكرون في الانتخابات الفرنسية أن يشجع المدافعين عن النظام الليبرالي، والذي لايزال على الرغم من أوجه القصور التي تعيبه يمثل النموذج الأكثر جاذبية ومرونة للعلاقات الدولية.
وبوسع الاتحاد الأوروبي الموحد أن يساعد أيضا في حفز الإصلاحات التي ربما تعيد النشاط إلى المؤسسات المتعددة الأطراف المعتلة، وتعطيها زخما جديدا. وإذا تواصلنا مع الدول الناشئة، فلم يفت الأوان لبناء نظام عالمي حقيقي. ولكن على النقيض مما حدث بعد عام 1989، يتعين علينا هذه المرة أن نحرص على إتمام المهمة.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
TRUMPING MERKEL
France and Germany have designed the EU to end not just Pax Americana - they first tried to end Pax Brittanica.
Naive of JS to articulate that The Twin Engines of Europe have designed The EU for anything else but for their Twin Megalomania.
At every occasion, and under every pretext, the twins have pounced upon opportunity to snipe at The Anglosphere.
President DeGaulle showed Zero gratefulness - for European reconstruction post 1945 - in the demolition of the Dollar Standard 1971.
The Atlantic Uncertainties - despite having underwritten Europe's Peace n Prosperity with NATO - was why Nixon chose The Pacific.
President Trump in wanting to end the thanklessness, is only walking in the footsteps of Nixon and Kissinger in 1971.
BREXIT and Brexit plus plus both are a result of The Atlantic Uncertainties - which now finds Merkel and JCJ advocating Europe's Army.
Pax Americana as well as Pax Britannica both successfully established The Anglosphere as World's Economic Epicentre - despite Europe.
With America Australia and Canada ensconced inside The Pacific - The Anglosphere is well steered as The World's Economic Epicentre.
Rather than be ambushed by European centric solutions - designed by France and Germany to replace Britain and America as the nucleus.
Underwriting your own demise - America Britain Canada inside NATO - is stupid and President Trump has hit the Right buttons with Merkel. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Javier Solana believes Europe is capable of assuming the mantle of protector of the liberal international order, now that Trump is pushing for an end of Pax Americana with his "America First" agenda. The 9/11 attacks on America, its wars in Afghanistan and Iraq had taken a toll on the country's economic resources and global leadership, eroding its status as the world's “indispensable nation.”
With a rising China and a resurgent Russia in recent decade, America is no longer the world's single decision-maker and "indisputable hegemony." Unlike his predecessors Trump knows nothing about "liberal internationalism" in geopolitics. He does the opposite of promoting "openness and order," and he - indoctrinated by Steve Bannon - loathes globalisation and "multilateral organizations."
Having been the sole economic superpower for most of the post-war period, the US is struggling not to be outdone by China in the coming years .Nevertheless it is still the world's only military titan, whose defence budget will remain unsurpassed in the near future. But for the US, it's hard to get used to not being the sole superpower. While the world is getting multipolar, there is no particular player yet strong enough to replace the US.
The author doesn't mention Russia as a potential substitue, because it is not among the top ten world's biggest economies. With a GDP of over $1.28 trillion Russia ranked 12th in 2016. Militarily it is spending tens of billions on modernising its army. But it's nowhere close to the US budget of over $600 billion. Russia’s economy has been battered by falling oil prices, international sanctions, and rampant inflation. Yet no one can underestimate Putin's ambition to advance Russia's revisionist agenda, by conducting an asymmetric warfare on the battlefield and in the cyberspace.
China and India emerged unscathed after the 2008 global financial crisis and had seen steady growth since then. In 2016, with a GDP of over $2.1 trillion India ranked 7th among the world's largest economies. Given its over 1.2 billion inhabitants, the GDP per capita is relatvely low. In comparison to China, which with approximately the same population size, had a GDP of over $11 tn, behind the EU ($16.4 tn) and the US ($18.6 tn).
China is the world's second largest economy after the US, which under Trump has turned inward and forsaken its role as the defender of globalisation, that Xi Jinping lamented. Beijing has benefited from being part of the global economy and the rules-based system secured by the US and its allies. They want to stick to status quo, fearing the risk of jeopardising "the basis of their domestic legitimacy: economic growth."
Xi is preoccupied with his infrastructure project of the century. The "Belt-and-Road Initiative" that links China to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa over land and sea will cost nearly $1 trillion. Beijing is wary of its bid for global leadership. It would rather see itself as being catapulted into taking on the position of leadership, because the US has retreated into its nostalgic past.
China is certainly a political, economic, and financial force to be reckoned with. But many believe the current global order won't collapse so soon with America's withdrawal from its policing role. Besides the general elections in France, the Netherlands and Germany had breathed new life into the European project. Although the Eurozone is not out of the woods yet, economic growth is in the offing. It would help Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron "catalyze reforms" and "reinvigorate ailing multilateral institutions." A united EU could usher in a new "global order" - one that doesn't need to flex military muscles. Solana urges us all to take part and "must not leave the job unfinished."
Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Javier Solana believes Europe is capable of assuming the mantle of protector of the liberal international order, now that Trump is pushing for an end of Pax Americana with his "America First" agenda. The 9/11 attacks on America, its wars in Afghanistan and Iraq had taken a toll on the country's economic resources and global leadership, eroding its status as the world's “indispensable nation.”
With a rising China and a resurgent Russia in recent decade, America is no longer the world's single decision-maker and "indisputable hegemony." Unlike his predecessors Trump knows nothing about "liberal internationalism" in geopolitics. He does the opposite of promoting "openness and order," and he - indoctrinated by Steve Bannon - loathes globalisation and "multilateral organizations."
Having been the sole economic superpower for most of the post-war period, the US is struggling not to be outdone by China in the coming years .Nevertheless it is still the world's only military titan, whose defence budget will remain unsurpassed in the near future. But for the US, it's hard to get used to not being the sole superpower. While the world is getting multipolar, there is no particular player strong enough to replace the US.
The author doesn't mention Russia as a potential substitue, because it is not among the top ten world's biggest economies. With a GDP of over $1.28 trillion Russia ranked 12th in 2016. Militarily it is spending tens of billions on modernising its army. But it's nowhere close to the US budget of over $600 billion. Russia’s economy has been battered by falling oil prices, international sanctions, and rampant inflation. Yet no one can underestimate Putin's ambition to advance Russia's revisionist agenda, by conducting an asymmetric warfare on the battlefield and in the cyberspace.
China and India emerged unscathed after the 2008 global financial crisis and had seen steady growth since then.In 2016, with a GDP of over $2.1 trillion India ranked 7th among the world's largest economies. Given its over 1.2 billion inhabitants, the GDP per capita is relatvely low. In comparison to China, which with approximately the same population size, had a GDP of over $11 tn, behind the EU ($16.4 tn) and the US ($18.6 tn).
China is the world's second largest economy after the US, which under Trump has turned inward and forsaken its role as the defender of globalisation, that Xi Jinping lamented. Beijing has benefited from being part of the global economy and the rules-based system secured by the US and its allies. They want to stick to status quo, fearing the risk of jeopardising "the basis of their domestic legitimacy: economic growth."
Xi is preoccupied with his infrastructure project of the century. The "Belt-and-Road Initiative" that links China to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa over land and sea will cost nearly $1 trillion. Beijing is wary of its bid for global leadership. It would rather see itself as being catapulted into taking on the position of leadership, because the US has retreated into its nostalgic past.
China is certainly a political, economic, and financial force to be reckoned with. But many believe the current global order won't collapse so soon with America's redrawal from its policing role. Besides the general elections in France, the Netherlands and Germany had breathed new life into the European project. Although the Eurozone is not out of the woods yet, economic growth is in the offing. It would help Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron "catalyze reforms" and "reinvigorate ailing multilateral institutions." A united EU could usher in a new "global order." We all have to take part and "must not leave the job unfinished."
Read more
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
The world liberal order is not just about trade. It also explicitly or implicitly includes respect for human, and civic rights. That China’s domestic legitimacy depends on economic growth alone is problematic not only for China but for the world too as China becomes a dominant player in the world economy. Willingly or inadvertently China is promoting and helping dictatorships in the third world.
People do not live by bread alone; they get tired of eating and clothing fast; they want political, cultural, and personal freedoms too. Human nature detests dictators. China’s model and expansion will at some point face inevitable popular opposition in dictatorial countries. The BRI forum communique is good, but not enough. China needs domestic political reform for its own as well as the good of the world. Perhaps they can do their political reform gradually but determinedly as they did their economic reforms over a decade or two. I wish them success.
And all the best for the EU under France-Germany as it takes the leadership role in the international order.
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Michael. Many EU countries have not contributed to the NATO what they were committed to do. Mr. Trump has rightfully complained about it.
Instead of quickly correcting that neglect or renogiate the target of 2 % of GDP, mr Schaeubele suggest that Europe must assume a greater responsibilty than that. At the same time in Brussels they are forming an EU army. I just wonder is the EU seperating its ties with the US and NATO ? Read more
Comment Commented Michael H.
Europe must assume greater responsibility to defend a liberal, democratic world order as the United States appears increasingly less willing to do so, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday this week: http://af.reuters.com/article/worldNews/idAFKBN19B30G Read more
Comment Commented Michael H.
Don The Lyin' CON (DLTC) claimed that his trip to Saudi Arabia saved “millions” of jobs https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2017/05/26/president-trumps-claim-that-hes-already-saved-millions-of-jobs-on-his-foreign-trip/?utm_term=.9dd443ceeb49
And hey, why not when Wilbur Ross returned from DTLC’s first trip abroad to praise the lack of protesters in Saudia Arabia, where protesters are executed http://www.cnbc.com/2017/05/22/wilbur-ross-says-saudis-did-not-protest-trump-but-misses-key-point.html Read more
Comment Commented M M
We live in an interconnected, inter- dependent world. This world has been headless for quite sometime this the situation everyone's in today. The EU is not a state, it is merely a semi political establishment with its own challenges. As long as the plan the Germanise the EU continues there can be only big trouble ahead. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Dear God. China or the US or Macron and thats it? This is detached from reality. The US is not indispensable unless you imagine it. China is a 19th century accelerated industrial revolution. A fast forward button. Macron is unproven. By all means bet you house on him and lose it. All that is needed is developing economies that cry for independence and influence actually picking up some of the burden of that condition. The West should celebrate the death of the white mans burden that so many are only to keen to place on it. If the US ever loses it's reserve currency status then the game changes Read more
