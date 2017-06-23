9

إعادة النظر في النظام العالمي

مدريد ــ من الواضح أن باكس أميركانا (السلام الأميركي) الذي دام طوال العقود الأخيرة، أصبح بقاؤه اليوم معتمدا على أجهزة دعم الحياة، كما لاحظ العديد من المحللين. فبعد أول 150 يوما من رئاسة دونالد ترمب التي رفعت شِعار "أميركا أولا" ــ أو إذا تحرينا الدقة، "أميركا وحدها" ــ يبدو أن دور أميركا التقليدي المثبت للاستقرار لم يعد من الممكن اعتباره من الأمور المسلم بها. فمع تراجع صدارة الولايات المتحدة في الساحة الدولية ــ وبالتالي مكانة أميركا باعتبارها الأمة التي لا غنى عنها في العالَم ــ تكتسب دول أخرى بل وحتى قوى غير تابعة لدول بعينها المزيد من الأهمية. ولكن ماذا يعني هذا عندما يتعلق الأمر بما يسمى النظام الدولي الليبرالي؟

لا ينبغي للتعددية القطبية المزدهرة أن تكون بالضرورة على خلاف مع نظام عالمي شامل ومفيد للجميع تبادليا. فالقوى الصاعدة مثل الصين مجهزة للعمل كأصحاب مصلحة مسؤولين. ولا يزال بوسعنا أن نثق في قدرة الاتحاد الأوروبي، الذي يبدو أنه بدأ يستعيد ثقته في ذاته، على الاضطلاع بدور بنّاء.

في نظرية العلاقات الدولية، تتسم "الدولية الليبرالية" بالترويج للانفتاح والنظام، وهي تحظى بمكانة معتبرة في المنظمات المتعددة الأطراف. وفي نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، وفرت هذه المبادئ الأسس الإيديولوجية لمعاهدات مثل الاتفاقية العامة بشأن التعريفات الجمركية، والتي تطورت لتتحول في وقت لاحق إلى منظمة التجارة العالمية.

ألحقت الحرب الباردة أضرارا كبيرة بطموح الدولية الليبرالية إلى العولمة، وهي عقيدة ترتبط ارتباطا وثيقا بالغرب الجيوسياسي، وخاصة الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة. وأفضى سقوط سور برلين في نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني 1989 إلى فترة من هيمنة الولايات المتحدة لا تقبل الجدال، ومهد الطريق إلى انتشار هياكل الحكم التي روج لها الغرب. ولكن الانتشار لم يحدث بالسرعة المتوقعة أو على النطاق المنتظر.

فاليوم، لا يزال العالَم مفتتا. صحيح أن هجمات الحادي عشر من سبتمبر/أيلول 2001، دفعت العديد من الدول إلى توحيد الصفوف حول أميركا. ولكن الهجمات كشفت أيضا عن اتجاه أعمق نحو الانقطاع بفِعل قوى غير متوقعة ــ وهو الاتجاه الذي استمر في النمو بقوة متزايدة على مدار السنوات الخمس عشرة اللاحقة.

وكان التباعد بين الدول ��قتصاديا أيضا. فحتى أزمة "الركود العظيم" في الفترة 2007-2009 لم تكن عالمية كما يوحي الرأي التقليدي في الدول المتقدمة. ففي عام 2009، عندما انكمش الناتج المحلي الإجمالي العالمي، كان معدل النمو في الدولتين الأكثر اكتظاظا بالسكان في العالَم، الصين والهند، أعلى من 8%.

الواقع أن الدول التي تفكك نسيج النظام الليبرالي اليوم هي ذاتها التي استثمرت أكبر قدر من رأس المال السياسي في إنشائه. ويعكس التصويت لصالح الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي في المملكة المتحدة وانتخاب دونالد ترمب في الولايات المتحدة إحباطا متناميا إزاء بعض التأثيرات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية التي خلفتها العولمة، مثل نقل الأعمال إلى الخارج. وكان هذا الإحباط سببا في إحياء شكل من أشكال القومية يستند إلى الإقصاء والاستبعاد. والآن ينتشر تأكيد متجدد على سيادة وستفاليا، فيدفع هذا كثيرون إلى التنبؤ بتحول الخصومات بين القوى العظمى مرة أخرى إلى الحال المعتادة. وكثيرا ما يشير أنصار هذه المدرسة الفِكرية إلى العلاقة بين الولايات المتحدة والصين بوصفها المصدر الأكثر احتمالا للاحتكاك.

بيد أن هذه النظرة تتسم بالإفراط في الترويع وإثارة الهلع. ففي حين يعمل صعود الصين المذهل على توليد قدر كبير من عدم الثقة في العواصم الغربية، قد لا تكون الصين القوة الرجعية التي يتصورها بعض المراقبين. فمؤخرا، نأت حكومة الصين بنفسها عن إدارة ترمب، عندما أكدت على دعمها لاتفاق باريس للمناخ، الذي تعتزم الولايات المتحدة الانسحاب منه. وفي خطابه الرمزي في الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس في يناير/كانون الثاني، رسخ الرئيس شي جين بينج نفسه باعتباره مدافعا قويا عن العولمة. وأكد شي جين بينج أن دول العالَم لابد أن "تمتنع عن ملاحقة مصالحها الخاصة على حساب مصالح آخرين".

تدرك السلطات الصينية تمام الإدراك مدى استفادة بلادها من الاندماج العميق في الاقتصاد العالمي. وهي ليست على استعداد للمخاطرة بأساس شرعيتها المحلية: النمو الاقتصادي. وتُعَد مبادرة الحزام والطريق (المعروفة سابقا باسم حزام واحدة وطريق واحد) ــ التي عمدها شي جين بينج بوصفها "مشروع القرن" ــ انعكاسا صادقا لاختيار الصين الاستراتيجي تعزيز روابطها التجارية مع بقية أوراسيا وأفريقيا، واغتنام الفرصة لتعزيز تراكم "القوة الناعمة".

ولكن في القيام بهذا، لا تدعو الصين صراحة إلى التشكيك في أسس النظام الليبرالي. وقد ألزم البيان الاستثنائي الصادر عن قادة العالَم المشاركين في منتدى مبادرة الحزام والطريق في بكين الشهر الماضي أكثر من 30 دولة ومنظمة دولية بتعزيز "السلام، والعدالة، والتماسك الاجتماعي، والشمولية، والديمقراطية، والحكم الرشيد، وسيادة القانون، وحقوق الإنسان، والمساواة بين الجنسين"، وتمكين المرأة.

من الخطأ أن نفسر هذا البيان حرفيا، أو أن نتجاهل النزعة التجارية الجديدة والقواعد التنظيمية المحلية غير الليبرالية في الصين. ولكن لا يجوز لنا أن ننظر إلى الصين باعتبارها كتلة واحدة تتبنى قيما تتعارض تماما مع تلك المنسوبة إلى الغرب. فهذا الإفراط في التبسيط ليس أكثر دقة في حالة الصين مقارنة بحالة الولايات المتحدة، حيث فازت هيلاري كلينتون بالتصويت الشعبي على ترمب، أو حالة المملكة المتحدة حيث خسر الراغبون في البقاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي الاستفتاء على الخروج البريطاني بهامش ضئيل للغاية.

في الوقت الحاضر الذي يتسم بعدم اليقين والتنافر، يُصبِح الاتحاد الأوروبي في وضع يسمح له بالاضطلاع بدور رائد. وينبغي لانتصار إيمانويل ماكرون في الانتخابات الفرنسية أن يشجع المدافعين عن النظام الليبرالي، والذي لايزال على الرغم من أوجه القصور التي تعيبه يمثل النموذج الأكثر جاذبية ومرونة للعلاقات الدولية.

وبوسع الاتحاد الأوروبي الموحد أن يساعد أيضا في حفز الإصلاحات التي ربما تعيد النشاط إلى المؤسسات المتعددة الأطراف المعتلة، وتعطيها زخما جديدا. وإذا تواصلنا مع الدول الناشئة، فلم يفت الأوان لبناء نظام عالمي حقيقي. ولكن على النقيض مما حدث بعد عام 1989، يتعين علينا هذه المرة أن نحرص على إتمام المهمة.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali