发自巴塞尔——任何对巴拉克·奧巴马八年美国总统历程的评估都应从2009 年 1 月 20 日他首次就职开始。当时美国经济陷入了自由落体状态：金融市场失灵，GDP萎缩，就业率也急剧下跌，每个月都流失近80万个工作岗位，外加两场策划不周且执行得一塌糊涂的对外战争。
总之，刚搬进白宫的奧巴马面临着比过去几十年来诸位新总统接手时更为不利的局面。虽然当年富兰克林 · 罗斯福和亚伯拉罕 · 林肯就职时分别遭遇了大萧条和内战爆发，但试问何曾有人入主白宫时要同时应对一场经济危机和一场国家安全危机呢？
为应对经济危机，奧巴马推出了财政刺激政策以及针对金融体系和汽车行业的救助计划，——这些政策对美国联储积极创新的货币宽松政策进行了补充和强化。共和党人几乎一面倒地反对经济刺激方案。几乎所有人都在对救助项目提出过质疑，敦促奧巴马要么将银行和汽车企业国有化，要么就放任其崩溃。
尽管困难重重，奧巴马当局却成功走出了一条中间路径。经济衰退在2009年6月结束——尽管经济调头上行势头如此明确，但政府却未能因这些成就而得到多少赞誉。在2008 年第四季度，年经济产出出现了8.2%的惊人下跌。然而几乎在经济刺激计划退出后的同一时间，产出下降和就业流失的势头就大幅放缓，最终在2009年6月触底反弹，经济产出增长也在随后那个季度转为了正数。
随后在2010年年初也出现了就业净增长的状况。在奧巴马余下的任期中就业一直在增长，甚至达到了创纪录的水平：截至奥巴马卸任时美国经济增加了超过1500万个就业岗位。同时在奧巴马第二个任期的后半段，失业率下降了一半，不足5%；工资水平也有所上升；家庭实际收入中位数也终于有所上涨，在最近有报道的一年实现了创历史新高的5.2%，意味着低收入群体能从更高的收入中获益。
当然，这场复苏也呈现出了令人失望的漫长而缓慢。其中一个原因是2007~08年崩溃的深度影响和金融根源。另一个则是共和党人在2010年夺取了国会多数席位后阻挠了进一步刺激政策的实施，无视美国经济恰恰在2011~14 年急需更多基础设施建设支出和合理减税政策的事实。在这帮共和党人看来，只有当他们控制白宫的时候才是支持财政扩张政策的时机。
奧巴马还在共和党反对势力得势之前实现了两项成就：多德-弗兰克金融改革法案和《平价医疗法案》(也称“奥巴马医改”)。尽管共和党随后削弱了这两项法案，但这两项改革依然实现了超出大多数人意识的好处。多德-弗兰克法案减少了2007~08年金融危机重演的机率，而奥巴马医改在令2000多万美国人获得医疗保险的同时减缓了整体卫生保健费用的上涨。
而奧巴马继承的这两场战争也极为棘手，但他作出了一系列艰难的决定，成功击杀了2001 年 “9·11”恐怖袭击的幕后主使者奥萨马·本拉登——而他的前任，热衷于入侵伊拉克的小布什则早已将这一目标抛诸脑后了。
此外，在媒体开始将其称之为跛脚鸭总统的2015年，奧巴马却实现了一系列外交政策上的成就——比如与伊朗签订了急需的核协议，实现美国古巴关系正常化以及签订《跨太平洋伙伴关系协议》。他还协助达成了一项对抗气候变化的全球协议，特别是首度与中国签署了一项突破性协议。
而继任总统特朗普面对的形势则比奧巴马当年宽松得多。但他声称要将大多数（甚至可能是全部）奧巴马所取得的成果推翻。举个例子，跨太平洋伙伴关系已经停摆，即便是从现在开始再花四年时间估计也难以将其复活，因为到时候东亚国家可能早就被已经被纳入以中国为首的贸易集团中了。
但在某些情况下，特朗普会在将自己的花言巧语变为现实时碰钉子。如果要废除奥巴马医改法案，共和党人就得拿出可以不废除2000万美国人的健康保险或避免提高卫生保健支出的替代方案。因此他们可能最终只是对《平价医疗法案》进行轻微修改，再安上一个新的名头——类似沿墨西哥边境建设一道长四分之一英里的“华丽”围墙以作为拍照背景。
特朗普撕毁与伊朗核协议的承诺同样是镜花水月。没有美国的盟友们的参与，重新实施的制裁无法实现较大的影响，甚至会刺激伊朗重启甚至加速其核计划。这正是小布什上任后后撕毁与朝鲜的“协议框架”后与所发生的事情。
在特朗普准备做出这种不明智决定的情况下，美国选民还会觉得他可靠吗？小布什在上任头几年就犯下了一系列严重经济和外交政策失误，为经济、联邦预算和国家安全引发了可预见的后果。虽然他的���调支持率在第一个任期内飙升，最终却在卸任时跌到了谷底。
相反，奧巴马的人气虽然在其八年任期的大部分时间内表现疲软。然而他卸任时的支持率却大大高于大多数前任——也远高于特朗普。美国公众最终会看清他们领导人的成败得失。不幸的是，这有时需要一些时间。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (17)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Jim Klein
Clearly living in the Progrssice bubble. By any yardstick, we are far worse off today as a society than 8 years ago. The left still doesn't get it, Trump exists because of Obama, not despite him. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I say this with real sadness and shame, but to my view Trump exists because a great many Americans share his lack of integrity, decency and character.
Trump has forced us to take a long hard look at who we are as a nation, and many -- maybe most -- of us don't like what we see. From the greatest generation, proud and self-reliant, to the whiny generation longing for some strongman to save us from ourselves -- in one lifetime. An incredible fall from grace. Read more
Comment Commented markets aurelius
So, this is the first draft of the Obama reign's accomplishments?
There are two things Obama and his apologists never want to address, and will spend the rest of their careers trying to bury in the historical accounts of this profoundly failed presidency: 1) The absolutely stunning failure of Obama's DoJ and SEC to bring to justice only 1 banker -- that's right, one (1) -- responsible for the GLOBAL financial crisis (see the link below); and 2) allowing the the American economy to finish its evolution to a plutocracy, in which the executive, legislative and judicial branches of the federal government are owned by and operate for the benefit of the richest and most powerful. The second obviously is intimately connected with the first.
And the consequence? The very people who most benefited from this final phase in the destruction of democracy and capitalism in America now are set to move into the White House, where the evolution allowed and supported by Obama will be institutionalized by the plutocracy in an orgy of self-dealing. If anyone thinks there's a polarization of income and wealth now in the U.S., just wait four (4) years. The dystopias imagined by Orwell and Huxley will be seen as child's play in their naiveté.
In some ways it has been absolutely fascinating observing a former community organizer in a city that has, on his watch, degenerated into a Beirut-like war zone with its armed factions -- i.e., Obama's Chicago -- preside over the crumbling of our society at large. A lot of this ties directly to 1 and 2 above, btw -- the rule of law and the inherent fairness of market economies was completely undermined by Obama's failure to enforce the law, which allowed criminality in banking and business generally to flourish. That will almost surely continue under Trump. It truly has been remarkable watching a former lecturer in constitutional law at one of the citadels of free-market capitalism -- the University of Chicago -- preside over the debasement of the rule of law in America, putting it up for auction to the higher bidder. (I'm sure that when Obama and Holder get together they fall to the floor laughing every time this is discussed.) Hayek, who also did a turn at Chicago, must be spinning in his grave. Still, there are enough institutions of higher learning on the east coast packed with Obama's fellow travelers who will produce a flood of apologias -- this being one of the earliest -- which will be picked up and purveyed by an unquestioning media. Of this we can be certain. The Ivy League will continue to supply the arguments, models and people that make all this possible, and can be expected to evolve into whatever shape is need to ensure its continued funding.
Obama presided over the Decline of America. Trump will now usher in the Fall.
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/05/04/magazine/only-one-top-banker-jail-financial-crisis.html?_r=0
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I think I see Trump as move of a Republican/American right legacy at the end of a tragic sequence that started with Richard Nixon through George W. Bush. Still find Mr. Trump distressing in any event though.
I do hope to get one of the new posters Shepard Fairey has created for inauguration day. I hear the Washington Post is going to be printing them as tear-outs for the big day. Read more
Comment Commented markets aurelius
@ curtis carpenter
I'm betting you've still got your Obama "Hope" poster on your wall ... must be so distressing that Obama's legacy = Trump. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I can see that you're very upset about all this, and can imagine that it really galls you to see some of those same bankers taking up positions in Mr. Trump's cabinet. Anyway, as President Obama says, it's important to stay engaged, and you are, so well done.
I have actually heard of the depression, but thanks for the informative insights. Given that though, I think I'll stick with my "simplistic view of government" appraisal. Too many otherwise thoughtful people now a days seem to think every narrative has to have an arch villain or two. The product of too much television is my guess. Read more
Comment Commented markets aurelius
@ curtis carpenter
My "simplistic" view of government, particularly the AG's office within the DoJ, is best summarized by the Department's website vis-a-vis the AG. To wit, "The Judiciary Act of 1789 created the Office of the Attorney General which evolved over the years into the head of the Department of Justice and chief law enforcement officer of the Federal Government. The Attorney General represents the United States in legal matters generally and gives advice and opinions to the President and to the heads of the executive departments of the Government when so requested. In matters of exceptional gravity or importance the Attorney General appears in person before the Supreme Court. Since the 1870 Act that established the Department of Justice as an executive department of the government of the United States, the Attorney General has guided the world's largest law office and the central agency for enforcement of federal laws." Doesn't get any more "simple" than that. By any measure, Holder, his no. 1 -- Lanny Breuer, the equally craven and feckless head of DoJ's criminal division -- and Lynch presided over an epic fail, which will stick to Obama like white on rice to the end of time.
What was your other point? Oh, yeah, something about "systemic failures perpetrated by the Clinton administration and the The Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act? And who was it, exactly, that passed that act into law? Do you think bringing charges against a large number of bankers would have sped up the recovery somehow (and wasn't that, afterall, the main objective in 2008?)" Crimes are committed by criminals -- bad actors with bad intent. Full stop. Arguing that "the system" is flawed is so PC liberal -- and, once again in this case, so not true. It's worth stating the obvious again -- simple tho it may be: Crimes are committed by criminals. Prosecuting criminals is necessary for markets to work -- to the extent they are not prosecuted, and are allowed to commit crimes, they harm markets, which harms the economy. Subverting the rule of law completely undermines capitalism. In "The Constitution of Liberty" (1960) and "The Road to Serfdom" (1944), Hayek, a Nobel laureate, argued a country is free if its government is bound by the law, just as its citizens are. Obama suspended the rule of law in America. Any one who wasn't too slow-witted realized that and made a ton of money while they could, knowing outright criminality would go unpunished, particularly in banking.
Obama hastened us down the path of cartel dominance of the economy and government, where plutocrats now control all branches of government (executive, legislative and judicial). The Citizens United case demonstrates this too. He could have taken a stand and defended the rule of law. He chose not to. Now comes the time of Trump.
A craven and feckless president, his craven and feckless AGs and their craven and feckless lackeys failed on an historic scale. In my original post (the NYT article), mention was made re "American financial history has generally unfolded as a series of booms followed by busts followed by crackdowns. After the crash of 1929, the Pecora Hearings seized upon public outrage, and the head of the New York Stock Exchange landed in prison. After the savings-and-loan scandals of the 1980s, 1,100 people were prosecuted, including top executives at many of the largest failed banks. In the ’90s and early aughts, when the bursting of the Nasdaq bubble revealed widespread corporate accounting scandals, top executives from WorldCom, Enron, Qwest and Tyco, among others, went to prison." Obama had his FDR moment and completely failed. Oh, for the simple-minded, FDR was the guy who put Pecora on the bad actors who crashed the economy in lead-up to the Great Depression (you know ... the 1930s ... worth reading up on). FDR and Pecora but the fear of God into the banksters and set a standard for prosecutorial rigor that held for decades, and laid out bright lines the banksters knew not to cross, or else they'd do hard time in the joint.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Boy. my eyes are really getting bad. Sorry for the "You go know" :-)
Do you by any chance know how many hearings were held by the House and Senate into the bank's responsibilities for the crisis? Were the problems caused by individual "banksters," or were they the result of systemic failures perpetrated by the Clinton administration and the The Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act? And who was it, exactly, that passed that act into law? Do you think bringing charges against a large number of bankers would have sped up the recovery somehow (and wasn't that, afterall, the main objective in 2008?) Did you mean not to comment on Citizens United and the role of the Supreme Court in advancing the plutocracy?
I can certainly be misjudging here, but I think you're taking a far to simplistic view of government, the President's role in it, the impact that the Republican's political objectives 2008 - 2016 had, and the simple limits of time and resources. Read more
Comment Commented markets aurelius
@ curtis carpenter
As I noted in my reply, the three branches -- executive, legislative and judicial branches -- are owned by and operate for the benefit of the cartels dominating the U.S. economy.
What would I do if I were in Obama's shoes? Gosh! That's a tough one. Oh, wait: Maybe I'd start by enforcing the law. Maybe I'd hire prosecutors at the DoJ and SEC who actually could bring a case to court, argue it and win it. I'd restore funding the the FBI's white-collar crime unit and aggressively go after all of the bad actors in the world of banking. Do you realize there were close to 900 convictions by federal prosecutors following the S&L crisis, vs. 1 -- that's right, 1 -- under Obama. That is beyond laughable. That is criminal neglect at the executive branch (1 of the 3 branches of the federal government).
I'll tell you what I wouldn't do. I wouldn't use every opportunity presented to me to try to convince everyone there was no criminal wrongdoing at the banks, as Obama did repeatedly, despite the FBI testifying to Congress in 2004 that fraud was epidemic in the mortgage market, and again in 2008 when it reported the fraud continued unabated ( https://www.fbi.gov/stats-services/publications/mortgage-fraud-2008 ).
Obama and Holder -- and later Lynch -- were craven and feckless before the lawlessness in the banks, and that filtered thru every level of law enforcement in Washington. seriously wonder what they were afraid of -- who had what on them that made them?
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
You go know that there are three branches of the federal government right? And that the House was the primary reason the bankers weren't brought to justice, and that the Supreme Court gave us Citizens United that destroyed a critical barrier to plutocracy?
What, in detail, would you have had the President do differently if you had been in his shoes, especially after 2010?
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Obama's only legacy is Trump. Read more
Comment Commented Mario Margiocco
The article says many nice things about President Obama and some of them sound true. In foreign policy however the failure is evident vis a vis a rampant Russia and with the tremedous loss of effectiveness and prestige suffered by the US in the Gulf, the Middle East and North Africa. And in Europe, too, despite the strictly personal popularity of Barack Obama and his family. It seems to me that the first weaknees of Obama's foreign policy was the worst one: the lack of ideas, and perhaps of interest for what is going on in distant areas.
But nothing is distant nowadays.
At home, it does not look to me that in the US there is great and widespread satisfaction, in spite of the official data about gdp, jobs and earnings. People's mood is very similar to what you can ear in several European countries.
So you ended up, we ended up, with Donald Trump. How can a successfull president leave the White House to somebody who got elected promising to change everything? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
To the extent that the Obama administration lacked ideas, it created a significant opening for Europe and the EU to implement some ideas of their own didn't it?
But what has actually happened? Germany has always had the greatest stake in the tragedy in Ukraine. France has had a historic responsibility to Syria since 1919, and Italy for Libya. But where have they and their ideas been for the past eight years?
One positive that the Obama years may have created -- we'll have to see -- is the dawning in Europe that it itself needs to start carrying some of the burden of leadership in the West -- which is clearly a pretty thankless task for everyone. Instead however, it looks like everyone on the continent is retiring to his own corner in preparation for recreating the glories of the 20th century again -- resurrecting a bunch of old ideas, not any new ones. Read more
Comment Commented dan baur
NINE (9) TRILLION dollars of added debt bought a lousy economy under Obama! Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I would add one Obama achievement to this summary that in my view will have strategic significance if Trump and the Republicans can avoid destroying it too (Trump in his desire to play the generalisimo).
President Obama kept the U.S. out of a deep entanglement in Syria, where the U.S. has no overriding strategic interests. For the first time in generations, he refused to commit the country to a major role in another country's civil war. And he adopted this policy in the face of great pressure from elements of both political parties and a significant portion of the punditry.
If allowed to stand, this precedent should send an important signal to others who would launch civil war in anticipation of eventual U.S. involvement: it might not be forthcoming. The blanket commitment to "paying any price, bearing any burden" will give way, if allowed, to a new reflection on the reality of
the limits to U.S. power and the priority of U.S. interests abroad. Read more
Comment Commented Mark St. Angelo
Prof. Frankel's claim that "almost everybody was critical of the rescue programs, urging Obama either to nationalize the banks and auto companies or let them collapse" is patently false. There were many respected and well-known economists, including some who had won the Nobel Prize (among others) who supported the rescue of both the banks and the auto companies. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Guantanamo? Read more
Featured
Trump Before Trump
Barry Eichengreen makes the case for Britain's Enoch Powell as the US president-elect's closest political forebear.
Trump’s Crazed Transition
Elizabeth Drew sees something deeply troubling in the US president-elect's behavior since Election Day.
Trump’s Defective Industrial Policy
Dani Rodrik foresees cronyism and bullying of companies, not effective public-private collaboration.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.