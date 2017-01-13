markets aurelius JAN 14, 2017

My "simplistic" view of government, particularly the AG's office within the DoJ, is best summarized by the Department's website vis-a-vis the AG. To wit, "The Judiciary Act of 1789 created the Office of the Attorney General which evolved over the years into the head of the Department of Justice and chief law enforcement officer of the Federal Government. The Attorney General represents the United States in legal matters generally and gives advice and opinions to the President and to the heads of the executive departments of the Government when so requested. In matters of exceptional gravity or importance the Attorney General appears in person before the Supreme Court. Since the 1870 Act that established the Department of Justice as an executive department of the government of the United States, the Attorney General has guided the world's largest law office and the central agency for enforcement of federal laws." Doesn't get any more "simple" than that. By any measure, Holder, his no. 1 -- Lanny Breuer, the equally craven and feckless head of DoJ's criminal division -- and Lynch presided over an epic fail, which will stick to Obama like white on rice to the end of time.



What was your other point? Oh, yeah, something about "systemic failures perpetrated by the Clinton administration and the The Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act? And who was it, exactly, that passed that act into law? Do you think bringing charges against a large number of bankers would have sped up the recovery somehow (and wasn't that, afterall, the main objective in 2008?)" Crimes are committed by criminals -- bad actors with bad intent. Full stop. Arguing that "the system" is flawed is so PC liberal -- and, once again in this case, so not true. It's worth stating the obvious again -- simple tho it may be: Crimes are committed by criminals. Prosecuting criminals is necessary for markets to work -- to the extent they are not prosecuted, and are allowed to commit crimes, they harm markets, which harms the economy. Subverting the rule of law completely undermines capitalism. In "The Constitution of Liberty" (1960) and "The Road to Serfdom" (1944), Hayek, a Nobel laureate, argued a country is free if its government is bound by the law, just as its citizens are. Obama suspended the rule of law in America. Any one who wasn't too slow-witted realized that and made a ton of money while they could, knowing outright criminality would go unpunished, particularly in banking.



Obama hastened us down the path of cartel dominance of the economy and government, where plutocrats now control all branches of government (executive, legislative and judicial). The Citizens United case demonstrates this too. He could have taken a stand and defended the rule of law. He chose not to. Now comes the time of Trump.



A craven and feckless president, his craven and feckless AGs and their craven and feckless lackeys failed on an historic scale. In my original post (the NYT article), mention was made re "American financial history has generally unfolded as a series of booms followed by busts followed by crackdowns. After the crash of 1929, the Pecora Hearings seized upon public outrage, and the head of the New York Stock Exchange landed in prison. After the savings-and-loan scandals of the 1980s, 1,100 people were prosecuted, including top executives at many of the largest failed banks. In the ’90s and early aughts, when the bursting of the Nasdaq bubble revealed widespread corporate accounting scandals, top executives from WorldCom, Enron, Qwest and Tyco, among others, went to prison." Obama had his FDR moment and completely failed. Oh, for the simple-minded, FDR was the guy who put Pecora on the bad actors who crashed the economy in lead-up to the Great Depression (you know ... the 1930s ... worth reading up on). FDR and Pecora but the fear of God into the banksters and set a standard for prosecutorial rigor that held for decades, and laid out bright lines the banksters knew not to cross, or else they'd do hard time in the joint.



