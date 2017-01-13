17

回顾奥巴马

发自巴塞尔——任何对巴拉克·奧巴马八年美国总统历程的评估都应从2009 年 1 月 20 日他首次就职开始。当时美国经济陷入了自由落体状态：金融市场失灵，GDP萎缩，就业率也急剧下跌，每个月都流失近80万个工作岗位，外加两场策划不周且执行得一塌糊涂的对外战争。

总之，刚搬进白宫的奧巴马面临着比过去几十年来诸位新总统接手时更为不利的局面。虽然当年富兰克林 · 罗斯福和亚伯拉罕 · 林肯就职时分别遭遇了大萧条和内战爆发，但试问何曾有人入主白宫时要同时应对一场经济危机和一场国家安全危机呢？

为应对经济危机，奧巴马推出了财政刺激政策以及针对金融体系和汽车行业的救助计划，——这些政策对美国联储积极创新的货币宽松政策进行了补充和强化。共和党人几乎一面倒地反对经济刺激方案。几乎所有人都在对救助项目提出过质疑，敦促奧巴马要么将银行和汽车企业国有化，要么就放任其崩溃。

尽管困难重重，奧巴马当局却成功走出了一条中间路径。经济衰退在2009年6月结束——尽管经济调头上行势头如此明确，但政府却未能因这些成就而得到多少赞誉。在2008 年第四季度，年经济产出出现了8.2%的惊人下跌。然而几乎在经济刺激计划退出后的同一时间，产出下降和就业流失的势头就大幅放缓，最终在2009年6月触底反弹，经济产出增长也在随后那个季度转为了正数。

随后在2010年年初也出现了就业净增长的状况。在奧巴马余下的任期中就业一直在增长，甚至达到了创纪录的水平：截至奥巴马卸任时美国经济增加了超过1500万个就业岗位。同时在奧巴马第二个任期的后半段，失业率下降了一半，不足5%；工资水平也有所上升；家庭实际收入中位数也终于有所上涨，在最近有报道的一年实现了创历史新高的5.2%，意味着低收入群体能从更高的收入中获益。

当然，这场复苏也呈现出了令人失望的漫长而缓慢。其中一个原因是2007~08年崩溃的深度影响和金融根源。另一个则是共和党人在2010年夺取了国会多数席位后阻挠了进一步刺激政策的实施，无视美国经济恰恰在2011~14 年急需更多基础设施建设支出和合理减税政策的事实。在这帮共和党人看来，只有当他们控制白宫的时候才是支持财政扩张政策的时机。

奧巴马还在共和党反对势力得势之前实现了两项成就：多德-弗兰克金融改革法案和《平价医疗法案》(也称“奥巴马医改”)。尽管共和党随后削弱了这两项法案，但这两项改革依然实现了超出大多数人意识的好处。多德-弗兰克法案减少了2007~08年金融危机重演的机率，而奥巴马医改在令2000多万美国人获得医疗保险的同时减缓了整体卫生保健费用的上涨。

而奧巴马继承的这两场战争也极为棘手，但他作出了一系列艰难的决定，成功击杀了2001 年 “9·11”恐怖袭击的幕后主使者奥萨马·本拉登——而他的前任，热衷于入侵伊拉克的小布什则早已将这一目标抛诸脑后了。

此外，在媒体开始将其称之为跛脚鸭总统的2015年，奧巴马却实现了一系列外交政策上的成就——比如与伊朗签订了急需的核协议，实现美国古巴关系正常化以及签订《跨太平洋伙伴关系协议》。他还协助达成了一项对抗气候变化的全球协议，特别是首度与中国签署了一项突破性协议。

而继任总统特朗普面对的形势则比奧巴马当年宽松得多。但他声称要将大多数（甚至可能是全部）奧巴马所取得的成果推翻。举个例子，跨太平洋伙伴关系已经停摆，即便是从现在开始再花四年时间估计也难以将其复活，因为到时候东亚国家可能早就被已经被纳入以中国为首的贸易集团中了。

但在某些情况下，特朗普会在将自己的花言巧语变为现实时碰钉子。如果要废除奥巴马医改法案，共和党人就得拿出可以不废除2000万美国人的健康保险或避免提高卫生保健支出的替代方案。因此他们可能最终只是对《平价医疗法案》进行轻微修改，再安上一个新的名头——类似沿墨西哥边境建设一道长四分之一英里的“华丽”围墙以作为拍照背景。

特朗普撕毁与伊朗核协议的承诺同样是镜花水月。没有美国的盟友们的参与，重新实施的制裁无法实现较大的影响，甚至会刺激伊朗重启甚至加速其核计划。这正是小布什上任后后撕毁与朝鲜的“协议框架”后与所发生的事情。

在特朗普准备做出这种不明智决定的情况下，美国选民还会觉得他可靠吗？小布什在上任头几年就犯下了一系列严重经济和外交政策失误，为经济、联邦预算和国家安全引发了可预见的后果。虽然他的���调支持率在第一个任期内飙升，最终却在卸任时跌到了谷底。

相反，奧巴马的人气虽然在其八年任期的大部分时间内表现疲软。然而他卸任时的支持率却大大高于大多数前任——也远高于特朗普。美国公众最终会看清他们领导人的成败得失。不幸的是，这有时需要一些时间。