استعراض رئاسة باراك أوباما

بازل ــ إن أي تقييم للسنوات الثماني التي أمضاها باراك أوباما رئيسا للولايات المتحدة لابد أن يُستَهَل من البداية: حفل تنصيبه الأول في العشرين من يناير/كانون الأول 2009. كان الاقتصاد الأميركي في سقوط حُر: فكانت أسواق المال متوقفة، والناتج المحلي الإجمالي في انكماش، وتشغيل العمالة في انخفاض شديد مع خسارة نحو 800 ألف وظيفة كل شهر. وإلى جانب كل هذا كانت أميركا تخوض حربين خارجيتين غير مدروستين ويشوبهما سوء التنفيذ الشديد.

باختصار، منذ دخل أوباما مكتبه، وجد نفسه في مواجهة ظروف مناوئة وأكثر سلبية من أي ظروف واجهت أي رئيس جديد على مدار عدة عقود من الزمن. صحيح أن فرانكلين د. روزفلت ورث أزمة الكساد العظيم وتولى أبراهام لنكولن منصب الرئاسة مع اندلاع الحرب الأهلية. ولكن مَن غير أوباما دخل البيت الأبيض وهو يواجه أزمة اقتصادية وأزمة أمن قومي؟

في مواجهة الأزمة الاقتصادية، أطلق أوباما برامج التحفيز المالي وبرامج إنقاذ النظام المالي وصناعة السيارات ــ وهي السياسات التي كَمَّلَت وعززت برنامج التيسير النقدي القوي والمبدع الذي أطلقه مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأميركي. وقد عارَض الجمهوريون التحفيز بالإجماع تقريبا. وسارَع الجميع تقريبا إلى انتقاد برامج الإنقاذ، وحث أوباما إما على تأميم البنوك وشركات السيارات أو السماح بإفلاسها.

ورغم كل الصِعاب، قررت إدارة أوباما سلوك المسار الأوسط. ففي يونيو/حزيران 2009، انتهى الركود ــ وهو الإنجاز الذي لم يُنسَب إلى الإدارة القدر الكافي من الفضل في تحقيقه، على الرغم من وضوحالتحول. ففي الربع الأخير من عام 2008، انحدر الناتج الاقتصادي بنسبة مذهلة بلغت 8.2% على أساس سنوي. ولكن مع هذا، تباطأ انحدار الناتج وخسائر العمالة على الفور تقريبا بمجرد تنفيذ برنامج التحفيز، مع بلوغ الحضيض في يونيو/حزيران 2009، وتحول نمو الناتج إلى الإيجابي في الربع التالي.

ثم أتى صافي خلق فرص العمل في أوائل عام 2010. واستمر نمو تشغيل العمالة طوال الفترة المتبقية التي قضاها أوباما في منصبه حتى بلغت مستويات غير مسبوقة: فقد أضاف الاقتصاد الأميركي أكثر من 15 مليون وظيفة خلال سنوات ولاية أوباما المتبقية. وبحلول الجزء الأخير من ولاية أوباما الثانية، انخفض معدل البطالة بمقدار النِصف، إلى أقل من 5%؛ واتجهت الأجور إلى الارتفاع؛ وبدأت دخول الأسر المتوسطة الحقيقية ترتفع أخيرا، بمعدل غير مسبوق بلغ نحو 5.2% في آخر عام أُعلِنَت إحصاءاته، مع استفادة الفئات ذات الدخل المنخفض من مكاسب أعلى.

صحيح أن التعافي استغرق وقتا طويلا وكان بطيئا إلى حد مُحبِط. وكان أحد الأسباب وراء ذلك عمق انهيار 2007-2008 ومسبباته المالية. وكان السبب الثاني الجهود التي بذلها الجمهوريون، الذين حصلوا على الأغلبية في الكونجرس في عام 2010، لمنع المزيد من التحفيز، حتى برغم أن المزيد من الإنفاق على البنية الأساسية والتخفيضات الضريبية التي اتسمت بالتصميم الجيد كان على وجه التحديد ما يحتاج إليه الاقتصاد الأميركي في الفترة 2011-2014. ويبدو أن الجمهوريين لا يدعمون التوسع المالي إلا عندما يكون البيت الأبيض تحت سيطرتهم.

كما تمكن أوباما من تحقيق إنجازين كبيرين آخرين قبل أن يتمكن الجمهوريون من عرقلة الأمور تماما: مشروع قانون دود-فرانك للإصلاح المالي وقانون الرعاية الميسرة (المعروف أيضا باسم "أوباما كير"). وعلى الرغم من الخطوات التي اتخذها الجمهوريون لاحقا لإضعاف إصلاح دود-فرانك وقانون الرعاية الميسرة، كان كم الخير الذي تحقق بفضل الإصلاحين أكبر كثيرا مما يتصور أغلب الناس. فقد ساعد قانون دود-فرانك في الحد من إمكانية تكرار أزمة 2007-2008 المالية، وأعطى قانون الرعاية الميسرة أكثر من عشرين مليون أميركي القدرة على الوصول إلى التأمين الصحي في حين ساعد في إبطاء ارتفاع تكاليف الرعاية الصحية الشاملة.

كانت الحربان اللتان ورثهما أوباما عسيرتين. ولكنه اتخذ القرارات الصعبة التي أدت إلى القضاء على مدبر هجمات الحادي عشر من سبتمبر/أيلول الإرهابية، أسامة بن لادن ــ وهو الهدف الذي فَقَد سلفه جورج دبليو بوش في تلهفه على غزو العراق الاهتمام بملاحقته.

علاوة على ذلك، في عام 2015، وبمجرد أن بدأت الصحافة تطلق عليه وصف الرئيس الـمُقعَد (الفاقد لصلاحياته في انتظار تولي الرئيس الجديد)، حقق أوباما سلسلة من النجاحات في عالَم السياسة الخارجية ــ على وجه التحديد، الاتفاق النووي المرغوب بشِدة مع إيران، وتطبيع العلاقات مع كوبا، والاتفاق على الشراكة عبر المحيط الهادئ. كما ساعَد في التوصل إلى اتفاق عالمي لمكافحة تغير المناخ، وبشكل خاص من خلال تحقيق انفراجة مع الصين أولا.

يواجه الرئيس المنتخب دونالد ترامب، الذي يتولى الرئاسة هذا الشهر، ظروفا أسهل كثيرا من تلك التي واجهت أوباما. ولكنه أعلن برغم ذلك عن خطط ترمي إلى محو معظم، إن لم يكن كل، إنجازات أوباما. فقد ماتت اتفاقية الشراكة عبر المحيط الهادئ على سبيل المثال. وبعد أربع سنوات من الآن ربما يكون أوان إنقاذها فات، لأن دول شرق آسيا ربما تكون بحلول ذلك الوقت استُقطِبَت في تجمع تجاري تقوده الصين.

ومع ذلك، سوف يصادف ترامب في بعض الحالات العديد من العقبات والعراقيل في ترجمة عباراته الموجزة التي تسر الجماهير إلى واقع ملموس. ففي إلغاء قانون الرعاية الميسرة على سبيل المثال، من المرجح أن يجد الجمهوريون أنفسهم في وضع حرج بسبب غياب البديل الذي لا يحرم عشرين مليون أميركي من الرعاية الصحية ولا يرفع تكاليف الرعاية الصحية. وعلى هذا فربما تنتهي بهم الحال إلى إدخال تغييرات جوهرية صغيرة على قانون الرعاية الميسرة ثم إعطائه اسما جديدا ــ وهو ما يشبه بناء جدار "جميل" بطول ربع ميل على الحدود مع المكسيك لكي يخدم كخلفية لالتقاط الصور التذكارية.

وعلى نحو مماثل يجافي الوعد الذي قطعه ترامب على نفسه بتمزيق الاتفاق النووي مع إيران الواقع على الأرض. ففي غياب مشاركة حلفاء أميركا لن تُسفِر إعادة فرض العقوبات عن أثر كبير، بعيدا عن تحفيز إيران لاستئناف بل وحتى تسريع وتيرة برنامجها النووي. وهذا هو ما حدث في حالة كوريا الشمالية عندما بادر بوش عندما تولى الرئاسة إلى تمزيق "إطار العمل المتفق عليه" معها.

ولكن هل يتجه الناخب الأميركي مع اعتزام ترامب اتخاذ مثل هذه القرارات غير الحكيمة إلى محاسبته وتحميله المسؤولية؟ لقد ارتكب بوش العديد من الأخطاء الجسيمة على مستوى الاقتصاد والسياسة الخارجية خلال رئاسته، بدءا من سنواتها الأولى، وكانت العواقب التي تحملها الاقتصاد والميزانية الفيدرالية والأمن القومي متوقعة. وبرغم ارتفاع أرقام تأييده على المستوى الشعبي إلى عنان السماء في فترة ولايته الأولى، فإنها انخفضت بشكل كبير بحلول الوقت الذي غادر فيه منصبه.

على العكس من ذلك، كانت شعبية أوباما ضعيفة خلال قسم كبير من رئاسته التي دامت ثماني سنوات. ولكنه يترك منصبه الآن وقد ارتفعت شعبيته إلى مستويات أعلى كثيرا من تلك التي حققها أغلب الرؤساء ــ وأعلى كثيرا من شعبية ترامب. الواقع أن الرأي العام الأميركي يدرك في نهاية المطاف نجاحات وإخفاقات الزعماء. ومن المؤسف أن هذا يستغرق بعض الوقت أحيانا.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali