استعراض رئاسة باراك أوباما

بازل ــ إن أي تقييم للسنوات الثماني التي أمضاها باراك أوباما رئيسا للولايات المتحدة لابد أن يُستَهَل من البداية: حفل تنصيبه الأول في العشرين من يناير/كانون الأول 2009. كان الاقتصاد الأميركي في سقوط حُر: فكانت أسواق المال متوقفة، والناتج المحلي الإجمالي في انكماش، وتشغيل العمالة في انخفاض شديد مع خسارة نحو 800 ألف وظيفة كل شهر. وإلى جانب كل هذا كانت أميركا تخوض حربين خارجيتين غير مدروستين ويشوبهما سوء التنفيذ الشديد.
باختصار، منذ دخل أوباما مكتبه، وجد نفسه في مواجهة ظروف مناوئة وأكثر سلبية من أي ظروف واجهت أي رئيس جديد على مدار عدة عقود من الزمن. صحيح أن فرانكلين د. روزفلت ورث أزمة الكساد العظيم وتولى أبراهام لنكولن منصب الرئاسة مع اندلاع الحرب الأهلية. ولكن مَن غير أوباما دخل البيت الأبيض وهو يواجه أزمة اقتصادية وأزمة أمن قومي؟
في مواجهة الأزمة الاقتصادية، أطلق أوباما برامج التحفيز المالي وبرامج إنقاذ النظام المالي وصناعة السيارات ــ وهي السياسات التي كَمَّلَت وعززت برنامج التيسير النقدي القوي والمبدع الذي أطلقه مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأميركي. وقد عارَض الجمهوريون التحفيز بالإجماع تقريبا. وسارَع الجميع تقريبا إلى انتقاد برامج الإنقاذ، وحث أوباما إما على تأميم البنوك وشركات السيارات أو السماح بإفلاسها.
ورغم كل الصِعاب، قررت إدارة أوباما سلوك المسار الأوسط. ففي يونيو/حزيران 2009، انتهى الركود ــ وهو الإنجاز الذي لم يُنسَب إلى الإدارة القدر الكافي من الفضل في تحقيقه، على الرغم من وضوحالتحول. ففي الربع الأخير من عام 2008، انحدر الناتج الاقتصادي بنسبة مذهلة بلغت 8.2% على أساس سنوي. ولكن مع هذا، تباطأ انحدار الناتج وخسائر العمالة على الفور تقريبا بمجرد تنفيذ برنامج التحفيز، مع بلوغ الحضيض في يونيو/حزيران 2009، وتحول نمو الناتج إلى الإيجابي في الربع التالي.
ثم أتى صافي خلق فرص العمل في أوائل عام 2010. واستمر نمو تشغيل العمالة طوال الفترة المتبقية التي قضاها أوباما في منصبه حتى بلغت مستويات غير مسبوقة: فقد أضاف الاقتصاد الأميركي أكثر من 15 مليون وظيفة خلال سنوات ولاية أوباما المتبقية. وبحلول الجزء الأخير من ولاية أوباما الثانية، انخفض معدل البطالة بمقدار النِصف، إلى أقل من 5%؛ واتجهت الأجور إلى الارتفاع؛ وبدأت دخول الأسر المتوسطة الحقيقية ترتفع أخيرا، بمعدل غير مسبوق بلغ نحو 5.2% في آخر عام أُعلِنَت إحصاءاته، مع استفادة الفئات ذات الدخل المنخفض من مكاسب أعلى.
صحيح أن التعافي استغرق وقتا طويلا وكان بطيئا إلى حد مُحبِط. وكان أحد الأسباب وراء ذلك عمق انهيار 2007-2008 ومسبباته المالية. وكان السبب الثاني الجهود التي بذلها الجمهوريون، الذين حصلوا على الأغلبية في الكونجرس في عام 2010، لمنع المزيد من التحفيز، حتى برغم أن المزيد من الإنفاق على البنية الأساسية والتخفيضات الضريبية التي اتسمت بالتصميم الجيد كان على وجه التحديد ما يحتاج إليه الاقتصاد الأميركي في الفترة 2011-2014. ويبدو أن الجمهوريين لا يدعمون التوسع المالي إلا عندما يكون البيت الأبيض تحت سيطرتهم.
كما تمكن أوباما من تحقيق إنجازين كبيرين آخرين قبل أن يتمكن الجمهوريون من عرقلة الأمور تماما: مشروع قانون دود-فرانك للإصلاح المالي وقانون الرعاية الميسرة (المعروف أيضا باسم "أوباما كير"). وعلى الرغم من الخطوات التي اتخذها الجمهوريون لاحقا لإضعاف إصلاح دود-فرانك وقانون الرعاية الميسرة، كان كم الخير الذي تحقق بفضل الإصلاحين أكبر كثيرا مما يتصور أغلب الناس. فقد ساعد قانون دود-فرانك في الحد من إمكانية تكرار أزمة 2007-2008 المالية، وأعطى قانون الرعاية الميسرة أكثر من عشرين مليون أميركي القدرة على الوصول إلى التأمين الصحي في حين ساعد في إبطاء ارتفاع تكاليف الرعاية الصحية الشاملة.
كانت الحربان اللتان ورثهما أوباما عسيرتين. ولكنه اتخذ القرارات الصعبة التي أدت إلى القضاء على مدبر هجمات الحادي عشر من سبتمبر/أيلول الإرهابية، أسامة بن لادن ــ وهو الهدف الذي فَقَد سلفه جورج دبليو بوش في تلهفه على غزو العراق الاهتمام بملاحقته.
علاوة على ذلك، في عام 2015، وبمجرد أن بدأت الصحافة تطلق عليه وصف الرئيس الـمُقعَد (الفاقد لصلاحياته في انتظار تولي الرئيس الجديد)، حقق أوباما سلسلة من النجاحات في عالَم السياسة الخارجية ــ على وجه التحديد، الاتفاق النووي المرغوب بشِدة مع إيران، وتطبيع العلاقات مع كوبا، والاتفاق على الشراكة عبر المحيط الهادئ. كما ساعَد في التوصل إلى اتفاق عالمي لمكافحة تغير المناخ، وبشكل خاص من خلال تحقيق انفراجة مع الصين أولا.
يواجه الرئيس المنتخب دونالد ترامب، الذي يتولى الرئاسة هذا الشهر، ظروفا أسهل كثيرا من تلك التي واجهت أوباما. ولكنه أعلن برغم ذلك عن خطط ترمي إلى محو معظم، إن لم يكن كل، إنجازات أوباما. فقد ماتت اتفاقية الشراكة عبر المحيط الهادئ على سبيل المثال. وبعد أربع سنوات من الآن ربما يكون أوان إنقاذها فات، لأن دول شرق آسيا ربما تكون بحلول ذلك الوقت استُقطِبَت في تجمع تجاري تقوده الصين.
ومع ذلك، سوف يصادف ترامب في بعض الحالات العديد من العقبات والعراقيل في ترجمة عباراته الموجزة التي تسر الجماهير إلى واقع ملموس. ففي إلغاء قانون الرعاية الميسرة على سبيل المثال، من المرجح أن يجد الجمهوريون أنفسهم في وضع حرج بسبب غياب البديل الذي لا يحرم عشرين مليون أميركي من الرعاية الصحية ولا يرفع تكاليف الرعاية الصحية. وعلى هذا فربما تنتهي بهم الحال إلى إدخال تغييرات جوهرية صغيرة على قانون الرعاية الميسرة ثم إعطائه اسما جديدا ــ وهو ما يشبه بناء جدار "جميل" بطول ربع ميل على الحدود مع المكسيك لكي يخدم كخلفية لالتقاط الصور التذكارية.
وعلى نحو مماثل يجافي الوعد الذي قطعه ترامب على نفسه بتمزيق الاتفاق النووي مع إيران الواقع على الأرض. ففي غياب مشاركة حلفاء أميركا لن تُسفِر إعادة فرض العقوبات عن أثر كبير، بعيدا عن تحفيز إيران لاستئناف بل وحتى تسريع وتيرة برنامجها النووي. وهذا هو ما حدث في حالة كوريا الشمالية عندما بادر بوش عندما تولى الرئاسة إلى تمزيق "إطار العمل المتفق عليه" معها.
ولكن هل يتجه الناخب الأميركي مع اعتزام ترامب اتخاذ مثل هذه القرارات غير الحكيمة إلى محاسبته وتحميله المسؤولية؟ لقد ارتكب بوش العديد من الأخطاء الجسيمة على مستوى الاقتصاد والسياسة الخارجية خلال رئاسته، بدءا من سنواتها الأولى، وكانت العواقب التي تحملها الاقتصاد والميزانية الفيدرالية والأمن القومي متوقعة. وبرغم ارتفاع أرقام تأييده على المستوى الشعبي إلى عنان السماء في فترة ولايته الأولى، فإنها انخفضت بشكل كبير بحلول الوقت الذي غادر فيه منصبه.
على العكس من ذلك، كانت شعبية أوباما ضعيفة خلال قسم كبير من رئاسته التي دامت ثماني سنوات. ولكنه يترك منصبه الآن وقد ارتفعت شعبيته إلى مستويات أعلى كثيرا من تلك التي حققها أغلب الرؤساء ــ وأعلى كثيرا من شعبية ترامب. الواقع أن الرأي العام الأميركي يدرك في نهاية المطاف نجاحات وإخفاقات الزعماء. ومن المؤسف أن هذا يستغرق بعض الوقت أحيانا.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (17)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Jim Klein
Clearly living in the Progrssice bubble. By any yardstick, we are far worse off today as a society than 8 years ago. The left still doesn't get it, Trump exists because of Obama, not despite him. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I say this with real sadness and shame, but to my view Trump exists because a great many Americans share his lack of integrity, decency and character.
Trump has forced us to take a long hard look at who we are as a nation, and many -- maybe most -- of us don't like what we see. From the greatest generation, proud and self-reliant, to the whiny generation longing for some strongman to save us from ourselves -- in one lifetime. An incredible fall from grace. Read more
Comment Commented markets aurelius
So, this is the first draft of the Obama reign's accomplishments?
There are two things Obama and his apologists never want to address, and will spend the rest of their careers trying to bury in the historical accounts of this profoundly failed presidency: 1) The absolutely stunning failure of Obama's DoJ and SEC to bring to justice only 1 banker -- that's right, one (1) -- responsible for the GLOBAL financial crisis (see the link below); and 2) allowing the the American economy to finish its evolution to a plutocracy, in which the executive, legislative and judicial branches of the federal government are owned by and operate for the benefit of the richest and most powerful. The second obviously is intimately connected with the first.
And the consequence? The very people who most benefited from this final phase in the destruction of democracy and capitalism in America now are set to move into the White House, where the evolution allowed and supported by Obama will be institutionalized by the plutocracy in an orgy of self-dealing. If anyone thinks there's a polarization of income and wealth now in the U.S., just wait four (4) years. The dystopias imagined by Orwell and Huxley will be seen as child's play in their naiveté.
In some ways it has been absolutely fascinating observing a former community organizer in a city that has, on his watch, degenerated into a Beirut-like war zone with its armed factions -- i.e., Obama's Chicago -- preside over the crumbling of our society at large. A lot of this ties directly to 1 and 2 above, btw -- the rule of law and the inherent fairness of market economies was completely undermined by Obama's failure to enforce the law, which allowed criminality in banking and business generally to flourish. That will almost surely continue under Trump. It truly has been remarkable watching a former lecturer in constitutional law at one of the citadels of free-market capitalism -- the University of Chicago -- preside over the debasement of the rule of law in America, putting it up for auction to the higher bidder. (I'm sure that when Obama and Holder get together they fall to the floor laughing every time this is discussed.) Hayek, who also did a turn at Chicago, must be spinning in his grave. Still, there are enough institutions of higher learning on the east coast packed with Obama's fellow travelers who will produce a flood of apologias -- this being one of the earliest -- which will be picked up and purveyed by an unquestioning media. Of this we can be certain. The Ivy League will continue to supply the arguments, models and people that make all this possible, and can be expected to evolve into whatever shape is need to ensure its continued funding.
Obama presided over the Decline of America. Trump will now usher in the Fall.
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/05/04/magazine/only-one-top-banker-jail-financial-crisis.html?_r=0
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I think I see Trump as move of a Republican/American right legacy at the end of a tragic sequence that started with Richard Nixon through George W. Bush. Still find Mr. Trump distressing in any event though.
I do hope to get one of the new posters Shepard Fairey has created for inauguration day. I hear the Washington Post is going to be printing them as tear-outs for the big day. Read more
Comment Commented markets aurelius
@ curtis carpenter
I'm betting you've still got your Obama "Hope" poster on your wall ... must be so distressing that Obama's legacy = Trump. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I can see that you're very upset about all this, and can imagine that it really galls you to see some of those same bankers taking up positions in Mr. Trump's cabinet. Anyway, as President Obama says, it's important to stay engaged, and you are, so well done.
I have actually heard of the depression, but thanks for the informative insights. Given that though, I think I'll stick with my "simplistic view of government" appraisal. Too many otherwise thoughtful people now a days seem to think every narrative has to have an arch villain or two. The product of too much television is my guess. Read more
Comment Commented markets aurelius
@ curtis carpenter
My "simplistic" view of government, particularly the AG's office within the DoJ, is best summarized by the Department's website vis-a-vis the AG. To wit, "The Judiciary Act of 1789 created the Office of the Attorney General which evolved over the years into the head of the Department of Justice and chief law enforcement officer of the Federal Government. The Attorney General represents the United States in legal matters generally and gives advice and opinions to the President and to the heads of the executive departments of the Government when so requested. In matters of exceptional gravity or importance the Attorney General appears in person before the Supreme Court. Since the 1870 Act that established the Department of Justice as an executive department of the government of the United States, the Attorney General has guided the world's largest law office and the central agency for enforcement of federal laws." Doesn't get any more "simple" than that. By any measure, Holder, his no. 1 -- Lanny Breuer, the equally craven and feckless head of DoJ's criminal division -- and Lynch presided over an epic fail, which will stick to Obama like white on rice to the end of time.
What was your other point? Oh, yeah, something about "systemic failures perpetrated by the Clinton administration and the The Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act? And who was it, exactly, that passed that act into law? Do you think bringing charges against a large number of bankers would have sped up the recovery somehow (and wasn't that, afterall, the main objective in 2008?)" Crimes are committed by criminals -- bad actors with bad intent. Full stop. Arguing that "the system" is flawed is so PC liberal -- and, once again in this case, so not true. It's worth stating the obvious again -- simple tho it may be: Crimes are committed by criminals. Prosecuting criminals is necessary for markets to work -- to the extent they are not prosecuted, and are allowed to commit crimes, they harm markets, which harms the economy. Subverting the rule of law completely undermines capitalism. In "The Constitution of Liberty" (1960) and "The Road to Serfdom" (1944), Hayek, a Nobel laureate, argued a country is free if its government is bound by the law, just as its citizens are. Obama suspended the rule of law in America. Any one who wasn't too slow-witted realized that and made a ton of money while they could, knowing outright criminality would go unpunished, particularly in banking.
Obama hastened us down the path of cartel dominance of the economy and government, where plutocrats now control all branches of government (executive, legislative and judicial). The Citizens United case demonstrates this too. He could have taken a stand and defended the rule of law. He chose not to. Now comes the time of Trump.
A craven and feckless president, his craven and feckless AGs and their craven and feckless lackeys failed on an historic scale. In my original post (the NYT article), mention was made re "American financial history has generally unfolded as a series of booms followed by busts followed by crackdowns. After the crash of 1929, the Pecora Hearings seized upon public outrage, and the head of the New York Stock Exchange landed in prison. After the savings-and-loan scandals of the 1980s, 1,100 people were prosecuted, including top executives at many of the largest failed banks. In the ’90s and early aughts, when the bursting of the Nasdaq bubble revealed widespread corporate accounting scandals, top executives from WorldCom, Enron, Qwest and Tyco, among others, went to prison." Obama had his FDR moment and completely failed. Oh, for the simple-minded, FDR was the guy who put Pecora on the bad actors who crashed the economy in lead-up to the Great Depression (you know ... the 1930s ... worth reading up on). FDR and Pecora but the fear of God into the banksters and set a standard for prosecutorial rigor that held for decades, and laid out bright lines the banksters knew not to cross, or else they'd do hard time in the joint.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Boy. my eyes are really getting bad. Sorry for the "You go know" :-)
Do you by any chance know how many hearings were held by the House and Senate into the bank's responsibilities for the crisis? Were the problems caused by individual "banksters," or were they the result of systemic failures perpetrated by the Clinton administration and the The Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act? And who was it, exactly, that passed that act into law? Do you think bringing charges against a large number of bankers would have sped up the recovery somehow (and wasn't that, afterall, the main objective in 2008?) Did you mean not to comment on Citizens United and the role of the Supreme Court in advancing the plutocracy?
I can certainly be misjudging here, but I think you're taking a far to simplistic view of government, the President's role in it, the impact that the Republican's political objectives 2008 - 2016 had, and the simple limits of time and resources. Read more
Comment Commented markets aurelius
@ curtis carpenter
As I noted in my reply, the three branches -- executive, legislative and judicial branches -- are owned by and operate for the benefit of the cartels dominating the U.S. economy.
What would I do if I were in Obama's shoes? Gosh! That's a tough one. Oh, wait: Maybe I'd start by enforcing the law. Maybe I'd hire prosecutors at the DoJ and SEC who actually could bring a case to court, argue it and win it. I'd restore funding the the FBI's white-collar crime unit and aggressively go after all of the bad actors in the world of banking. Do you realize there were close to 900 convictions by federal prosecutors following the S&L crisis, vs. 1 -- that's right, 1 -- under Obama. That is beyond laughable. That is criminal neglect at the executive branch (1 of the 3 branches of the federal government).
I'll tell you what I wouldn't do. I wouldn't use every opportunity presented to me to try to convince everyone there was no criminal wrongdoing at the banks, as Obama did repeatedly, despite the FBI testifying to Congress in 2004 that fraud was epidemic in the mortgage market, and again in 2008 when it reported the fraud continued unabated ( https://www.fbi.gov/stats-services/publications/mortgage-fraud-2008 ).
Obama and Holder -- and later Lynch -- were craven and feckless before the lawlessness in the banks, and that filtered thru every level of law enforcement in Washington. seriously wonder what they were afraid of -- who had what on them that made them?
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
You go know that there are three branches of the federal government right? And that the House was the primary reason the bankers weren't brought to justice, and that the Supreme Court gave us Citizens United that destroyed a critical barrier to plutocracy?
What, in detail, would you have had the President do differently if you had been in his shoes, especially after 2010?
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Obama's only legacy is Trump. Read more
Comment Commented Mario Margiocco
The article says many nice things about President Obama and some of them sound true. In foreign policy however the failure is evident vis a vis a rampant Russia and with the tremedous loss of effectiveness and prestige suffered by the US in the Gulf, the Middle East and North Africa. And in Europe, too, despite the strictly personal popularity of Barack Obama and his family. It seems to me that the first weaknees of Obama's foreign policy was the worst one: the lack of ideas, and perhaps of interest for what is going on in distant areas.
But nothing is distant nowadays.
At home, it does not look to me that in the US there is great and widespread satisfaction, in spite of the official data about gdp, jobs and earnings. People's mood is very similar to what you can ear in several European countries.
So you ended up, we ended up, with Donald Trump. How can a successfull president leave the White House to somebody who got elected promising to change everything? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
To the extent that the Obama administration lacked ideas, it created a significant opening for Europe and the EU to implement some ideas of their own didn't it?
But what has actually happened? Germany has always had the greatest stake in the tragedy in Ukraine. France has had a historic responsibility to Syria since 1919, and Italy for Libya. But where have they and their ideas been for the past eight years?
One positive that the Obama years may have created -- we'll have to see -- is the dawning in Europe that it itself needs to start carrying some of the burden of leadership in the West -- which is clearly a pretty thankless task for everyone. Instead however, it looks like everyone on the continent is retiring to his own corner in preparation for recreating the glories of the 20th century again -- resurrecting a bunch of old ideas, not any new ones. Read more
Comment Commented dan baur
NINE (9) TRILLION dollars of added debt bought a lousy economy under Obama! Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I would add one Obama achievement to this summary that in my view will have strategic significance if Trump and the Republicans can avoid destroying it too (Trump in his desire to play the generalisimo).
President Obama kept the U.S. out of a deep entanglement in Syria, where the U.S. has no overriding strategic interests. For the first time in generations, he refused to commit the country to a major role in another country's civil war. And he adopted this policy in the face of great pressure from elements of both political parties and a significant portion of the punditry.
If allowed to stand, this precedent should send an important signal to others who would launch civil war in anticipation of eventual U.S. involvement: it might not be forthcoming. The blanket commitment to "paying any price, bearing any burden" will give way, if allowed, to a new reflection on the reality of
the limits to U.S. power and the priority of U.S. interests abroad. Read more
Comment Commented Mark St. Angelo
Prof. Frankel's claim that "almost everybody was critical of the rescue programs, urging Obama either to nationalize the banks and auto companies or let them collapse" is patently false. There were many respected and well-known economists, including some who had won the Nobel Prize (among others) who supported the rescue of both the banks and the auto companies. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Guantanamo? Read more
Featured
Trump Before Trump
Barry Eichengreen makes the case for Britain's Enoch Powell as the US president-elect's closest political forebear.
Trump’s Crazed Transition
Elizabeth Drew sees something deeply troubling in the US president-elect's behavior since Election Day.
Trump’s Defective Industrial Policy
Dani Rodrik foresees cronyism and bullying of companies, not effective public-private collaboration.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.