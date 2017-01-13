23

Ohlédnutí za Barackem

BASILEJ – Každé hodnocení osmiletého působení Baracka Obamy ve funkci prezidenta USA by mělo začít na začátku: u jeho první inaugurace, 20. ledna 2009. Ekonomika USA byla ve stavu volného pádu: finanční trhy se zadřely, HDP se smršťoval a zaměstnanost hroutila, každý měsíc mizelo zhruba 800 000 pracovních míst. Zároveň probíhaly dvě chybně promyšlené a špatně vedené zahraniční války.

Krátce, Obama při vstupu do úřadu čelil nepříznivějším podmínkám než jiní nastupující prezidenti za mnoho desetiletí před ním. Pravda, Franklin D. Roosevelt zdědil Velkou hospodářskou krizi a Abraham Lincoln se ujal moci, když propukla občanská válka. Ale kdo další vkročil do Bílého domu tváří v tvář krizi jak v hospodářství, tak v národní bezpečnosti?

Aby překonal hospodářskou krizi, Obama spustil fiskální stimulaci a záchranné programy pro finanční soustavu a automobilový průmysl – politiky, které doplnily a upevnily rázné a novátorské měnové uvolňování Federálního rezervního systému USA. Republikáni se téměř jednohlasně postavili proti stimulaci. Téměř všichni kritizovali záchranné programy a naléhali na Obamu, aby banky a automobilky buď znárodnil, nebo je nechal zkrachovat.

Navzdory všemu se Obamově vládě podařilo zdárně jít střední cestou. Recese skončila v červnu 2009 – což byl úspěch, za nějž se administrativě nedostalo dost uznání, navzdory zřetelnosti tohoto obratu. V posledním čtvrtletí roku 2008 se hospodářský výstup propadl o ohromujících 8,2 % ročně. Téměř okamžitě po zavedení stimulačního programu však propad výstupu a úbytky zaměstnanosti prudce zpomalily. Dna bylo dosaženo v červnu 2009, v dalším čtvrtletí už se růst výstupu vyhoupl do kladné oblasti.

Čistá tvorba pracovních míst následovala zkraje roku 2010. Růst zaměstnanosti přetrval po zbytek Obamova působení v úřadu a dosáhl rekordních úrovní: americká ekonomika během zbývajících Obamových let vytvořila víc než 15 milionů pracovních míst. Do doby druhé půlky Obamova druhého funkčního období už nezaměstnanost klesla o polovinu, pod 5 %, mzdy rostly a medián reálných příjmů domácností konečně stoupal, v posledně vykázaném roce o rekordně vysokých 5,2 %, přičemž skupiny s nižšími příjmy si připsaly ještě vyšší nárůsty.

Pravda, zotavení bylo neuspokojivě vleklé a pomalé. Jednou příčinou byla hloubka a finanční kořeny krachu let 2007-2008. Jinou byly snahy republikánů, kteří si v roce 2010 zajistili většinu v Kongresu, blokovat pokračování stimulace, přestože další infrastrukturní výdaje a dobře navržené daňové škrty byly přesně tím, co ekonomika USA v letech 2011-2014 potřebovala. Republikáni, zdá se, podporují fiskální expanzi, jen když ovládají Bílý dům.

Než převládly republikánské obstrukce, zaznamenal Obama ještě dva významné úspěchy: Doddův-Frankův zákon o finanční reformě a zákon o dostupné péči (ACA, známý též jako Obamacare čili „Obamova péče“). Vzdor následným krokům republikánů k oslabení Doddovy-Frankovy reformy i ACA přinesly obě reformy mnohem víc dobrého, než si většina lidí uvědomuje. Dodd-Frank pomohl snížit pravděpodobnost opakování finanční krize let 2007-2008 a ACA poskytl více než 20 milionům Američanů přístup ke zdravotnímu pojištění a zároveň zpomalil vzestup celkových zdravotnických nákladů.

Obě války, jež Obama zdědil, byly těžko zvladatelné. Odhodlal se však k nesnadným rozhodnutím, která vedla k likvidaci strůjce teroristických útoků z 11. září 2001, Usámy bin Ládina – přitom Obamův předchůdce George W. Bush o dosažení této mety ztratil zájem, když jej přemohl zápal pro invazi do Iráku.

Nadto Obama v roce 2015, právě když jej tisk začal označovat za dosluhující „chromé káčátko,“ dosáhl série zahraničněpolitických úspěchů – konkrétně tolik potřebné jaderné dohody s Íránem, normalizace vztahů s Kubou a dohody na Transpacifickém partnerství (TPP). Přispěl také k zabezpečení globální dohody na boji proti změně klimatu, především tím, že nejprve dosáhl průlomu s Čínou.

Prezidentský čekatel Donald Trump, který převezme funkci prezidenta tento měsíc, má před sebou mnohem snazší podmínky než Obama. Nicméně ohlásil plány na zvrácení většiny, ne-li všech Obamových úspěchů. Například TPP už je mrtvé. Za čtyři roky přitom bude na jeho oživení nejspíš pozdě, protože do té doby už východoasijské země může místo TPP nasát obchodní uskupení vedené Čínou.

Až se však Trump bude snažit promítnout do reality bonmoty, jimiž obšťastňuje masy, v některých případech narazí na překážky. Při rušení Obamacare bude například republikány brzdit absence alternativy, která 20 milionům Američanů nevezme zdravotní pojištění ani nezvýší náklady na zdravotní péči. Skončí proto možná tím, že v programu ACA udělají jen málo významné změny a pak jej přelepí novou jmenovkou – analogie vystavění „nádherné“ zdi v délce čtvrt míle podél mexické hranice, která by posloužila jako pozadí pro fotografie politiků.

Podobně odtržený od reality je Trumpův slib, že rozcupuje jadernou dohodu s Íránem. Znovuzavedení sankcí bez účasti amerických spojenců bude mít chabý účinek, kromě pobídnutí Íránu k obnovení, či dokonce uspíšení jeho jaderného programu. Přesně tak se zachovala Severní Korea, když Bush po nástupu do funkce v zásadě rozcupoval „dohodnutý rámec“ s touto zemí.

Jelikož se Trump chystá učinit tak nerozvážná rozhodnutí, povedou ho američtí voliči k zodpovědnosti? Bush v úloze prezidenta dělal vážné chyby v ekonomické i zahraniční politice hned od prvních let, s předvídatelnými důsledky pro ekonomiku, federální rozpočet a národní bezpečnost. V jeho prvním funkčním období sice výsledky průzkumů jeho obliby strmě stoupaly, ale než z úřadu odcházel, byly mnohem nižší.

Naproti tomu Obamova popularita po značnou část jeho osmiletého působení chřadla. Z úřadu však odchází s mnohem vyšší mírou obliby, než jaké dosáhne většina prezidentů – a mnohem vyšší, než je obliba Trumpova. Americká veřejnost úspěchy a nezdary svých lídrů nakonec rozpozná. Někdy to ale bohužel chvíli trvá.

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč