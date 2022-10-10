A New Chance for the World Bank

Great piece of thoughts Mr. Summers. If I may also add one important dimension to your recommendations for the Bank to find another way to finance countries without increasing the debt of these countries. Innovative financing models like equity-participatory, assets-backed, and even Islamic finance maybe feasible options. As these add to the productive capacity of countries to create wealth and employment as against just creating debt without the physical assets in infrastructure to support future growth (paying salaries to consultants or providing balance of payments support to governments will not take us far..) food and fuel for thought.