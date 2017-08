"أرض الفرص" في اليابان

Mr. Surname AUG 22, 2017

Language and corporate cultural barriers keep educated foreign nationals away from working in Japan, especially when there are so many options globally.



Japan has made massive cultural shifts in the past, and can do so very quickly due to their group mentality. However, I just don't see their deeply ingrained xenophobic and insular mindset changing over night.



Rakuten is the odd-man-out, and do hire low-level foreign staff. I do applaud them for being progressive.



I believe the only solution in Japan not with foreign workers, but focusing on helping women find equality in the work place. Also helping professional women re-enter the work place after maternity leave.



