Peter Schaeffer AUG 22, 2017

Lee Kuan Yew understood the immigration issue a lot better than Hiroshi Mikitani. So does Trump. A few quotes should help.



Charlie Rose: “And immigrants has [sic] been America’s strength.”



Lee Kuan Yew: “Absolutely … But, mind you, immigration of the highly intelligent and highly hard-working, very hard-working people. If you get immigration from the fruit-pickers [chuckles for several seconds at the idea], you may not get very far!”



Japan has done a pretty good job of keeping low-skilled immigrants out of Japan (so far). Open Borders will bring ruin to Japan just as it has everywhere else.