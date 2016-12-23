Economists versus the Economy

LONDON – Let’s be honest: no one knows what is happening in the world economy today. Recovery from the collapse of 2008 has been unexpectedly slow. Are we on the road to full health or mired in “secular stagnation”? Is globalization coming or going?
Policymakers don’t know what to do. They press the usual (and unusual) levers and nothing happens. Quantitative easing was supposed to bring inflation “back to target.” It didn’t. Fiscal contraction was supposed to restore confidence. It didn’t. Earlier this month, Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, delivered a speech called “The Specter of Monetarism.” Of course, monetarism was supposed to save us from the specter of Keynesianism!
With virtually no usable macroeconomic tools, the default position is “structural reform.” But no one agrees on what it entails. Meanwhile, crackpot leaders are stirring discontented voters. Economies, it seems, have escaped from the grasp of those supposed to manage them, with politics in hot pursuit.
Before 2008, the experts thought they had things under control. Yes, there was a bubble in the housing market, but it was no worse, current Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in 2005, than a “good-sized bump in the road.”
So why did they miss the storm? This was exactly the question Queen Elizabeth of Britain asked a group of economists in 2008. Most of them wrung their hands. It was “a failure of the collective imagination of many bright people,” they explained.
But some economists supported a dissenting – and much more damning – verdict, one that focused on the failure of economics education. Most economics students are not required to study psychology, philosophy, history, or politics. They are spoon-fed models of the economy, based on unreal assumptions, and tested on their competence in solving mathematical equations. They are never given the mental tools to grasp the whole picture.
This takes us back to John Stuart Mill, the great nineteenth-century economist and philosopher, who believed that nobody can be a good economist if he or she is just an economist. To be sure, most academic disciplines have become highly specialized since Mill’s day; and, since the collapse of theology, no field of study has aimed to understand the human condition as a whole. But no branch of human inquiry has cut itself off from the whole – and from the other social sciences – more than economics.
This is not because of its subject matter. On the contrary, the business of earning a living still fills the greater part of our lives and thoughts. Economics – how markets works, why they sometimes break down, how to estimate the costs of a project properly – ought to be of interest to most people. In fact, the field repels all but connoisseurs of fanciful formal models.
This is not because economics prizes logical argument, which is an essential check on faulty reasoning. The real trouble is that it is cut off from the common understanding of how things work, or should work. Economists claim to make precise what is vague, and are convinced that economics is superior to all other disciplines, because the objectivity of money enables it to measure historical forces exactly, rather than approximately.
Not surprisingly, economists’ favored image of the economy is that of a machine. The renowned American economist Irving Fisher actually built an elaborate hydraulic machine with pumps and levers, allowing him to demonstrate visually how equilibrium prices in the market adjust in response to changes in supply or demand.
If you believe that economies are like machines, you are likely to view economic problems as essentially mathematical problems. The efficient state of the economy, general equilibrium, is a solution to a system of simultaneous equations. Deviations from equilibrium are “frictions,” mere “bumps in the road”; barring them, outcomes are pre-determined and optimal. Unfortunately, the frictions that disrupt the machine’s smooth operation are human beings. One can understand why economists trained in this way were seduced by financial models that implied that banks had virtually eliminated risk.
Good economists have always understood that this method has severe limitations. They use their discipline as a kind of mental hygiene to protect against the grossest errors in thinking. John Maynard Keynes warned his students against trying to “precise everything away.” There is no formal model in his great book The General Theory of Employment, Interest, and Money. He chose to leave the mathematical formalization to others, because he wanted his readers (fellow economists, not the general public) to catch the “intuition” of what he was saying.
Joseph Schumpeter and Friedrich Hayek, the two most famous Austrian economists of the last century, also attacked the view of the economy as a machine. Schumpeter argued that a capitalist economy develops through unceasing destruction of old relationships. For Hayek, the magic of the market is not that it grinds out a system of general equilibrium, but that it coordinates the disparate plans of countless individuals in a world of dispersed knowledge.
What unites the great economists, and many other good ones, is a broad education and outlook. This gives them access to many different ways of understanding the economy. The giants of earlier generations knew a lot of things besides economics. Keynes graduated in mathematics, but was steeped in the classics (and studied economics for less than a year before starting to teach it). Schumpeter got his PhD in law; Hayek’s were in law and political science, and he also studied philosophy, psychology, and brain anatomy.
Today’s professional economists, by contrast, have studied almost nothing but economics. They don’t even read the classics of their own discipline. Economic history comes, if at all, from data sets. Philosophy, which could teach them about the limits of the economic method, is a closed book. Mathematics, demanding and seductive, has monopolized their mental horizons. The economists are the idiots savants of our time.
Philip George
Even the mathematics of General Equilibrium is completely wonky. See http://www.paecon.net/PAEReview/issue77/George77.pdf Read more
jagjeet sinha
ABERRATION WITH ASSET PRICES - NOW TRUMPED
The Template that transformed the World - commenced with The Church underwriting Public Education.
The Anglosphere expanded the domain of Public Infrastructure Assets - beyond Schools and Hospitals.
Transportation Telecommunications Power Utilities Urbanization Defense Research Aerospace entered The State's Domain.
Greed then took over - and Asset Prices became the focus of our Intellectual capital.
China understood the domain of Public Infrastructure Assets much better - The Sangha and The Church came from the same DNA.
Wealth Creation and its democratization both required The State underwriting Public Infrastructure Assets.
The obsession with Asset Prices created an aberration - that now stands exposed.
The State Interventions need to understand the DNA of The Church & The Sangha.
The State Interventions needlessly wasted on bolstering Asset Prices.
The challenges that abound remain beyond the domain of The Private Sector.
The State - like The Church and The Sangha - must remain central.
Lord Keynes was right yesterday today tomorrow - Economists have a Template exemplary.
Sovereign Economics = The State underwriting Public Infrastructure Assets.
The aberration with Asset Prices now Trumped. Read more
kees de vos
Economists do not know how to handle when there is too much competition because every succesfull economy (still) thrives because of out performing and this "positive" attitude is legitimating almost all forms of government notwithstanding the global downfall of profits since 2002.
Most of the increase of wealth has been seriously funded by all the lending in more then a hundred years. The heavy commitments were supposed to be a bearable strain on the majority of people who would so embrace society. This works in a stable or growing economy but if one keeps on stimulating everything in sometimes still positive but more and more negative ways there is one specific measure to take.
Do not force people to borrow more then necessary. Much more than half of the money one has to borrow for a house are taxes and environmental costs and are spent already by the time you get your house. These kinds of cost are to be paid like road taxes (existing value of infrastructure and running costs) and the governments can pay or borrow for it more cheaply than banks. Their take is to be much smaller and less risky. So it works two ways and of course this works as well for renting a house. One needs not to lower the wealth of rich people but if there is less economy and less money to spend in the future (because competition is not going to fade away any time soon) take care not to make basics impossible to pay for. In the end you have to take care of housing anyway. If too late people won't care any more about possessions because it has bee taken away from them.
This is not the first time I explained this but being not an economist the last line of Mr. Sidelsky is still in charge Read more
Armin Schmidt
Maybe we can approach the situation as an opportunity. The STEM- side progressed significantly, to an extent, where broad future progress is less worth the effort. Because there is another side: social science economics might have more to offer for the effort, as social sciences themselves undergo reformation.
And I got a fundamental theory to try building upon. In my account's biography. Read more
Paul Friesen
Actually, there are economists like Paul Krugman who, while they did not predict the 2008 crisis, have been getting pretty much everything right since then. Predicting the crisis would have required knowing certain facts about the U.S. housing market which were well hidden because the players had a big incentive to hide them and because regulation was inadequate. But predicting how the economy would respond to the policies adopted just required good economics. Krugman said from the beginning that the stimulus adopted was inadequate and would lead to a very slow recovery. He supported quantitative easing, but only because it was at least something that might have a small effect in the absence of adequate fiscal stimulus.
There is no big mystery about why the economy has still not really recovered, especially in Europe. Inadequate demand is caused by insufficient money in the hands of people who will spend it. Adequate fiscal stimulus could have fixed that, but was not forthcoming. Instead, we got austerity - exactly the wrong medicine. The money created by quantitative easing mostly just went into excess bank reserves, not into the real economy, as predicted by anyone who knew what they were talking about. Read more
Ga Steli
Excellent reply! The lack of good data, due to lack of regulation, and obstinate conservative fiscal policy, seems more clearly implicated in the crises and subsequent sluggish recovery; just like you've explained. Read more
dan baur
Not just economists, but all materialists are the idiots savants of our time: from politicians to social sciences, to life sciences, to cosmology. Read more
Ga Steli
Besides your glorious self, who are the other wise men of our times? Read more
M M
When one puts all the eggs in one basket (meaning the Banks), one gets the type of the 2008 financial crisis. What Central Bankers have done ever since the 2008 crisis is to put more eggs in the same basket with the full blessing and support of the political leadership. Very clever indeed and not only so, they decided to rotten the eggs by introducing more regulations, more financial penalties and austerity measures with the full tacit backing of some economists. Genius. Read more
Curtis Carpenter
Economists have taken up the role of the First Estate in our post-Newtonian world. Like the preists, they offer the hope of certainty (based this time on complex models and elaborate mathematical tools) in an essentially contingent world. It's no surprise that they are regularly used by the Second Estate -- our modern Borgias -- to advance their own interests. That has been the essence of "the system" since the Pharaohs at least. Read more
Gerald Silverberg
The economy may well be a machine, but a machine characterized by positive as well as negative feedbacks, thus magnifying stochastic effects. General equilibrium theory assumes all feedbacks are negative, thus guaranteeing that deviations from the unique Pareto-optimal are only temporary and inconsequential. Once we admit the possibility of positive feedbacks and heterogeneity, multiple equilibria and suboptimal traps become possible.
I don't see what insights orthodox psychology or philosophy really have to contribute going anywhere near this simple but profound change in the foundations of economic modeling.
See https://silverberg-on-meltdown-economics.blogspot.de/2015/04/it-takes-two-to-tangletango-slides-of.html Read more
Steve Hurst
'If no mistake have you made, yet losing you are … a different game you should play' – Yoda Read more
Aale Hanse
This is vaguely what we mere mortals (the general public) have been trying to tell you for some time now in a crude way and by dancing around the issue. The general public who live in the real world may know nothing about economics but we certainly know all about the smell test..
Read more
