Les économistes contre l’économie

kees de vos DEC 24, 2016

Economists do not know how to handle when there is too much competition because every succesfull economy (still) thrives because of out performing and this "positive" attitude is legitimating almost all forms of government notwithstanding the global downfall of profits since 2002.

Most of the increase of wealth has been seriously funded by all the lending in more then a hundred years. The heavy commitments were supposed to be a bearable strain on the majority of people who would so embrace society. This works in a stable or growing economy but if one keeps on stimulating everything in sometimes still positive but more and more negative ways there is one specific measure to take.

Do not force people to borrow more then necessary. Much more than half of the money one has to borrow for a house are taxes and environmental costs and are spent already by the time you get your house. These kinds of cost are to be paid like road taxes (existing value of infrastructure and running costs) and the governments can pay or borrow for it more cheaply than banks. Their take is to be much smaller and less risky. So it works two ways and of course this works as well for renting a house. One needs not to lower the wealth of rich people but if there is less economy and less money to spend in the future (because competition is not going to fade away any time soon) take care not to make basics impossible to pay for. In the end you have to take care of housing anyway. If too late people won't care any more about possessions because it has bee taken away from them.

This is not the first time I explained this but being not an economist the last line of Mr. Sidelsky is still in charge Read more