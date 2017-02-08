ماكرون المتمرد

واشنطن، العاصمة ــ ربما تكون مارين لوبان، زعيمة الجبهة الوطنية اليمينية المتطرفة في فرنسا، عضوا مؤسِّسا في ما يسميه كبير زملاء مؤسسة نيو أميركا سكوت مالكومسون "القومية الدولية". ولكنها ليست "المتمردة" الوحيدة التي كان أداؤها طيبا في التحضير للانتخابات الرئاسية التي تنتظرها فرنسا في الربيع.
فإيمانويل ماكرون أيضا متمرد، ولكنه من نوع مختلف تمام الاختلاف. فبعد أن شغل منصب وزير الاقتصاد والصناعة والشؤون الرقمية في عهد الرئيس الفرنسي فرانسوا هولاند، أطلق حركة سياسية خاصة باسم En Marche! (إلى الأمام) ويرشح نفسه الآن لمنصب الرئيس كمستقل. وماكرون في التاسعة والثلاثين فقط من عمره، ولم يكن من قبل قط سياسيا حزبيا. وقبل ثلاثة أشهر فقط، كان قِلة فقط من المراقبين يرون أنه ربما يحظى بفرصة معقولة. ولكنه سرعان ما نجح في تجميع فريق قوي وحشد الدعم بين الناخبين الشباب.
كانت شعبية ماكرون في استطلاعات الرأي للجولة الأولى من انتخابات إبريل/نيسان لا تتجاوز 20%. ولا يبدو هذا كافيا للتقدم إلى الجولة الثانية من الانتخابات في مايو/أيار، عندما يتواجه المرشحان الحاصلان على أعلى الأصوات لتحديد الفائز.
كان المرشحان الأوفر حظا للجولة الأولى لوبان التي حصلت على نحو 27% في الانتخابات وفرانسوا فيون الذي شغل منصب رئيس الوزراء في عهد الرئيس السابق نيكولا ساركوزي. ولكن ترشح فيون أصبح الآن موضع شك، بعد مزاعم بأنه وظف زوجته وأبناءه في مناصب وهمية أثناء خدمته في الجمعية الوطنية. ومن ناحية أخرى، ارتفعت حظوظ مرشح اليسار بينوا هامون في استطلاعات الرأي منذ فوزه في الانتخابات التمهيدية للحزب الاشتراكي لتقترب من 20%.
ورغم أن ماكرون وضع نفسه في مواجهة اليسار القديم واليمين القديم، فهو ليس شعبويا يساريا أو يمينيا. بل ينتمي إلى اليسار عاطفيا وفكريا، ولكنه يرفض "السياسة الطبقية" التقليدية.
تستهدف حملة ماكرون أصوات الناخبين من مختلف مكونات المجتمع. فقد تواصل مع العمال الذين يشعرون أن "النظام" خانهم وأصبحوا مهددين بالعولمة والتكنولوجيات الجديدة؛ كما تواصل مع المعلمين والعاملين في مجال الرعاية الصحية الذين يدركون أن التعليم العام وخدمات الرعاية الصحية تحتاج إلى إصلاحات عميقة للحفاظ على التضامن الاجتماعي الذي كان يرتكز عليهم في الماضي. ولكنه يسعى أيضا إلى الحصول على دعم المبدعين ورجال الأعمال الذين يريدون بيئة تنظيمية أكثر تحررا وتحسين قدرتهم على الوصول إلى الموارد.
لم ينته ماكرون بعد من صياغة برنامج كامل. ولكن جان بيساني فيري، وهو واحد من أفضل خبراء الاقتصاد في فرنسا، استقال مؤخرا من منصب مدير المركز البحثي التابع للحكومة الفرنسية "فرانس ستراتيجي" لكي يتولى إدارة برنامج ماكرون. وحتى الآن، أكَّد ماكرون على نمط من التضامن الاجتماعي يجعل المزيد من الفوائد الاجتماعية شاملة وقابلة للتنقل، في حين يدعو إلى رعاية صحية أكثر وقائية. وهو ينظر إلى مثل هذه السياسات الاجتماعية باعتبارها تكميلية وليست ندا للت��ابير المعززة للنمو، ويدعو إلى المزيد من الدعم للأعمال القائمة على الإبداع.
على النقيض من متمردين آخرين، سوف تكون حملة ماكرون إيجابية. فهو يعتزم في الأرجح تجنب الهجمات الانتقادية المسعورة على المرشحين الآخرين، ويسوق حجة مفادها أن فرنسا يمكنها أن تكسب من الإصلاحات التعاونية أكثر مما قد تكسبه من إعلان الحرب على "الخبراء"، أو الصحافة، أو أصحاب رأس المال، أو العمال النقابيين، أو المهاجرين، أو غير ذلك من المجموعات النوعية.
وعلى هذا، يمثل ماكرون صورة مغايرة للشعبويين اليوم. فمن خلال توظيف الحجج المبنية على الحقائق ومخاطبة القيم الإنسانية والديمقراطية، يحاول تحديث وتجديد شباب اليسار ــ "موطنه" ــ فضلا عن أجزاء من اليمين. وهو من أشد المؤمنين بأوروبا ويدعم اقتراح إنشاء منصب وزير مالية لمنطقة اليورو.
في أوروبا اليوم، هناك دول ترغب في تكامل أوثق على أساس اليورو، ودول أخرى تفضل بنية تعاونية أكثر مرونة. فالمملكة المتحدة على سبيل المثال تترك الاتحاد الأوروبي ولكنها ربما ترغب في الحفاظ على شراكة قارية أوروبية، كما أوضحت مجموعة من الأوروبيين من ذوي النفوذ. ويشبه هذا النهج ما أطلقت عليه سابقا وصف "أوروبيتين في واحدة".
يتصور ماكرون أوروبا أكثر تكاملا تقوم على التابعية. وهو يدعو إلى اتخاذ القرار على المستوى المحلي كلما كان ذلك ممكنا وفعّالا، ولكنه يدعم أيضا اتخاذ القرار على المستويين الوطني والأوروبي حيثما كان ذلك مناسبا؛ ولابد أن تكون هذه العمليات مرنة وقادرة على تمكين المواطنين من المشاركة. وهو يدرك أن السيادة المشتركة من شأنها أن تجعل أوروبا أكثر نفوذا، فتعمل على تمكين مواطنيها بالتالي. وهو ينظر إلى العولمة باعتبارها أمرا طيبا، ولكنه يدرك أنها لابد أن تُدار من خلال اتفاقيات ومؤسسات دولية دائمة وفعّالة.
في الوقت الحالي تتباين نتائج استطلاعات الرأي بعنف، وذلك نظرا لفضيحة فيون وزيادة دعم هامون بين الناخبين اليساريين خارج الحزب الاشتراكي. ولكن إذا تأهل ماكرون للجولة الثانية، فسوف يشكل تهديدا لمارين لوبان أعظم مما قد يفرضه أي مرشح صريح لليسار. وقد يكون الشخص المعطل لمخططات القومية الدولية.
الواقع أن انتصار ماكرون ربما يطلق اتجاها مضادا للشعبوية التي تجتاح الكرة الأرضية، بإعطاء الأمل لكل من يتعاطفون مع اليسار أو اليمين، ولكن يساورهم القلق حول الشعبوية والقومية المفرطة. وقد يكون البديل فوز لوبان، وخطوة أخرى إلى الخلف باتجاه ثلاثينيات القرن العشرين، عندما نَبَذَت دول عديدة التعاون الدولي والحلول الجماعية للمشاكل المشتركة.
بعد الاستفتاء على الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي في المملكة المتحدة، والانتخابات الرئاسية في الولايات المتحدة في عام 2016، ربما تكون الانتخابات الرئاسية الفرنسية الآن نقطة التحول. لا يزال الوقت طويلا قبل موعد الجولة الأولى من التصويت في أواخر إبريل/نيسان، وقد تعلمنا كيف نتوقع المفاجآت وأن لا نثق كثيرا في استطلاعات الرأي المبكرة. ولكن يبدو أن الفوز قد يكون من نصيب المرشح غير المعتاد ماكرون، وليس أحد المتمردين الشعبويين الذين اعتدنا عليهم في الآونة الأخيرة.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Kemal Derviş calls Emmanuell Macron a "maverick". As former economy minister in François Hollande's cabinet, Macron was rebellious due to his outspoken criticism of the president, dissuading his mentor to rule out a second term. Now the novice in French politics is launching his own presidential bid in an attempt to capitalise on the distrust of the political class, playing on what he sees as people's disillusionment towards conventional politicians and political parties.
The author says France's presidential election in April and May "could now be a tipping point" in this populist, anti-establishment movement that had propelled Trump and Brexiteers to ultimate victory last year. Two months are a long time in politics, and he advises us "not to put too much faith in early polls." Even though Marine Le Pen still leads in polls, yet "it seems that the unusual candidate Macron, rather than the populist mavericks to whom we have become accustomed, could win out."
Macron doesn't lack organisational skills. Having no constituency or political party and no electoral experience, "as recently as three months ago, few observers gave him a chance. But he quickly assembled a strong team, and has rallied support among younger voters." Although he has yet to unveil a "full program," he promises to be "neither on the left nor on the right". The author says, Jean Pisani-Ferry, "one of the best policy economists in France, recently resigned as director of the government think tank France Stratégie to become Macron’s program director."
As a pro-reformist, pro-business figure he positions himself as a non-politician wanting to take on politics, while rejecting traditional “class politics.” In the past his scathing attacks on the left - from the 35-hour-week to the large public sector, the discrimination and inequality that still plagues France’s suburban areas - laid bare how Hollande has failed to deliver. The "system" that blocks social mobility and protects vested interests is much loathed. He surely has learned the importance of addressing the grievances of the working class that feels "threatened by globalization and new technologies."
The author says, "Macron is thus a foil to today’s populists." Ironically he has earned sarcastic comments from left and right for indulging in populist rhetoric. But he employs "fact-based arguments and appeals to humanist and democratic values," and he is trying to bring a breath of fresh air to his "home" - the left - "as well as parts of the right." That he is "a strong believer in Europe who supports proposals to establish a eurozone finance minister" makes him more electable than Marine Le Pen, because many French do want a strong EU. Macron "envisions a more integrated Europe based on subsidiarity," which will make decision-making more "flexible and enable citizen participation."
With the nomination of Benoit Hamon the Socialist party has turned sharply left, and the centre-right is stuck with François Fillon, a wounded candidate, Macron is the head of the youthful new movement En Marche! But can he beat Marine Le Pen? If Macron "qualifies for the second round, he will pose a greater threat to Le Pen than an outright left-wing candidate would. He could be the one to upset the Nationalist International’s applecart," which would be "a counter-trend to the populism that is sweeping the globe, by giving hope to all who are sympathetic to the left or right, but anxious about populism and hyper-nationalism."
The worse-case scenario would be Le Pen's win, which could take France back to the 1930s, "when too many countries turned their back on international cooperation and collective solutions to shared problems," enabling the rise of fascism in Germany, Italy and Spain. However most Europeans know their history and do not wish to turn the clock back. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
France is not in a position of leadership in Europe. What happens in Europe will be dictated by others to France. There is no "hope" for a bystander. Read more
Comment Commented Sadi Yumuşak
In deed, let's hope that Macron wins...
But, as a side note, I think we should re-think if it's really appropriate to use the word "populist" for this new breed of left-wing and right-wing politicians who seem to ride the tide of discontent in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis somehow better than others.
I strongly agree with Paul Krugman who began his Op-Ed column in the NYT on Feb. 6 with this reservation:
"People keep saying that Donald Trump is a populist. I do not think that word means what they think it means."
One good definition of "populist" that I've found is: "a believer in the rights, wisdom, or virtues of the common people"
For sure, this cannot apply to most right-wing politicians being called "populist" in the press.
I think in most cases we are actually talking about "a leader who makes use of popular prejudices and false claims and promises in order to gain power", which is the definition given for "demagogue" in the same dictionary!
If the word "demagogue" sounds a bit too harsh and/or impolite, then we should find some other word instead of "populist" - at least for the sake of doing justice to true populists, if not avoiding to give undue credit to those right-wing extremists who have nothing to do with the rights and interests of common people. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The name populist will be used to describe anything and everything because of you say it right your mouth makes a very disgusting shape thanks to the double p. Read more
