ماكرون المتمرد

واشنطن، العاصمة ــ ربما تكون مارين لوبان، زعيمة الجبهة الوطنية اليمينية المتطرفة في فرنسا، عضوا مؤسِّسا في ما يسميه كبير زملاء مؤسسة نيو أميركا سكوت مالكومسون "القومية الدولية". ولكنها ليست "المتمردة" الوحيدة التي كان أداؤها طيبا في التحضير للانتخابات الرئاسية التي تنتظرها فرنسا في الربيع.

فإيمانويل ماكرون أيضا متمرد، ولكنه من نوع مختلف تمام الاختلاف. فبعد أن شغل منصب وزير الاقتصاد والصناعة والشؤون الرقمية في عهد الرئيس الفرنسي فرانسوا هولاند، أطلق حركة سياسية خاصة باسم En Marche! (إلى الأمام) ويرشح نفسه الآن لمنصب الرئيس كمستقل. وماكرون في التاسعة والثلاثين فقط من عمره، ولم يكن من قبل قط سياسيا حزبيا. وقبل ثلاثة أشهر فقط، كان قِلة فقط من المراقبين يرون أنه ربما يحظى بفرصة معقولة. ولكنه سرعان ما نجح في تجميع فريق قوي وحشد الدعم بين الناخبين الشباب.

كانت شعبية ماكرون في استطلاعات الرأي للجولة الأولى من انتخابات إبريل/نيسان لا تتجاوز 20%. ولا يبدو هذا كافيا للتقدم إلى الجولة الثانية من الانتخابات في مايو/أيار، عندما يتواجه المرشحان الحاصلان على أعلى الأصوات لتحديد الفائز.

كان المرشحان الأوفر حظا للجولة الأولى لوبان التي حصلت على نحو 27% في الانتخابات وفرانسوا فيون الذي شغل منصب رئيس الوزراء في عهد الرئيس السابق نيكولا ساركوزي. ولكن ترشح فيون أصبح الآن موضع شك، بعد مزاعم بأنه وظف زوجته وأبناءه في مناصب وهمية أثناء خدمته في الجمعية الوطنية. ومن ناحية أخرى، ارتفعت حظوظ مرشح اليسار بينوا هامون في استطلاعات الرأي منذ فوزه في الانتخابات التمهيدية للحزب الاشتراكي لتقترب من 20%.

ورغم أن ماكرون وضع نفسه في مواجهة اليسار القديم واليمين القديم، فهو ليس شعبويا يساريا أو يمينيا. بل ينتمي إلى اليسار عاطفيا وفكريا، ولكنه يرفض "السياسة الطبقية" التقليدية.

تستهدف حملة ماكرون أصوات الناخبين من مختلف مكونات المجتمع. فقد تواصل مع العمال الذين يشعرون أن "النظام" خانهم وأصبحوا مهددين بالعولمة والتكنولوجيات الجديدة؛ كما تواصل مع المعلمين والعاملين في مجال الرعاية الصحية الذين يدركون أن التعليم العام وخدمات الرعاية الصحية تحتاج إلى إصلاحات عميقة للحفاظ على التضامن الاجتماعي الذي كان يرتكز عليهم في الماضي. ولكنه يسعى أيضا إلى الحصول على دعم المبدعين ورجال الأعمال الذين يريدون بيئة تنظيمية أكثر تحررا وتحسين قدرتهم على الوصول إلى الموارد.

لم ينته ماكرون بعد من صياغة برنامج كامل. ولكن جان بيساني فيري، وهو واحد من أفضل خبراء الاقتصاد في فرنسا، استقال مؤخرا من منصب مدير المركز البحثي التابع للحكومة الفرنسية "فرانس ستراتيجي" لكي يتولى إدارة برنامج ماكرون. وحتى الآن، أكَّد ماكرون على نمط من التضامن الاجتماعي يجعل المزيد من الفوائد الاجتماعية شاملة وقابلة للتنقل، في حين يدعو إلى رعاية صحية أكثر وقائية. وهو ينظر إلى مثل هذه السياسات الاجتماعية باعتبارها تكميلية وليست ندا للت��ابير المعززة للنمو، ويدعو إلى المزيد من الدعم للأعمال القائمة على الإبداع.

على النقيض من متمردين آخرين، سوف تكون حملة ماكرون إيجابية. فهو يعتزم في الأرجح تجنب الهجمات الانتقادية المسعورة على المرشحين الآخرين، ويسوق حجة مفادها أن فرنسا يمكنها أن تكسب من الإصلاحات التعاونية أكثر مما قد تكسبه من إعلان الحرب على "الخبراء"، أو الصحافة، أو أصحاب رأس المال، أو العمال النقابيين، أو المهاجرين، أو غير ذلك من المجموعات النوعية.

وعلى هذا، يمثل ماكرون صورة مغايرة للشعبويين اليوم. فمن خلال توظيف الحجج المبنية على الحقائق ومخاطبة القيم الإنسانية والديمقراطية، يحاول تحديث وتجديد شباب اليسار ــ "موطنه" ــ فضلا عن أجزاء من اليمين. وهو من أشد المؤمنين بأوروبا ويدعم اقتراح إنشاء منصب وزير مالية لمنطقة اليورو.

في أوروبا اليوم، هناك دول ترغب في تكامل أوثق على أساس اليورو، ودول أخرى تفضل بنية تعاونية أكثر مرونة. فالمملكة المتحدة على سبيل المثال تترك الاتحاد الأوروبي ولكنها ربما ترغب في الحفاظ على شراكة قارية أوروبية، كما أوضحت مجموعة من الأوروبيين من ذوي النفوذ. ويشبه هذا النهج ما أطلقت عليه سابقا وصف "أوروبيتين في واحدة".

يتصور ماكرون أوروبا أكثر تكاملا تقوم على التابعية. وهو يدعو إلى اتخاذ القرار على المستوى المحلي كلما كان ذلك ممكنا وفعّالا، ولكنه يدعم أيضا اتخاذ القرار على المستويين الوطني والأوروبي حيثما كان ذلك مناسبا؛ ولابد أن تكون هذه العمليات مرنة وقادرة على تمكين المواطنين من المشاركة. وهو يدرك أن السيادة المشتركة من شأنها أن تجعل أوروبا أكثر نفوذا، فتعمل على تمكين مواطنيها بالتالي. وهو ينظر إلى العولمة باعتبارها أمرا طيبا، ولكنه يدرك أنها لابد أن تُدار من خلال اتفاقيات ومؤسسات دولية دائمة وفعّالة.

في الوقت الحالي تتباين نتائج استطلاعات الرأي بعنف، وذلك نظرا لفضيحة فيون وزيادة دعم هامون بين الناخبين اليساريين خارج الحزب الاشتراكي. ولكن إذا تأهل ماكرون للجولة الثانية، فسوف يشكل تهديدا لمارين لوبان أعظم مما قد يفرضه أي مرشح صريح لليسار. وقد يكون الشخص المعطل لمخططات القومية الدولية.

الواقع أن انتصار ماكرون ربما يطلق اتجاها مضادا للشعبوية التي تجتاح الكرة الأرضية، بإعطاء الأمل لكل من يتعاطفون مع اليسار أو اليمين، ولكن يساورهم القلق حول الشعبوية والقومية المفرطة. وقد يكون البديل فوز لوبان، وخطوة أخرى إلى الخلف باتجاه ثلاثينيات القرن العشرين، عندما نَبَذَت دول عديدة التعاون الدولي والحلول الجماعية للمشاكل المشتركة.

بعد الاستفتاء على الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي في المملكة المتحدة، والانتخابات الرئاسية في الولايات المتحدة في عام 2016، ربما تكون الانتخابات الرئاسية الفرنسية الآن نقطة التحول. لا يزال الوقت طويلا قبل موعد الجولة الأولى من التصويت في أواخر إبريل/نيسان، وقد تعلمنا كيف نتوقع المفاجآت وأن لا نثق كثيرا في استطلاعات الرأي المبكرة. ولكن يبدو أن الفوز قد يكون من نصيب المرشح غير المعتاد ماكرون، وليس أحد المتمردين الشعبويين الذين اعتدنا عليهم في الآونة الأخيرة.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali