特立独行者马克龙

华盛顿—法国极右翼政党国民阵线领导人马琳·勒庞（Marine Le Pen）也许是新美国基金会（New America）资深会员斯科特·马尔康森（Scott Malcomson）所谓的“民族国际”（Nationalist International）的创始成员。但他并不是今年春天法国总统选举选战中唯一一个民调亮眼的“特立独行者”。

安曼努尔·马克龙（Emmanuel Macron）也是特立独行者，只不过风格完全不同。他曾任奥朗德总统的经济、工业和数字化部长，随后成立了自己的政治运动En Marche!，目前以独立候选人身份竞逐总统。马克龙年仅39岁，一直是无党派政客。三个月前，很少有观察家认为他有机会。但他很快就组建了一支强大的团队，并在年轻选民中赢得了支持。

民调显示，4月的第一轮选举中将由20%选民支持马克龙。这似乎不足以让他晋级5月份在两名得票最高的候选人之间进行的第二轮选举。

第一轮的领先者是勒庞和菲永，前者目前民调支持率在27%左右，后者是前总统萨科齐的总理。但菲永的候选资格目前受到了质疑，他被指控在担任国民大会议员时安排妻子和孩子在吃空饷。与此同时，左翼候选人贝努特·阿蒙（Benoît Hamon）在赢得社会党初选后势头猛升，目前的支持率接近20%。

尽管马克龙自我定位为不同于旧左派和旧右派，但他也不是左翼或右翼民粹主义者，也不是传统中间派。他在感情和思想上同情左派，但拒绝传统的“阶级政治”。

马克龙正在争取社会各界的选票。他走进感到被“制度”背叛、被全球化和新技术威胁的工人中间；他走到认为教育和医疗需要深度改革才能像过去一样维持社会凝聚力的教师和医护人员中间。但他也寻求来自想要更自由的监管环境和更便利地获得资源的创新家和企业家的支持。

目前他尚未完成其竞选纲领。但法国最优秀的政策经济学家之一让·皮萨尼-费里（Jean Pisani-Ferry）最近以政府智库法国战略研究所（France Stratégie）主任的身份加入马克龙团队，出任竞选计划主任。目前，马克龙强调社会团结，让社会福利更加普遍、可以随人员移动，同时鼓吹更加预防性的医疗。他将这些社会政策视为促增长措施的补充而不是掣肘，并呼吁加大对创新企业的支持。

和其他特立独行者相反，马克龙的竞选纲领是积极的。他可能不会攻讦其他候选人，论证法国从合作改革中获得的好处要多于向“专家”、媒体、资本家、工会、移民和其他特殊利益集团选战。

因此，马克龙与当今民粹主义者形成了鲜明对比。他提出的观点从事实出发，诉诸于人道主义和民主价值观，试图现代化和重振左派——他的“家园”——以及部分右派。他也坚定地相信欧洲，支持成立欧元区财政部的方案。

在当今欧洲，有的国家希望在欧元的基础上进一步一体化，有的国家则想要更急松散的合作结构。比如，英国正在脱离欧盟，但可能仍希望保持一个欧洲大陆合作伙伴（用一些颇有影响力的欧洲人的话说）。这样的方针类似于我此前描述的“合二为一的欧洲”。

马克龙构想了一个基于辅助原则（subsidiarity）的更加一体化的欧洲。他提出，在可能和有效的情况下应该采取地方决策，但他也支持在合适的情况下采取国家和欧洲层面的决策；关键在于过程应该是弹性的，允许公民参与。他认识到，共享主权将让欧洲更有影响力，从而让欧洲公民更有力量。他认为全球化是一件好事，但也明白全球化必须通过持久有效的国际协议和机构来管理。

拜菲永的丑闻和社会党外的左翼选民支持阿蒙人数激增所赐，目前的民调结果波动很大。但如果马克龙成功晋级第二轮，他对勒庞的威胁将大于完全左倾的候选人。他可能成为民族国际的颠覆者。

事实上，马克龙胜出可能形成对当前席卷全球的民粹主义趋势的反制，因为这将燃起所有左翼和右翼同情者的希望，同时引起民粹主义和狂热民族主义的焦虑。否则，勒庞将有望取得胜利，朝着20世纪30年代又进一步——许多国家抛弃国际合作和集体解决共同问题的做法。

在经历了2016年英国退欧公投和美国总统竞选之后，法国总统竞选可能成为临界点。距离4月的第一轮投票还有很长一段时间，而我们已经学会了期待意外，不要把早期民调太当回事。但看起来，反常的候选人马克龙，而不是我们已经习惯了的民粹主义特立独行者，有望胜出。