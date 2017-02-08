Дарашыл Макрон

j. von Hettlingen FEB 8, 2017

Kemal Derviş calls Emmanuell Macron a "maverick". As former economy minister in François Hollande's cabinet, Macron was rebellious due to his outspoken criticism of the president, dissuading his mentor to rule out a second term. Now the novice in French politics is launching his own presidential bid in an attempt to capitalise on the distrust of the political class, playing on what he sees as people's disillusionment towards conventional politicians and political parties.

The author says France's presidential election in April and May "could now be a tipping point" in this populist, anti-establishment movement that had propelled Trump and Brexiteers to ultimate victory last year. Two months are a long time in politics, and he advises us "not to put too much faith in early polls." Even though Marine Le Pen still leads in polls, yet "it seems that the unusual candidate Macron, rather than the populist mavericks to whom we have become accustomed, could win out."

Macron doesn't lack organisational skills. Having no constituency or political party and no electoral experience, "as recently as three months ago, few observers gave him a chance. But he quickly assembled a strong team, and has rallied support among younger voters." Although he has yet to unveil a "full program," he promises to be "neither on the left nor on the right". The author says, Jean Pisani-Ferry, "one of the best policy economists in France, recently resigned as director of the government think tank France Stratégie to become Macron’s program director."

As a pro-reformist, pro-business figure he positions himself as a non-politician wanting to take on politics, while rejecting traditional “class politics.” In the past his scathing attacks on the left - from the 35-hour-week to the large public sector, the discrimination and inequality that still plagues France’s suburban areas - laid bare how Hollande has failed to deliver. The "system" that blocks social mobility and protects vested interests is much loathed. He surely has learned the importance of addressing the grievances of the working class that feels "threatened by globalization and new technologies."

The author says, "Macron is thus a foil to today’s populists." Ironically he has earned sarcastic comments from left and right for indulging in populist rhetoric. But he employs "fact-based arguments and appeals to humanist and democratic values," and he is trying to bring a breath of fresh air to his "home" - the left - "as well as parts of the right." That he is "a strong believer in Europe who supports proposals to establish a eurozone finance minister" makes him more electable than Marine Le Pen, because many French do want a strong EU. Macron "envisions a more integrated Europe based on subsidiarity," which will make decision-making more "flexible and enable citizen participation."

With the nomination of Benoit Hamon the Socialist party has turned sharply left, and the centre-right is stuck with François Fillon, a wounded candidate, Macron is the head of the youthful new movement En Marche! But can he beat Marine Le Pen? If Macron "qualifies for the second round, he will pose a greater threat to Le Pen than an outright left-wing candidate would. He could be the one to upset the Nationalist International’s applecart," which would be "a counter-trend to the populism that is sweeping the globe, by giving hope to all who are sympathetic to the left or right, but anxious about populism and hyper-nationalism."

The worse-case scenario would be Le Pen's win, which could take France back to the 1930s, "when too many countries turned their back on international cooperation and collective solutions to shared problems," enabling the rise of fascism in Germany, Italy and Spain. However most Europeans know their history and do not wish to turn the clock back. Read more