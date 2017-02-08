4

Дарашыл Макрон

ВАШИНГТОН – Марин Ле Пен Францияның оңшыл «Ұлттық майдан» партиясының көшбасшысы, New America аға ғылыми қызметкері Скотт Малькомсон «Халықаралық Ұлтшыл» деп атаған хартияның мүшесі болуы мүмкін. Бірақ ол осы көктемде өз елінің президенттік сайлауында алға басып келе жатқан ешбір партияға кірмейтін дарашыл саясаткер емес.

Эммануэль Макрон да дарашыл, бірақ басқа түрлі. Франция президенті Франсуа Олландтың жанындағы экономика, индустрия және сандық технологиялар министрі болып қызмет етіп, сосын ол En Marche! атты өз саяси қозғалысын қалап, жеке тұлға ретінде президенттік сайлауға қатысуда. Макрон 39 жаста, және ешқашан партиялық саясаткер болған емес. Үш ай бұрын-ақ, аз бақылаушылар оған сеніммен қарады. Бірақ ол тез мықты команда жинап, және жас сайлаушылар арасында қолдау тапты.

Макрон сәуірдегі сайлаудың алғашқы турында дауыстардың 20%-ын жинады. Бұл басты екі кандидат жеңімпазды анықтау үшін кездесетен кезде, мамырдағы сайлаудың екінші турына өту үшін жеткіліксіз болып тұр.

Бірінші турда алдыңғы жүйріктер 27% жинаған Ле Пен, және бұрынғы президент Николя Саркозидің жанында Премьер-Министр болып қызмет атқарған Франсуа Фийон болды. Бірақ Фийон кандидатурасы казір белгісіз, себебі оған өзі Ұлттық Ассамблеяда жұмыс жасағанда әйелі мен балаларын жалған жұмыспен қамтамасыз етті деген айып тағылған. Сонымен қатар, солшыл кандидат Бенуа Амон Социалистік партиядан жеңіске жеткелі бері дауыстарды көбірек жинап, қазір 20%-ға жақындап келеді.

Макрон ескі сол жақ және оң жаққа қарсымын деп айтқанына қарамастан, ол сол немесе оңшыл популист, немесе дәстүрлі орталықшыл да емес. Ол эмоционалды және интеллектуалды тұрғыдан солға жақын, бірақ ол дәстүрлі «класс саясатын» қабылдамайды.

Макроны қоғамның барлық топтарының дауыстары үшін күресуде. Ол «жүйе» опасыздығы, жаһандану мен жаңа технологиялар тарапынан қатерді сезінген қызметкерлерге қолын созды; қоғамдық білім беру мен денсаулық сақтау қызметтері, олар бұрыннан келген  әлеуметтік ынтымақтастықты қамтамасыз ету үшін терең реформалар қажет екенін мойындайтын мұғалімдер мен денсаулық сақтау мамандарын да қолдады. Бірақ ол сондай-ақ еркін нормативтік қоршаған орта және ресурстарға қол жеткізгісі келетін инноваторлар мен кәсіпкерлерден де қолдау іздейді.

Ол әлі толық бағдарламаны тұжырымдамады. Бірақ Жан Писани-Ферри, Франциядағы ең үздік саяси экономистердің бірі, жақында France Stratégie мемлекеттік зерттеу орталығының директор орнын босатып, Макронның бағдарлама директоры болды. Әзірге Макрон, әлеуметтік жәрдемақыны әмбебап және портативті жасайтын әлеуметтік ынтымақтастық түрін, мықтырақ профилактикалық м��дициналық көмекті насихаттайды. Ол осындай әлеуметтік саясаттарды өсім-арттыру шараларына қарсы емес, керісінше оларды толықтыра түсетіндей қарастырады, сондай-ақ инновациялық бизнесті неғұрлым қолдау көрсетуіне шақырып жатыр.

Басқа дарашылдарға қарағанда, Макронның науқаны позитивті болады. Ол, басқа кандидаттарға шабуыл жасамай, керісінше, Франция «сарапшылар», баспасөз, капитал иелері, кәсіподақ қызметкерлері, иммигранттар, немесе басқа да нақты топтарға соғыс жариялағанға қарағанда, кооперативтік реформалардан көбірек пайда көретінін айтады.

Макрон осылайша бүгінгі популистер үшін қарама-қарсы фон болып тұр. Ол факттерге негізделген аргументтер мен гуманистік, демократиялық құндылықтарға үндеулерді пайдалана отырып, ол өз «үйі» - солшылдарды, сондай-ақ оңшыл партияның бөліктерін де жаңғыртып, жасартуға тырысады. Ол Еуроаймақ қаржы министрі позициясын құру бойынша ұсыныстарды қолдайтын және Еуропаға күшті сенетін тұлға.

Бүгінгі Еуропада, еуро негізінде неғұрлым тығыз бірігуді қалайтын елдер мен бостау кооперативтік құрылымды қалайтындары да бар. Ұлыбритания, мысалы, Еуропалық Одақтын шығуда, бірақ ықпалды еуропалық топ сипаттағандай, еуропалық континенттік серіктестікті сақтап қалуы мүмкін. Мұндай тәсіл мен бұрын атап өткен «бір Еуропаның ішіндегі екі Еуропаға» ұқсайды.

Макрон субсидиарлыққа негізделген неғұрлым кешенді Еуропаны көздейді. Ол мүмкіндігінше тиімді жергілікті шешім қабылдауды қолдайды, сондай-ақ тиісті жағдайда ұлттық және еуропалық деңгейде шешім қабылдауды да жақтайды; негізгі мәселе процестердің икемді болуы және азаматтардың қатысуын қамтамасыз ету деп сенеді.  Ол ортақ егемендік пен жаһандануды жақсы нәрсе ретінде қарастырады, бірақ ол берік, тиімді халықаралық келісімдер мен мекемелер арқылы басқарылуы тиіс екенін түсінеді.

Фийонға қатысты даулар және Социалистік партиядан тыс солшыл сайлаушылар арасында Амонды қолдау салдарынан қазір сауалнамалар қатты шайқалуда. Бірақ, егер Макрон екінші раундқа кірсе, ол тікелей солшыл кандидатқа қарағанда Ле Пен үшін үлкен қауіп төндіретін болады. Ол Халықаралық Ұлтшылдың алма арбасын қиратуы мүмкін.

Шынында да, Макрон жеңісі сол немесе оңды жақтаған, бірақ популизм және гипер-ұлтшылдықты қолдамайтын барлық  адамдарға үміт бере отырып, жер шарын сыпырып жатқан популизмге қарсы үрдіс бола алады. Ле Пен жеңісі тым көп елдер халықаралық ынтымақтастық және ортақ проблемаларды ұжымдық шешуге теріс бұрылған 1930 жылдарға қарай артқа қадам болар еді.

2016 жылы Ұлыбританияның Brexit референдумы және АҚШ-тың президенттік сайлауынан кейін, француз президенттік сайлауы қазір бетбұрысты кез болуы мүмкін. Сәуірдің аяғында болатын бірінші дауыс беру раундына дейін әлі көп уақыт бар, және біз тосын сый күтуге, сауалнаманың ерте нәтижелеріне тым көп сенбеуге үйрендік. Бірақ бізге үйреншікті популистік дарашыл диссиденттерге қарағанда, ерекше кандидат Макрон ұтысқа жете алатындай.