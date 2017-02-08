Дарашыл Макрон

ВАШИНГТОН – Марин Ле Пен Францияның оңшыл «Ұлттық майдан» партиясының көшбасшысы, New America аға ғылыми қызметкері Скотт Малькомсон «Халықаралық Ұлтшыл» деп атаған хартияның мүшесі болуы мүмкін. Бірақ ол осы көктемде өз елінің президенттік сайлауында алға басып келе жатқан ешбір партияға кірмейтін дарашыл саясаткер емес.
Эммануэль Макрон да дарашыл, бірақ басқа түрлі. Франция президенті Франсуа Олландтың жанындағы экономика, индустрия және сандық технологиялар министрі болып қызмет етіп, сосын ол En Marche! атты өз саяси қозғалысын қалап, жеке тұлға ретінде президенттік сайлауға қатысуда. Макрон 39 жаста, және ешқашан партиялық саясаткер болған емес. Үш ай бұрын-ақ, аз бақылаушылар оған сеніммен қарады. Бірақ ол тез мықты команда жинап, және жас сайлаушылар арасында қолдау тапты.
Макрон сәуірдегі сайлаудың алғашқы турында дауыстардың 20%-ын жинады. Бұл басты екі кандидат жеңімпазды анықтау үшін кездесетен кезде, мамырдағы сайлаудың екінші турына өту үшін жеткіліксіз болып тұр.
Бірінші турда алдыңғы жүйріктер 27% жинаған Ле Пен, және бұрынғы президент Николя Саркозидің жанында Премьер-Министр болып қызмет атқарған Франсуа Фийон болды. Бірақ Фийон кандидатурасы казір белгісіз, себебі оған өзі Ұлттық Ассамблеяда жұмыс жасағанда әйелі мен балаларын жалған жұмыспен қамтамасыз етті деген айып тағылған. Сонымен қатар, солшыл кандидат Бенуа Амон Социалистік партиядан жеңіске жеткелі бері дауыстарды көбірек жинап, қазір 20%-ға жақындап келеді.
Макрон ескі сол жақ және оң жаққа қарсымын деп айтқанына қарамастан, ол сол немесе оңшыл популист, немесе дәстүрлі орталықшыл да емес. Ол эмоционалды және интеллектуалды тұрғыдан солға жақын, бірақ ол дәстүрлі «класс саясатын» қабылдамайды.
Макроны қоғамның барлық топтарының дауыстары үшін күресуде. Ол «жүйе» опасыздығы, жаһандану мен жаңа технологиялар тарапынан қатерді сезінген қызметкерлерге қолын созды; қоғамдық білім беру мен денсаулық сақтау қызметтері, олар бұрыннан келген әлеуметтік ынтымақтастықты қамтамасыз ету үшін терең реформалар қажет екенін мойындайтын мұғалімдер мен денсаулық сақтау мамандарын да қолдады. Бірақ ол сондай-ақ еркін нормативтік қоршаған орта және ресурстарға қол жеткізгісі келетін инноваторлар мен кәсіпкерлерден де қолдау іздейді.
Ол әлі толық бағдарламаны тұжырымдамады. Бірақ Жан Писани-Ферри, Франциядағы ең үздік саяси экономистердің бірі, жақында France Stratégie мемлекеттік зерттеу орталығының директор орнын босатып, Макронның бағдарлама директоры болды. Әзірге Макрон, әлеуметтік жәрдемақыны әмбебап және портативті жасайтын әлеуметтік ынтымақтастық түрін, мықтырақ профилактикалық м��дициналық көмекті насихаттайды. Ол осындай әлеуметтік саясаттарды өсім-арттыру шараларына қарсы емес, керісінше оларды толықтыра түсетіндей қарастырады, сондай-ақ инновациялық бизнесті неғұрлым қолдау көрсетуіне шақырып жатыр.
Басқа дарашылдарға қарағанда, Макронның науқаны позитивті болады. Ол, басқа кандидаттарға шабуыл жасамай, керісінше, Франция «сарапшылар», баспасөз, капитал иелері, кәсіподақ қызметкерлері, иммигранттар, немесе басқа да нақты топтарға соғыс жариялағанға қарағанда, кооперативтік реформалардан көбірек пайда көретінін айтады.
Макрон осылайша бүгінгі популистер үшін қарама-қарсы фон болып тұр. Ол факттерге негізделген аргументтер мен гуманистік, демократиялық құндылықтарға үндеулерді пайдалана отырып, ол өз «үйі» - солшылдарды, сондай-ақ оңшыл партияның бөліктерін де жаңғыртып, жасартуға тырысады. Ол Еуроаймақ қаржы министрі позициясын құру бойынша ұсыныстарды қолдайтын және Еуропаға күшті сенетін тұлға.
Бүгінгі Еуропада, еуро негізінде неғұрлым тығыз бірігуді қалайтын елдер мен бостау кооперативтік құрылымды қалайтындары да бар. Ұлыбритания, мысалы, Еуропалық Одақтын шығуда, бірақ ықпалды еуропалық топ сипаттағандай, еуропалық континенттік серіктестікті сақтап қалуы мүмкін. Мұндай тәсіл мен бұрын атап өткен «бір Еуропаның ішіндегі екі Еуропаға» ұқсайды.
Макрон субсидиарлыққа негізделген неғұрлым кешенді Еуропаны көздейді. Ол мүмкіндігінше тиімді жергілікті шешім қабылдауды қолдайды, сондай-ақ тиісті жағдайда ұлттық және еуропалық деңгейде шешім қабылдауды да жақтайды; негізгі мәселе процестердің икемді болуы және азаматтардың қатысуын қамтамасыз ету деп сенеді. Ол ортақ егемендік пен жаһандануды жақсы нәрсе ретінде қарастырады, бірақ ол берік, тиімді халықаралық келісімдер мен мекемелер арқылы басқарылуы тиіс екенін түсінеді.
Фийонға қатысты даулар және Социалистік партиядан тыс солшыл сайлаушылар арасында Амонды қолдау салдарынан қазір сауалнамалар қатты шайқалуда. Бірақ, егер Макрон екінші раундқа кірсе, ол тікелей солшыл кандидатқа қарағанда Ле Пен үшін үлкен қауіп төндіретін болады. Ол Халықаралық Ұлтшылдың алма арбасын қиратуы мүмкін.
Шынында да, Макрон жеңісі сол немесе оңды жақтаған, бірақ популизм және гипер-ұлтшылдықты қолдамайтын барлық адамдарға үміт бере отырып, жер шарын сыпырып жатқан популизмге қарсы үрдіс бола алады. Ле Пен жеңісі тым көп елдер халықаралық ынтымақтастық және ортақ проблемаларды ұжымдық шешуге теріс бұрылған 1930 жылдарға қарай артқа қадам болар еді.
2016 жылы Ұлыбританияның Brexit референдумы және АҚШ-тың президенттік сайлауынан кейін, француз президенттік сайлауы қазір бетбұрысты кез болуы мүмкін. Сәуірдің аяғында болатын бірінші дауыс беру раундына дейін әлі көп уақыт бар, және біз тосын сый күтуге, сауалнаманың ерте нәтижелеріне тым көп сенбеуге үйрендік. Бірақ бізге үйреншікті популистік дарашыл диссиденттерге қарағанда, ерекше кандидат Макрон ұтысқа жете алатындай.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Kemal Derviş calls Emmanuell Macron a "maverick". As former economy minister in François Hollande's cabinet, Macron was rebellious due to his outspoken criticism of the president, dissuading his mentor to rule out a second term. Now the novice in French politics is launching his own presidential bid in an attempt to capitalise on the distrust of the political class, playing on what he sees as people's disillusionment towards conventional politicians and political parties.
The author says France's presidential election in April and May "could now be a tipping point" in this populist, anti-establishment movement that had propelled Trump and Brexiteers to ultimate victory last year. Two months are a long time in politics, and he advises us "not to put too much faith in early polls." Even though Marine Le Pen still leads in polls, yet "it seems that the unusual candidate Macron, rather than the populist mavericks to whom we have become accustomed, could win out."
Macron doesn't lack organisational skills. Having no constituency or political party and no electoral experience, "as recently as three months ago, few observers gave him a chance. But he quickly assembled a strong team, and has rallied support among younger voters." Although he has yet to unveil a "full program," he promises to be "neither on the left nor on the right". The author says, Jean Pisani-Ferry, "one of the best policy economists in France, recently resigned as director of the government think tank France Stratégie to become Macron’s program director."
As a pro-reformist, pro-business figure he positions himself as a non-politician wanting to take on politics, while rejecting traditional “class politics.” In the past his scathing attacks on the left - from the 35-hour-week to the large public sector, the discrimination and inequality that still plagues France’s suburban areas - laid bare how Hollande has failed to deliver. The "system" that blocks social mobility and protects vested interests is much loathed. He surely has learned the importance of addressing the grievances of the working class that feels "threatened by globalization and new technologies."
The author says, "Macron is thus a foil to today’s populists." Ironically he has earned sarcastic comments from left and right for indulging in populist rhetoric. But he employs "fact-based arguments and appeals to humanist and democratic values," and he is trying to bring a breath of fresh air to his "home" - the left - "as well as parts of the right." That he is "a strong believer in Europe who supports proposals to establish a eurozone finance minister" makes him more electable than Marine Le Pen, because many French do want a strong EU. Macron "envisions a more integrated Europe based on subsidiarity," which will make decision-making more "flexible and enable citizen participation."
With the nomination of Benoit Hamon the Socialist party has turned sharply left, and the centre-right is stuck with François Fillon, a wounded candidate, Macron is the head of the youthful new movement En Marche! But can he beat Marine Le Pen? If Macron "qualifies for the second round, he will pose a greater threat to Le Pen than an outright left-wing candidate would. He could be the one to upset the Nationalist International’s applecart," which would be "a counter-trend to the populism that is sweeping the globe, by giving hope to all who are sympathetic to the left or right, but anxious about populism and hyper-nationalism."
The worse-case scenario would be Le Pen's win, which could take France back to the 1930s, "when too many countries turned their back on international cooperation and collective solutions to shared problems," enabling the rise of fascism in Germany, Italy and Spain. However most Europeans know their history and do not wish to turn the clock back. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
France is not in a position of leadership in Europe. What happens in Europe will be dictated by others to France. There is no "hope" for a bystander. Read more
Comment Commented Sadi Yumuşak
In deed, let's hope that Macron wins...
But, as a side note, I think we should re-think if it's really appropriate to use the word "populist" for this new breed of left-wing and right-wing politicians who seem to ride the tide of discontent in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis somehow better than others.
I strongly agree with Paul Krugman who began his Op-Ed column in the NYT on Feb. 6 with this reservation:
"People keep saying that Donald Trump is a populist. I do not think that word means what they think it means."
One good definition of "populist" that I've found is: "a believer in the rights, wisdom, or virtues of the common people"
For sure, this cannot apply to most right-wing politicians being called "populist" in the press.
I think in most cases we are actually talking about "a leader who makes use of popular prejudices and false claims and promises in order to gain power", which is the definition given for "demagogue" in the same dictionary!
If the word "demagogue" sounds a bit too harsh and/or impolite, then we should find some other word instead of "populist" - at least for the sake of doing justice to true populists, if not avoiding to give undue credit to those right-wing extremists who have nothing to do with the rights and interests of common people. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The name populist will be used to describe anything and everything because of you say it right your mouth makes a very disgusting shape thanks to the double p. Read more
