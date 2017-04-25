7

Hoffnungsträger Macron

PARIS – Nachdem Emmanuel Macron die erste Runde der französischen Präsidentschaftswahlen für sich entscheiden konnte, herrscht bei vielen Bürgern Frankreichs ein Gefühl der Erleichterung und des Stolzes. Die Meinungsforscher sollten ausnahmsweise Recht behalten: Die beiden favorisierten Kandidaten – Macron und Marine Le Pen des Front National – haben sich für die Stichwahl am 7. Mai qualifiziert. Vorbei sind die Angst und die Besorgnis der Wochen, Tage und Stunden vor der Wahl, dass Frankreich in der zweiten Runde vor einer Entscheidung zwischen der rechtsextremen Le Pen und dem Linksaußen Jean-Luc Mélenchon stehen könnte.

Viele Beobachter hielten Frankreich für wirtschaftlich, gesellschaftlich und politisch anfällig für eine solche Entscheidung – sogar in noch größerem Maße als das Vereinigte Königreich, die Vereinigten Staaten oder Deutschland. Mit der Entscheidung des Vereinigten Königreichs für den Austritt aus der EU und Donald Trumps Sieg bei den US-Präsidentschaftswahlen hat sich für Le Pen eine wohl einzigartige Gelegenheit aufgetan. Einige von uns haben sogar überlegt, nur halb im Scherz, wohin wir wohl flüchten würden, falls Le Pen gewinnen sollte. Gute Alternativen sind rar gesät zwischen einem Großbritannien, das die Europäische Union verlässt und den USA unter Trump.

Zum Glück haben Vernunft und Hoffnung über Wut und Angst gesiegt, und die französischen Bürger haben den Unkenrufen getrotzt, dass der Populismus im Land der Französischen Revolution triumphieren könnte. Ein Wahlsieg Le Pens ist zwar theoretisch möglich, aufgrund der Zusammensetzung der französischen Wählerschaft aber äußerst unwahrscheinlich. Nur sehr wenige Wähler des ausgeschiedenen linken Kandidaten Mélenchon werden ins rechtsextreme Lager wechseln. Und auch wenn einige Anhänger des Mitte-Rechts-Kandidaten François Fillon nun für Le Pen stimmen könnten, wird es nicht ausreichen, um die Wahl zu ihren Gunsten zu beeinflussen.

Die französische Ausnahmestellung ist quasi gesund und munter. Frankreichs nonkonformistische Wählerschaft hat der Welt – insbesondere der angelsächsischen – gezeigt, dass man seine prägenden Werte nicht verraten muss, um dem Populismus eine Absage zu erteilen. Trotz der jüngsten Welle terroristischer Anschläge haben die Franzosen ihre Widerstandsfähigkeit gegenüber einer Politik der Angst bewiesen. Und obwohl die Euroskepsis zunimmt, hat der proeuropäische Macron mehr Stimmen bekommen als alle anderen Kandidaten.

Manchmal bringen außergewöhnliche Umstände außergewöhnliche Persönlichkeiten hervor. Ohne die Französische Revolution wäre Napoleon Bonaparte Unterleutnant der Artillerie geblieben. Wenn auch nicht ganz so frappierend, wäre auch der den Wählern vor einem Jahr noch völlig unbekannte Macron ohne den Niedergang der beiden großen Parteien Frankreichs immer noch einer von vielen erfolgreicher Investmentbankern.

Macron sieht aus wie ein französischer John F. Kennedy und hat einen Wahlkampf à la Barack Obama geführt. Er hat es aber nur so weit geschafft, weil die Sozialistische Partei von François Mitterrand nicht mehr existiert und die konservativen Les Républicains ein Scherbenhaufen sind. Die Sozialisten waren nicht in der Lage, eine moderne politische Agenda vorzulegen. Und den Republikanern ist es nach dem Skandal um Fillon nicht gelungen, einen anderen Kandidaten ins Rennen zu schicken.

Infolgedessen steht Frankreich, obwohl dem Land Melancholie, Selbstzweifel und Pessimismus nachgesagt werden, kurz davor den jüngsten Präsidenten seiner Geschichte zu wählen. An diesem Punkt wird Macron allerdings vor ganz neuen Herausforderungen stehen, angefangen bei der für Juni geplanten Parlamentswahl. Wird Macron eine Regierungsmehrheit in der Nationalversammlung bekommen oder werden die Rechten geschlossen auftreten und ihn zur frankreichspezifischen cohabitation (Zusammenleben) zwingen?

Im semipräsidentiellen Regierungssystem Frankreichs bedeutet cohabitation,dass der Staatspräsident und der Regierungschef nicht dem gleichen politischen Lager angehören, was eine Lähmung der Exekutive bedeuten kann. Macron will jedoch beweisen, dass er eine mehrheitsfähige Koalition bilden kann, wie sie in parlamentarischen Regierungssystemen üblich ist, in der ein „Bündnis der Willigen“ mit unterschiedlichen, aber kompatiblen politischen Anliegen ein gemeinsames Ziel verfolgt.

Für meine Begriffe ist Frankreich reif für eine Koalitionsregierung, die in der Lage ist die zunehmend anachronistische Links-rechts-Dichotomie zu überwinden. Heutzutage verläuft die wirkliche politische Trennlinie in Frankreich, wie auch im Großteil der westlichen Welt, zwischen jenen, die die globale Offenheit verteidigen und jenen, die eine Rückkehr in die nationale Abschottung befürworten.

Macron wird die kulturellen Wurzeln der traditionellen Links-rechts-Spaltung anerkennen und zugleich auf die tiefsitzende, revolutionäre Wut eingehen müssen, die heute in Frankreich herrscht. Trotz seines starken Abschneidens in der ersten Runde, haben rund 40 Prozent der französischen Wähler für die euroskeptischen Kandidaten Le Pen und Mélenchon gestimmt. Es wird nicht einfach sein, das Vertrauen dieser Wähler in die bestehenden Institutionen wiederherzustellen und sie in den politischen Mainstream zu integrieren. Die unterlegenen Parteien werden versucht sein auf die Straße zu gehen und Reformversuche zu blockieren. Nach ihrem Scheitern an der Wahlurne könnten sie – in altbewährter Manier der französischen Revolution – „auf die Barrikaden gehen“.

Seine beeindruckenden Qualitäten als Kandidat hat Macron bewiesen. Nach dem 7. Mai wird er beweisen müssen, dass er trotz seiner Jugend und mangelnden Erfahrung ein großer Präsident werden kann. An die Macht zu gelangen ist eine Sache. Eine andere Sache ist es, Macht tatsächlich auszuüben und dabei die autoritären Tendenzen zu vermeiden, die unter außergewöhnlichen Umständen aufkommen können.

Vor dieser Aufgabe steht Macron. Getrieben von dem Glauben an die eigene Bestimmung, muss er den Versuchungen des Bonapartismus widerstehen. Derweil sollte die demokratische Welt in Macron das sehen, was er ist: ein Leuchtfeuer der Hoffnung in einem Meer aus Zweifeln und Verzweiflung.

Aus dem Englischen von Sandra Pontow.