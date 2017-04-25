Hoffnungsträger Macron

PARIS – Nachdem Emmanuel Macron die erste Runde der französischen Präsidentschaftswahlen für sich entscheiden konnte, herrscht bei vielen Bürgern Frankreichs ein Gefühl der Erleichterung und des Stolzes. Die Meinungsforscher sollten ausnahmsweise Recht behalten: Die beiden favorisierten Kandidaten – Macron und Marine Le Pen des Front National – haben sich für die Stichwahl am 7. Mai qualifiziert. Vorbei sind die Angst und die Besorgnis der Wochen, Tage und Stunden vor der Wahl, dass Frankreich in der zweiten Runde vor einer Entscheidung zwischen der rechtsextremen Le Pen und dem Linksaußen Jean-Luc Mélenchon stehen könnte.
Viele Beobachter hielten Frankreich für wirtschaftlich, gesellschaftlich und politisch anfällig für eine solche Entscheidung – sogar in noch größerem Maße als das Vereinigte Königreich, die Vereinigten Staaten oder Deutschland. Mit der Entscheidung des Vereinigten Königreichs für den Austritt aus der EU und Donald Trumps Sieg bei den US-Präsidentschaftswahlen hat sich für Le Pen eine wohl einzigartige Gelegenheit aufgetan. Einige von uns haben sogar überlegt, nur halb im Scherz, wohin wir wohl flüchten würden, falls Le Pen gewinnen sollte. Gute Alternativen sind rar gesät zwischen einem Großbritannien, das die Europäische Union verlässt und den USA unter Trump.
Zum Glück haben Vernunft und Hoffnung über Wut und Angst gesiegt, und die französischen Bürger haben den Unkenrufen getrotzt, dass der Populismus im Land der Französischen Revolution triumphieren könnte. Ein Wahlsieg Le Pens ist zwar theoretisch möglich, aufgrund der Zusammensetzung der französischen Wählerschaft aber äußerst unwahrscheinlich. Nur sehr wenige Wähler des ausgeschiedenen linken Kandidaten Mélenchon werden ins rechtsextreme Lager wechseln. Und auch wenn einige Anhänger des Mitte-Rechts-Kandidaten François Fillon nun für Le Pen stimmen könnten, wird es nicht ausreichen, um die Wahl zu ihren Gunsten zu beeinflussen.
Die französische Ausnahmestellung ist quasi gesund und munter. Frankreichs nonkonformistische Wählerschaft hat der Welt – insbesondere der angelsächsischen – gezeigt, dass man seine prägenden Werte nicht verraten muss, um dem Populismus eine Absage zu erteilen. Trotz der jüngsten Welle terroristischer Anschläge haben die Franzosen ihre Widerstandsfähigkeit gegenüber einer Politik der Angst bewiesen. Und obwohl die Euroskepsis zunimmt, hat der proeuropäische Macron mehr Stimmen bekommen als alle anderen Kandidaten.
Manchmal bringen außergewöhnliche Umstände außergewöhnliche Persönlichkeiten hervor. Ohne die Französische Revolution wäre Napoleon Bonaparte Unterleutnant der Artillerie geblieben. Wenn auch nicht ganz so frappierend, wäre auch der den Wählern vor einem Jahr noch völlig unbekannte Macron ohne den Niedergang der beiden großen Parteien Frankreichs immer noch einer von vielen erfolgreicher Investmentbankern.
Macron sieht aus wie ein französischer John F. Kennedy und hat einen Wahlkampf à la Barack Obama geführt. Er hat es aber nur so weit geschafft, weil die Sozialistische Partei von François Mitterrand nicht mehr existiert und die konservativen Les Républicains ein Scherbenhaufen sind. Die Sozialisten waren nicht in der Lage, eine moderne politische Agenda vorzulegen. Und den Republikanern ist es nach dem Skandal um Fillon nicht gelungen, einen anderen Kandidaten ins Rennen zu schicken.
Infolgedessen steht Frankreich, obwohl dem Land Melancholie, Selbstzweifel und Pessimismus nachgesagt werden, kurz davor den jüngsten Präsidenten seiner Geschichte zu wählen. An diesem Punkt wird Macron allerdings vor ganz neuen Herausforderungen stehen, angefangen bei der für Juni geplanten Parlamentswahl. Wird Macron eine Regierungsmehrheit in der Nationalversammlung bekommen oder werden die Rechten geschlossen auftreten und ihn zur frankreichspezifischen cohabitation (Zusammenleben) zwingen?
Im semipräsidentiellen Regierungssystem Frankreichs bedeutet cohabitation,dass der Staatspräsident und der Regierungschef nicht dem gleichen politischen Lager angehören, was eine Lähmung der Exekutive bedeuten kann. Macron will jedoch beweisen, dass er eine mehrheitsfähige Koalition bilden kann, wie sie in parlamentarischen Regierungssystemen üblich ist, in der ein „Bündnis der Willigen“ mit unterschiedlichen, aber kompatiblen politischen Anliegen ein gemeinsames Ziel verfolgt.
Für meine Begriffe ist Frankreich reif für eine Koalitionsregierung, die in der Lage ist die zunehmend anachronistische Links-rechts-Dichotomie zu überwinden. Heutzutage verläuft die wirkliche politische Trennlinie in Frankreich, wie auch im Großteil der westlichen Welt, zwischen jenen, die die globale Offenheit verteidigen und jenen, die eine Rückkehr in die nationale Abschottung befürworten.
Macron wird die kulturellen Wurzeln der traditionellen Links-rechts-Spaltung anerkennen und zugleich auf die tiefsitzende, revolutionäre Wut eingehen müssen, die heute in Frankreich herrscht. Trotz seines starken Abschneidens in der ersten Runde, haben rund 40 Prozent der französischen Wähler für die euroskeptischen Kandidaten Le Pen und Mélenchon gestimmt. Es wird nicht einfach sein, das Vertrauen dieser Wähler in die bestehenden Institutionen wiederherzustellen und sie in den politischen Mainstream zu integrieren. Die unterlegenen Parteien werden versucht sein auf die Straße zu gehen und Reformversuche zu blockieren. Nach ihrem Scheitern an der Wahlurne könnten sie – in altbewährter Manier der französischen Revolution – „auf die Barrikaden gehen“.
Seine beeindruckenden Qualitäten als Kandidat hat Macron bewiesen. Nach dem 7. Mai wird er beweisen müssen, dass er trotz seiner Jugend und mangelnden Erfahrung ein großer Präsident werden kann. An die Macht zu gelangen ist eine Sache. Eine andere Sache ist es, Macht tatsächlich auszuüben und dabei die autoritären Tendenzen zu vermeiden, die unter außergewöhnlichen Umständen aufkommen können.
Vor dieser Aufgabe steht Macron. Getrieben von dem Glauben an die eigene Bestimmung, muss er den Versuchungen des Bonapartismus widerstehen. Derweil sollte die demokratische Welt in Macron das sehen, was er ist: ein Leuchtfeuer der Hoffnung in einem Meer aus Zweifeln und Verzweiflung.
Aus dem Englischen von Sandra Pontow.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Dominique it would help if you showed objectivity rather than cognitive bias. Otherwise its just the same song all the time
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EO7cD6qmydo Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Clearly, Macron is going to win the runoff. However, adding more hair to Hollande will not change the results. Macron is very, very likely to fail in office. Macron was, by far, the most Neoliberal candidate in this race. He will govern (or try to govern) as a neoliberal. If neoliberalism was working anywhere in Europe, he might have a chance. For better or worse it is not. Hollande with more hair is still Hollande.
Of course, it doesn’t help that France is not a neoliberal country. The French mindset is deeply hostile towards neoliberalism. He will face intense (and probably quite successful) resistance to his economic policies. His social policies (Open Borders, racial/religious identity politics, etc.) will make him the darling of the cultural far-left. They will do nothing for most French people, other than to alienate them.
A common observation in the British press is that Macron is the “Tony Blair” of French politics. That’s probably true. However, Tony Blair went down in flames and Macron is 20 years too late.
A related note is that Germany will interpret Macron victory as a vindication of Germany’s policies. That’s a tragic mistake, but almost inevitable. If Le Pen won outright, her victory might have been a wake-up call in Berlin). Macron will be seen as a “we are right, we were always right, we were never wrong” message.
A useful note is that anti-elitists have done considerably better in referendums (winning almost all of them back to 2003), than in elections. Why isn’t clear. However, the Swedish anti-Euro vote of 2003 was just the first of many. Renzi lost. Brexit won. The Dutch voted against the Ukraine agreement. The list is long. Hostility towards the status quo has (generally) increased over time. The next French election might be just Le Pen against Mélenchon. Macron is possibly the last time the center will be given a chance to “fix” France. As stated above, he will likely fail.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
From "The Collapse of the Left" By George Friedman and Jacob L. Shapiro
"In the French election, of the top two candidates who can make some claim to being on the left, one is a former banker and empty suit who has never served in public office but claims the mantle of progressivism The other is a former Trotskyite and socialist who has garnered attention by delivering speeches through holograms."
The empty suit isn't going to fix France. Holande with more hair is still Holande. He will fail because he doesn't understand France, Europe, and the world. He understands how to make the rich, richer and how to appease the PC class. That's about it. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Who is Macron.
From "Macron’s Moment"
"Observing the behavior of the Bourbons and their aristocratic entourage on their return to France after the fall of Napoleon, the French statesman Talleyrand is said to have remarked that the king and his entourage had “learned nothing and forgotten nothing.” For some reason that quip came to mind as I read those tweets and other celebratory commentary from, it seemed, every corner of Davosworld,
Looking at Emmanuel Macron, it’s not difficult to understand why. He is one of them — likable, clever, the son of a professor and a doctor, with degrees from the right places, impressive stints in both investment banking and government to his credit, and a fondness for the EU, free trade, and the politics of the Third Way or whatever the old Blairite snake oil is known as these days. As a Socialist minister of the economy, he put together the Loi Macron package of reforms in 2014 and 2015 as a modest — very modest, and it says something about French politics that they had to be forced through by decree — step in toward deregulation. At about the same time, he left the Socialist party, before quitting the government the following year amid speculation about the independent presidential run that duly came to be." Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE TRUDEAU THAT FRANCE CREATED
Beacons of hope must be welcomed - The Democratic World must prevail over the doubt and despair that Dogma breeds.
Both Justine Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron have indeed breathtakingly been brazen in their brilliance with English language.
With Germans unhesitatingly and increasingly conversant with the English language, the bloody linguistic jingoism of Europe may end.
President Macron must be respected alongside Premier Trudeau in burying the root cause for the sharp differences dividing The West.
The Anglosphere capacity for Bonapartism and Gaullist brinkmanship has been severely tested by Brexit and Brexit plus plus.
Speaking in One Language is what created the World's Economic Epicentre - enabling Inclusiveness to overcome Sectarianism.
Europe must be redesigned to enable The Democratic World to prevail over The Dogmatic despair that Brussels has bred.
France's President speaking in English is perhaps as impossible as India's Tamil Presidents speaking Hindi.
At 39 years, President Macron sounds as promising as President Kennedy was - as Harbingers of Hope.
The World will anxiously watch TWO French Heads of State bravely blazing a trail - that Europe has needed for 500 years.
Vive le France, Vive le Macron, Vive le Trudeau. Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
Despite the great admiration for the French history and its importance for the European development since 1816, I see more the 'French exceptionalism' of the past 25-35 years. There is no reason to assume, that even with a workable majority in parliament after the June elections, Macron would be able to make any profound changes in France and in the EU. A Le Pen presidency might have been a schock, for France and the EU, it might have been a substantial economic cost for 5 years, but it just might have been the catharsis that France and the EU needs. It might be a much larger cost to France and the EU if we just get 'more of the same'. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Dominique Moisi voices the "relief and pride" of many French fellow citizens after last Sunday's first round of presidential election, with Emmanuel Macron emerging as the frontrunner. Too overwhelming was their fear of facing "a second-round choice" between the far-right Marine Le Pen and the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
The author says last Sunday's first-round was an evidence of French "exceptionalism." Many observers feared that France could follow the populist trend that took Britain out of the EU and saw Trump's election in the US last year, given its vulnerabilities. Despite 10% unemployment and economic stagnation as well as terrorist attacks, "reason and hope prevailed over anger and fear." France has shown the West that "one need not betray one’s defining values to defeat populism."
In the runoff Macron can no longer take his first-round victory for granted and has to come out of his comfort zone to show that he understands France’s left-right divisions. His victory is a result of a political divide, pitting "those who defend global openness" against others "who favor a return to nationalist isolation." The "Socialist Party of François Mitterrand is dead, and the conservative Les Républicains are in shambles." While the Socialists came up with a weak candidate, Benoît Hamon, the scandal-ridden François Fillon refused to step down and let the Republicans have him replaced.
The author says: "While a Le Pen victory is technically possible, the composition of the French electorate makes it highly unlikely." Nevertheless Macron must be aware of the "deep-seated, revolutionary anger" that have been capitalised by Mélenchon and the xenophobic Le Pen. Both are Eurosceptics and embrace economic nationalism, rejecting globalisaton. Together they have won the support of "some 40% of the French electorate."
Le Pen took nine of the 10 departements with France’s highest unemployment rates. Macron’s vote was particularly high in Paris, which - like London in the Brexit vote - is a thriving island cut off from the rest of the country dogged by pessimism. It's unclear how Mélenchon's leftest voters and Fillon's centre-right supporters will do on May 7. The author says even if they would vote for Le Pen, it would not "be enough to sway the election in her favor," because politicians on the traditional right and left have already lined up behind Macron in an attempt to prevent Le Pen from winning. But this is rather a default vote against Le Pen rather than in favour of Macron.
The new president will face "a whole new set of challenges, starting with legislative elections that are scheduled for June." It's quite unlikely that Macron's one-year-old movement "En Marche" will be able to win a governing majority in the National Assembly. He will end up in "the uniquely French practice of cohabitation." In this regard, he can form a coalition government that "can transcend increasingly anachronistic left-right political lines."
Macron's toughest task is to regain alienated voters’ trust in "existing institutions" and reintegrate them "into the political mainstream." If not, those left behind "will be tempted to take to the streets and block attempts at reform" to protest in "traditional French revolutionary fashion."
Indeed, winning the election is one thing, Macron’s first challenge in the next two weeks is to reassure voters that he could actually govern the country. If elected, he will need a parliamentary majority in order to implement his policies. Without that majority in the 577-seat parliament, he would be relegated to a symbolic head of state, hosting state dinners but with his hands tied.
The author says, "driven by a sense of destiny, Macron must resist the temptations of Bonapartism." Seen by many as France's John F. Kennedy or Barak Obama he could be "a beacon of hope in a sea of doubt and despair." Well, the democratic world wishes him good luck.
Read more
