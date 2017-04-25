صناعة ماكرون

باريس ــ كان الارتياح والشعور بالفخر من العواطف الأساسية التي شعر بها العديد من المواطنين الفرنسيين بعد الجولة الأولى من الانتخابات الرئاسية الفرنسية، حيث احتل إيمانويل ماكرون المرتبة الأولى. وهذه المرة أصابت استطلاعات الرأي: فقد انتقل المرشحان المفضلان ــ ماكرون وزعيمة الجبهة الوطنية مارين لوبان ــ إلى الجولة الثانية من الانتخابات في السابع من مايو/أيار. وذهب شعور القلق والحيرة الذي خيم على الأسابيع والأيام والساعات التي سبقت الانتخابات، بسبب المخاوف من أن تفيق فرنسا على جولة ثانية يكون الاختيار فيها بين اليمينية المتطرفة لوبان ومرشح اليسار المتطرف جان لوك ميلينشون.
كان العديد من المراقبين يرون أن فرنسا عُرضة لمخاطر اقتصادية واجتماعية وسياسية ــ أعظم حتى من تلك التي تتعرض لها المملكة المتحدة أو الولايات المتحدة أو ألمانيا ــ قد تترتب على مثل هذا الاختيار. فبعد التصويت على خروج المملكة المتحدة من الاتحاد الأوروبي وانتخاب دونالد ترمب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة، كان ذلك بكل تأكيد بمثابة فرصة سانحة للوبان. حتى أن بعض المراقبين كانوا يتساءلون نِصف مازحين إلى أين يمكننا الفرار إذا فازت لوبان. وبين بريطانيا العظمى التي تترك الاتحاد الأوروبي، والولايات المتحدة في ظل ترمب، أصبحت الخيارات الجيدة قليلة.
من حسن الحظ أن العقل والأمل تغلبا على الغضب والخوف، وتحدى المواطنون الفرنسيون أولئك الذين حذروا من انتصار الشعبوية على أرض الثورة الفرنسية. ورغم أن فوز لوبان ممكن من الناحية الفنية، فإن تركيبة الناخبين الفرنسيين تجعله أمرا غير مرجح إلى حد كبير. فسوف تنتقل قِلة قليلة للغاية من الناخبين اليساريين الذين ناصروا ميلينشون إلى اليمين المتطرف. وفي حين أن بعض أنصار فرانسوا فيون من يمين الوسط ربما يصوتون الآن لصالح لوبان، فلن يكون ذلك كافيا لتحويل كفة الانتخابات لصالحها.
بعبارة أخرى، لا يزال الاستثناء الفرنسي حيا وعلى ما يرام. لقد أثبت الناخبون في فرنسا للعالم ــ وخاصة للعالم الأنجلوسكسوني ــ أن المرء لا يحتاج إلى خيانة القيم المحددة لهويته لهزيمة الشعبوية. وعلى الرغم من الموجة الأخيرة من الهجمات الإرهابية، أثبت الفرنسيون قدرتهم على الصمود في مواجهة سياسات الخوف. وحتى مع صعود التشكك في أوروبا، حصل المرشح المؤيد لأوروبا ماكرون على عدد من الأصوات أكثر مما حصل عليه غيره.
تُفضي الظروف الاستثنائية في بعض الأحيان إلى ظهور شخصيات استثنائية. فلولا الثورة الفرنسية، كان نابليون بونابرت ليظل ضابطا صغيرا في الجيش الملكي الفرنسي. وعلى نحو مماثل، وإن كان بشكل أقل حِدة، لولا انهيار الحزبين السياسيين الرئيسيين في فرنسا، فإن ماكرون الذي يبلغ من العمر 39 عاما، والذي لم يكن معروفا لدى أغلب الناخبين الفرنسيين قبل عام واحد، كان ليظل مجرد طفل معجزة آخر في عالم الاقتصاد.
الواقع أن ماكرون يبدو وكأنه جون ف. كينيدي الفرنسي، وقد اقتدى بنموذج باراك أوباما في قيادة حملته الانتخابية. ولكنه وصل إلى ما وصل إليه لأن حزب فرانسوا ميتران الاشتراكي أصبح في عداد الأموات، وتمكنت الفوضى والخلافات من المحافظين الجمهوريين. ومن جانبهم، لم يتمكن الاشتراكيون من الاتفاق على أجندة سياسية حديثة. وفشل الجمهوريون في تقديم مرشح آخر بعد أن تلوث فيون بالفضيحة.
نتيجة لهذا، توشك فرنسا، على الرغم من سمعتها في التشكك في الذات والتشاؤم والكآبة، على انتخاب أصغر رئيس لها على الإطلاق. ولكن عند هذه النقطة، سيواجه ماكرون مجموعة جديدة كاملة من التحديات، بدءا بالانتخابات التشريعية المقرر إجراؤها في يونيو/حزيران. فهل يتمكن ماكرون من تأمين أغلبية حاكمة في الجمعية الوطنية، أو هل يقدم اليمين جبهة موحدة لإرغامه على الممارسة الفرنسية الفريدة في التعايش؟
في النظام شبه الرئاسي في فرنسا، يعني التعايش إمكانية إصابة السلطة التنفيذية بالشلل إذا كان الرئيس ورئيس الوزراء يمثلان فصائل سياسية مختلفة. ولكن ماكرون يريد إثبات قدرته على تنفيذ نموذج تحالف الأغلبية المعمول به في الأنظمة البرلمانية، حيث يضم "تحالف الراغبين" حساسيات سياسية مختلفة ولكنها متوافقة، سعيا إلى تحقيق هدف مشترك.
في اعتقادي أن فرنسا على استعداد لتقبل حكومة ائتلافية قادرة على تجاوز الخطوط السياسية اليمينية اليسارية العتيقة على نحو متزايد. والآن أصبح الانقسام السياسي الحقيقي في فرنسا، مثلها في ذلك كمثل قسم كبير من الغرب، بين أولئك الذين يدافعون عن الانفتاح العالمي وأولئك الذين يفضلون العودة إلى العزلة القومية.
وسوف يكون لزاما على ماكرون أن يعترف بالجذور الثقافية للانقسامات التقليدية بين اليمين واليسار، في حين يعمل أيضا على معالجة الغضب الثوري العميق القائم في فرنسا الآن. فعلى الرغم من الظهور القوي الذي حققه ماكرون في الجولة الأولى، صوت نحو 40% من الناخبين الفرنسيين لصالح المرشحين المشككين في أوروبا لوبان وميلينشون. ولن يكون من السهل استعادة ثقة هؤلاء الناخبين في المؤسسات القائمة، وإعادة إدماجهم في التيار السياسي الرئيسي. وسوف تستسلم الأحزاب المهزومة لإغراء النزول إلى الشوارع وعرقلة محاولات الإصلاح. فبعد فشلها في صناديق الاقتراع، ربما تلجأ ــ على الطريقة الثورية الفرنسية التقليدية ــ إلى إقامة "المتاريس" ووضع العراقيل.
لقد أثبت ماكرون صفاته الممتازة كمرشح. وبعد السابع من مايو/أيار، يتعين عليه أن يثبت قدرته على تولى الرئاسة باقتدار على الرغم من شبابه وافتقاره إلى الخبرة. فالفوز بالسلطة ليس كمثل ممارسة السلطة بفعالية والحرص في الوقت نفسه على تجنب الميول الاستبدادية التي قد تنشأ في ظل ظروف غير عادية.
هذه هي المهمة التي تواجه ماكرون. ويتعين عليه، مدفوعا بحسه بالمصير، أن يقاوم إغراءات الاقتداء بنابليون بونابارت. ومن ناحية أخرى، ينبغي للعالَم الديمقراطي أن يرى في ماكرون ما يمثله حقا: منارة أمل في بحر من الشكوك واليأس.
ترجمة: مايسة كامل
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Dominique it would help if you showed objectivity rather than cognitive bias. Otherwise its just the same song all the time
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EO7cD6qmydo Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Clearly, Macron is going to win the runoff. However, adding more hair to Hollande will not change the results. Macron is very, very likely to fail in office. Macron was, by far, the most Neoliberal candidate in this race. He will govern (or try to govern) as a neoliberal. If neoliberalism was working anywhere in Europe, he might have a chance. For better or worse it is not. Hollande with more hair is still Hollande.
Of course, it doesn’t help that France is not a neoliberal country. The French mindset is deeply hostile towards neoliberalism. He will face intense (and probably quite successful) resistance to his economic policies. His social policies (Open Borders, racial/religious identity politics, etc.) will make him the darling of the cultural far-left. They will do nothing for most French people, other than to alienate them.
A common observation in the British press is that Macron is the “Tony Blair” of French politics. That’s probably true. However, Tony Blair went down in flames and Macron is 20 years too late.
A related note is that Germany will interpret Macron victory as a vindication of Germany’s policies. That’s a tragic mistake, but almost inevitable. If Le Pen won outright, her victory might have been a wake-up call in Berlin). Macron will be seen as a “we are right, we were always right, we were never wrong” message.
A useful note is that anti-elitists have done considerably better in referendums (winning almost all of them back to 2003), than in elections. Why isn’t clear. However, the Swedish anti-Euro vote of 2003 was just the first of many. Renzi lost. Brexit won. The Dutch voted against the Ukraine agreement. The list is long. Hostility towards the status quo has (generally) increased over time. The next French election might be just Le Pen against Mélenchon. Macron is possibly the last time the center will be given a chance to “fix” France. As stated above, he will likely fail.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
From "The Collapse of the Left" By George Friedman and Jacob L. Shapiro
"In the French election, of the top two candidates who can make some claim to being on the left, one is a former banker and empty suit who has never served in public office but claims the mantle of progressivism The other is a former Trotskyite and socialist who has garnered attention by delivering speeches through holograms."
The empty suit isn't going to fix France. Holande with more hair is still Holande. He will fail because he doesn't understand France, Europe, and the world. He understands how to make the rich, richer and how to appease the PC class. That's about it. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Who is Macron.
From "Macron’s Moment"
"Observing the behavior of the Bourbons and their aristocratic entourage on their return to France after the fall of Napoleon, the French statesman Talleyrand is said to have remarked that the king and his entourage had “learned nothing and forgotten nothing.” For some reason that quip came to mind as I read those tweets and other celebratory commentary from, it seemed, every corner of Davosworld,
Looking at Emmanuel Macron, it’s not difficult to understand why. He is one of them — likable, clever, the son of a professor and a doctor, with degrees from the right places, impressive stints in both investment banking and government to his credit, and a fondness for the EU, free trade, and the politics of the Third Way or whatever the old Blairite snake oil is known as these days. As a Socialist minister of the economy, he put together the Loi Macron package of reforms in 2014 and 2015 as a modest — very modest, and it says something about French politics that they had to be forced through by decree — step in toward deregulation. At about the same time, he left the Socialist party, before quitting the government the following year amid speculation about the independent presidential run that duly came to be." Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE TRUDEAU THAT FRANCE CREATED
Beacons of hope must be welcomed - The Democratic World must prevail over the doubt and despair that Dogma breeds.
Both Justine Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron have indeed breathtakingly been brazen in their brilliance with English language.
With Germans unhesitatingly and increasingly conversant with the English language, the bloody linguistic jingoism of Europe may end.
President Macron must be respected alongside Premier Trudeau in burying the root cause for the sharp differences dividing The West.
The Anglosphere capacity for Bonapartism and Gaullist brinkmanship has been severely tested by Brexit and Brexit plus plus.
Speaking in One Language is what created the World's Economic Epicentre - enabling Inclusiveness to overcome Sectarianism.
Europe must be redesigned to enable The Democratic World to prevail over The Dogmatic despair that Brussels has bred.
France's President speaking in English is perhaps as impossible as India's Tamil Presidents speaking Hindi.
At 39 years, President Macron sounds as promising as President Kennedy was - as Harbingers of Hope.
The World will anxiously watch TWO French Heads of State bravely blazing a trail - that Europe has needed for 500 years.
Vive le France, Vive le Macron, Vive le Trudeau. Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
Despite the great admiration for the French history and its importance for the European development since 1816, I see more the 'French exceptionalism' of the past 25-35 years. There is no reason to assume, that even with a workable majority in parliament after the June elections, Macron would be able to make any profound changes in France and in the EU. A Le Pen presidency might have been a schock, for France and the EU, it might have been a substantial economic cost for 5 years, but it just might have been the catharsis that France and the EU needs. It might be a much larger cost to France and the EU if we just get 'more of the same'. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Dominique Moisi voices the "relief and pride" of many French fellow citizens after last Sunday's first round of presidential election, with Emmanuel Macron emerging as the frontrunner. Too overwhelming was their fear of facing "a second-round choice" between the far-right Marine Le Pen and the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
The author says last Sunday's first-round was an evidence of French "exceptionalism." Many observers feared that France could follow the populist trend that took Britain out of the EU and saw Trump's election in the US last year, given its vulnerabilities. Despite 10% unemployment and economic stagnation as well as terrorist attacks, "reason and hope prevailed over anger and fear." France has shown the West that "one need not betray one’s defining values to defeat populism."
In the runoff Macron can no longer take his first-round victory for granted and has to come out of his comfort zone to show that he understands France’s left-right divisions. His victory is a result of a political divide, pitting "those who defend global openness" against others "who favor a return to nationalist isolation." The "Socialist Party of François Mitterrand is dead, and the conservative Les Républicains are in shambles." While the Socialists came up with a weak candidate, Benoît Hamon, the scandal-ridden François Fillon refused to step down and let the Republicans have him replaced.
The author says: "While a Le Pen victory is technically possible, the composition of the French electorate makes it highly unlikely." Nevertheless Macron must be aware of the "deep-seated, revolutionary anger" that have been capitalised by Mélenchon and the xenophobic Le Pen. Both are Eurosceptics and embrace economic nationalism, rejecting globalisaton. Together they have won the support of "some 40% of the French electorate."
Le Pen took nine of the 10 departements with France’s highest unemployment rates. Macron’s vote was particularly high in Paris, which - like London in the Brexit vote - is a thriving island cut off from the rest of the country dogged by pessimism. It's unclear how Mélenchon's leftest voters and Fillon's centre-right supporters will do on May 7. The author says even if they would vote for Le Pen, it would not "be enough to sway the election in her favor," because politicians on the traditional right and left have already lined up behind Macron in an attempt to prevent Le Pen from winning. But this is rather a default vote against Le Pen rather than in favour of Macron.
The new president will face "a whole new set of challenges, starting with legislative elections that are scheduled for June." It's quite unlikely that Macron's one-year-old movement "En Marche" will be able to win a governing majority in the National Assembly. He will end up in "the uniquely French practice of cohabitation." In this regard, he can form a coalition government that "can transcend increasingly anachronistic left-right political lines."
Macron's toughest task is to regain alienated voters’ trust in "existing institutions" and reintegrate them "into the political mainstream." If not, those left behind "will be tempted to take to the streets and block attempts at reform" to protest in "traditional French revolutionary fashion."
Indeed, winning the election is one thing, Macron’s first challenge in the next two weeks is to reassure voters that he could actually govern the country. If elected, he will need a parliamentary majority in order to implement his policies. Without that majority in the 577-seat parliament, he would be relegated to a symbolic head of state, hosting state dinners but with his hands tied.
The author says, "driven by a sense of destiny, Macron must resist the temptations of Bonapartism." Seen by many as France's John F. Kennedy or Barak Obama he could be "a beacon of hope in a sea of doubt and despair." Well, the democratic world wishes him good luck.
Read more
