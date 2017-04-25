صناعة ماكرون

j. von Hettlingen APR 25, 2017

Dominique Moisi voices the "relief and pride" of many French fellow citizens after last Sunday's first round of presidential election, with Emmanuel Macron emerging as the frontrunner. Too overwhelming was their fear of facing "a second-round choice" between the far-right Marine Le Pen and the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

The author says last Sunday's first-round was an evidence of French "exceptionalism." Many observers feared that France could follow the populist trend that took Britain out of the EU and saw Trump's election in the US last year, given its vulnerabilities. Despite 10% unemployment and economic stagnation as well as terrorist attacks, "reason and hope prevailed over anger and fear." France has shown the West that "one need not betray one’s defining values to defeat populism."

In the runoff Macron can no longer take his first-round victory for granted and has to come out of his comfort zone to show that he understands France’s left-right divisions. His victory is a result of a political divide, pitting "those who defend global openness" against others "who favor a return to nationalist isolation." The "Socialist Party of François Mitterrand is dead, and the conservative Les Républicains are in shambles." While the Socialists came up with a weak candidate, Benoît Hamon, the scandal-ridden François Fillon refused to step down and let the Republicans have him replaced.

The author says: "While a Le Pen victory is technically possible, the composition of the French electorate makes it highly unlikely." Nevertheless Macron must be aware of the "deep-seated, revolutionary anger" that have been capitalised by Mélenchon and the xenophobic Le Pen. Both are Eurosceptics and embrace economic nationalism, rejecting globalisaton. Together they have won the support of "some 40% of the French electorate."

Le Pen took nine of the 10 departements with France’s highest unemployment rates. Macron’s vote was particularly high in Paris, which - like London in the Brexit vote - is a thriving island cut off from the rest of the country dogged by pessimism. It's unclear how Mélenchon's leftest voters and Fillon's centre-right supporters will do on May 7. The author says even if they would vote for Le Pen, it would not "be enough to sway the election in her favor," because politicians on the traditional right and left have already lined up behind Macron in an attempt to prevent Le Pen from winning. But this is rather a default vote against Le Pen rather than in favour of Macron.

The new president will face "a whole new set of challenges, starting with legislative elections that are scheduled for June." It's quite unlikely that Macron's one-year-old movement "En Marche" will be able to win a governing majority in the National Assembly. He will end up in "the uniquely French practice of cohabitation." In this regard, he can form a coalition government that "can transcend increasingly anachronistic left-right political lines."

Macron's toughest task is to regain alienated voters’ trust in "existing institutions" and reintegrate them "into the political mainstream." If not, those left behind "will be tempted to take to the streets and block attempts at reform" to protest in "traditional French revolutionary fashion."

Indeed, winning the election is one thing, Macron’s first challenge in the next two weeks is to reassure voters that he could actually govern the country. If elected, he will need a parliamentary majority in order to implement his policies. Without that majority in the 577-seat parliament, he would be relegated to a symbolic head of state, hosting state dinners but with his hands tied.

The author says, "driven by a sense of destiny, Macron must resist the temptations of Bonapartism." Seen by many as France's John F. Kennedy or Barak Obama he could be "a beacon of hope in a sea of doubt and despair." Well, the democratic world wishes him good luck.

Read more