صناعة ماكرون

باريس ــ كان الارتياح والشعور بالفخر من العواطف الأساسية التي شعر بها العديد من المواطنين الفرنسيين بعد الجولة الأولى من الانتخابات الرئاسية الفرنسية، حيث احتل إيمانويل ماكرون المرتبة الأولى. وهذه المرة أصابت استطلاعات الرأي: فقد انتقل المرشحان المفضلان ــ ماكرون وزعيمة الجبهة الوطنية مارين لوبان ــ إلى الجولة الثانية من الانتخابات في السابع من مايو/أيار. وذهب شعور القلق والحيرة الذي خيم على الأسابيع والأيام والساعات التي سبقت الانتخابات، بسبب المخاوف من أن تفيق فرنسا على جولة ثانية يكون الاختيار فيها بين اليمينية المتطرفة لوبان ومرشح اليسار المتطرف جان لوك ميلينشون.

كان العديد من المراقبين يرون أن فرنسا عُرضة لمخاطر اقتصادية واجتماعية وسياسية ــ أعظم حتى من تلك التي تتعرض لها المملكة المتحدة أو الولايات المتحدة أو ألمانيا ــ قد تترتب على مثل هذا الاختيار. فبعد التصويت على خروج المملكة المتحدة من الاتحاد الأوروبي وانتخاب دونالد ترمب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة، كان ذلك بكل تأكيد بمثابة فرصة سانحة للوبان. حتى أن بعض المراقبين كانوا يتساءلون نِصف مازحين إلى أين يمكننا الفرار إذا فازت لوبان. وبين بريطانيا العظمى التي تترك الاتحاد الأوروبي، والولايات المتحدة في ظل ترمب، أصبحت الخيارات الجيدة قليلة.

من حسن الحظ أن العقل والأمل تغلبا على الغضب والخوف، وتحدى المواطنون الفرنسيون أولئك الذين حذروا من انتصار الشعبوية على أرض الثورة الفرنسية. ورغم أن فوز لوبان ممكن من الناحية الفنية، فإن تركيبة الناخبين الفرنسيين تجعله أمرا غير مرجح إلى حد كبير. فسوف تنتقل قِلة قليلة للغاية من الناخبين اليساريين الذين ناصروا ميلينشون إلى اليمين المتطرف. وفي حين أن بعض أنصار فرانسوا فيون من يمين الوسط ربما يصوتون الآن لصالح لوبان، فلن يكون ذلك كافيا لتحويل كفة الانتخابات لصالحها.

بعبارة أخرى، لا يزال الاستثناء الفرنسي حيا وعلى ما يرام. لقد أثبت الناخبون في فرنسا للعالم ــ وخاصة للعالم الأنجلوسكسوني ــ أن المرء لا يحتاج إلى خيانة القيم المحددة لهويته لهزيمة الشعبوية. وعلى الرغم من الموجة الأخيرة من الهجمات الإرهابية، أثبت الفرنسيون قدرتهم على الصمود في مواجهة سياسات الخوف. وحتى مع صعود التشكك في أوروبا، حصل المرشح المؤيد لأوروبا ماكرون على عدد من الأصوات أكثر مما حصل عليه غيره.

تُفضي الظروف الاستثنائية في بعض الأحيان إلى ظهور شخصيات استثنائية. فلولا الثورة الفرنسية، كان نابليون بونابرت ليظل ضابطا صغيرا في الجيش الملكي الفرنسي. وعلى نحو مماثل، وإن كان بشكل أقل حِدة، لولا انهيار الحزبين السياسيين الرئيسيين في فرنسا، فإن ماكرون الذي يبلغ من العمر 39 عاما، والذي لم يكن معروفا لدى أغلب الناخبين الفرنسيين قبل عام واحد، كان ليظل مجرد طفل معجزة آخر في عالم الاقتصاد.

الواقع أن ماكرون يبدو وكأنه جون ف. كينيدي الفرنسي، وقد اقتدى بنموذج باراك أوباما في قيادة حملته الانتخابية. ولكنه وصل إلى ما وصل إليه لأن حزب فرانسوا ميتران الاشتراكي أصبح في عداد الأموات، وتمكنت الفوضى والخلافات من المحافظين الجمهوريين. ومن جانبهم، لم يتمكن الاشتراكيون من الاتفاق على أجندة سياسية حديثة. وفشل الجمهوريون في تقديم مرشح آخر بعد أن تلوث فيون بالفضيحة.

نتيجة لهذا، توشك فرنسا، على الرغم من سمعتها في التشكك في الذات والتشاؤم والكآبة، على انتخاب أصغر رئيس لها على الإطلاق. ولكن عند هذه النقطة، سيواجه ماكرون مجموعة جديدة كاملة من التحديات، بدءا بالانتخابات التشريعية المقرر إجراؤها في يونيو/حزيران. فهل يتمكن ماكرون من تأمين أغلبية حاكمة في الجمعية الوطنية، أو هل يقدم اليمين جبهة موحدة لإرغامه على الممارسة الفرنسية الفريدة في التعايش؟

في النظام شبه الرئاسي في فرنسا، يعني التعايش إمكانية إصابة السلطة التنفيذية بالشلل إذا كان الرئيس ورئيس الوزراء يمثلان فصائل سياسية مختلفة. ولكن ماكرون يريد إثبات قدرته على تنفيذ نموذج تحالف الأغلبية المعمول به في الأنظمة البرلمانية، حيث يضم "تحالف الراغبين" حساسيات سياسية مختلفة ولكنها متوافقة، سعيا إلى تحقيق هدف مشترك.

في اعتقادي أن فرنسا على استعداد لتقبل حكومة ائتلافية قادرة على تجاوز الخطوط السياسية اليمينية اليسارية العتيقة على نحو متزايد. والآن أصبح الانقسام السياسي الحقيقي في فرنسا، مثلها في ذلك كمثل قسم كبير من الغرب، بين أولئك الذين يدافعون عن الانفتاح العالمي وأولئك الذين يفضلون العودة إلى العزلة القومية.

وسوف يكون لزاما على ماكرون أن يعترف بالجذور الثقافية للانقسامات التقليدية بين اليمين واليسار، في حين يعمل أيضا على معالجة الغضب الثوري العميق القائم في فرنسا الآن. فعلى الرغم من الظهور القوي الذي حققه ماكرون في الجولة الأولى، صوت نحو 40% من الناخبين الفرنسيين لصالح المرشحين المشككين في أوروبا لوبان وميلينشون. ولن يكون من السهل استعادة ثقة هؤلاء الناخبين في المؤسسات القائمة، وإعادة إدماجهم في التيار السياسي الرئيسي. وسوف تستسلم الأحزاب المهزومة لإغراء النزول إلى الشوارع وعرقلة محاولات الإصلاح. فبعد فشلها في صناديق الاقتراع، ربما تلجأ ــ على الطريقة الثورية الفرنسية التقليدية ــ إلى إقامة "المتاريس" ووضع العراقيل.

لقد أثبت ماكرون صفاته الممتازة كمرشح. وبعد السابع من مايو/أيار، يتعين عليه أن يثبت قدرته على تولى الرئاسة باقتدار على الرغم من شبابه وافتقاره إلى الخبرة. فالفوز بالسلطة ليس كمثل ممارسة السلطة بفعالية والحرص في الوقت نفسه على تجنب الميول الاستبدادية التي قد تنشأ في ظل ظروف غير عادية.

هذه هي المهمة التي تواجه ماكرون. ويتعين عليه، مدفوعا بحسه بالمصير، أن يقاوم إغراءات الاقتداء بنابليون بونابارت. ومن ناحية أخرى، ينبغي للعالَم الديمقراطي أن يرى في ماكرون ما يمثله حقا: منارة أمل في بحر من الشكوك واليأس.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel