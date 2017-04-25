7

L’avènement de Macron

PARIS – À l’issue du premier tour de l’élection présidentielle française, auquel Emmanuel Macron est arrivé en tête, le soulagement et la fierté ont prévalu chez de nombreux citoyens français. Pour une fois, les instituts de sondage ont eu raison : les deux candidats donnés favori – Macron et la présidente du Front national Marine Le Pen – se sont qualifiés pour le second tour, le 7 mai prochain. Le sentiment d’anxiété qui a pesé sur les semaines, jours et heures précédant le premier tour, lié à la possibilité que la France se retrouve confrontée au second tour à un choix entre la candidate de l’extrême-droite et le chef de file de la gauche radicale, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a disparu.

Pour de nombreux observateurs, la France était susceptible, aux plans économique, social et politique, de se retrouver face à un tel choix – plus encore que le Royaume-Uni, les États-Unis ou l’Allemagne. Après le référendum britannique sur le Brexit et la victoire de Trump à l’élection présidentielle américaine, la conjoncture devait assurément être favorable à Marine Le Pen. Certains d’entre nous, en ne plaisantant qu’à moitié, ont même envisagé où se réfugier si la candidate du Front national était élue. Entre la Grande-Bretagne sur le point de quitter l’Union européenne et les États-Unis de l’administration Trump, les options intéressantes ne sont pas légion.

DONATE NOW

Fort heureusement, la raison et l’espoir l’ont emporté sur la colère et la peur, et les citoyens français ont défié ceux qui mettaient en garde contre le triomphe possible du populisme au pays de la Révolution française. Si une victoire de Le Pen reste techniquement plausible, cette perspective est peu probable en raison de la composition de l’électorat français. Rares sont les électeurs de Mélenchon qui choisiront de voter pour l’extrême-droite. Et si certains des partisans du candidat de la droite et du centre François Fillon voteront pour Le Pen, ils ne seront pas assez nombreux pour faire pencher la balance en faveur de la candidate frontiste.

En d’autres termes, l’exception française est bien vivante. L’électorat français, qui n’hésite pas à voter à contre-courant, a démontré au monde – et au monde anglo-saxon en particulier – qu’il n’était pas nécessaire de trahir ses valeurs fondamentales pour faire barrage au populisme. En dépit de récents attentats terroristes, les Français ont démontré leur résilience face à la politique de la peur. Et alors que l’euroscepticisme gagne du terrain, le candidat pro-européen, Macron, a recueilli plus de voix que les autres candidats.

Des circonstances exceptionnelles donnent parfois naissance à des personnalités exceptionnelles. Sans la Révolution française, Napoléon Bonaparte serait resté un officier subalterne de l’Ancien Régime. De même, quoique de façon moins spectaculaire, si les deux principaux politiques français ne s’étaient pas effondrés, Macron, inconnu de la plupart des électeurs français il y a un an, ne serait qu’un autre jeune banquier talentueux.

Macron fait penser à un John F. Kennedy français et a mené une campagne électorale évoquant celle de Barack Obama. Mais il en est arrivé là parce que le parti socialiste de François Mitterrand est moribond et que le parti conservateur Les Républicains est dans une situation désastreuse. Les socialistes n’ont pas su proposer un programme politique moderne, tandis que Les Républicains ont échoué à s’entendre sur un nouveau candidat après les scandales à répétition qui ont éclaboussé Fillon.

En conséquence, les Français, malgré leur réputation de propension à la mélancolie, au doute et au pessimisme, s’apprêtent à élire le plus jeune président que la France a connu. A ce stade, Macron sera toutefois confronté à toute une série de difficultés nouvelles, à commencer par les élections législatives en juin prochain. Aura-t-il une majorité parlementaire à l’Assemblée nationale ou sera-t-il obligé par la droite, présentant un front uni, à recourir au système typiquement français de la cohabitation ?

Dans le système semi-présidentiel de la France, la cohabitation signifie que l’exécutif peut être paralysé si le président et le Premier ministre appartiennent à des factions politiques différentes. Mais Macron entend prouver qu’il sera capable d’appliquer le modèle de la coalition majoritaire suivi par les systèmes parlementaires, grâce à une « coalition des bonnes volontés », regroupant des sensibilités politiques différentes mais compatibles, poursuivant un objectif commun.

A mon avis, la France est mûre pour un  gouvernement de coalition capable de transcender le clivage gauche-droite, de plus en plus anachronique. La véritable ligne de partage politique en France, comme dans une grande partie des pays occidentaux, est aujourd’hui celle qui oppose les tenants d’une ouverture au monde et ceux qui prônent un repli nationaliste.

Macron devra néanmoins tenir compte des racines culturelles du clivage traditionnel gauche-droite et de la profonde colère insurrectionnelle des citoyens français. Malgré le bon résultat de Macron au premier tour, 40 pour cent environ des électeurs ont voté pour les candidats eurosceptiques Le Pen et Mélenchon. Rétablir la confiance des Français dans les institutions existantes et les réintégrer dans le courant politique dominant ne sera pas une tâche aisée. Les partis battus aux urnes risquent – de manière typiquement française – de recourir aux barricades.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Macron a fait la preuve de ses qualités certaines en tant que candidat. Après le deuxième tour le 7 mai, il devra prouver qu’il pourra, en dépit de son jeune âge et de son manque d’expérience, devenir un grand président. Conquérir le pouvoir est une chose, l’exercer efficacement en est une autre. Il devra par ailleurs éviter les dérives autoritaires qui peuvent émerger dans des circonstances exceptionnelles.

Telle est la tâche qui attend Macron. Porté par la perception de sa destinée personnelle, il devra résister aux tentations du bonapartisme. Dans l’intervalle, le monde démocratique doit le voir pour ce qu’il est : une lueur d’espoir dans une nuit de doutes et de désespoir.