L’avènement de Macron

PARIS – À l’issue du premier tour de l’élection présidentielle française, auquel Emmanuel Macron est arrivé en tête, le soulagement et la fierté ont prévalu chez de nombreux citoyens français. Pour une fois, les instituts de sondage ont eu raison : les deux candidats donnés favori – Macron et la présidente du Front national Marine Le Pen – se sont qualifiés pour le second tour, le 7 mai prochain. Le sentiment d’anxiété qui a pesé sur les semaines, jours et heures précédant le premier tour, lié à la possibilité que la France se retrouve confrontée au second tour à un choix entre la candidate de l’extrême-droite et le chef de file de la gauche radicale, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a disparu.
Pour de nombreux observateurs, la France était susceptible, aux plans économique, social et politique, de se retrouver face à un tel choix – plus encore que le Royaume-Uni, les États-Unis ou l’Allemagne. Après le référendum britannique sur le Brexit et la victoire de Trump à l’élection présidentielle américaine, la conjoncture devait assurément être favorable à Marine Le Pen. Certains d’entre nous, en ne plaisantant qu’à moitié, ont même envisagé où se réfugier si la candidate du Front national était élue. Entre la Grande-Bretagne sur le point de quitter l’Union européenne et les États-Unis de l’administration Trump, les options intéressantes ne sont pas légion.
Fort heureusement, la raison et l’espoir l’ont emporté sur la colère et la peur, et les citoyens français ont défié ceux qui mettaient en garde contre le triomphe possible du populisme au pays de la Révolution française. Si une victoire de Le Pen reste techniquement plausible, cette perspective est peu probable en raison de la composition de l’électorat français. Rares sont les électeurs de Mélenchon qui choisiront de voter pour l’extrême-droite. Et si certains des partisans du candidat de la droite et du centre François Fillon voteront pour Le Pen, ils ne seront pas assez nombreux pour faire pencher la balance en faveur de la candidate frontiste.
En d’autres termes, l’exception française est bien vivante. L’électorat français, qui n’hésite pas à voter à contre-courant, a démontré au monde – et au monde anglo-saxon en particulier – qu’il n’était pas nécessaire de trahir ses valeurs fondamentales pour faire barrage au populisme. En dépit de récents attentats terroristes, les Français ont démontré leur résilience face à la politique de la peur. Et alors que l’euroscepticisme gagne du terrain, le candidat pro-européen, Macron, a recueilli plus de voix que les autres candidats.
Des circonstances exceptionnelles donnent parfois naissance à des personnalités exceptionnelles. Sans la Révolution française, Napoléon Bonaparte serait resté un officier subalterne de l’Ancien Régime. De même, quoique de façon moins spectaculaire, si les deux principaux politiques français ne s’étaient pas effondrés, Macron, inconnu de la plupart des électeurs français il y a un an, ne serait qu’un autre jeune banquier talentueux.
Macron fait penser à un John F. Kennedy français et a mené une campagne électorale évoquant celle de Barack Obama. Mais il en est arrivé là parce que le parti socialiste de François Mitterrand est moribond et que le parti conservateur Les Républicains est dans une situation désastreuse. Les socialistes n’ont pas su proposer un programme politique moderne, tandis que Les Républicains ont échoué à s’entendre sur un nouveau candidat après les scandales à répétition qui ont éclaboussé Fillon.
En conséquence, les Français, malgré leur réputation de propension à la mélancolie, au doute et au pessimisme, s’apprêtent à élire le plus jeune président que la France a connu. A ce stade, Macron sera toutefois confronté à toute une série de difficultés nouvelles, à commencer par les élections législatives en juin prochain. Aura-t-il une majorité parlementaire à l’Assemblée nationale ou sera-t-il obligé par la droite, présentant un front uni, à recourir au système typiquement français de la cohabitation ?
Dans le système semi-présidentiel de la France, la cohabitation signifie que l’exécutif peut être paralysé si le président et le Premier ministre appartiennent à des factions politiques différentes. Mais Macron entend prouver qu’il sera capable d’appliquer le modèle de la coalition majoritaire suivi par les systèmes parlementaires, grâce à une « coalition des bonnes volontés », regroupant des sensibilités politiques différentes mais compatibles, poursuivant un objectif commun.
A mon avis, la France est mûre pour un gouvernement de coalition capable de transcender le clivage gauche-droite, de plus en plus anachronique. La véritable ligne de partage politique en France, comme dans une grande partie des pays occidentaux, est aujourd’hui celle qui oppose les tenants d’une ouverture au monde et ceux qui prônent un repli nationaliste.
Macron devra néanmoins tenir compte des racines culturelles du clivage traditionnel gauche-droite et de la profonde colère insurrectionnelle des citoyens français. Malgré le bon résultat de Macron au premier tour, 40 pour cent environ des électeurs ont voté pour les candidats eurosceptiques Le Pen et Mélenchon. Rétablir la confiance des Français dans les institutions existantes et les réintégrer dans le courant politique dominant ne sera pas une tâche aisée. Les partis battus aux urnes risquent – de manière typiquement française – de recourir aux barricades.
Macron a fait la preuve de ses qualités certaines en tant que candidat. Après le deuxième tour le 7 mai, il devra prouver qu’il pourra, en dépit de son jeune âge et de son manque d’expérience, devenir un grand président. Conquérir le pouvoir est une chose, l’exercer efficacement en est une autre. Il devra par ailleurs éviter les dérives autoritaires qui peuvent émerger dans des circonstances exceptionnelles.
Telle est la tâche qui attend Macron. Porté par la perception de sa destinée personnelle, il devra résister aux tentations du bonapartisme. Dans l’intervalle, le monde démocratique doit le voir pour ce qu’il est : une lueur d’espoir dans une nuit de doutes et de désespoir.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Dominique it would help if you showed objectivity rather than cognitive bias. Otherwise its just the same song all the time
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EO7cD6qmydo Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Clearly, Macron is going to win the runoff. However, adding more hair to Hollande will not change the results. Macron is very, very likely to fail in office. Macron was, by far, the most Neoliberal candidate in this race. He will govern (or try to govern) as a neoliberal. If neoliberalism was working anywhere in Europe, he might have a chance. For better or worse it is not. Hollande with more hair is still Hollande.
Of course, it doesn’t help that France is not a neoliberal country. The French mindset is deeply hostile towards neoliberalism. He will face intense (and probably quite successful) resistance to his economic policies. His social policies (Open Borders, racial/religious identity politics, etc.) will make him the darling of the cultural far-left. They will do nothing for most French people, other than to alienate them.
A common observation in the British press is that Macron is the “Tony Blair” of French politics. That’s probably true. However, Tony Blair went down in flames and Macron is 20 years too late.
A related note is that Germany will interpret Macron victory as a vindication of Germany’s policies. That’s a tragic mistake, but almost inevitable. If Le Pen won outright, her victory might have been a wake-up call in Berlin). Macron will be seen as a “we are right, we were always right, we were never wrong” message.
A useful note is that anti-elitists have done considerably better in referendums (winning almost all of them back to 2003), than in elections. Why isn’t clear. However, the Swedish anti-Euro vote of 2003 was just the first of many. Renzi lost. Brexit won. The Dutch voted against the Ukraine agreement. The list is long. Hostility towards the status quo has (generally) increased over time. The next French election might be just Le Pen against Mélenchon. Macron is possibly the last time the center will be given a chance to “fix” France. As stated above, he will likely fail.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
From "The Collapse of the Left" By George Friedman and Jacob L. Shapiro
"In the French election, of the top two candidates who can make some claim to being on the left, one is a former banker and empty suit who has never served in public office but claims the mantle of progressivism The other is a former Trotskyite and socialist who has garnered attention by delivering speeches through holograms."
The empty suit isn't going to fix France. Holande with more hair is still Holande. He will fail because he doesn't understand France, Europe, and the world. He understands how to make the rich, richer and how to appease the PC class. That's about it. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Who is Macron.
From "Macron’s Moment"
"Observing the behavior of the Bourbons and their aristocratic entourage on their return to France after the fall of Napoleon, the French statesman Talleyrand is said to have remarked that the king and his entourage had “learned nothing and forgotten nothing.” For some reason that quip came to mind as I read those tweets and other celebratory commentary from, it seemed, every corner of Davosworld,
Looking at Emmanuel Macron, it’s not difficult to understand why. He is one of them — likable, clever, the son of a professor and a doctor, with degrees from the right places, impressive stints in both investment banking and government to his credit, and a fondness for the EU, free trade, and the politics of the Third Way or whatever the old Blairite snake oil is known as these days. As a Socialist minister of the economy, he put together the Loi Macron package of reforms in 2014 and 2015 as a modest — very modest, and it says something about French politics that they had to be forced through by decree — step in toward deregulation. At about the same time, he left the Socialist party, before quitting the government the following year amid speculation about the independent presidential run that duly came to be." Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE TRUDEAU THAT FRANCE CREATED
Beacons of hope must be welcomed - The Democratic World must prevail over the doubt and despair that Dogma breeds.
Both Justine Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron have indeed breathtakingly been brazen in their brilliance with English language.
With Germans unhesitatingly and increasingly conversant with the English language, the bloody linguistic jingoism of Europe may end.
President Macron must be respected alongside Premier Trudeau in burying the root cause for the sharp differences dividing The West.
The Anglosphere capacity for Bonapartism and Gaullist brinkmanship has been severely tested by Brexit and Brexit plus plus.
Speaking in One Language is what created the World's Economic Epicentre - enabling Inclusiveness to overcome Sectarianism.
Europe must be redesigned to enable The Democratic World to prevail over The Dogmatic despair that Brussels has bred.
France's President speaking in English is perhaps as impossible as India's Tamil Presidents speaking Hindi.
At 39 years, President Macron sounds as promising as President Kennedy was - as Harbingers of Hope.
The World will anxiously watch TWO French Heads of State bravely blazing a trail - that Europe has needed for 500 years.
Vive le France, Vive le Macron, Vive le Trudeau. Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
Despite the great admiration for the French history and its importance for the European development since 1816, I see more the 'French exceptionalism' of the past 25-35 years. There is no reason to assume, that even with a workable majority in parliament after the June elections, Macron would be able to make any profound changes in France and in the EU. A Le Pen presidency might have been a schock, for France and the EU, it might have been a substantial economic cost for 5 years, but it just might have been the catharsis that France and the EU needs. It might be a much larger cost to France and the EU if we just get 'more of the same'. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Dominique Moisi voices the "relief and pride" of many French fellow citizens after last Sunday's first round of presidential election, with Emmanuel Macron emerging as the frontrunner. Too overwhelming was their fear of facing "a second-round choice" between the far-right Marine Le Pen and the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
The author says last Sunday's first-round was an evidence of French "exceptionalism." Many observers feared that France could follow the populist trend that took Britain out of the EU and saw Trump's election in the US last year, given its vulnerabilities. Despite 10% unemployment and economic stagnation as well as terrorist attacks, "reason and hope prevailed over anger and fear." France has shown the West that "one need not betray one’s defining values to defeat populism."
In the runoff Macron can no longer take his first-round victory for granted and has to come out of his comfort zone to show that he understands France’s left-right divisions. His victory is a result of a political divide, pitting "those who defend global openness" against others "who favor a return to nationalist isolation." The "Socialist Party of François Mitterrand is dead, and the conservative Les Républicains are in shambles." While the Socialists came up with a weak candidate, Benoît Hamon, the scandal-ridden François Fillon refused to step down and let the Republicans have him replaced.
The author says: "While a Le Pen victory is technically possible, the composition of the French electorate makes it highly unlikely." Nevertheless Macron must be aware of the "deep-seated, revolutionary anger" that have been capitalised by Mélenchon and the xenophobic Le Pen. Both are Eurosceptics and embrace economic nationalism, rejecting globalisaton. Together they have won the support of "some 40% of the French electorate."
Le Pen took nine of the 10 departements with France’s highest unemployment rates. Macron’s vote was particularly high in Paris, which - like London in the Brexit vote - is a thriving island cut off from the rest of the country dogged by pessimism. It's unclear how Mélenchon's leftest voters and Fillon's centre-right supporters will do on May 7. The author says even if they would vote for Le Pen, it would not "be enough to sway the election in her favor," because politicians on the traditional right and left have already lined up behind Macron in an attempt to prevent Le Pen from winning. But this is rather a default vote against Le Pen rather than in favour of Macron.
The new president will face "a whole new set of challenges, starting with legislative elections that are scheduled for June." It's quite unlikely that Macron's one-year-old movement "En Marche" will be able to win a governing majority in the National Assembly. He will end up in "the uniquely French practice of cohabitation." In this regard, he can form a coalition government that "can transcend increasingly anachronistic left-right political lines."
Macron's toughest task is to regain alienated voters’ trust in "existing institutions" and reintegrate them "into the political mainstream." If not, those left behind "will be tempted to take to the streets and block attempts at reform" to protest in "traditional French revolutionary fashion."
Indeed, winning the election is one thing, Macron’s first challenge in the next two weeks is to reassure voters that he could actually govern the country. If elected, he will need a parliamentary majority in order to implement his policies. Without that majority in the 577-seat parliament, he would be relegated to a symbolic head of state, hosting state dinners but with his hands tied.
The author says, "driven by a sense of destiny, Macron must resist the temptations of Bonapartism." Seen by many as France's John F. Kennedy or Barak Obama he could be "a beacon of hope in a sea of doubt and despair." Well, the democratic world wishes him good luck.
Read more
