Can Local Journalism Be Saved?

Respected Professor Mueller, Great choice of topic and a great article,



I myself is a strong believer in free media and I think that it not only makes up the foundation for democratic values, citizen rights but more importantly a thriving society with evolved culture. Though your article is concentrated on the role of local media and lack of it thereof after the advent of internet that has negatively affected the local and national politics with closing down of local media outlets who could undertake accountability of politicians at the local level and raise issues that relate to national harmony. You are absolutely right in your concern for closing down of local New Papers in US and UK. As a Pakistani who has been to US, UK and the Europe, the most fascinating things other than the cities of New York, Washington, Amsterdam, London, Paris or Barcelona is the prosperous local towns and villages. I have witnessing the prosperity of local towns and villages myself while travelling on a train or a car. One can always go and live in nature and have a taste of the modern world in local towns in Europe, US and UK. The town development and its governance is no less to any city area that is congested by traffic and people. So it makes your concern all the more important because these American towns have taken a while from being just the wild wild West and becoming a place of culture and tranquility.



The local media has not only contributed through accountability of governance quality of these towns but they have contributed to a culture that promotes freedom and ethics. I explain how. Consider the division in the US on LGBTQ rights or for example consider how women rights are still need an effort to implement despite US being the bastion of free world. What would a local media out led would do to a Gay, or a woman who lives a free life that may come as an alien idea for the folks in the local town or village. Yes they would become the gossip of the town. In the days of Wild Wildd West, these people who come to prominence because of their sexual preference or for just being women would be considered iconoclasts and an object of local society's humour or even anger.



But sir no more with a great local new paper working in the town with reporters as talented as they usually are across the globe while being more educated and learnt because of their mere writing and reading habits and also more aware thereof. The media would turn all the iconoclast into celebrities of the town and instead of becoming the fodder of fun and ridicule, these iconoclast who are associated with for example LGBTQ movements or for being just free women would become people of respect and progress. And imagine that every town has its local new paper, then it becomes know surprise that not only at local level but at national level a nation is built that is the hub of innovation and progress among comity of nations.



Therefore, I think that your article should be read by any American who has material influence in society and they should support all efforts that can save local media and news outlets from going bankrupt. Just like national or regional News Outlets, local media is the life line of progressive and Modern America who always has a knack of giving the world best scientists, artists, leaders and jurists.