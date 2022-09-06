What Liz Truss Must Do

As the new Honourable British Prime Minister Liz Truss tackles Britain's economic policies, her approach to success has to tackle fundamental axioms within the current economic and financial dogma. Solutions to Britain climbing out of its economic malaise may well lay in Russia's decree of having it's oil and gas be paid for in roubles which outraged the European Union (EU) and Britain.

The rationale of Russia's move can be clearly seen in what former editor of the London Financial Times Mr Geoffrey Crowther in his book "An Outline of Money" (it's online google) "if a purchaser is some one who wants D-marks in order to pay for German exports, the fact that he can get his marks cheap is equivalent to a reduction in the price of exports; it will stimulate sales in exactly the same way as an ordinary depreciation of the exchange rate. (Crowther Geoffrey (1951) p.260).

As noted it is German goods being purchased by German D-marks, much like Russian roubles being used to purchase Russian oil and gas. The same formula is used by China in which Chinese goods although quoted in US dollars have the final payment settlement for Chinese firms in Chinese Yuan Renminbi. In both China's and Russia's case their exports experience a "reduction in price" to stimulate US dollar inflows. For China the world has seen this as "cheap Chinese goods" while for Russia it has been discounted oil and gas imports for China and India. This system is not new but was practiced by Anglo-American Corporation and Roan Selection Trust when they sold copper in the 1960 at the producer price that was far lower than the London Metal Exchange price and the payment settlement was in the national currency in which their mines operated. As late as in April 1966 Roan Selection Trust (RST) and Anglo American Corporation (AAC) sold Zambian copper at £336 per ton at what was called the producer price and were under political pressure to increase their producer prices, as the LME

price was at £753 per ton. The final payment settlement of the producer price system was in Zambian Pounds and later the Zambian Kwacha that achieved an exchange rate of US$2.80 per Kwacha. At this rate British goods and services became "cheap" and affordable and the import of British goods thrived then much like "cheap Chinese goods" today.

The payment settlement of goods and services in their national currencies is the fundamental underlying axiom of the Supply and Demand Theory as propounded by Adam Smith. Adam Smith's Doctrine has underlying axioms that saw British goods being bought by the British Sterling pound. This set a price. If a German with D-marks wanted British goods they would FIRST have to change the German D-marks into British Sterling pounds and use those pounds to buy British goods. Even today go with a US dollar to the European Union to buy anything. They refuse until you FIRST change that US dollar into a Euro. But when the "exorbitant privilege" is used to DIRECTLY but commodities and services from other nations, it UNDERMINES the PRINCIPLES AND VALUES of the Supply and Demand Doctrine.

The best example of this "exorbitant privilege" is seen in the London Metal Exchange (LME) that only accepts the Euro, the US dollar, Japanese Yen, the British Sterling Pound and recently in 2015 the Chinese Yuan Renminbi as accepted currencies to purchase ninety percent of the world's base metals. The national currencies of those that supply these base metals are banned from purchasing their own produce. This naturally undermines the real value of their currencies and hence their capacity to buy goods and services from the UK market at a "cheap" price.

The magic bullet that could well start to resuscitate the UK economy is to create a "cheap British Sterling Pound" to mirror image "cheap Chinese products". What this basically entails is that the UK's purchase of imports must first see the Sterling Pound buy the local currency within their national money markets and use that purchased local currency tobuy the necessary imports. The availability of local currency against Sterling pounds naturally sets up a market driven exchange rate whose position would be determined by domestic price levels against available liquidity. In major trading partners with the UK the exchange rate would give a "cheap Sterling Pound" that would make UK goods and services competitive while exchange arbitrage between dearer markets would help equalize quotations between markets. Alternatively movement of capital between markets to get a cheaper Sterling pound from dearer markets to purchase "cheap" British goods will also occur.

Currently the IMF fixed cross rates hinder that process. Look at the at the cross rates on August 23rd 2022. The South African Rand stood at R20.06 per £1 and R17.01 per US$1 to give a cross rate of 1.179. The Ethiopian Birr was at 61.866 per £1 and 52.45 per US$1 that also gives a cross rate of 1.179. The Kenyan Shilling at 140.21 per £1 against 118.89 per US$1 gives a similar cross rate. The Nigerian Naira at N495.424 per £1 against N420.077 per US$1 gives a cross rate of 1.179.

The cross rate value of 1.179 represents the exchange rate between the British Sterling Pound and the US dollar on the 23rd August 2022. The question that arises is that do these nations day in and day out have the exact British Sterling Pound and US dollars in their national money markets to mimic the exact exchange rate between the two trans-Atlantic nations?

The same can be said about LME commodity prices. The price of copper on the LME is an aggregate price of many suppliers. For example out of the 100,000 tons sold in a day at say US$1,000 per ton, that price is US dollar driven and not driven by national currencies of the nations that supplied the copper. They have different operational price structures and different ore grades and national liquidities that is not reflected in the LME price system. The US$1,000 per ton represents a price against 100,000 tons. Yet for example Zambia may have only contributed just 1,000 tons to the 100,000 tons. So by demanding US$1,000 per ton Zambia is saying it produced 100,000 tons which it did not.

The same axioms apply to the supply and demand of national currencies within national money markets when looking at the distortion the IMF fixed cross rates create.

If the UK is to became a global player in trade then it needs to create a "cheaper Sterling Pound" that would make British goods in value terms "cheap" and be able to be competitive against "cheap Chinese goods" thus putting British industrial products back on the global map.