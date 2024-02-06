How Will the War in Gaza End?

Why does "occupier" appear with quotation marks? Is this to suggest that this is the terminology of Hamas, but really there is no military occupation? I thought that the Palestinian lands occupied in 1967 are called the Occupied Territories for good reason.

Why would Hamas accept the Oslo Accords? It's clear how far that got the PLO. The Accords leave the status of East Jerusalem and the ever-growing illegal Israeli settlements to be negotiated at a later date, which will never arrive. The current Israeli government has made it clear that it does not accept the Oslo Accords either and declares that there will NEVER be an independent Palestinian state,