The International Barriers to Trump’s Economic Plan

DUBAI – US President-elect Donald Trump should have a relatively clear road ahead at home for the implementation of his economic program: with Republicans holding majorities in both houses of Congress, he seems likely to benefit from a break in the political gridlock that has paralyzed the body for the last six years. But the United States economy does not exist in a vacuum. If Trump is to succeed in delivering the high growth and genuine financial stability that he has promised, he will need some help from abroad.
Trump has established infrastructure investment, tax reform, and deregulation as central components of his strategy to boost the US economy’s actual and potential growth. Confident that his plan can unfold as intended, he has set ambitious targets, including GDP growth approaching 4% per year.
For now, investors seem to be pretty much sold. Under the assumption that the incoming Trump administration will ultimately refrain from triggering a trade war, they moved fast to price in optimistic prospects for higher real growth, higher inflation, and more money entering the financial markets. This has enabled the US Federal Reserve to begin to normalize its monetary-policy stance; in addition to a 25-basis-point interest-rate hike on December 14, the Fed has indicated that the pace of such hikes will accelerate in 2017.
As a result, markets seem convinced that the US will gradually exit its prolonged period of excessive reliance on unconventional monetary policy, replacing it with a mix of looser fiscal policy and pro-growth structural reforms – an approach much like that pursued by former US President Ronald Reagan. President Barack Obama sought to pursue a similar approach, but was frustrated by a highly polarized Congress.
The expectation that Trump will have better luck on this front has produced a textbook asset-price response. Stock prices have climbed, led by financials and industrials; interest rates on US government bonds have risen, both on a standalone basis and relative to those in other advanced economies; and the dollar has surged to levels not seen since 2003.
Here is where the rest of the world comes in. Other major economies – namely, in Europe and Asia – may have a much harder time than the US rebalancing their policy mix (which continues to be characterized by excessively loose monetary policy, inadequate structural reforms, and, in some cases, excessively tight fiscal policy). But if they do not, the Fed’s continued interest-rate hikes would stimulate investors to trade their German and Japanese bonds, in particular – which are now bringing low and even negative returns – for higher-yielding US varieties. The resultant wave of capital flows into the US would push up the value of the dollar even further.
Though the US economy is doing much better than most of the other advanced economies, it is not yet on sound enough footing to withstand a prolonged period of a substantially stronger dollar, which would undermine its international competitiveness – and thus its broader economic prospects. Augmenting the risk is the prospect that such a development could spur the Trump administration to follow through on protectionist rhetoric, potentially undermining market and business confidence and, if things went far enough, even triggering a response from major trade partners.
If Trumponomics is to deliver on its promise, key countries – in particular, Germany (the largest and most influential European economy) and China and Japan (the world’s second- and third-largest economies, respectively) – must promote their own pro-growth policy adjustments. They should implement quickly growth-enhancing structural reforms to support monetary stimulus. Germany, in particular, would also need to pursue a looser fiscal policy, while adopting a more conciliatory attitude toward outright debt reduction for beleaguered Greece.
Unfortunately for Trump, the rest of the world does not seem prepared at this stage to pursue such a comprehensive policy shift. That is why, beyond advancing Trump’s pro-growth economic agenda at home, the newly appointed members of his economic team should be establishing direct contact with their German, Chinese, and Japanese counterparts, with a view to improving international policy coordination.
Germany, China, and Japan have good reasons to embrace such an approach. They are not getting enough out of monetary expansion at this point; the risk of collateral damage and unintended consequences is rising; and pro-growth structural reforms are overdue. Furthermore, helping the US to achieve healthy and sustainable growth would bring about an indirect boost to their own economies. And it would help to avoid a scenario in which a Trump administration, under political pressure, would threaten protectionist measures, increasing the risk of a trade war that would hurt nearly everyone.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s impending presidency, one thing is certain, at least on paper: he is in a strong position to boost US economic growth. He and his team must, however, take the time to dismantle potential international barriers to success.
Comment Commented Joseph Pace
I disagree. The rest of the world have been dealing with the fragmentation of globalization already and in their own interests for nearly 2 decades now. Neoliberalism has promoted social fragmentation since the mid 1970's and now it's grown to the point countries are following suit. It's really no surprise to anyone that has studied the history of it since it's inception. Neoliberalism has always had nationalist undertones in it since the beginning. It's part of it's success in being the dominant sphere of influence over every major country. It's kind of amusing though that liberal writers seem so shocked by this past year. Would've thought you guys would've seen this coming also. There is an article somewhere on the onion that talks about how neoliberalism will transform into nationalist neoliberalism and have an even stronger totalitarian type state. In another year we will see if that is truly the direction we are going in. The left will embrace it like they did it's predecessor. Read more
Comment Commented eusebio manuel
If embraces protectionism the world economy is going to be pushed into a recession If it were as simple to create jobs and wealth as no side effects such as debt bubbles that would have been done in a long time Trump will be a friendly business and that should be good for the US, economy is due to a cyclical ressecion that is Trump´s biggest challenge Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Money is moving now simply to be in the United States when tax reform goes through and stock buybacks start. Then the flood will ebb. It's a one off event. While "growth-enhancing structural adjustments" are always useful, short term capital flows typically produce short term monetary measures. For instance, the FED could sell off a portion of its bod portfolio, if it did want to offset the impact of these capital flows.
So, beware. Those who are urging an international effort to accommodate US actions are probably just afraid that the FED will take the most obvious and most rational course.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'He (Trump) and his team must, however, take the time to dismantle potential international barriers to success.'
However he (Trump) seems intent on the opposite... Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
Reagan era is unfitted for the comparison, since debt to GDP then was not the current elephant in the china shop.
The Fed has risen rates because it had to catch up with markets and not because the economy is doing good. Please!
Germany launching pro-growth policies means bubbles everywhere in the PIIGS countries. And by the next bursting all PIIGS countries would be lead by country bumpkin populists.
A constantly appreciating dollar is antagonistic to the survival of the current debt creation mechanism. It won't be allowed but temporarily. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
Thanks, Mr El-Erian,
I want to offer another perspective to the readers. A lot could go wrong, so I tried for basic awareness of some common problems:
"Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."
If this rule-of-thumb is accepted, maybe (according to some theory sketched in my account's bio) the global society can fare this period of subgroup liberation with little harm and in a short time. Afterwards, sooner or later, boredom from excess liberation could set in and best-for-all activity could become central to people's thinking again.
Read more
