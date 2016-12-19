特朗普经济计划的国际壁垒

Joseph Pace DEC 22, 2016

I disagree. The rest of the world have been dealing with the fragmentation of globalization already and in their own interests for nearly 2 decades now. Neoliberalism has promoted social fragmentation since the mid 1970's and now it's grown to the point countries are following suit. It's really no surprise to anyone that has studied the history of it since it's inception. Neoliberalism has always had nationalist undertones in it since the beginning. It's part of it's success in being the dominant sphere of influence over every major country. It's kind of amusing though that liberal writers seem so shocked by this past year. Would've thought you guys would've seen this coming also. There is an article somewhere on the onion that talks about how neoliberalism will transform into nationalist neoliberalism and have an even stronger totalitarian type state. In another year we will see if that is truly the direction we are going in. The left will embrace it like they did it's predecessor. Read more