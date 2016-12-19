特朗普经济计划的国际壁垒

迪拜—美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普应该有一个相对明确的国内政策方向，以便实施其经济计划：在共和党同时控制国会两院多数的情况下，他似乎有望从政治僵局被打破中获益。过去六年来，政治僵局让美国经济陷入瘫痪。但美国经济并非存在于真空中。特朗普要想成功实现他所承诺的高增长和真正的金融稳定，就需要来自海外的助力。
特朗普已经确定基础设施投资、税收改革和去监管化为其提振美国实际和潜在增长战略的要素。他信心满满地认定他的计划可以如愿展开，因此制定了雄心勃勃的目标，包括GDP增长要达到每年4%。
就目前而言，投资者似乎非常买账。他们认定即将履新的特朗普政府最终能够保持克制，不发动贸易战，因此迅速下注于乐观前景——更高的实际增长、更高的通胀和更多资金流入金融市场。这使得美联储能够开始其货币政策立场的正常化，除了12月14日加息25个基点，美联储还表示2017年的加息节奏将会更快。
结果，市场似乎认定美国将逐渐退出为时已久的过于依赖非常规货币政策的时期，取而代之的将是宽松的财政政策和促增长的结构性改革双管齐下——这一方针很像前总统里根所采取的政策。奥巴马总统也试图采取类似的方针，但受到高度计划的国会的阻挠。
特朗普在这方面将会有更好的运气的预期产生了教科书般标准的资产价格反应。股价上涨，金融股和工业股领头；美国政府债券利率上升，不管是绝对水平还是相对其他发达经济体的水平；美元和飙升至2003年以来从未见到的水平。
然后，世界其他国家的影响就要来了。其他主要经济体——即欧洲和亚洲——在实现政策组合再平衡方面比美国困难得多（它们的货币政策仍然过于宽松，结构性改革仍不充分，一些经济体的财政政策仍然过于紧缩）。但如果它们不进行再平衡，美联储继续升息将驱使投资者卖出（尤其是）德国和日本债券——目前这些债券回报非常低，甚至为负——买入收益率更高的美国债券。结果，资本将蜂拥流向美国，从而进一步推高美元。
尽管美国经济比其他大部分发达经济体表现更加出色，但仍不足以面对长时间大幅升值的美元，美元的升值将影响美国的国际竞争力——从而影响到其整体经济前景。令风险进一步增加的是这一发展趋势前景可能导致特朗普政府兑现其保护主义承诺，从而破坏市场和商业信心，如果形势恶化太快，甚至有可能遭到主要贸易伙伴的报复。
如果特朗普经济学旨在兑现承诺，那么关键国家——特别是德国（欧洲最大、最有影响力的经济体）以及中国和日本（分别是世界第二大和第三大经济体）——就必须推进自身的促增长政策调整。它们应该实施迅速刺激增长的结构性改革支持货币刺激。特别是德国，它还必须采取更宽松的财政政策，同时对步履维艰的希腊转变态度，不再要求它权力降低债务。
对特朗普来说，不幸的是世界其他国家在现阶段似乎还没有准备好采取如此全面的政策转向。因此，除了推进特朗普的国内促增长经济日程，新经济团队成员还应该与德国、中国和日本的对应官员建立直接联系，立足于改善国际经济政策协作。
德国、中国和日本都有很好的理由采取这样的方针。现阶段，它们还深陷货币扩张；附带伤害和意料外后果的风险正在上升；而促增长结构性改革迟迟没有落实。此外，帮助美国实现健康可持续的增长也能给这些经济体自身带来直接提振。这也有助于避免这样的情景：特朗普政府屈于政治压力威胁采取保护主义措施，增加爆发一损俱损的贸易战的风险。
尽管即将到来的特朗普任期充满了不确定性，但有一点是确定的，至少理论上如此：他处于十分有利的刺激美国经济增长的地位。但是，他和他的团队必须花点时间消除潜在的国际成功壁垒。
Comment Commented Joseph Pace
I disagree. The rest of the world have been dealing with the fragmentation of globalization already and in their own interests for nearly 2 decades now. Neoliberalism has promoted social fragmentation since the mid 1970's and now it's grown to the point countries are following suit. It's really no surprise to anyone that has studied the history of it since it's inception. Neoliberalism has always had nationalist undertones in it since the beginning. It's part of it's success in being the dominant sphere of influence over every major country. It's kind of amusing though that liberal writers seem so shocked by this past year. Would've thought you guys would've seen this coming also. There is an article somewhere on the onion that talks about how neoliberalism will transform into nationalist neoliberalism and have an even stronger totalitarian type state. In another year we will see if that is truly the direction we are going in. The left will embrace it like they did it's predecessor.
Comment Commented eusebio manuel
If embraces protectionism the world economy is going to be pushed into a recession If it were as simple to create jobs and wealth as no side effects such as debt bubbles that would have been done in a long time Trump will be a friendly business and that should be good for the US, economy is due to a cyclical ressecion that is Trump´s biggest challenge
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Money is moving now simply to be in the United States when tax reform goes through and stock buybacks start. Then the flood will ebb. It's a one off event. While "growth-enhancing structural adjustments" are always useful, short term capital flows typically produce short term monetary measures. For instance, the FED could sell off a portion of its bod portfolio, if it did want to offset the impact of these capital flows.

So, beware. Those who are urging an international effort to accommodate US actions are probably just afraid that the FED will take the most obvious and most rational course.
So, beware. Those who are urging an international effort to accommodate US actions are probably just afraid that the FED will take the most obvious and most rational course.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'He (Trump) and his team must, however, take the time to dismantle potential international barriers to success.'

However he (Trump) seems intent on the opposite...
However he (Trump) seems intent on the opposite... Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
Reagan era is unfitted for the comparison, since debt to GDP then was not the current elephant in the china shop.
The Fed has risen rates because it had to catch up with markets and not because the economy is doing good. Please!
Germany launching pro-growth policies means bubbles everywhere in the PIIGS countries. And by the next bursting all PIIGS countries would be lead by country bumpkin populists.
A constantly appreciating dollar is antagonistic to the survival of the current debt creation mechanism. It won't be allowed but temporarily. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
Thanks, Mr El-Erian,
I want to offer another perspective to the readers. A lot could go wrong, so I tried for basic awareness of some common problems:
"Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."
If this rule-of-thumb is accepted, maybe (according to some theory sketched in my account's bio) the global society can fare this period of subgroup liberation with little harm and in a short time. Afterwards, sooner or later, boredom from excess liberation could set in and best-for-all activity could become central to people's thinking again.
Read more
