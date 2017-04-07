The Migrant Boon

OXFORD/SHANGHAI – Many of the immigration debates now raging around the world reflect the faulty assumption that admitting immigrants is an act of largesse – and a costly one, at that. But, far from being an economic burden, immigrants represent a major economic opportunity for destination countries. Those countries that take a thoughtful, long-term approach to immigration can capture large and tangible benefits.
New research from the McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) shows that cross-border migrants – more than 90% of whom have moved for economic reasons – comprise just 3.4% of the world’s population, but contribute nearly 10% of global GDP. Because roughly two-thirds of these migrants reside in developed countries, where productivity tends to be highest, they are maximizing the impact of their work, with far-reaching economic benefits. Migrants of all skill levels contribute to this effect.
Migrants added roughly $6.7 trillion to global GDP in 2015 – some $3 trillion more than they are projected to have produced had they stayed in their countries of origin. Because flows from developing to developed countries generate the largest productivity increases, these destinations account for more than 90% of migrants’ total contribution to global GDP. MGI estimates that, in 2015, immigrants generated some $2 trillion in the United States, $550 billion in Germany, $390 billion in the United Kingdom, $330 billion in Australia, and $320 billion in Canada.
Even those estimates are probably too modest, given that immigrants are also an important source of innovation and entrepreneurship. They can play a particularly important role in countries with rapidly aging populations, as they support much-needed labor-force growth, improve old-age dependency ratios, and contribute tax revenues.
Contrary to popular belief, immigrants typically do not take jobs that would otherwise be filled by native-born workers. Many gain a foothold in a new community by taking jobs that are available precisely because locals do not want them. A large body of research shows that immigrants have a negligible negative impact on the wages and employment of native-born workers, not to mention on the fiscal resources of destination countries.
Yet studies also suggest that, in Europe and North America, immigrants may earn 20-30% less than native-born workers of similar education levels, even within the same occupations. With immigrants less able to negotiate wages effectively – owing to, say, language barriers or unrecognized credentials – countries end up with a two-track job market.
This inequality extends beyond economics. MGI found that, of 18 major destinations, none has achieved strong integration outcomes across the board, though some have done better than others. In all top destinations, immigrants not only face more economic obstacles than their native-born counterparts; they also have difficulty obtaining quality housing and health care, and their children face educational attainment gaps. Many report experiencing discrimination and mistrust. All of this undermines immigrants’ capacity to contribute to their new countries.
The problem is that, in many countries, the immigration debate begins and ends with the question of how many people to admit and what their profile should be. It rarely extends to creating real pathways for those immigrants to assimilate fully and maximize their economic contributions.
Focusing more attention and resources on integration can help new arrivals reach their full productive potential – an outcome that is in every destination country’s best interests. Such efforts can transform immigrants’ lives and those of the second- and third-generation immigrants who will shape the labor force of the future.
To this end, short-term initiatives aimed simply at linking immigrants to employment are inadequate. After all, a group that is disadvantaged in education, housing, health care, and social and civic life will always be at a disadvantage in the labor market, even if efforts are made to connect that group to jobs.
If immigrants are to meet their full potential, destination countries must pursue economic, social, and civic interventions in a holistic manner. Moreover, because immigrant populations change over time, these must be long-term initiatives. Their ultimate success requires the involvement of immigrants and host communities alike.
Local organizations and gateway cities like New York, London, and Berlin are already pioneering effective approaches to immigrant integration. They have the depth of experience and the sense of accountability that is needed to seize the opportunity that immigration presents.
The scale of that opportunity is huge. According to MGI research, narrowing the wage gap between immigrants and native-born workers to 5-10% would generate an additional $800 billion to $1 trillion per year in global output. It would also bring additional societal benefits, including lower poverty rates and higher productivity for destinations that take the lead.
Of course, immigration does imply short-term challenges and costs for destination countries, particularly when it takes the form of a large and sudden influx of refugees. But these costs are far outweighed by immigration’s medium- and long-term benefits – as long as governments work actively to support integration.
In today’s interconnected world, migration is inevitable. The question is whether we will create isolated, disaffected, and dependent populations of immigrants, or a powerful engine of growth and dynamism.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (18)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
For anyone interested in the truth about immigration, go read "Berlin Gets Bad News From PISA" by Anatoly Karlin ("evil russian oppressor'). If you make it through the article, you will see one very clear conclusions. The children of migrants are performing abysmally in many (but not all) countries. For better or worse (clearly worse), these countries are importing a permanent underclass. Some typical numbers. The average German (native) PISA score (2009) is 533. The average second generation migrant score is 463 (first generation is slightly worse at 458).
Will these children succeed in Germany? Of course, they will succeed as welfare recipients, ISIS volunteers, criminals, etc. Will they contribute to the well-being of the German people? That's laughable at best. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Much debate on immigration is motivated by compassion, ethics and altruism. It is done on the basis of all sorts of myths and emotion, but facts and figures usually fail.
( Example is Mrs. Merkel with her 1 million immigrants. )
For example: Africa has a population of 1.2 billion and will grow by 700 over the next 35 years. Most want to come to Europe.
Last year 180.000 crossed the Mediterreanen, thousends drowned. Then you also have the millions in the Middle East who also would like to come. However almost all European countries have considerable unemployment. No jobs for immigrants, who end up on the streets.
There is no other solution for Europe than to stop this mass immigration. It is a major threat to its existence.
Also for the cost of one immigrant 20-25 people can supported if they stay at home.
So I do not see how, with these huge numbers, immigrants could make Europe a powerful engine of growth and dynamism. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
The chart shows immigrants in Saudi Arabia and several western countries. However SA does not give permanent residence / SA nationality. These immigrants are actually temporary workers and not immigrants. Most western countries have high requirements on employability for admitting immigrants ( Australia, Canada, US ). So it cannot be a surprise that if, for example, an Indian IT specialist migrates to the US he may produce the rosy contibution to the GDP you indicate.
However most immigrants in the world do not meet the requirements. The conclusion in general terms is not convincing.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"Many of the immigration debates now raging around the world reflect the faulty assumption that admitting immigrants is an act of largesse – and a costly one"
Actually, a huge number of studies have shown that admitting immigrants is massive losing proposition. Any contrary claim is just Fake News. Fake News from PS? I am shocked, shocked to see it. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Like it or not, Goldin/Woetzel aren’t troubling themselves or their readers with truth. The illegals ("migrants") coming to Europe are about as necessary as a migraine headache. The sad truth is that far from being an economic panacea, the illegals coming to Europe will be a cradle to grave burden. See "Look North, Chancellor Merkel" (http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/423935/look-north-chancellor-merkel-andrew-stuttaford). A few quotes should help.
"Sweden takes in more refugees per capita than any other European country, and immigrants – mainly from the Middle East and Africa – now make up about 16 per cent of the population. The main political parties, as well as the mainstream media, support the status quo. Questioning the consensus is regarded as xenophobic and hateful. Now all of Europe is being urged to be as generous as Sweden. So how are things working out in the most immigration-friendly country on the planet? Not so well, says Tino Sanandaji. Mr. Sanandaji is himself an immigrant, a Kurdish-Swedish economist who was born in Iran and moved to Sweden when he was 10. He has a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago and specializes in immigration issues. This week I spoke with him by Skype. “There has been a lack of integration among non-European refugees,” he told me. Forty-eight per cent of immigrants of working age don’t work, he said. Even after 15 years in Sweden, their employment rates reach only about 60 per cent. Sweden has the biggest employment gap in Europe between natives and non-natives. From Davos to Brussels, the conventional wisdom is that a massive influx of immigrants is needed to prop up Europe’s welfare states. Unexplained is how the unemployed are meant to pay for the pensions of the retired."
Goldin/Woetzel worship illegals because of their allegiance to the cheap labor kleptocracy and their own devotion to the fantasy of a borderless world. Saner folks should remember that a nation without borders dies
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The Migrant Boon or More Fake News?
Let's take a look at some facts from the Netherlands...
"Of the country’s 16.9 million people, 2.1 million are non-Western migrants, mostly Turkish and Moroccan, and their Dutch-born children. Pew Research calculates that about 1 million of those — 6% of the population — are Muslim. The number of Muslims increased by an estimated 1% annually over the last ten years.
While 2.9% of the overall population receives welfare, a worrying 49.9% of non-Western migrants do. While an average of 27% of all youngsters drop out of school, more than 50 percent of non-Western migrants do. The overall Dutch unemployment rate is 6.9%, but it’s 15.2% for non-Western migrants. The police have detained over 60% of Moroccan-Dutch boys under age 23 at least once, many of them five times or more. In 2014, there were 81,000 arrests of non-Western migrants out of more than 2 million living in the country, compared to 111,000 arrested non-migrants out of a population of 13.2 million."
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The economic arguments against MENA (Middle-East, North Africa) immigration to Europe are overwhelming to be sure. However, even with the disastrous economic, mass immigration to Europe would still be a catastrophe. The immigrants coming to Europe have brought devastating social problems with them. Immigrant crime is rampant. Immigrant slums are (now) commonplace. Assimilation is marginal at best. Of course, welfare state exploitation utilization is near universal.
For better or worse, the typical European criminal is now an immigrant (of the offspring of immigrants). Apparently, a major of serious crimes in Europe are now committed by first and second generation immigrants. Because of liberal/left-wing cover-ups actual statistics are hard to come by. However, Muslims are (apparently) a majority of prison inmates in most European countries. Given that prison inmates have typically committed the worst crimes, that should tell you something.
Of course, as bad as the actual crimes are, the cover-ups are even worse. Repressive political correctness has presented any honest discussion of immigrant crime throughout Europe. In the UK, the Rotherham rapes, kidnappings, and sexual slavery of children went on for 16 years before they were revealed. Apparently, protecting the fantasy PC worldview is more important than protecting children. Quote
“The Rotherham, England, child sex scandal offers a powerful example. An official inquiry found that for sixteen years, 1997-2013, a ring of Muslim men sexually exploited – through abduction, rape, gang rape, trafficking, prostitution, torture – at least 1,400 non-Muslim girls as young as 11. The police received voluminous complaints from the girls' parents but did nothing; they could have acted, but chose not to.”
In Germany, the Cologne attacks were completely covered up until the story broke out into social media. Without social media, the Cologne attacks would have been completely unreported by Germany’s lugenpresse (Lying Press). Germany’s media specially refused to report the murder of Maria Ladenburger after she was killed by an Afghan “refugee”.
However, imported crime is just one of woes immigrants bring with them. For better or worse, mass immigration has brought Europe massive racial/ethnic slums. Europe didn’t have racial/ethnic slums a generation ago. Now it does. They are just one of the bitter fruits of mass immigration. How bad are these slums? Take a look at the articles below.
“Molenbeek broke my heart - A former resident reflects on his struggles with Brussels’ most notorious neighborhood” by Teun Voeten (in Politico)
“Does Europe Have No-go Zones?” by Richard Pipes
The truth is that mass immigration has brought Europe a Tsunami of crime. Does Europe really need to import criminals? Mass immigration has brought Europe racial/ethnic slums that have little or no precedent in European history. Does Europe really need imported slums? The sane answer to all of these questions is no.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
From Bernhard Kopp
"The advanced European welfare states have, in their social contract developed over generations, defined benefits for people in need, within their borders, that amount to € 20,000.- per person, per year, including the administrative cost. Unaccompanied minors cost some € 50,000.-- per person, per year. It is quite simple math how quickly the financial affordability and the political acceptance come to an end. Even after 5 years in a country, at least 50% of immigrants are dependent on transfer payments. Labor markets are not able to absorb large numbers of less qualified people. Within the EU there are some 22 million registered and benefits-receiving unemployed, and some 30 million more who have some work, but earn hardly more than the defined subsistence minimum within the country. Some 80- 90% of all arguments against immigration from Arabian and African countries are economic. " Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
In the Netherlands we have many immigrants from Turkey and Morocco. Their governments require them to retain their nationality, lifelong. Also their children born in the Netherlands remain Turkish or Moroccan. The Turkish goverment supervises their immigrants, who often still see themselves as Turks, after 40 years.
In the Netherlands parliament we now have a party with Turkish and Moroccan members who do not want to integrate but want to develop a parallel society.
So what began as temporary immigrantlabor has developed into what appears to be a colonization.
This also has to be included in the boon. Read more
Comment Commented william etheridge
What a refreshing analysis.
And exactly my reaction to Germany admitting a quick million the other year. Yes a great opportunity, to be managed for its benefits, not resisted or repelled.
But here in Australia it’s much easier to understand, the country being a huge beneficiary of immigration across decades.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Australia has benefited from mass immigration? Really? Actually, more Fake News. A few Australians who profit from cheap labor have benefited from immigration. Ordinary people, have suffered. In truth, mass immigration has imposed huge costs on the Austrialian people (and provided huge profits for the selfish and the greedy). Quote
"The newly released annual Demographia report on housing affordability has found – once again – that Australia has some of the least affordable housing markets in the world. Sydney was ranked as the second-least-affordable housing market behind Hong Kong.
This news came just a day after incoming NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that improving housing affordability would be a priority for her government.
What was more surprising was that Australia had the dubious distinction of having four of the ten least-affordable housing markets covered by the survey. Melbourne was ranked the tenth-most-unaffordable housing market. Wingecarribee and Tweed Heads came in at seventh and eighth respectively. " Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
WE, "And exactly my reaction to Germany admitting a quick million the other year. Yes a great opportunity, to be managed for its benefits, not resisted or repelled."
More Fake News. The migrants who entered Germany will be a burden (crime, welfare, failed education, terrorism, hate, family chaos, etc.) forever. Here are some useful facts.
"1.2 MILLION migrants arrived in Germany in two years: just 34,000 or 2.8% have found a job"
The problem really isn't the one or two viciously poisonous grains (terrorists) in each bag of rice. The problem is that the entire bag is bad (inevitably with a few exceptions). Europe has decades of experience with large scale immigration from MENA (Middle-East, North-Africa). The result are poor. Even after several generations, the "immigrants" (and their children) are poor, welfare-dependent, violent, socially isolated, unemployed, uneducated, crime-prone, etc. Note that I not referring to a few "bad grains". The "bad grains" are the overt terrorists. My comments apply to the median MENA immigrant.
Of course, they do bring a certain type of "vitality" to Europe. Look up the word "tournantes" for the fun these folks bring with them.
However, a word of warning is needed here. Don't for moment think that the editors of the PS don't know all of this. They do. You can be sure that they keep their families as far from these people as possible.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
A report just came out in Norway showing that each Middle-Eastern immigrant costs taxpayers $700,000 (net). From “Immigration Will Bankrupt Norway” (http://gatesofvienna.net/2013/04/immigration-will-bankrupt-norway/). Quote
” Non-Western immigration is unprofitable
Finansavisen [Norwegian financial newspaper] has gone through figures released by SSB [Norwegian Bureau of Statistics] and concludes that each non-Western immigrant, on average, costs Norwegian society NoK 4.1 million ($700,000).
The sums are astronomical, especially when considering that in 2012 alone, 15,400 non-Western immigrants arrived in Norway.
When Sigrun Vågeng was the director of NHO [The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise] she presented a study which concluded that the entirety of Norwegian oil-generated wealth would disappear if this non-profitable immigration wasn’t halted. Back then the story was mostly ignored. In the meantime several years have passed, and today the numbers are even higher. Even so the MSM and politicians keep describing the official immigration policy as strict.
The figure is NoK 4.1 million:
This figure includes all taxable incomes minus public expenditures,” according to Erlend Holmøy, senior researcher for SSB.
Based on the approximately 15,400 non-Western immigrants that arrived here in 2012 this means an outlay of NoK 63 billion ($11 billion). This is the equivalent of two foreign aid budgets, or roughly half of the NoK 125 billion ($21 billion) taken from the Norwegian oil fund (wealth fund) that the authorities intend to spend this year.
“The cost of it all will have to be covered by the average Norwegian taxpayer, or it will lead to a reduction in capacity and quality of various publicly funded services,” says Holmøy to Finansavisen
If the non-Western immigration continues on a level equal to 2012, the funding costs will soar to NoK 2,900 billion ($493 billion) in the period between 2015-2100.”
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"The Migrant Boon"? Really? How about "The Fake News Boon". The reality is that migrants impose vast costs. A few statistics should make this point very clear
"Of the country’s (The Netherlands) 16.9 million people, 2.1 million are non-Western migrants, mostly Turkish and Moroccan, and their Dutch-born children. Pew Research calculates that about 1 million of those — 6% of the population — are Muslim. The number of Muslims increased by an estimated 1% annually over the last ten years.
While 2.9% of the overall population receives welfare, a worrying 49.9% of non-Western migrants do. While an average of 27% of all youngsters drop out of school, more than 50 percent of non-Western migrants do. The overall Dutch unemployment rate is 6.9%, but it’s 15.2% for non-Western migrants. The police have detained over 60% of Moroccan-Dutch boys under age 23 at least once, many of them five times or more. In 2014, there were 81,000 arrests of non-Western migrants out of more than 2 million living in the country, compared to 111,000 arrested non-migrants out of a population of 13.2 million."
""Sweden takes in more refugees per capita than any other European country, and immigrants – mainly from the Middle East and Africa – now make up about 16 per cent of the population. The main political parties, as well as the mainstream media, support the status quo. Questioning the consensus is regarded as xenophobic and hateful. Now all of Europe is being urged to be as generous as Sweden. So how are things working out in the most immigration-friendly country on the planet? Not so well, says Tino Sanandaji. Mr. Sanandaji is himself an immigrant, a Kurdish-Swedish economist who was born in Iran and moved to Sweden when he was 10. He has a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago and specializes in immigration issues. This week I spoke with him by Skype. “There has been a lack of integration among non-European refugees,” he told me. Forty-eight per cent of immigrants of working age don’t work, he said. Even after 15 years in Sweden, their employment rates reach only about 60 per cent. Sweden has the biggest employment gap in Europe between natives and non-natives. From Davos to Brussels, the conventional wisdom is that a massive influx of immigrants is needed to prop up Europe’s welfare states. Unexplained is how the unemployed are meant to pay for the pensions of the retired.""
“But Sarrazin is more interested in the failure of the Muslim background Turks and north Africans—about half of Germany’s ethnic minority population (which altogether is now about 15 per cent of the total). And he describes the failure in shocking and pitiless detail. The poor German spoken by third-generation immigrants, the abysmal performance in school (72 per cent of Turks living in Germany, aged 20 to 64, have no qualifications at all), the high crime rates, the fact that they take far more out of the welfare state than they put in (only 33 per cent of Muslim Germans live mainly from their labours). According to Christopher Caldwell—who is wrongly described by Sarrazin as British and liberal; in fact, he is American and conservative—the number of foreign-born residents rose from 3m to 8m between 1971 and 2000, but the number of employed foreigners stayed the same at 2m.”
“This prison is majority Muslim -- as is virtually every house of incarceration in France. About 60 to 70 percent of all inmates in the country's prison system are Muslim, according to Muslim leaders, sociologists and researchers, though Muslims make up only about 12 percent of the country's population.”
“In Britain, 11 percent of prisoners are Muslim in contrast to about 3 percent of all inhabitants, according to the Justice Ministry. Research by the Open Society Institute, an advocacy organization, shows that in the Netherlands 20 percent of adult prisoners and 26 percent of all juvenile offenders are Muslim; the country is about 5.5 percent Muslim. In Belgium, Muslims from Morocco and Turkey make up at least 16 percent of the prison population, compared with 2 percent of the general populace, the research found.”
From Borjas
“There’s also been a lot of fake fog thrown into the the question of whether immigrants pay their way in the welfare state. It’s time for some sanity in this matter as well. The welfare state is specifically designed to transfer resources from higher-income to lower-income persons. Immigrants fall disproportionately into the bottom part of the income distribution. It is downright ridiculous to claim that low-skill immigrants somehow end up being net contributors into the public treasury.”
Read more
Comment Commented william etheridge
Dreaming. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Migration may work out differently in various countries in the world. I do not know how you calculted these promising figures. The immigrants generate also costs like social security and retirement.
In the Netherlands we have now 2 million non-western immigrants, mainly from Turkey, Morocco, West Indies.
We have that extensively studied.
It has cost us over Euro 200 billion, over a 40 year time period. That is Euro 100.00 per immigrant and includes his/her contribution to society, and includes cost of extra crime etc. ( see also specifications by Peter Schaeffer in an articly by Kaletsky, March 28, 2017 ).
Except for some benefits to business this immigration had no benefits at all to us as a host country.
Then, as a kind of afterthought, you mention that integration does not always succeed so well.
However the lack of integration of different cultures is the the greatest drawback to mass immigration.
Especially moslims do not integrate and often do not want that.
When many immigrants of the same culture arrive tribes develop, which too often lead to friction and worse. Think of the no-go areas in many cities.
So I doubt if there is always that much of a boon in immigration for the host country.
Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Developed countries have highly selective and strict migration policies which aim to maximise economic benefit. However, there is no reason to believe a pure guest worker system might not have even more positive effects. It is a separate matter that a country may chose to have a larger and more diverse population.
A lot of migration is not to developed countries which can afford to screen migrants but from overpopulated agricultural areas to hilly or forested areas. Here, though growth may go up in the short run, an environmental disaster could endanger livelihoods in the agricultural area itself. Sir Partha Dasgupta has explained why National Income statistics may be highly misleading.
There is a similar argument which can apply to infrastructure and social capital. Policy makers focused on short run economic growth- like the British Labour Govt which embraced unrestricted migration from the expanded EU- can seriously underestimate the impact on scarce or congestible resources.
The migrant faces an information asymmetry problem. Past migrants may have done well in a particular location but the situation could have changed. Liberal politicians may say that their countries are welcoming to migrants whereas the truth might be quite different.
Economics is a positive science. It is foolish to try to use it for purposes of virtue signalling. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
No mention of consequential issues such as housing, schooling, health services etc. No mention of steadily increasing native youth unemployment. No mention of the fact that migrants are acknowledge in some studies as pulling wages down. No mention of cash repatriated to other countries. No mention of the problems depopulation in the countries of origin. Everything is rosy Read more
Featured
Trump the War President?
Ian Buruma marvels at the US media's obsequious about-face following the missile attacks on a Syrian air base.
The Dalai Lama Factor in Sino-Indian Relations
Shashi Tharoor thinks China should temper its anger over the Tibetan Buddhist leader's visit to Arunachal Pradesh.
A Fiscal Reality Test for US Republicans
Nouriel Roubini expects the GOP's tax-reform plan, with its yawning deficits and fanciful math, to end in failure.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Nouriel Roubini on Germany and Switzerland
Nouriel Roubini discusses the prospects for key European economies with Melanie Loos of Bilanz and Handelszeitung’s Mathias Ohanian.