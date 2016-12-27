11

欧洲会不会接受德国领导？

柏林——权力真空已经随英国退欧公投、意大利总理马特奥·伦齐在全民公投中失败并随后辞职以及唐纳德·特朗普当选美国总统在西方和欧洲各国形成。值此欧洲必须做出重大集体经济及外交政策决策之际，国内问题却吸引了法、英、西班牙和意大利等欧盟大国的注意力。因此，德国总理默克尔及其政府面临着挺身而出、领导欧洲的越来越大的压力。

尽管德国希望展示其领导力，但仍然需要欧洲伙伴的妥协及参与。德国的批评者可以说德国本应对其他成员国的政策建议更加开放，但针对德国的很多抱怨其实并不公平——而且往往自私自利。

例如，有人指责德国政府为应对2008年金融危机而放弃欧洲团结。但尽管德国的措施有时来得太晚，而且有时思虑不周——比如德国的“临时希腊脱欧”计划——但德国政府也通过了若干救助计划，同意建立欧洲稳定机制和一家欧盟银行联合体。更重要的是，最沉重的财政负担由德国背负。

有人指责德国不同意承保欧元债券，并反对成立转移支付联盟。但这些说法往往并不诚实：像法国这样的成员国希望共担风险，但却不愿交出足够的经济决策权力。德国政府和民众对维护欧元可持续发展、包括构建财政联盟所必需的深层次融合比多数国家都秉持更为开放的态度。但为实现这一目标，所有伙伴国都需要在共享政策主权和共担风险方面取得进步。

针对德国的第三种抱怨是其实行以邻为壑的政策，德国实行的限制性财政政策造成经常账户顺差过大，接近9%的国内生产总值。这其实是一种误会。但这首先来讲是德国的问题。虽然德国投资顺差过大有损国内生产率和经济增长，但它并非增长乏力、失业率高企、竞争力低下和欧洲其他国家各项经济问题的主要负责人。

诚然，德国许多决策者都会被对财政紧缩的痴迷所误导，他们更愿意批评欧洲央行的货币政策措施。但他们对欧盟各国经济改革步伐缓慢的不满很容易理解。总体而言，德国人坚定支持欧洲，而德国政府远比外界所承认的为欧洲做了更多事。

如果采用事后诸葛亮的方式很容易找到和批判领导者的错误。但根据决策当时所掌握的信息对决策进行评判无疑是更具建设性的做法，并且可以在未来选择时吸取过去的教训。如果从事后来看，德国政府——其实包括任何政府——都会对希腊债务危机、财政政策、英国退欧公投以及诸如此类的事件采取不同的措施。因此，评判德国领导能力更公平的标准是其他欧洲大国政府自身的政策记录。如果德国政府采纳了近年来法国、英国或意大利同僚的路线，会不会真能改变欧洲局势？

即使默克尔迟迟未能应对意大利和希腊爆发的危机，但非凡的宽容、开明和远见仍在她身上展现得淋漓尽致。在解决难民危机和直面俄罗斯入侵等两大关键领域，默克尔政府比其他多数成员国政府表现得更加团结。

此外， 面对特朗普的当选默克尔展现出了卓越的领导力。她向他表示祝贺，并承诺与其密切合作，但必须以“民主、自由、尊重法治和全体民众的尊严”等“共同价值观”为前提。面对即将到来的英国退欧谈判，她也是英国政府最重要、最富同情心的合作者。

默克尔的支持率一直为其他欧洲领导人所艳羡，而且她很有可能成为欧洲大国中最后一位坚定的非民粹主义政府领导人。意大利12月4日的宪法改革公投或许是唤醒欧洲最后的机会，欧洲必须共同行动，解决社会分裂、政治极端主义和不断深化的经济和政治危机。

德国政府理应从过去的失败中吸取教训，并继续挺身而出领导欧洲前进。但要实现这一目标，单靠德国的力量还远远不够。其它欧盟政府应当停止用抨击德国的方式来分散对他们自身失误的注意力。近年来，他们的攻击极为过分，而且已经产生了相反的效果。德国需要欧洲伙伴积极参与，就解决欧洲不断深化危机的具体方案展开建设性的对话。

