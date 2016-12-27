欧洲会不会接受德国领导？

柏林——权力真空已经随英国退欧公投、意大利总理马特奥·伦齐在全民公投中失败并随后辞职以及唐纳德·特朗普当选美国总统在西方和欧洲各国形成。值此欧洲必须做出重大集体经济及外交政策决策之际，国内问题却吸引了法、英、西班牙和意大利等欧盟大国的注意力。因此，德国总理默克尔及其政府面临着挺身而出、领导欧洲的越来越大的压力。
尽管德国希望展示其领导力，但仍然需要欧洲伙伴的妥协及参与。德国的批评者可以说德国本应对其他成员国的政策建议更加开放，但针对德国的很多抱怨其实并不公平——而且往往自私自利。
例如，有人指责德国政府为应对2008年金融危机而放弃欧洲团结。但尽管德国的措施有时来得太晚，而且有时思虑不周——比如德国的“临时希腊脱欧”计划——但德国政府也通过了若干救助计划，同意建立欧洲稳定机制和一家欧盟银行联合体。更重要的是，最沉重的财政负担由德国背负。
有人指责德国不同意承保欧元债券，并反对成立转移支付联盟。但这些说法往往并不诚实：像法国这样的成员国希望共担风险，但却不愿交出足够的经济决策权力。德国政府和民众对维护欧元可持续发展、包括构建财政联盟所必需的深层次融合比多数国家都秉持更为开放的态度。但为实现这一目标，所有伙伴国都需要在共享政策主权和共担风险方面取得进步。
针对德国的第三种抱怨是其实行以邻为壑的政策，德国实行的限制性财政政策造成经常账户顺差过大，接近9%的国内生产总值。这其实是一种误会。但这首先来讲是德国的问题。虽然德国投资顺差过大有损国内生产率和经济增长，但它并非增长乏力、失业率高企、竞争力低下和欧洲其他国家各项经济问题的主要负责人。
诚然，德国许多决策者都会被对财政紧缩的痴迷所误导，他们更愿意批评欧洲央行的货币政策措施。但他们对欧盟各国经济改革步伐缓慢的不满很容易理解。总体而言，德国人坚定支持欧洲，而德国政府远比外界所承认的为欧洲做了更多事。
如果采用事后诸葛亮的方式很容易找到和批判领导者的错误。但根据决策当时所掌握的信息对决策进行评判无疑是更具建设性的做法，并且可以在未来选择时吸取过去的教训。如果从事后来看，德国政府——其实包括任何政府——都会对希腊债务危机、财政政策、英国退欧公投以及诸如此类的事件采取不同的措施。因此，评判德国领导能力更公平的标准是其他欧洲大国政府自身的政策记录。如果德国政府采纳了近年来法国、英国或意大利同僚的路线，会不会真能改变欧洲局势？
即使默克尔迟迟未能应对意大利和希腊爆发的危机，但非凡的宽容、开明和远见仍在她身上展现得淋漓尽致。在解决难民危机和直面俄罗斯入侵等两大关键领域，默克尔政府比其他多数成员国政府表现得更加团结。
此外， 面对特朗普的当选默克尔展现出了卓越的领导力。她向他表示祝贺，并承诺与其密切合作，但必须以“民主、自由、尊重法治和全体民众的尊严”等“共同价值观”为前提。面对即将到来的英国退欧谈判，她也是英国政府最重要、最富同情心的合作者。
默克尔的支持率一直为其他欧洲领导人所艳羡，而且她很有可能成为欧洲大国中最后一位坚定的非民粹主义政府领导人。意大利12月4日的宪法改革公投或许是唤醒欧洲最后的机会，欧洲必须共同行动，解决社会分裂、政治极端主义和不断深化的经济和政治危机。
德国政府理应从过去的失败中吸取教训，并继续挺身而出领导欧洲前进。但要实现这一目标，单靠德国的力量还远远不够。其它欧盟政府应当停止用抨击德国的方式来分散对他们自身失误的注意力。近年来，他们的攻击极为过分，而且已经产生了相反的效果。德国需要欧洲伙伴积极参与，就解决欧洲不断深化危机的具体方案展开建设性的对话。
翻译：Xu Binbin
Comment Commented Matthew McCarthy
Echoing hanno Achenbach Germany doesn't want to lead, and I think that is smart. They know how many EU countries are looking for a scapegoat. Read a few columns by Yannnis Varoufakis and you may notice a child looking for an adult to blame. One way to interpret Schaubel's temporary Grexit offer was "Figure out how to manage your country and then rejoin." or in more blunt terms "Grow up and then come back and expect to be treated like an adult."
Germany has been leading by default more than desire. And that is wise. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
Germany does not want to lead Europe because it knows Europe does not want to be led by Germany. So just leave it at that. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The European crisis is materially a consequence of deep violations of the idea of "solidarity" by Germany (and a few other Northern European countries). The word "solidarity" is little used in American English. To the extent that Americans ever use the word, they are typically referring to a Polish trade union movement from the 1980s led by Lech Wałęsa. Lech Wałęsa later became the President of Poland.
However, in Europe “solidarity” has a very different (and much more important meaning). The Google definition is a decent starting point.
“unity or agreement of feeling or action, especially among individuals with a common interest; mutual support within a group.”
Wikipedia notes that
“Solidarity is also one of six principles of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union[4] and December 20 of each year is International Human Solidarity Day recognized as an international observance.”
Essentially, solidarity is the idea of the welfare state. In other words, the obligation(s) of the state to help the individual. An important caveat, is that the obligations in question, are meant to be reciprocal. That means the responsibility of the wealthy (and everyone else) to pay taxes and the responsibility of everyone (who possibly can) to work. In other words, “solidarity” in the European sense is (was) thought of as a two-way street.
Of course, in the current context “solidarity” is mostly a question of relationships between rich European countries and poor ones (read Germany and Greece).
For better or worse, Germany (and a few other Northern European countries) have savaged the idea of “solidarity” while professing undying fealty to the word. Notably, Merkel makes heavy use of the word, while emphatically rejecting the idea.
In the current European context, “solidarity” could mean a lot of things. For example, a transfer union that would commit German (and a few other Northern European countries) to paying Greece’s bills forever. It could also mean a Eurobond system where Germany (and a few other Northern European countries) would guarantee Greece’s debts (this has happened to some degree).
However, “solidarity” could also be applied to Europe’s trade and immigration policies. A number of folks have suggested that Europe erect trade barriers to keep low-tech Asian consumer goods out of Europe. In other words, that Europe should act to protect the low-tech manufacturers of Southern Europe, from Asian competition. Such a policy would be godsend to Southern Europe (which tends to produce lower-technology goods) while imposing significant burdens on Northern Europe. Northern Europe (notably including Germany) typically produces high-tech goods that have enjoyed a booming market in Asia while cheap Asian imports (of low-tech goods) have been a net benefit.
It is not hard to see how the idea of “solidarity” could be applied here. A common EU tariff on low-tech goods would bolster the economies of Southern Europe while imposing costs on the richer nations of Northern Europe.
Predictably, Germany (and the rest of…) have rejected this idea out of hand. A combination of “free trade” ideology (in my opinion, idolatry) and simple economic interest have made any European action on trade unthinkable.
The same sad logic has worked (failed to work) with respect to immigration. Southern Europe has massive unemployment problems (50%+ among young people). A few parts of Northern Europe purport to have shortages of workers. The obvious solutions would be to either move NE factories south or recruit unemployed folks from Europe’s south to work in NE.
Predictably, Germany (and the rest of…) have rejected this idea out of hand. A combination of “open borders” ideology (in my opinion, idolatry) and simple economic interest have made any European action on immigration unthinkable. Actually, the second part is very untrue. Northern Europe has decades (in some cases, more than 100 years) of quite successful experience bringing workers from Europe’s south (and east) to the North. Europe’s more recent experience with non-European immigration has been poor.
The bitter truth is that Germany (and the rest of…) have fiercely rejected the substance of “solidarity” while using the word to justify almost anything. So far, the reality of “solidarity” has been German loans to Greece (that don’t really benefit Greece) while demanding reforms (that don’t really benefit Greece in any realistic timeframe). Of course, the Greeks (and the rest of Southern Europe) haven’t distinguished themselves in their willingness to embrace and actually carry out real reforms.
As the legendary Paddy Bauler (a Chicago alderman) once said
“Chicago ain't ready for reform”
Nor is much of Europe…
For better or worse, the German violation of the concept of “solidarity” (along with the rest of Northern Europe) has markedly weakened the political fabric of Europe. American’s generally don’t emphasize “solidarity” to the same degree. As a consequence, the German (and NE) violations don’t loom as large. In Europe they do. Read more
Comment Commented Matthew McCarthy
I'm sorry Peter, but your ideas about solidarity are neither commonly agreed, nor realistic, nor consistent with European ideas of solidarity. Yes - the idea of solidarity is behind the European welfare state and the Google definition is reasonable, but after that you lose track of the common ideas. Start with the Google definition: the key word is MUTUAL. When you get to the idea of the welfare state you start with "the obligation of the state to help the individual. An important caveat is that the obligations... are meant to be reciprocal...". That is not a caveat, it is the essence. The point of solidarity is that obligations are mutual. That lack of mutuality is what allows you to place "commit German(y) ... to paying Greece's bills forever." as a part of solidarity. It is not solidarity since there is no mutuality to that solution. A more accurate description of the situation with Greece is that Europe negotiated a write down of Greek debt out of solidarity. In return, Greece decided it did not really need reform, since Europe would bail them out - in other words, Greece did not feel any mutual obligation. As a result, Greece did not get the relief from the bailout and is currently in worse shape now than they were before. While I don't think Germany is a paragon of virtue, the Greek financial crisis is not a good example of lack of German solidarity.
The point is that for solidarity to be workable, there needs to be a mutual feeling. The European welfare state is learning a lesson that the US welfare state has been dealing with for generations: lack of mutuality undermines solidarity and can make the welfare state unworkable. People can interpret the welfare state as a one-way obligation, as you have, especially when they do not have bonds of common culture and identity. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
Oh Pierre, stop being silly! Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
See "Angela Merkel is destroying Europe" for some honesty on the subject. Merkel is Europe's most powerful foe and she is killing Europe. Her combination of extreme right economics (Schäuble) and extreme left social polices (Joschka Fischer) have produced one catastrophe after another. She will not learn. Germany may or may not be capable of learning.
"German Chancellor Angela Merkel's celebrated open-door policy encouraged the migration of more than 1 million refugees in 2015, and hundreds of thousands more in 2016. It was lauded as a courageous triumph of humanitarianism. Even in 2016's year-end accolades, Merkel has been given hosannas for "keeping the doors ajar."
But after last week's Berlin attack, in which a man — suspected to be a Tunisian migrant — intentionally plowed an 18-wheeler into a crowded Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring dozens more, it's fair to say that Merkel's celebrated policy has actually been a disaster. After all, "keeping the doors ajar" is precisely how a naive person learns of the bad intentions of an intruder. And Merkel is learning a hard lesson, indeed. She said that welcoming this enormous wave of refugees was the only way to be true to "European values." But the current wave of terrorism and the enormous fear of crime and disorder in European cities is proving mortally dangerous not just to her own party, but to the European Union itself.
Germany began 2016 with a spate of semi-coordinated sexual assaults against women on New Year's Eve in Cologne, most committed by asylum seekers. And it closes the year in mourning. When the suspect of the Berlin Christmas market attack, Anis Amri, rammed that truck into the shoppers, he was imitating another Islamist attack in Nice, France, earlier this year. Amri, who was shot and killed in a shootout in Milan on Friday, was an asylum seeker, although his entry to Europe predates the great 2015 wave. Earlier in 2016, another asylum seeker murdered a Polish woman in Reutlingen. And another set off a suicide bomb, injuring dozens, at a festival in Ansbach. Another attacked tourists with an axe in July. Just this month, a 17-year-old Afghan migrant in Germany was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of Maria Ladenburger, the 19-year-old daughter of a top E.U. official.
This is not just a disaster for Germany. Attackers involved in the massacre at the Bataclan in Paris, and the Brussels airport bombing, used the flow of refugees in Europe to escape detection by police. The Schengen Agreement, which all but did away with internal border checks in Europe, has positively transformed the way Europeans interact with one another. After he murdered a dozen Germans, Amri was able to escape to France and then Italy before he was caught.
Germany thought it could assimilate newcomers. It believed it had done so before, having absorbed Turkish "guestworkers" during the 1960s and 1970s. But there are notable differences between Turks and the current refugee wave. Turkey had already undergone significant secularization. This new wave of migration into Germany is showing signs of developing some of the generational problems that mass Islamic migration has created in France. Syrian migrants find that the Arabic-language mosques in Germany, often funded by Saudi Arabia, preach a form of Islam far more fundamentalist and hostile to Western people and culture than anything they knew in Syria. Secondly, Turks came with skills that were immediately put into employment in the German economy. The new migrants are hardly working at all.
Until recently, Angela Merkel had incredibly high approval ratings. She was the most solid national leader on the European scene. Her response to the European economic crash in the last decade was wrapped in idealism, respect for rules, and concern for the long-term health of the European Union; it also ferociously privileged German economic interests at the expense of Irish mortgage-holders, Greece's political stability, and soaring youth unemployment in Spain, France, and Italy.
This won her a lot of respect in Germany, for protecting that nation's high wages and a currency that makes their manufacturers surprisingly competitive on a global market. But it also revealed the European Union to be a form of soft German imperialism and domination. Naturally, nationalist resentment across the continent found in Merkel a perfect foil once her grand invitation worsened the chaos of the migration crisis, especially as violence increased. Given the concerns about migration in Britain, Merkel's policy may have even been what made Brexit possible.
Perhaps worst of all, Merkel's great defense of "European values" could mean a forever changed European life. The border-free world that symbolized peace and prosperity, and that was the practical experience of widening freedom and possibility for Europeans under 45, is now a source of danger. German mayors warn women not to travel unaccompanied or seem too "frisky," lest they invite an assault. French synagogues are surrounded by military personnel. Major events in large European cities are heavily guarded with the portentous and menacing presence of machine guns and bomb-sniffing dogs. Instead of finding new ways of integrating migrants, the individual European states are coming up with new ways to surveil them. This is a Europe no one wanted."
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Peter,
Mrs. Merkel has been a disaster and is a danger for the EU beause of:
- keeping Greece in the EU zone
- her immigration policy. Inviting over 1 million moslims. Disregarding EU laws. No sound justification. Then pressure her neighbours to share them.
- her very unhealthy decision to go for a fourth term. After 12 years in office I bet there will be only yes-men around her. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
The power vacuum is the greatest weakness of the European Union.
This has become more manifest with the Brexit.
It would be reasonable that Germany, being the strongest member, would lead the EU.
However that is not going to work. Even if a German Chanceller had a European Mindset he/she would always function from a German perspective. In America live americans but in Europe there live no europeans. In addition I doubt if all other EU members accept Germany leadership under all circumstances. The current leadership situation of 27 member states is not efficient. A better approach would be a European Management Board ( or Office ). This would consist of Germany and France plus 4 rotating member states. Such an arrangement could speed up decision making, ensure that all member states are bettter involved and also provide guidance to the European Commission. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Marcel, your article confuses, Germany with the German people, with Merkel &Co and the German establishment. From a pure governance point of view , no leader and I repeat NO leader must lead for more than 2 terms in office. Even Obama made this statement recently. No matter how good or bad people perceive the German leadership as being at their work, Merkel & Co very simply cannot and must not serve for a fourth term. This is not democracy and if it happens it might lead to civil unrest across the EU and within Germany. The German people should not be given the poor choices that people elsewhere (UK,US, Spain, Greece, etc.) were given and the German establishment better listen to the electorate at large and not only to the German electorate. And the answer to your question is, Germany might be able to lead but it better not, at least not any time in the near future. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Alex, The US establishment made today's Russia and China and no one else and Putin, as it happens became one of the main players, by accident rather than by deafault. Regarding the EU electorate, Alex, when Merkel interfered in the French, Greek and other elections, this is not interference, right? The EU whether one likes it or not belongs to the people of the EU and not to one establishment or a branch of a political elite establishment. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
1. 2 terms limit unless it is your god Putin, right?
2. German establishment better listen to the electorate at large and not only to the German electorate - ??? You know this is B/S. .
3. These are minor, you are usually more thoughtful, you have missed the point here I am afraid. Read more
