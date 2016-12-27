Will Europe Let Germany Lead?

BERLIN – The United Kingdom’s Brexit vote, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s referendum defeat and subsequent resignation, and Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States have created a power vacuum in the West, and in Europe. At a time when Europe needs to make important collective economic and foreign-policy decisions, domestic issues are preoccupying larger European Union member states such as France, the UK, Spain, and Italy. Consequently, there is growing pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her government to step up and lead.
But while Germany wants to show leadership, it needs European partners who are willing to engage and compromise. Germany’s critics are right to say that it could be more open to other member states’ policy proposals, but many of the complaints leveled against Germany have been unfair – and often self-serving.
For example, the German government has been accused of shunning European solidarity in response to the 2008 financial crisis. But, while German measures have sometimes come too late, or been ill-conceived – such as its “temporary Grexit” proposal – Germany’s government has also agreed to numerous bailout programs, the creation of the European Stability Mechanism, and an EU banking union. What’s more, Germany has borne the largest financial burden.
Germany has also been criticized for not agreeing to underwrite Eurobonds, and for opposing a transfer union. But these arguments have not always been made in good faith: member states such as France want to share risk without ceding sufficient sovereignty over economic policymaking. Germany’s government and citizens are more open than most to the deeper integration required to make the euro sustainable, including fiscal union. But, to achieve that, all partners need to move forward, in terms of sharing policy sovereignty and risk.
A third complaint made against Germany is that it engages in beggar-thy-neighbor behavior, by pursuing restrictive fiscal policies that have created an excessive current-account surplus of close to 9% of GDP. This has indeed been a mistake. But it is Germany’s problem, first and foremost. While Germany has a large investment gap that hurts domestic productivity and growth, it is not the main culprit behind tepid growth, high unemployment, low competitiveness, and other economic ills elsewhere in Europe.
Admittedly, many German policymakers have been misguided in their obsession with fiscal austerity, and with their criticism of the European Central Bank’s monetary-policy approach. But they are justifiably frustrated with the slow pace of economic reform across the EU. Overall, Germans are deeply pro-European, and the German government has done more for Europe than it is given credit for.
Leadership mistakes are easy to identify and criticize in retrospect. A more constructive exercise is to judge decisions in the context of the information that was available at the time they were made, and to apply past lessons to future choices. With the benefit of hindsight, the German government – indeed, any government – would have acted differently with respect to the Greek debt crisis, fiscal policy, the Brexit referendum, and so forth. So, a fairer benchmark for German leadership is other large European governments’ own track records. Would Europe really be better off today if Germany’s government had followed the paths taken by its French, British, or Italian counterparts in recent years?
Even if Merkel was late in responding to the crises in Italy and Greece, she has also shown extraordinary tolerance, open-mindedness, and foresight. In two key areas – addressing the refugee crisis and confronting Russian aggression – her government has shown more European solidarity than most other member states.
Moreover, Merkel demonstrated sound leadership in her response to Trump’s victory. She congratulated him, and offered him a close working relationship, but only on the basis of “common values” such as “democracy, freedom, as well as respect for the rule of law and the dignity of each and every person.” She is also the most important, and the most sympathetic, partner for the UK government in the upcoming Brexit negotiations.
Merkel’s approval rating remains the envy of other European leaders, and she could be the last well-grounded, non-populist head of government among the larger Western countries. Italy’s December 4 constitutional-reform referendum may have been the final wake-up call for Europe to get its act together in order to address social divisions, political extremism, and deepening economic and political crises.
The German government should learn from its past mistakes, while continuing to step up as a leader for Europe. But it can’t do it alone. Other EU governments should stop bashing Germany as a way to deflect attention from their own failings. In recent years, their attacks have gone too far, and have been counterproductive. Germany needs its partners to come to the table, and to engage in a constructive dialogue about concrete solutions to Europe’s deepening crisis.
Comment Commented Matthew McCarthy
Echoing hanno Achenbach Germany doesn't want to lead, and I think that is smart. They know how many EU countries are looking for a scapegoat. Read a few columns by Yannnis Varoufakis and you may notice a child looking for an adult to blame. One way to interpret Schaubel's temporary Grexit offer was "Figure out how to manage your country and then rejoin." or in more blunt terms "Grow up and then come back and expect to be treated like an adult."
Germany has been leading by default more than desire. And that is wise. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
Germany does not want to lead Europe because it knows Europe does not want to be led by Germany. So just leave it at that. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The European crisis is materially a consequence of deep violations of the idea of "solidarity" by Germany (and a few other Northern European countries). The word "solidarity" is little used in American English. To the extent that Americans ever use the word, they are typically referring to a Polish trade union movement from the 1980s led by Lech Wałęsa. Lech Wałęsa later became the President of Poland.
However, in Europe “solidarity” has a very different (and much more important meaning). The Google definition is a decent starting point.
“unity or agreement of feeling or action, especially among individuals with a common interest; mutual support within a group.”
Wikipedia notes that
“Solidarity is also one of six principles of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union[4] and December 20 of each year is International Human Solidarity Day recognized as an international observance.”
Essentially, solidarity is the idea of the welfare state. In other words, the obligation(s) of the state to help the individual. An important caveat, is that the obligations in question, are meant to be reciprocal. That means the responsibility of the wealthy (and everyone else) to pay taxes and the responsibility of everyone (who possibly can) to work. In other words, “solidarity” in the European sense is (was) thought of as a two-way street.
Of course, in the current context “solidarity” is mostly a question of relationships between rich European countries and poor ones (read Germany and Greece).
For better or worse, Germany (and a few other Northern European countries) have savaged the idea of “solidarity” while professing undying fealty to the word. Notably, Merkel makes heavy use of the word, while emphatically rejecting the idea.
In the current European context, “solidarity” could mean a lot of things. For example, a transfer union that would commit German (and a few other Northern European countries) to paying Greece’s bills forever. It could also mean a Eurobond system where Germany (and a few other Northern European countries) would guarantee Greece’s debts (this has happened to some degree).
However, “solidarity” could also be applied to Europe’s trade and immigration policies. A number of folks have suggested that Europe erect trade barriers to keep low-tech Asian consumer goods out of Europe. In other words, that Europe should act to protect the low-tech manufacturers of Southern Europe, from Asian competition. Such a policy would be godsend to Southern Europe (which tends to produce lower-technology goods) while imposing significant burdens on Northern Europe. Northern Europe (notably including Germany) typically produces high-tech goods that have enjoyed a booming market in Asia while cheap Asian imports (of low-tech goods) have been a net benefit.
It is not hard to see how the idea of “solidarity” could be applied here. A common EU tariff on low-tech goods would bolster the economies of Southern Europe while imposing costs on the richer nations of Northern Europe.
Predictably, Germany (and the rest of…) have rejected this idea out of hand. A combination of “free trade” ideology (in my opinion, idolatry) and simple economic interest have made any European action on trade unthinkable.
The same sad logic has worked (failed to work) with respect to immigration. Southern Europe has massive unemployment problems (50%+ among young people). A few parts of Northern Europe purport to have shortages of workers. The obvious solutions would be to either move NE factories south or recruit unemployed folks from Europe’s south to work in NE.
Predictably, Germany (and the rest of…) have rejected this idea out of hand. A combination of “open borders” ideology (in my opinion, idolatry) and simple economic interest have made any European action on immigration unthinkable. Actually, the second part is very untrue. Northern Europe has decades (in some cases, more than 100 years) of quite successful experience bringing workers from Europe’s south (and east) to the North. Europe’s more recent experience with non-European immigration has been poor.
The bitter truth is that Germany (and the rest of…) have fiercely rejected the substance of “solidarity” while using the word to justify almost anything. So far, the reality of “solidarity” has been German loans to Greece (that don’t really benefit Greece) while demanding reforms (that don’t really benefit Greece in any realistic timeframe). Of course, the Greeks (and the rest of Southern Europe) haven’t distinguished themselves in their willingness to embrace and actually carry out real reforms.
As the legendary Paddy Bauler (a Chicago alderman) once said
“Chicago ain't ready for reform”
Nor is much of Europe…
For better or worse, the German violation of the concept of “solidarity” (along with the rest of Northern Europe) has markedly weakened the political fabric of Europe. American’s generally don’t emphasize “solidarity” to the same degree. As a consequence, the German (and NE) violations don’t loom as large. In Europe they do. Read more
Comment Commented Matthew McCarthy
I'm sorry Peter, but your ideas about solidarity are neither commonly agreed, nor realistic, nor consistent with European ideas of solidarity. Yes - the idea of solidarity is behind the European welfare state and the Google definition is reasonable, but after that you lose track of the common ideas. Start with the Google definition: the key word is MUTUAL. When you get to the idea of the welfare state you start with "the obligation of the state to help the individual. An important caveat is that the obligations... are meant to be reciprocal...". That is not a caveat, it is the essence. The point of solidarity is that obligations are mutual. That lack of mutuality is what allows you to place "commit German(y) ... to paying Greece's bills forever." as a part of solidarity. It is not solidarity since there is no mutuality to that solution. A more accurate description of the situation with Greece is that Europe negotiated a write down of Greek debt out of solidarity. In return, Greece decided it did not really need reform, since Europe would bail them out - in other words, Greece did not feel any mutual obligation. As a result, Greece did not get the relief from the bailout and is currently in worse shape now than they were before. While I don't think Germany is a paragon of virtue, the Greek financial crisis is not a good example of lack of German solidarity.
The point is that for solidarity to be workable, there needs to be a mutual feeling. The European welfare state is learning a lesson that the US welfare state has been dealing with for generations: lack of mutuality undermines solidarity and can make the welfare state unworkable. People can interpret the welfare state as a one-way obligation, as you have, especially when they do not have bonds of common culture and identity. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
Oh Pierre, stop being silly! Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
See "Angela Merkel is destroying Europe" for some honesty on the subject. Merkel is Europe's most powerful foe and she is killing Europe. Her combination of extreme right economics (Schäuble) and extreme left social polices (Joschka Fischer) have produced one catastrophe after another. She will not learn. Germany may or may not be capable of learning.
"German Chancellor Angela Merkel's celebrated open-door policy encouraged the migration of more than 1 million refugees in 2015, and hundreds of thousands more in 2016. It was lauded as a courageous triumph of humanitarianism. Even in 2016's year-end accolades, Merkel has been given hosannas for "keeping the doors ajar."
But after last week's Berlin attack, in which a man — suspected to be a Tunisian migrant — intentionally plowed an 18-wheeler into a crowded Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring dozens more, it's fair to say that Merkel's celebrated policy has actually been a disaster. After all, "keeping the doors ajar" is precisely how a naive person learns of the bad intentions of an intruder. And Merkel is learning a hard lesson, indeed. She said that welcoming this enormous wave of refugees was the only way to be true to "European values." But the current wave of terrorism and the enormous fear of crime and disorder in European cities is proving mortally dangerous not just to her own party, but to the European Union itself.
Germany began 2016 with a spate of semi-coordinated sexual assaults against women on New Year's Eve in Cologne, most committed by asylum seekers. And it closes the year in mourning. When the suspect of the Berlin Christmas market attack, Anis Amri, rammed that truck into the shoppers, he was imitating another Islamist attack in Nice, France, earlier this year. Amri, who was shot and killed in a shootout in Milan on Friday, was an asylum seeker, although his entry to Europe predates the great 2015 wave. Earlier in 2016, another asylum seeker murdered a Polish woman in Reutlingen. And another set off a suicide bomb, injuring dozens, at a festival in Ansbach. Another attacked tourists with an axe in July. Just this month, a 17-year-old Afghan migrant in Germany was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of Maria Ladenburger, the 19-year-old daughter of a top E.U. official.
This is not just a disaster for Germany. Attackers involved in the massacre at the Bataclan in Paris, and the Brussels airport bombing, used the flow of refugees in Europe to escape detection by police. The Schengen Agreement, which all but did away with internal border checks in Europe, has positively transformed the way Europeans interact with one another. After he murdered a dozen Germans, Amri was able to escape to France and then Italy before he was caught.
Germany thought it could assimilate newcomers. It believed it had done so before, having absorbed Turkish "guestworkers" during the 1960s and 1970s. But there are notable differences between Turks and the current refugee wave. Turkey had already undergone significant secularization. This new wave of migration into Germany is showing signs of developing some of the generational problems that mass Islamic migration has created in France. Syrian migrants find that the Arabic-language mosques in Germany, often funded by Saudi Arabia, preach a form of Islam far more fundamentalist and hostile to Western people and culture than anything they knew in Syria. Secondly, Turks came with skills that were immediately put into employment in the German economy. The new migrants are hardly working at all.
Until recently, Angela Merkel had incredibly high approval ratings. She was the most solid national leader on the European scene. Her response to the European economic crash in the last decade was wrapped in idealism, respect for rules, and concern for the long-term health of the European Union; it also ferociously privileged German economic interests at the expense of Irish mortgage-holders, Greece's political stability, and soaring youth unemployment in Spain, France, and Italy.
This won her a lot of respect in Germany, for protecting that nation's high wages and a currency that makes their manufacturers surprisingly competitive on a global market. But it also revealed the European Union to be a form of soft German imperialism and domination. Naturally, nationalist resentment across the continent found in Merkel a perfect foil once her grand invitation worsened the chaos of the migration crisis, especially as violence increased. Given the concerns about migration in Britain, Merkel's policy may have even been what made Brexit possible.
Perhaps worst of all, Merkel's great defense of "European values" could mean a forever changed European life. The border-free world that symbolized peace and prosperity, and that was the practical experience of widening freedom and possibility for Europeans under 45, is now a source of danger. German mayors warn women not to travel unaccompanied or seem too "frisky," lest they invite an assault. French synagogues are surrounded by military personnel. Major events in large European cities are heavily guarded with the portentous and menacing presence of machine guns and bomb-sniffing dogs. Instead of finding new ways of integrating migrants, the individual European states are coming up with new ways to surveil them. This is a Europe no one wanted."
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Peter,
Mrs. Merkel has been a disaster and is a danger for the EU beause of:
- keeping Greece in the EU zone
- her immigration policy. Inviting over 1 million moslims. Disregarding EU laws. No sound justification. Then pressure her neighbours to share them.
- her very unhealthy decision to go for a fourth term. After 12 years in office I bet there will be only yes-men around her. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
The power vacuum is the greatest weakness of the European Union.
This has become more manifest with the Brexit.
It would be reasonable that Germany, being the strongest member, would lead the EU.
However that is not going to work. Even if a German Chanceller had a European Mindset he/she would always function from a German perspective. In America live americans but in Europe there live no europeans. In addition I doubt if all other EU members accept Germany leadership under all circumstances. The current leadership situation of 27 member states is not efficient. A better approach would be a European Management Board ( or Office ). This would consist of Germany and France plus 4 rotating member states. Such an arrangement could speed up decision making, ensure that all member states are bettter involved and also provide guidance to the European Commission. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Marcel, your article confuses, Germany with the German people, with Merkel &Co and the German establishment. From a pure governance point of view , no leader and I repeat NO leader must lead for more than 2 terms in office. Even Obama made this statement recently. No matter how good or bad people perceive the German leadership as being at their work, Merkel & Co very simply cannot and must not serve for a fourth term. This is not democracy and if it happens it might lead to civil unrest across the EU and within Germany. The German people should not be given the poor choices that people elsewhere (UK,US, Spain, Greece, etc.) were given and the German establishment better listen to the electorate at large and not only to the German electorate. And the answer to your question is, Germany might be able to lead but it better not, at least not any time in the near future. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Alex, The US establishment made today's Russia and China and no one else and Putin, as it happens became one of the main players, by accident rather than by deafault. Regarding the EU electorate, Alex, when Merkel interfered in the French, Greek and other elections, this is not interference, right? The EU whether one likes it or not belongs to the people of the EU and not to one establishment or a branch of a political elite establishment. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
1. 2 terms limit unless it is your god Putin, right?
2. German establishment better listen to the electorate at large and not only to the German electorate - ??? You know this is B/S. .
3. These are minor, you are usually more thoughtful, you have missed the point here I am afraid. Read more
