Just Say No to “Friend-Shoring”

Again, the US wants to eat the cake and have it too.

---

Take Apple's current massive I-phone assembling factories in China.

It seems, recently, Apple is gradually friend-shoring the phone-assembling lines away from China and into say India and Vietnam, but she also wants to be able to export the I-phones newly assembled in these two countries back into China later, and can hopefully sell them at a much higher average price than before, to compensate for the higher average cost of production as a result of the expensive friend-shoring.

This objective of Tim Cook can be accomplished if China keeps buying everything from Apple in the future, as if nothing had happened.

---

But ceteris isn't paribus.

China may counteract, because Apple's new strategy violates China's traditional international trading principle of "exchanging domestic market for foreign technologies and domestic jobs" ------ if a foreign FDI investor can longer provide new high technologies to China, she will be denied the opportunity to sell her products in the country.

Even if Apple is allowed to keep selling the new I-phones in the country, China may impose high tariffs on the phones imported from another country.

Apple's potential loss of the big market share in China in the coming years means that she will have less profits to engage in future R&Ds, to further increase the future competitiveness of her next-generation I-phones, and hence becomes less competitive relative to other competing phones.

---

Contrary to popular perception, the actual competition between the US and China lies not in the geopolitics or military fields, but in the constant economic tug-of-war between US's innovativeness and China's big markets.

Not only Adam Smith's division of labor but also Silicon Valley's innovativeness depend much on the availability of a big international market.

Why innovate if you can't sell profitably your final product in the market ?

Obviously, China's bigger and bigger market is one of the most powerful incentives, if not the most powerful one, for the US corporations in Silicon Valley to keep innovating more and more, and so the US's idea of friend-shoring is also hurting herself and doesn't make much sense really.

---