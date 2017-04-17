M M APR 17, 2017

A good analysis by the author, the centre right and centre left brought this humiliation upon themselves. Macron has very little if no political base and very little political experience, Le Pen ..humm where to start. The French voters are more than likely to cast a protest vote whether extreme left or extreme right, and the author is correct whichever direction the French elections go, these elections can only bring more instability and uncertainties and a further deterioration of France's standing on the world stage. There can be no doubt, the French traditional political establishment shall be shaken from its core and is more than likely to disappear with time, a fate that they brought upon themselves. The EU and others shall not be immune from any after shocks.... The German establishment must embrace itself for a very bumpy ride, their current manoeuvres might not work, the clock is still ticking... Read more