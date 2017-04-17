6

即将来临的法国革命

巴黎——接下来的几周，法国将会选出下一任总统。鉴于法国行政当局握有相当大的权力，包括解散国民议会，因此每五年举行一次的总统大选是法国最重要的活动。但这次选举的赌注高于以往任何时候。

极右翼国民阵线的马琳·勒庞和伊曼纽尔·马克龙是两位领跑者，马克龙曾任社会党总统弗朗索瓦·奥朗德的经济部长，但此次参选却是以独立候选人的身份。如果勒庞和马克龙如人们所料在5月7日举行的第二轮选举中脱颖而出，这将成为法国历史上的一道政治分水岭：六十年来首次没有左翼和右翼主流党派的代表进入到总统选举的第二轮。

1958年阿尔及利亚战争期间，戴高乐将军上台并制定第五共和国宪法，自那以后，法国还从未出现过这样的政治困境。那次转变像任何一次伟大的政治决裂一样，都是由背后深层次动力和当时的特殊情况所共同驱动。

今天也没有什么不同。首先，根本的驱动力量：像当今绝大多数发达国家一样，人们对精英阶层越来越不信任、感觉权利被剥夺、害怕经济全球化和移民，以及担忧社会阶层向下流动和日益严重的不平等。

这些情绪——加之法国政府在促进民族认同和经济发展方面的历史作用——已经导致对国民阵线的支持率激增。勒庞仇外的民族主义立场和民粹主义经济政策类似于极左翼候选人让·吕克·梅朗雄。

尽管十多年来国民阵线的支持率一直在上升，但由于法国独特的两轮选举制度，该党迄今为止一直未能染指总统，因为两轮选举制使得选民能够在第二轮团结起来击败极右翼势力的进攻。而且，因为国民阵线无法组成联盟，所以即便法国已经过渡到三足鼎立的政治制度，但权力仍然掌握在左翼和右翼主流政党的手中。

现在，马克龙正在利用现状来彻底破坏三足鼎立的系统。马克龙的杰出政见最初几乎没有人注意到，他认为右翼和左翼之间的分歧阻碍了进步的产生，而且总统选举是一次在没有有组织政治运动支持的情况下超越左右翼分歧的黄金机会。值此法国民众越来越抗拒传统党派制度的时候，马克龙最初的弱点迅速转化为他的优势。

就像马克龙本人所认识到的那样，近年来，右翼和左翼都趋向分裂为他的崛起提供了帮助。对于左翼势力而言尤其如此，因为前总理曼努埃尔·瓦尔斯率领的潮流改革派和社会党候选人贝诺瓦·阿蒙所代表的传统主义者之间出现了显著的分歧。极左翼政治力量积极消灭社会主义者导致社会党的问题更加复杂，这与西班牙左翼“我们可以”党一直试图取代那里的社会工人党非常相似。

主流右翼所面临的问题来源并不那么清晰。他们在经济和社会问题上仍基本保持团结。事实上，几个月前，人们还普遍预期主流右翼总统候选人共和党人弗朗索瓦·菲永能够在首轮选举中以较大优势领先其他候选人。但一则他个人行为所引发的丑闻（据称他曾在担任��员期间因为根本不存在的工作而向自己的妻子和儿女支付薪水）损害了他的候选人资格——这对他造成的打击很可能非常致命。

无论右翼的衰落是出于何种原因，马克龙都从中大幅受益，同样令马克龙受益的还有困扰左翼的裂痕问题。现在，这位年轻的独立候选人真的可能在5月7日举行的总统选举中当选，并因此彻底破坏第五共和国的政治制度。

但选举胜利仅仅是第一步。要想在法国的混合总统议会制的情况下成功执政，马克龙需要在国民议会中赢得多数。这使得两种情况成为可能。

第一种情况是马克龙迅速赢得议会多数，因为法国选民会在6月举行的国民议会选举中试图巩固对他的委任。这种情况虽然有可能，但并不确定：恰恰在这个问题上，缺乏有组织的政治运动支持仍然困扰着马克龙。

因此6月选举可能导致第二种状况：与一小撮右翼阵营、大部分中间阵营和陷入绝望分裂的左翼阵营所组成的议会联盟共同执政。这样一种情况或许在许多欧洲国家都并不陌生。但在共和主义崛起引导左右翼意识形态从而塑造当今西方政治的法国，这不亚于是一场真正的革命——社会党可能因此而寿终正寝。

鉴于左翼和右翼分歧的象征意义，法国的选民和政治领导者长期以来都一直倾向于以意识形态的词汇来描述这个国家的所有问题。公众及政治家对基于广泛联盟协议的政府经验甚少。这部分解释了为什么政治制度日益僵化有时使得改革难以实行，它还能够解释包括明确改革计划的马克龙的观点为什么对法国而言有着如此非同寻常的意义。

如果勒庞以某种形式最终胜出，法国的政治——更不要说欧盟——将会被彻底颠覆。但就连表面温和的马克龙也以他自己的方式代表了某种真正的激进立场。随着两位候选人很可能进入第二轮，法国正处在政治革命的边缘，无论这两者谁能最终获胜。

翻译：Xu Binbin