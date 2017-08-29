وعد المال الضريبي

Steve Hurst AUG 29, 2017

Money and guvnt may well be intertwined but it is difficult to see how TFN digital time stamped money untwines guvnt from money, in fact the temporal money proposed could become a nightmare for anybody holding it because the terms of reference are open to political expediency and could have ambiguity. Furthermore the issue is guvnt debt with its account expansion and rollover problems not individuals liabilities. It is guvnt problems aka failures with debt management and servicing that are the root issue. On the face of it this is a a proposal to have a euro that has a different value depending on which side of the street you are standing which is one of the very objections made to practices and proposals in Greece post crisis - and is a fundamental problem in the EZ where different interest rates imply differing euro values - thus Schauble's early onset of anxiety and explosion when this rate drift developed. Assuming TFN money did lubricate the process it still does not deal with the fundamental structural problems of the euro and the imbalances it creates. Its main 'opportunity' would be a parallel mechanism to try and escape the Euro; however that would only increase the political machinations and exploitation of it. A pseudo sovereign currency (ultimately open to debasement with the additional issue of holder entrapment). So I still do not see how it would work or what it would solve. A common currency is supposed to have commonality and uncommon currency cannot be common currency and the problem remains the difficulty of the attributes of common currency - which it is well known are difficult to escape without chaos and catastrophic devaluation.

