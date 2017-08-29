وعد المال الضريبي

أثينا - لا تزال الرأسمالية الغربية تحتفظ ببعض المقدسات. لقد حان الوقت للتساؤل عن أحدها: استقلال البنوك المركزية عن الحكومات المنتخبة.
إن الأساس المنطقي لإسناد السياسة النقدية بالكامل إلى المصارف المركزية مفهوم الآن: يشكلالسياسيون، الذين حاولوا خلال الدورة الانتخابية خلق المزيد من المال، خطرا على الاستقرار الاقتصادي. وفي حين احتج المتظاهرون على أن البنوك المركزية لا يمكن أبدا أن تكون مستقلة، لأن استقلاليتها من المسؤولين المنتخبين يزيد من اعتمادها على الممولين الذين من الضروري مراقبتهم، فإن الحجة المؤيدة لفصل السياسة النقدية عن السياسة الديمقراطية لازالت سائدة منذ السبعينيات.
وبغض النظر عن الجدل السياسي، تستند استقلالية البنك المركزي إلى مبدأ اقتصادي محتمل: كون الأموال والديون (أو الائتمان) قابلة للفصل التام. فالديون يمكن تداولها محليا - على سبيل المثال، سندات حكومية أو شركات يتم شراؤها وبيعها بسعر يتأثر بعوامل التضخم والتخلف عن السداد. والمال، من ناحية أخرى، لا يمكن أن يكون افتراضيا، وهو وسيلة، وليس هدفا للصرف (على الرغم من سوق العملات).
ولكن هذه الحقيقة لم تعد محتملة. مع ازدياد التمويل، أصبحت المصارف التجارية تعتمد بشكل متزايد على بعضها البعض للحصول على قروض قصيرة الأجل، معظمها مدعومة بسندات حكومية، لتمويل عملياتها اليومية. كما تستحوذ هذه السيولة على عقارات مألوفة: تستخدم كوسيلة للتبادل ومخزن للقيمة، وأصبحت شكلا من أشكال المال.
وهنا تكمن الأزمة: حيث تصدر البنوك المزيد من الأموال، ويتطلب النظام المالي المزيد من السندات الحكومية لدعم الزيادة. ويؤدي تزايد المال في البنوك إلى زيادة الطلب على الدين الحكومي، بشكل غير محدود، والذي يولد مد السيولة التي تسيطر عليها البنوك المركزية.
وفي هذا العالم المالي القوي الجديد، أصبح استقلال المصارف المركزية بلا معنى، حيث تمثل الأموال التي تخلقها حصة متناقصة من إجمالي الاعتماد النقدي. ومع تراكم الأموال في البنوك، المدعومة في معظمها بالديون الحكومية، أصبحت السياسة المالية عاملا أساسيا في تحديد مقدار الأموال الفعلية التي تزيح الرأسمالية الحديثة.
وفي الواقع، كلما زادت استقلالية المصرف المركزي، كلما ازداد دور السياسة المالية في تحديد كمي�� الأموال في الاقتصاد. على سبيل المثال، في منطقة اليورو، فإن السياسة المالية الضيقة في ألمانيا تخلق نقصا في السندات (سندات الحكومة الألمانية)، مما يحد من قدرة البنك المركزي الأوروبي على تنفيذ سياسة التيسير الكمي وقدرة البنوك التجارية على إنتاج المزيد من الأموال بين البنوك. كما أصبحت الأموال والديون الحكومية جد متشابكة مما أدى إلى اختفاء الأساس التحليلي لاستقلالية البنك المركزي.
وبطبيعة الحال، فإن من شأن أي محاولة لجمع الخزائن والبنوك المركزية مرة أخرى في نفس المكان أن تعرض السياسيين للاتهامات بمحاولتهم السيطرة على السياسة النقدية. لكن هناك إجابة أخرى على الواقع الجديد: يجب الابتعاد عن البنوك المركزية، ومنح الحكومات دورا أكبر لخلق النقود المحلية وقدرا أكبر من الاستقلالية من البنك المركزي - من خلال إنشاء نظام مدفوعات موازية يستند إلى أموال أو على وجه التحديد، المال المدعوم من الضرائب المستقبلية.
كيف يمكن أن ينجح المال الضريبي؟ بداية، يجب أن "يعتمد" على برنامج رقمي للمصلحة الضريبية، وذلك باستخدام أعداد الملفات الضريبية الموجودة الخاصة بالأفراد والشركات. يحصل أي شخص لديه رقم ملف ضريبي (TFN) في بعض البلدان على حساب مجاني مرتبط برقم الملف الضريبي الخاص به. وسيتمكن الأفراد والشركات بعد ذلك من إضافة رصيد إلى حسابهم المرتبط بالشبكة المصرفية عبر تحويل الأموال من حساباتهم المصرفية العادية، بنفس الطريقة التي يقومون بها اليوم لدفع ضرائبهم. ولن يواجهوا أي مشكلة قبل دفع الضرائب لأن الدولة تضمن تسديد في سنة على سبيل المثال، 1080 يورو (1289 دولار) من الضريبة المستحقة لكل 1000 يورو تُحول اليوم - معدل فائدة سنوية فعالة من 8٪ تدفع لهؤلاء لمكافئتهم على الاستعداد لدفع الضرائب قبل عام.
عمليا، مرة واحدة، إذا تم تحويل 1000 يورو مثلا إلى حساب مرتبط برقم الملف الضريبي، يتم إصدار رقم تعريف شخصي (PIN)، والذي يمكن استخدامه إما لتحويل رصيد 1000 يورو إلى حساب مرتبط بالرقم الضريبي لشخص آخر أو لدفع الضرائب في المستقبل. ويمكن فرض هذه الضريبة المستقبلية التي يتم ختمها في الوقت المحدد باليورو، أو باليورو المالي، لمدة سنة حتى تاريخ الاستحقاق أو استخدامها لتسديد مدفوعات إلى دافعي الضرائب الآخرين. سوف تُسهل تطبيقات على الهاتف الذكي وحتى البطاقات الصادرة عن الحكومة (مضاعفة، على سبيل المثال، رقم الضمان الاجتماعي) المعاملات وسوف تجعلها سريعة، وغير قابلة للتمييز تقريبا عن المعاملات الأخرى التي تنطوي على أموال البنك المركزي.
وفي نظام المدفوعات المغلق هذا، مع اقتراب تاريخ استحقاق المال الضريبي، فإن دافعي الضرائب الذين لا يملكون هذا الدخل سيقومون بزيادة الطلب عليه. ولضمان استمرارية النظام، ستتحكم وزارة الخزانة في إجمالي اعتماد الأموال الضريبية باستخدام سعر الفائدة الفعلي لضمان ألا تتجاوز القيمة الاسمية لإجمالي العرض نسبة مئوية من الدخل القومي أو من إجمالي الضرائب التي توافق عليها الهيئة التشريعية. ولضمان الشفافية الكاملة والثقة، يمكن لمذكرة الحلول الحسابية، المصممة والمشرف عليها من قبل سلطة وطنية مستقلة، تسوية المعاملات المالية.
ومن مزايا المال الضريبي الكثيرة توفير مصدر السيولة للحكومات، يتجاوز أسواق السندات، والحد من مدى تأثير الاقتراض الحكومي على إنشاء النقود بين المصارف، أو على الأقل إجبار الممولين على إبقاء بعض أموالهم في البنوك في نظام المال الضريبي المحلي المغلق، مما يقلل من الصدمات الناجمة عن خسارة رؤوس الأموال المفاجئة. ومن خلال التنافس مع نظام دفع البنوك، فإنه سيخفض تكلفة الرسوم التي يدفعها الزبائن حاليا.
وفي الواقع، تشكل الأموال الضريبية ، بفضل تكنولوجيا "بلوكشين"، نظام عام يتسم بالشفافية والمعاملات المجانية، وهو نظام مراقب من قبل كل مواطن (وغير مواطن) يشترك فيه.
إن المال الضريبي جذاب من الناحية السياسية أيضا. ويمكن للحكومات أن تستخدم أي ركود في عرض النقود لتوضيح حسابات الملف الضريبي للأسر المعوزة، أو دفع ثمن الأشغال العامة، مما يجعله جذابا للتقدميين. وينبغي تشجيع المحافظين من خلال نظام يعد بتخفيف ضريبي كبير لمن يساعد الحكومة على إنشاء أموال ضريبية، دون الإضرار بدور البنك المركزي في تحديد أسعار الفائدة.
كما أن المزايا المحتملة العابرة للحدود الوطنية للمال الضريبي مهمة فعلا. على سبيل المثال، كان من المفروض أن يساعد المال الضريبي اليونان على مقاومة تجاوزات الدائنين في عام 2015، وكان في صميم خطتي للتعامل مع عطلة البنك السلبية التي فرضها البنك المركزي الأوروبي في نهاية يونيو حزيران. واليوم، سيعطي المال الضريبي إيطاليا وفرنسا وغيرها من الأعضاء في منطقة اليورو حيزا ماليا ضروريا للغاية، وربما سيصير أساسا لإعادة هيكلة منطقة اليورو وإصلاح اليورو المالي المحلي المتشابك، بدلا من العملات الموازية، وسوف يلعب دورا هاما في تحقيق الاستقرار الاقتصادي الكلي. ومن ثم، يمكن أن يصبح الأساس لبريتون وودز جديد، حيث يمكن أن يشتغل كنوع من اتحاد مقاصة شامل للعديد من النظم المالية والضريبية المختلفة.
