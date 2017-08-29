3

财政货币的憧憬

雅典—西方资本主义已经基本没有什么不易之论了。在这里，我们要质疑硕果仅存的几个神圣理论之一：央行独立于民选政府。

将货币政策完全委托给中央银行，这样做的原因早已众所周知：政客在选举周期中有太大的诱惑去创造更多的货币，给经济稳定造成威胁。尽管进步派一直反对说，央行永远不可能真正独立，因为它们脱离民选官员的自主权，导致了它们更加依赖它们原本应该去制衡的金融家，但自20世纪70年代以来，支持货币政策与民主政治分离的观点取得了胜利。

除开政治争论，央行独立性基于一条经济学公理：货币和债务（或信用）是严格可分的。债务——比如某种政府或企业债券，它以某个价格买卖，这个价格又是通货膨胀和违约风险的函数——可以在国内交易。另一方面，货币不能违约，它是交换的手段而不是对象（尽管存在货币市场）。

但这一公理不再成立。随着金融化的兴盛，商业银行越来越依靠彼此之间的短期贷款为日常经营融资，这些贷款大多有政府债券作支持。这一流动性具有常见的性质：它被用作交换手段和价值储藏手段，因此也成为一种货币。

问题就在这里：随着银行发行越来越多的银行间货币，金融系统也要求更多的政府证券来支持这种货币的增加。银行间货币供给的增加助长了政府债务需求，这个永无止境的循环产生了央行很难控制的流动性潮汐。

在这个全新的金融世界里，央行独立性变得没有意义，因为它们创造的货币占总货币供给的比例越来越低。随着银行间货币的崛起——大部分靠政府债券支持——财政政策已经成为决定润滑现代资本主义的实际货币数量的关键性因素。

事实上，央行越独立，财政政策对经济中货币数量的决定性就越大。比如，在欧元区，德国的紧缩财政政策造成了德国国债短缺，这既限制了欧洲央行实施量化宽松政策的能力，也限制了商业银行创造更多银行间货币的能力。如今，货币和政府债务彼此交融，央行自主权的分析基础已经不复存在。

当然，一切将财政部和央行合而为一的尝试都将让政客饱受指责：他们一定是想用自己的脏手染指货币政策。但对于这一新现实，还有一种可行的反应：通过建立基于财政货币——或者跟准确地说，基于由未来税收支持的货币——的平行支付体系，在保留央行独立性的同时，给予政府更大的国内货币创造权——亦即更大的脱离央行的独立性。

财政货币如何起作用？首先，它将“活”在税收当局的数字平台上，利用现有的个人和公司税收档案数字。任何拥有某国税收档案号（TFN）者，都获得一个与TFN连接的免费账户。于是，个人和企业能够通过将钱从常规银行账户，以类同于他们今天缴税的方式，转移到TFN连接账户，增加其信用。他们将会在纳税之前就这样做，因为政府将保证，对于今天转入TFN连接账户的每1,000欧元，都能在一年后享受1,080欧元的抵税——即提前一年缴税者，都能获得应付税款形式的8%的有效年利率。

在实践中，一旦（比如）1,000欧元转入某人的TFN连接账户，就将产生一个个人身份号（常见的PIN），它可以用于将1,000欧元信用转入另一个人的TFN连接账户，或者用于偿付未来税收。这些有时间戳记的未来税收欧元，或财政欧元，可以持有一年至到期，或用于向其他纳税人的偿付。智能手机应用，甚至政府发行的卡片（数量将比（比如）社会福利ID翻倍），将让这些交易十分容易、快捷，事实上与涉及央行货币的其他交易没有什么两样。

在这个封闭的支付体系中，随着财政货币接近到期，不拥有该年份财政货币的纳税人将会推高它的需求。为了确保体系的自生能力，财政部应该控制财政货币的总供给，用有效的汇率保证总供给的名义价值不会超过国民收入或总税收的某个比例，并用立法形式规定下来。为了确保完全透明，从而确保信誉，可以用区块链（blockchain，由一个独立的国家机关设计和监督）算法结算财政货币交易。

财政货币好处多多。它能够为政府提供一个流动性源泉，绕过债券市场。它可以限制政府借贷助长银行间货币创造的程度，或至少能够迫使银行家的一部分银行间货币锁定在封闭的国内财政货币体系中，从而让突发资本外逃的冲击最小化。此外，通过与银行支付体系竞争，它还能降低顾客目前的成本和费用水平。

事实上，在区块链技术的支持下，财政货币构成了一个完全透明的、没有交易成本的公共支付体系，每个参与其中的公民（和非公民）一起行使监督作用。

财政货币在政治上也很有吸引力。政府可以将任意数量的货币供给用于补充有需要的家庭的FTN连接账户，或者支付公共建设，让它们能够吸引进步派。保守派也可以被这一体系所鼓舞，因为该体系可以大大减轻帮助政府创造财政货币者的税收负担，而不会影响到央行制定利率的角色。

财政货币的潜在国际优势也非常巨大。比如，财政货币有可能帮助希腊抵御2015年的债权人攻击，它也是当年6月我应对欧洲央行强制推行的掠夺性银行假期（bank holiday）的计划的核心。如今，它可以给予意大利、法国和其他欧元区成员国大量必须的财政空间，并有望为欧元区提供复兴的基础，形成联动的本国财政欧元而不是各自为政的货币，对宏观经济起到稳定作用。它还可以成为新布雷顿森林体系的基础，行使一个由许多不同财政货币体系组成的最高清算联盟的功能。