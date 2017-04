El sorprendente éxito tecnológico de Europa

Peter Schaeffer APR 12, 2017

Europe has plenty of smart technical folks. However, a quick examination of some of the best known names shows European weakness, not strength. Linus Torvalds is Finish. He works in the USA. Bjarne Stroustrup is Danish. He works in the USA. James Gosling is a Canadian. He works in the USA. Tim Berners-Lee is from the UK. He appears to live and work in the USA.



There is actually a deeper point here. Europeans may be very smart (some are). However, the motivation level in Europe is low (compared to the USA). Europeans boast about 6+ weeks of vacation. Americans boast about working 60+ hours per week.