L'âge de l'incompétence

BERKELEY – Le 20 janvier 2017, le président américain élu Donald Trump entrera en fonction après avoir reçu près de trois millions de voix de moins que son adversaire et il collaborera avec un Sénat dont les membres à majorité républicaine ont remporté 13 millions de voix de moins que leurs opposants démocrates. Seule la majorité républicaine à la Chambre des Représentants, dirigée par le président Paul Ryan, jouit de son plein droit à représenter une majorité numérique de 55 % d'Américains qui ont voté le jour des élections de 2016.

Trump investira également sa présidence avec une cote inférieure à 50 %. Cela est sans précédent, ou selon ses propres termes « unpresidented » comme il l'a dit dans un de ses tweets semi-analphabètes (avant de l'effacer), dans l'histoire de telles évaluations. Le gouvernement de la plus vieille démocratie au monde, en fait, n'est pas démocratique. Un autre fait est également sans précédent : celui que si peu de membres du propre parti du président élu (et aucun au sein de l'opposition démocrate), ne le considère comme étant qualifié pour les fonctions de la présidence, en dehors du fait de servir comme Pom-pom girl en chef.

Bien entendu, le phénomène Trump est en gestation depuis longtemps. À l'honorable exception de George H. W. Bush, qui disposait des connaissances, de l'intelligence, du tempérament et des valeurs pour assumer cette charge, la dernière fois qu'un républicain qualifié a été investi dans ces fonctions remonte à 1957. Personne ne nie que Richard Nixon ait disposé des connaissances et de l'intelligence nécessaires pour être président. Mais la plupart des gens reconnaissaient que son tempérament et ses valeurs laissaient à désirer.

De même, la plupart des gens pensaient que Ronald Reagan n'avait pas les connaissances ni l'intelligence requises pour cette fonction. Selon le journaliste Peter Jenkins, l'ancien Premier ministre britannique Margaret Thatcher aurait déclaré à propos de Reagan : « Le pauvre, il n'a rien dans la tête. » Et les qualités dont jouissait Reagan le jour de son investiture se sont érodées au fil du temps, une fois blessé dans l'échec d'une tentative d'assassinat le 69ème jour de sa présidence et plus tard, quand il a commencé à souffrir de la maladie d'Alzheimer.

Pourtant le tempérament et les valeurs de Reagan (de manière générale), convenaient bien à la présidence. Il avait parfaitement compris que le fait d'être la star ne voulait pas dire qu'il était le patron. À la fois comme acteur de Hollywood et comme président américain, Reagan employait des professionnels dévoués, capables de lui écrire ses discours et de diriger ses mouvements. Il savait que son travail consistait à être à l'écran et il ne se mêlait pas des gens derrière la caméra, ni dans la salle de montage de post-production, où officiaient les responsables du produit fini.

C'est ce à quoi s'attendaient la plupart des observateurs lorsque George W. Bush a pris le pouvoir en 2001 : un meneur folklorique qui suivrait l'exemple des sages conseillers hérités de son père. Mais le jeune Bush s'est considéré lui-même non seulement comme la star, mais également comme le « décideur ». Et tandis que le Vice-président Dick Cheney et le secrétaire à la Défense Donald Rumsfeld ont été des décideurs avisés dans les années 1970, ils ont été plutôt imprévisibles au début des années 2000. Pour une raison ou pour une autre, Bush s'est lié avec ces deux hommes : cela a scellé son destin. Il n'a pas assisté à tous les Congrès nationaux républicains depuis son départ et il regrette surement d'avoir envoyé James Baker en Floride en novembre 2000 pour assurer sa victoire contre Al Gore.

Trump n'a manifestement pas tiré les leçons de la seconde présidence de Bush. Il sait qu'il est la star, mais il estime également à tort qu'il dispose des connaissances et de l'intelligence d'être le patron. Il ne semble pas être au courant que sa campagne est terminée, qu'il peut échouer de manière catastrophique et permanente dans son nouveau rôle et qu'il est dans son propre intérêt de s'assurer que ses propositions soient bonnes, pas seulement comme de simples slogans, mais qu'elles soient également des mesures qui garantissent la sécurité des États-Unis et qui engendrent la prospérité.

Alors, que doivent faire les millions d'Américains qui craignent maintenant pour leur avenir ? Premièrement, nous pouvons travailler au niveau de l'État pour tenter de neutraliser les initiatives de politique viciées ou infaisables de Trump. Les démocrates et les républicains de principe dans les assemblées législatives doivent travailler ensemble pour maintenir les recettes fiscales à flot et pour financer les nombreux programmes de dépenses qui sont dans l'intérêt des Américains, indépendamment de ce qui se passe à Washington, DC. Et ils doivent se promettre mutuellement que, peu importe qui arrivera au pouvoir en 2021, ils ne se tiendront pas mutuellement pour responsables d'agir à présent comme des perturbateurs.

Au niveau national, nous devons constamment rappeler aux républicains du Sénat qu'ils parlent pour 13 millions d'électeurs de moins que les démocrates. Et nous devons rappeler à Paul Ryan qu'il a commis une erreur en acceptant les initiatives économiques et de politique étrangère d'une administration Bush discréditée entre 2001 et 2008 et que c'est rendre un mauvais service au pays que de fournir un appui partisan inconditionnel à une administration si manifestement inapte.

Et si tout le reste échoue, il faudra se rappeler que tenir tête à un président impopulaire qui a reçu près de trois millions de voix de moins que son adversaire n'est pas seulement la bonne chose à faire : mais cela fera également un très bon reality show.