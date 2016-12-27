L'âge de l'incompétence

BERKELEY – Le 20 janvier 2017, le président américain élu Donald Trump entrera en fonction après avoir reçu près de trois millions de voix de moins que son adversaire et il collaborera avec un Sénat dont les membres à majorité républicaine ont remporté 13 millions de voix de moins que leurs opposants démocrates. Seule la majorité républicaine à la Chambre des Représentants, dirigée par le président Paul Ryan, jouit de son plein droit à représenter une majorité numérique de 55 % d'Américains qui ont voté le jour des élections de 2016.
Trump investira également sa présidence avec une cote inférieure à 50 %. Cela est sans précédent, ou selon ses propres termes « unpresidented » comme il l'a dit dans un de ses tweets semi-analphabètes (avant de l'effacer), dans l'histoire de telles évaluations. Le gouvernement de la plus vieille démocratie au monde, en fait, n'est pas démocratique. Un autre fait est également sans précédent : celui que si peu de membres du propre parti du président élu (et aucun au sein de l'opposition démocrate), ne le considère comme étant qualifié pour les fonctions de la présidence, en dehors du fait de servir comme Pom-pom girl en chef.
Bien entendu, le phénomène Trump est en gestation depuis longtemps. À l'honorable exception de George H. W. Bush, qui disposait des connaissances, de l'intelligence, du tempérament et des valeurs pour assumer cette charge, la dernière fois qu'un républicain qualifié a été investi dans ces fonctions remonte à 1957. Personne ne nie que Richard Nixon ait disposé des connaissances et de l'intelligence nécessaires pour être président. Mais la plupart des gens reconnaissaient que son tempérament et ses valeurs laissaient à désirer.
De même, la plupart des gens pensaient que Ronald Reagan n'avait pas les connaissances ni l'intelligence requises pour cette fonction. Selon le journaliste Peter Jenkins, l'ancien Premier ministre britannique Margaret Thatcher aurait déclaré à propos de Reagan : « Le pauvre, il n'a rien dans la tête. » Et les qualités dont jouissait Reagan le jour de son investiture se sont érodées au fil du temps, une fois blessé dans l'échec d'une tentative d'assassinat le 69ème jour de sa présidence et plus tard, quand il a commencé à souffrir de la maladie d'Alzheimer.
Pourtant le tempérament et les valeurs de Reagan (de manière générale), convenaient bien à la présidence. Il avait parfaitement compris que le fait d'être la star ne voulait pas dire qu'il était le patron. À la fois comme acteur de Hollywood et comme président américain, Reagan employait des professionnels dévoués, capables de lui écrire ses discours et de diriger ses mouvements. Il savait que son travail consistait à être à l'écran et il ne se mêlait pas des gens derrière la caméra, ni dans la salle de montage de post-production, où officiaient les responsables du produit fini.
C'est ce à quoi s'attendaient la plupart des observateurs lorsque George W. Bush a pris le pouvoir en 2001 : un meneur folklorique qui suivrait l'exemple des sages conseillers hérités de son père. Mais le jeune Bush s'est considéré lui-même non seulement comme la star, mais également comme le « décideur ». Et tandis que le Vice-président Dick Cheney et le secrétaire à la Défense Donald Rumsfeld ont été des décideurs avisés dans les années 1970, ils ont été plutôt imprévisibles au début des années 2000. Pour une raison ou pour une autre, Bush s'est lié avec ces deux hommes : cela a scellé son destin. Il n'a pas assisté à tous les Congrès nationaux républicains depuis son départ et il regrette surement d'avoir envoyé James Baker en Floride en novembre 2000 pour assurer sa victoire contre Al Gore.
Trump n'a manifestement pas tiré les leçons de la seconde présidence de Bush. Il sait qu'il est la star, mais il estime également à tort qu'il dispose des connaissances et de l'intelligence d'être le patron. Il ne semble pas être au courant que sa campagne est terminée, qu'il peut échouer de manière catastrophique et permanente dans son nouveau rôle et qu'il est dans son propre intérêt de s'assurer que ses propositions soient bonnes, pas seulement comme de simples slogans, mais qu'elles soient également des mesures qui garantissent la sécurité des États-Unis et qui engendrent la prospérité.
Alors, que doivent faire les millions d'Américains qui craignent maintenant pour leur avenir ? Premièrement, nous pouvons travailler au niveau de l'État pour tenter de neutraliser les initiatives de politique viciées ou infaisables de Trump. Les démocrates et les républicains de principe dans les assemblées législatives doivent travailler ensemble pour maintenir les recettes fiscales à flot et pour financer les nombreux programmes de dépenses qui sont dans l'intérêt des Américains, indépendamment de ce qui se passe à Washington, DC. Et ils doivent se promettre mutuellement que, peu importe qui arrivera au pouvoir en 2021, ils ne se tiendront pas mutuellement pour responsables d'agir à présent comme des perturbateurs.
Au niveau national, nous devons constamment rappeler aux républicains du Sénat qu'ils parlent pour 13 millions d'électeurs de moins que les démocrates. Et nous devons rappeler à Paul Ryan qu'il a commis une erreur en acceptant les initiatives économiques et de politique étrangère d'une administration Bush discréditée entre 2001 et 2008 et que c'est rendre un mauvais service au pays que de fournir un appui partisan inconditionnel à une administration si manifestement inapte.
Et si tout le reste échoue, il faudra se rappeler que tenir tête à un président impopulaire qui a reçu près de trois millions de voix de moins que son adversaire n'est pas seulement la bonne chose à faire : mais cela fera également un très bon reality show.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (8)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Aale Hanse
For a supposable intelligent person you have put forward a dumb proposal as a solution to the problem. Next I expect you will ask the disenfranchised voters to wear yellow shirts while they turn the next 4-8 year into a circus -- as if that is going to be a happy exit for them.
How many times do we have to say it: Trump is not the problem, he is the symptom of a greater problem.
Read more
Comment Commented ezra abrams
"So, what should the millions of Americans who now fear for the future do? First, we can work at the state level"
I wish you had spent more time on this and less on history
Perhpaps in the future you, and Project Syndicate, and other sane people, can spend a lot less time criticizing trump and a lot more time on ways to fight back Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Morris
"The government of the world’s oldest democracy is, in fact, not democratic." The United States is not, never has been, and was never intended to be a Democracy. We know that from the mouths of the very men who drafted its anti-democratic constitution:
"All communities divide themselves into the few and the many. The first are the rich and the well-born; the other the mass of the people … turbulent and changing, they seldom judge or determine right. Give therefore to the first class a distinct, permanent share in the Government … Nothing but a permanent body can check the imprudence of democracy."(Alexander Hamilton, Speech to the Constitutional Convention, June 1787)
"Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide. "(John Adams)
"Between a balanced republic and a democracy, the difference is like that between order and chaos." (John Marshall)
"We are now forming a Republican form of government. Real Liberty is not found in the extremes of democracy, but in moderate governments. If we incline too much to democracy, we shall soon shoot into a monarchy, or some other form of dictatorship." (Alexander Hamilton)
"…democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths." (James Madison, Federalist No. 10)
One might ask just how many democracies Madison and his colleagues had examined in coming to these sweeping conclusions, or how many other systems of government had not eventually been “violent in their deaths”. But it is clear from their language that they regarded “democracy” as something to be avoided at all costs. And they went about doing just that.
The modern Orwellian use of “democratic” to describe non-democratic government arose only in 1798, paradoxically as a response to Hamilton’s pejorative use of the term against Jefferson’s “Republican Party” (the so-called “Democratic Republican Party”, not to be confused with the modern Republican Party).
In response to the Republicans' claims that Hamilton's Federalists harboured aristocratic attitudes, the Federalists in turned tried to brand Jefferson’s followers as “Democratic-Republicans”, the worst slur they could think of. But the Republicans countered by simply adopting the label as part of their official name.
And so, ten years after ratification of a deliberately non-democratic constitution (in the historical sense), a political party can be seen appropriating the title “Democratic” safe in the knowledge that there was no real threat of actual democracy.
This strategy has been used ever since. The German Democratic Republic (the former East Germany) was in fact a police state. Likewise, to this day the brutal North Korean dictatorship chooses to style itself “The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea”.
Just because an Elite chooses to style its regime “Democratic” doesn’t mean that it's actually Democratic.
And we know with some confidence what the citizens would prefer if ever they were given a free choice in the matter.
To begin with, we know from our Game Theory that citizens' consent for non-democratic "elective" government can NOT be inferred from their strategy of sullen acquiescence. That would require demonstrating that citizens are not acting under conditions of Prisoners’ Dilemma in the face of entrenched political parties and other powerful elite interests opposed to genuine Democracy.
We know from work such as that of Bower et al ("Enraged or Engaged? Preferences for Direct Citizen Participation in Affluent Democracies", 2007) that:
a) in almost all countries a clear majority of respondents agree or strongly agree with the statement “Thinking about politics in [COUNTRY] . . . . Referendums are a good way to decide important political questions”;
b) in countries where there is no outright majority support, a strong plurality of respondents agree or strongly agree (with some having no view); and
c) support is STRONGEST in that country (Switzerland) where people have the MOST experience of such decision-making.
We know from the historical record that in the few cases where citizens HAVE been given a free choice in their system of government (half of US states, German lander, a handful of other jurisdictions) they almost invariably vote for genuine Democracy with the right of recall, veto, initiative and referendum.
(Admittedly in the United States, the democratic States must still operate under the anti-democratic provisions of the Federal constitution and its Supreme Court which - in the name of the "Rule of Law" - insists that Money is Speech and overturns attempts to regulate the role of money in the democratic process. But that's hardly a shortcoming of Democracy.)
Finally, and most importantly, we know that where citizens DO enjoy truly democratic rights they NEVER vote to repeal them, even though it's a straightforward process to initiate a referendum for that purpose. (And indeed in some jurisdictions the attempt has been made . . . and defeated at the ballot box!)
Unlike the system of elitist elective government, genuine Democracy demonstrates the ongoing consent of the citizens being governed.
The last great wave of Populism (that's big-P Populism, not the pejorative small-p populism) in the early 20th century had the legacy of introducing Democracy to almost half the US States.
So, If you want to address the democratic shortcomings of the United States' system of government in the current Populist environment, perhaps a good first step would be to . . . . . campaign for the introduction of Democracy!
Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
J. Bradford DeLong braces for an "age of incompetence" under Trump, which makes total sense to anybody, who has a modicum of intelligence. No doubt the author's views will be immediately dismissed by Trump's voters, who refuse to learn anything that is hostile to their beliefs. Before they triumph they have to bear in mind that their number makes up just 62,979,879 (46.1%) of popular votes. Even though the presidency is decided by electoral votes, Hillary Clinton won more - 65,844,954 (48.2%) - than Trump.
Given the US population of 324,118,787 as per 2016 census, Hillary Clinton's popular votes would amount to 45.5% of the total population, while Trump's merely 41.6%. The same logic applies for the GOP controlled House and Senate. Republicans are well-advised to be humble and not haughty. In order to heal the wounds of division, they need to reconcile and reach out to the Democrats, instead of this Us versus Them rhetoric.
Indeed, "Trump will also begin his presidency with an approval rating below 50%." Perhaps less than 40%, because many, who voted for him, did so following their "lesser of two evils" instinct - they didn't like the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton. It's very true that few Republicans and no Democrats "consider him to be qualified for the duties of the presidency, apart from serving as Cheerleader-in-Chief." His diehard supporters within the white middle class will soon be bitterly disappointed that he won't bring jobs back.
In fact Trump lacks "the requisite knowledge, intelligence, temperament, and values to serve" the presidential office. According to the author - with the exception of George HW Bush - "the last time a fully qualified Republican was inaugurated was in 1957," when Dwight D. Eisenhower took office. Former GOP presidents - Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush - didn't have what it takes to be "fully qualified". Gerald Ford wasn't elected. He was Richard Nixon's vice-president and succeeded him in 1974, due to the Watergate scandal. And he was beaten by Jimmy Carter in 1976.
The author says, Trump obviously hasn't learned from GW Bush. He is seemingly "unaware that his campaign is over." The fear that "he could fail catastrophically and permanently in his new role" is justified. It is wishful thinking to expect him to "ensure that his proposals are sound, not just as slogans, but as actual policies that will keep the US safe and create prosperity."
Tens of millions of Americans fear the harm Trump will do to the country, after seeing what a bunch of people he wants to appoint. The checks and balances of the US system will partially constrain him, but they need to "work at the state level to try to neutralize any Trump policy initiatives that are flawed or infeasible." This requires a cooperation between "Democrats and principled Republicans in state legislatures.... to keep tax revenues flowing and to fund the many spending programs that are in the American interest, regardless of what is happening in Washington, DC. And they should promise each other that, regardless of who comes to power in 2021, they will not hold each other liable for acting as disruptors today."
Given the fact that Republicans have "13 million fewer voters than the Democrats" the author urges Americans to be vigilant and keep an eye on the GOP. Let's hope that there are enough Republicans, who are aware of their electoral shortfalls, to generate a sense of humility and put their partisan interests aside, for the good of the country. They will do "a disservice to the country" if they continue "to show unconditional partisan support for an administration that is so obviously unfit." Read more
Comment Commented ezra abrams
This cconstant liberal denigration of Trump voters is both stupid and counterproductive
Yes, some of them are stupid and racist etc
But many are not; it would be more productive to ask how was it possible for HIllary to fail at jobs ideas so badly that people voted for Trump, whom they clearly don't like - his own voters don't like him, yet many are so desparate for change, any change, that they were willing to a take a chance Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
The world is full of problems and The Donald will bring some light relief to a very troubled world. He is not the first idiot to hold the office of president of the United States of America as your reference in your article to the comments made by Margret Thatcher about the cowboy president. Many thousands of comedians around the world were in tears when George W. Bush left office but they are for now at least, smiling with the thought of the presidency of the Donald. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The author of this article keeps on repeating the 3 million votes, as if he was present during their casting and counting. Popular votes mean nothing and not only in the US but also in many other western countries. Therefore, he and others better start thinking about a new and universal and fair voting system that is democratic and meets people's expectations and this before thinking about TTP, TTIP, etc..... Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
DeLong needs to remind himself that the President is not the government. The Constitution ensures that, and the Republicans already have Paul Ryan to guide domestic policy. They need to find an equally competent set of hands to guide foreign policy on a day-to-day basis. Trump's presidency will put congressional leadership (and judicial leadership) to the test. Let's see how they do. Read more
Featured
Will Europe Let Germany Lead?
Marcel Fratzscher says some EU governments are bashing Angela Merkel to deflect attention from their own performance.
When Leaders Are True to Their Lies
Ricardo Hausmann worries that US President-elect Donald Trump actually believes his campaign rhetoric on trade.
Economists versus the Economy
Robert Skidelsky thinks the discipline should require much more than aptitude for formal mathematical models.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.