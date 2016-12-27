The Age of Incompetence

BERKELEY – On January 20, 2017, US President-elect Donald Trump will take office having received almost three million fewer votes than his opponent; and he will work with a Republican Senate majority whose members won 13 million fewer votes than their Democratic opponents. Only the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, led by Speaker Paul Ryan, has any claim to represent a numerical majority of the 55% of Americans who voted on Election Day 2016.
Trump will also begin his presidency with an approval rating below 50%. This is unprecedented – or “unpresidented,” as one of his semi-literate tweets put it (before he deleted it) – in the history of such ratings. The government of the world’s oldest democracy is, in fact, not democratic. Also unprecedented is the fact that so few members of the president-elect’s own party, and none of the Democratic opposition, consider him to be qualified for the duties of the presidency, apart from serving as Cheerleader-in-Chief.
Of course, the Trump phenomenon has been gestating for a long period. With the honorable exception of George H.W. Bush, who had the requisite knowledge, intelligence, temperament, and values to serve, the last time a fully qualified Republican was inaugurated was in 1957. No one denies that Richard Nixon had the knowledge and intelligence to be president; but most people will admit that his temperament and values left something to be desired.
Similarly, most people thought that Ronald Reagan lacked the requisite knowledge and intelligence for the office. According to the journalist Peter Jenkins, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once said of Reagan, “Poor dear, there’s nothing between his ears.” And the qualifications that Reagan did have on Inauguration Day eroded over time, after he was wounded in a failed assassination attempt 69 days into his presidency, and, later, when he began to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.
Still, Reagan’s temperament and values (generally speaking) were well suited to the presidency. He fully understood that being the star did not mean that he was the boss. Both as a Hollywood actor and as a US president, Reagan had smart, dedicated, and trained professionals writing his lines and directing his moves. He knew that his job was to be on screen, and not to interfere with the people behind the camera and in the post-production editing room, who were responsible for the finished product.
This is what most observers expected to see when George W. Bush took office in 2001: a folksy cheerleader who would follow the lead of the wise advisers he had inherited from his father. But the younger Bush came to think of himself not just as the star, but as “the decider,” too. And while Vice President Dick Cheney and Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld had been savvy policymakers back in the 1970s, they had become rather erratic by the early 2000s. For whatever reason, Bush bonded with the two, which sealed his fate. He has not attended any Republican National Conventions since leaving office, and he may wish that he had he never sent James Baker to Florida in November 2000 to secure his victory over Al Gore.
Trump clearly has not taken any lessons from the second Bush presidency. He knows that he is the star, but he also wrongly believes that he has the knowledge and intelligence to be the boss. He seems unaware that his campaign is over, that he could fail catastrophically and permanently in his new role, and that it is in his own interest to ensure that his proposals are sound, not just as slogans, but as actual policies that will keep the US safe and create prosperity.
So, what should the millions of Americans who now fear for the future do? First, we can work at the state level to try to neutralize any Trump policy initiatives that are flawed or infeasible. Democrats and principled Republicans in state legislatures need to work together to keep tax revenues flowing and to fund the many spending programs that are in the American interest, regardless of what is happening in Washington, DC. And they should promise each other that, regardless of who comes to power in 2021, they will not hold each other liable for acting as disruptors today.
At the national level, we should constantly remind Senate Republicans that they speak for 13 million fewer voters than the Democrats do. And we should remind Paul Ryan that he made a mistake by going along with the Bush administration’s discredited economic and foreign-policy initiatives between 2001 and 2008, and that it is a disservice to the country to show unconditional partisan support for an administration that is so obviously unfit.
And, if all else fails, we should remember that standing up to an unpopular president who received almost three million fewer votes than his opponent is not just the right thing to do; it will also make for great reality TV.
For a supposable intelligent person you have put forward a dumb proposal as a solution to the problem. Next I expect you will ask the disenfranchised voters to wear yellow shirts while they turn the next 4-8 year into a circus -- as if that is going to be a happy exit for them.
How many times do we have to say it: Trump is not the problem, he is the symptom of a greater problem.
"So, what should the millions of Americans who now fear for the future do? First, we can work at the state level"
I wish you had spent more time on this and less on history
"The government of the world’s oldest democracy is, in fact, not democratic." The United States is not, never has been, and was never intended to be a Democracy. We know that from the mouths of the very men who drafted its anti-democratic constitution:
"All communities divide themselves into the few and the many. The first are the rich and the well-born; the other the mass of the people … turbulent and changing, they seldom judge or determine right. Give therefore to the first class a distinct, permanent share in the Government … Nothing but a permanent body can check the imprudence of democracy."(Alexander Hamilton, Speech to the Constitutional Convention, June 1787)
"Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide. "(John Adams)
"Between a balanced republic and a democracy, the difference is like that between order and chaos." (John Marshall)
"We are now forming a Republican form of government. Real Liberty is not found in the extremes of democracy, but in moderate governments. If we incline too much to democracy, we shall soon shoot into a monarchy, or some other form of dictatorship." (Alexander Hamilton)
"…democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths." (James Madison, Federalist No. 10)
One might ask just how many democracies Madison and his colleagues had examined in coming to these sweeping conclusions, or how many other systems of government had not eventually been “violent in their deaths”. But it is clear from their language that they regarded “democracy” as something to be avoided at all costs. And they went about doing just that.
The modern Orwellian use of “democratic” to describe non-democratic government arose only in 1798, paradoxically as a response to Hamilton’s pejorative use of the term against Jefferson’s “Republican Party” (the so-called “Democratic Republican Party”, not to be confused with the modern Republican Party).
In response to the Republicans' claims that Hamilton's Federalists harboured aristocratic attitudes, the Federalists in turned tried to brand Jefferson’s followers as “Democratic-Republicans”, the worst slur they could think of. But the Republicans countered by simply adopting the label as part of their official name.
And so, ten years after ratification of a deliberately non-democratic constitution (in the historical sense), a political party can be seen appropriating the title “Democratic” safe in the knowledge that there was no real threat of actual democracy.
This strategy has been used ever since. The German Democratic Republic (the former East Germany) was in fact a police state. Likewise, to this day the brutal North Korean dictatorship chooses to style itself “The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea”.
Just because an Elite chooses to style its regime “Democratic” doesn’t mean that it's actually Democratic.
And we know with some confidence what the citizens would prefer if ever they were given a free choice in the matter.
To begin with, we know from our Game Theory that citizens' consent for non-democratic "elective" government can NOT be inferred from their strategy of sullen acquiescence. That would require demonstrating that citizens are not acting under conditions of Prisoners’ Dilemma in the face of entrenched political parties and other powerful elite interests opposed to genuine Democracy.
We know from work such as that of Bower et al ("Enraged or Engaged? Preferences for Direct Citizen Participation in Affluent Democracies", 2007) that:
a) in almost all countries a clear majority of respondents agree or strongly agree with the statement “Thinking about politics in [COUNTRY] . . . . Referendums are a good way to decide important political questions”;
b) in countries where there is no outright majority support, a strong plurality of respondents agree or strongly agree (with some having no view); and
c) support is STRONGEST in that country (Switzerland) where people have the MOST experience of such decision-making.
We know from the historical record that in the few cases where citizens HAVE been given a free choice in their system of government (half of US states, German lander, a handful of other jurisdictions) they almost invariably vote for genuine Democracy with the right of recall, veto, initiative and referendum.
(Admittedly in the United States, the democratic States must still operate under the anti-democratic provisions of the Federal constitution and its Supreme Court which - in the name of the "Rule of Law" - insists that Money is Speech and overturns attempts to regulate the role of money in the democratic process. But that's hardly a shortcoming of Democracy.)
Finally, and most importantly, we know that where citizens DO enjoy truly democratic rights they NEVER vote to repeal them, even though it's a straightforward process to initiate a referendum for that purpose. (And indeed in some jurisdictions the attempt has been made . . . and defeated at the ballot box!)
Unlike the system of elitist elective government, genuine Democracy demonstrates the ongoing consent of the citizens being governed.
The last great wave of Populism (that's big-P Populism, not the pejorative small-p populism) in the early 20th century had the legacy of introducing Democracy to almost half the US States.
So, If you want to address the democratic shortcomings of the United States' system of government in the current Populist environment, perhaps a good first step would be to . . . . . campaign for the introduction of Democracy!
J. Bradford DeLong braces for an "age of incompetence" under Trump, which makes total sense to anybody, who has a modicum of intelligence. No doubt the author's views will be immediately dismissed by Trump's voters, who refuse to learn anything that is hostile to their beliefs. Before they triumph they have to bear in mind that their number makes up just 62,979,879 (46.1%) of popular votes. Even though the presidency is decided by electoral votes, Hillary Clinton won more - 65,844,954 (48.2%) - than Trump.
Given the US population of 324,118,787 as per 2016 census, Hillary Clinton's popular votes would amount to 45.5% of the total population, while Trump's merely 41.6%. The same logic applies for the GOP controlled House and Senate. Republicans are well-advised to be humble and not haughty. In order to heal the wounds of division, they need to reconcile and reach out to the Democrats, instead of this Us versus Them rhetoric.
Indeed, "Trump will also begin his presidency with an approval rating below 50%." Perhaps less than 40%, because many, who voted for him, did so following their "lesser of two evils" instinct - they didn't like the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton. It's very true that few Republicans and no Democrats "consider him to be qualified for the duties of the presidency, apart from serving as Cheerleader-in-Chief." His diehard supporters within the white middle class will soon be bitterly disappointed that he won't bring jobs back.
In fact Trump lacks "the requisite knowledge, intelligence, temperament, and values to serve" the presidential office. According to the author - with the exception of George HW Bush - "the last time a fully qualified Republican was inaugurated was in 1957," when Dwight D. Eisenhower took office. Former GOP presidents - Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush - didn't have what it takes to be "fully qualified". Gerald Ford wasn't elected. He was Richard Nixon's vice-president and succeeded him in 1974, due to the Watergate scandal. And he was beaten by Jimmy Carter in 1976.
The author says, Trump obviously hasn't learned from GW Bush. He is seemingly "unaware that his campaign is over." The fear that "he could fail catastrophically and permanently in his new role" is justified. It is wishful thinking to expect him to "ensure that his proposals are sound, not just as slogans, but as actual policies that will keep the US safe and create prosperity."
Tens of millions of Americans fear the harm Trump will do to the country, after seeing what a bunch of people he wants to appoint. The checks and balances of the US system will partially constrain him, but they need to "work at the state level to try to neutralize any Trump policy initiatives that are flawed or infeasible." This requires a cooperation between "Democrats and principled Republicans in state legislatures.... to keep tax revenues flowing and to fund the many spending programs that are in the American interest, regardless of what is happening in Washington, DC. And they should promise each other that, regardless of who comes to power in 2021, they will not hold each other liable for acting as disruptors today."
This cconstant liberal denigration of Trump voters is both stupid and counterproductive
Yes, some of them are stupid and racist etc
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.