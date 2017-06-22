纽约—“人民币国际化看上去是无情而不可阻挡的，”《经济学人》在2014年4月如是说。事实上，人民币在全球支付的使用量在2014年4月到2015年8月间翻了一番，达到了总量的2.8%，成为全世界使用量第四多的货币。
但是，此后这一增长趋势几乎完全逆转。人民币在全球支付中的占比已经下降到1.6%，名次也下跌到第七。其在全球债券市场的使用较2015年峰值下降了45%。香港银行的人民币存款几乎腰斩。2015年中国跨境贸易中有35%为人民币结算（其余大部分为美元结算），而今天这一比例下降到12%左右。
人民币形势的反转主要反映了四个因素。
首先，尽管人民币美元价值在2005—2013年之间几乎连年上涨——总涨幅36.7%——但此后开始稳步下跌，令投机者望而却步。2014年以来，人民币汇率贬值幅度逐年扩大，目前以累计贬值11%，尽管中国人民银行通过干预支持人民币（而不是像美国总统特朗普指责的那样要让它贬值）。结果，投资者已经不再认定人民币单边升值的趋势。由此导致的资本流入也难以为继。
人民币对美元贬值反映了中国债务驱动的经济增长的减速和违约风险的增加。毫不奇怪，中国居民和公司都在寻找新办法（合法或非法）将钱转移到国外。
4月份，中国人民银行副行长易纲试图安抚紧张的投资者，他在纽约的一次演讲中说，中国银行业不良贷款“在经过一段较长时间的攀升后……已经大体稳定了下来，”他说，“这是金融市场上一个好的势头。”
但易纲是在“打太极拳”。不良贷款占银行总贷款之比是稳定下来了，但这只是因为贷款总量在不断攀升。这些新贷款中有很多给了根本不具有偿还能力的客户，到期时肯定会成为坏账。事实上，从绝对值看，2016年不良贷款增加了350亿美元，达到了2,200亿美元。银行还是用会计手段隐瞒了数万亿美元的进一步风险暴露。
为了阻止汇率贬值，当局收紧了人民币与美元的兑换。此前，中国当局对于中国海外投资是支持的，现在他们开始阻挠出境并购，阻止国内公司输出资本。它们同时也提高了投资者撤回资本的难度。这有助于将现有资本留在中国，但也让外国人不敢加大投资。
这就是阻止人民币升值的第二个因素。面临短期经济稳定和货币弹性之间的选择，中国决策者选择了稳定。这让人们质疑他们对完全可兑换性的长期承诺，而完全可兑换性是人民币赢得真正的储备货币地位的重要一步。
第三个拖累人民币的因素是中国的出口潜力正在耗尽。中国和人民币之所以地位日益显著，原因在于中国自2001年被世贸组织接受以来令人瞩目地融入到全球经济当中。中国站全球出口之比从1980年的1%增加到2015年的14%，一跃成为世界第一大出口国。但此后其占全球出口之比下降到13.3%。那些将中国视为Amazon.com的国家版、每年都能向更多的人卖出更多东西的人士深感失望。
第四个因素是全球化形势本身的反转。资本流——用股票和债券购买量、外国直接投资和贷款衡量——在2007年至2015年间下降了三分之二，从11.9万亿美元减少到3.3万亿美元。贸易壁垒越来越高。歧视性措施比自由化政策扩张更快。商贸也在下降，在2011年到2015年间收缩了10%，为第二次世界大战以来收缩幅度最大的四年。中国也因此不但出口市场占比有所下降，其面临的全球总时长规模也在缩小。结果是中国出口的美元价值较其2015年初的峰值下降了9.1%。
其净结果是，与几年前相比，世界没有什么理由应该继续囤积人民币。人民币的国际化不再是“无情而不可阻挡的”。相反，看起来在可预见的未来，人民币的国际化已经真正式微了。
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. Sjowing globalization may have wrong-foored China, leaving its growth dependent on a domestic credit expansion that it's not really prepared to manage. Read more
Comment Commented Godfree Roberts
"The RMB’s fall against the dollar reflects the slowing of China’s debt-fueled economic growth and the accumulation of default risks. "
Twaddle. China's growth is accelerating and her economy is far less debt-fueled than Japan's, America's or the UK's.
We hold these truths to be self-evident because the Bank of International Settlements has the debt figures - conveniently broken out by sector– and arithmetic tells us that China is growing twice as fast this year than it did ten years ago (when its acceleration rate was 12%).
Why burden us with this lazy, misleading nonsense? Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Yes, of course; no worries, mate! That's precisely why so many Chinese are selling their dwellings in Australia, Vancouver, etc., and shipping the funds back home. Read more
Comment Commented Lucas Soorholtz
"Arithmetic tells us that China is growing twice as fast this year than it did ten years ago (when its acceleration rate was 12%)"
Wait, are you trying to say that the Chinese economy is growing by 24 percent this year? Man, whatever you smoked, I want some! Read more
