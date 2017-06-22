Godfree Roberts JUN 22, 2017

"The RMB’s fall against the dollar reflects the slowing of China’s debt-fueled economic growth and the accumulation of default risks. "

Twaddle. China's growth is accelerating and her economy is far less debt-fueled than Japan's, America's or the UK's.

We hold these truths to be self-evident because the Bank of International Settlements has the debt figures - conveniently broken out by sector– and arithmetic tells us that China is growing twice as fast this year than it did ten years ago (when its acceleration rate was 12%).

