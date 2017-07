استعمال الصين للتجارة كسلاح

Ariel Tejera JUL 26, 2017

In October 1949, Mao and the PRC entered Beijing and established Communist China (while the USSR suitably entertained the West powers with the Berlin siege, and with a first atom bomb test). That tilted the balance of power to the Communist side, overall. However, in 1972, Nixon ably turned the tables and pulled the PRC to integrate with Capitalist economies (in a decades-long process), perhaps himself convinced that such a thing would never really work, but would certainly weaken the USSR. Alas, what do you know ... it worked.



And now we have a Communist China with a capitalist-state-driven massive economy, somehow becoming more competitive than traditionally Capitalist nations .. what do you know.