中国的香港20年

伦敦—我1992年开始担任香港总督，直到它1997年回归中国。在此期间我保持了记日记的习惯。过去几个月里，为了写书（其中一部分涉及那段经历），我回顾了这些日记，发现了一些描写中国外交的“斗争”（struggle）思想的内容——如今，在香港回归即将20周年之际，这种思想依然存在。

在中国的斗争外交思想中，中共官员必须要经过旷日持久的争论，才能确认决定。这一争论只有在显然中国已经无法从谈判桌的另一端获得任何进一步的让步的情况下才会结束。中国谈判员似乎相信（或装作相信），时间站在他们这一边，因此他们总是能够等待反对者认输。

通常，你很难理解这一整套可怕的流程的意义。比如，为什么要拖延香港新机场的建设，导致价格坐地升高？我认为中国当局更希望这个工程在中国——而不是英国——执掌这个城市是完成。

另一个例子是对于主权交接安排本身，中国也是如法炮制。中国提出了很多方案，如果我们不坚决反对，解放军早在交接日——1997年6月30日之前就早已进入香港了。

中国还努力让交接仪式本身成为对英国的一次羞辱。他们想让出席仪式的英方主持代表威尔斯王子讨好中国国家主席（尽管他们没有要求威尔斯王子在移交城市钥匙前先鞠躬致意）。

对于这一点，我们也是坚决不让步，最后同意中国国家主席和威尔斯王子一起进入房间。主席做简短的正式讲话，而威尔斯王子和英国首相布莱尔即兴应答。在进行了一连串的握手后各自分开，就是这样。这样的仪式原本不需要如此痛苦地进行规划，特别是中国并没有什么长篇大论要讲；但是，如经常发生的情况一样，这是斗争的产物。

如果产生的协定内容是不容置疑的，那么中国谈判员的“任性”还有些可爱。但与许多人的感觉相反——包括那些与我讨论过中国的斗争外交的人——证据表明正果当局未必总是信守承诺。

以中国加入世贸组织为例。谈判期间——我也参与了其中——中国承诺向世界开放它的市场。但开放速度极为缓慢——远远慢于其他国家向中国开放出口和投资大门的速度。更广义地讲，中共默许制造了一个倾斜的竞技场——北京的外国商会无不这样认为。

一个西方政客批评新兴大国不守信誉，这似乎有些伪善——因为此时此刻，作为西方领导者的美国，他的总统是不能再不可靠的特朗普。特朗普用退出巴黎气候协定等举动证明，信任他还不如推翻他。

但特朗普迟早要被扫进历史的垃圾堆，因此美国会发生改变。但中共政治局常委会则非如此，它比任何一位领导人的任期都要长。随着中国在国际事务的舞台上越来越重要，世界其他国家最好认清中国领导人有多大可能会不可靠甚至会欺骗。

一个检验中国可靠性的重要考验是未来几年的香港。香港主权由英国移交给中国的基础是20世纪80年代完成的中英“联合声明”。这份保存在联合国的国际条约保证香港自治和生活方式50年不变，即一直保持到2047年。

目前，情况并为完全如计划那样展开。主权交接后的最初几年，中国基本尊重了联合声明——尽管它很快就解散了确保民主问责的制度安排——但对香港的控制大大地收紧了。

事实上，中国并没有实施民主改革，而是威胁到香港的法治、司法独立和大学自治。中国也比较明确地试图遏制言论自由。香港居民被大陆“劫持”，不得不面对中共所提出的“法治”。

中共似乎认为，20年过去后，外部世界不会再关注前英国殖民史上所发生的事情。与此同时，香港人民越来越需要质疑中国会尊重这个城市的权利，还是会扼住它的咽喉。

平心而论，香港仍是亚洲最自由的城市之一，因为他的居民以香港籍中国人的身份而自豪。他们是爱国者，不信仰共产主义极权，而信仰多元主义和人的自由与繁荣之间的密切关系。

中国国家主席习近平如果能抓住香港政权交接20年的机会，重申中国对联合声明的立场——并且遵循这一重申，将会起到非常好的效果。至于世界其他国家，我们应该密切注意香港所发生的事情。如果中国领导人在香港问题上自食其言，我们如何在其他方面相信他们？