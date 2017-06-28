Bennett Little JUN 28, 2017

I wish it would be refreshing to read CP's ongoing comments on the Hong Kong Handover and subsequent related events but, unfortunately, his ongoing bleats (Trump has the tweets, Patten has the bleats) are just more of the same old same old from Merry Olde. Far be it for me to suggest that Mr. Patten, who is safely and financially ensconced in the Ivy Halls of Academe, rises for air from time to time, much as does an endangered right whale, just to spew forth his myopic posits, lest we deservedly forget about him and his forthcoming book ....and would it be ungentlemanly of me to suggest that Mr. Patten just calculatingly happened to mention said portentous missive? Whatever.



It is truly amazing that, after all these years, Mr. Patten can still find it in himself to unequivocally castigate the Chinese on every level, firmly forgetting that, thanks to his myopic efforts (sic), by the end of his tenure almost everyone was happy to see him gone, and that included those who viewed the Handover with trepidation. The history of the British Empire is underscored by the installation of well-connected fops who viewed their presence as manna for the starving masses (read rightful inhabitants). We are truly blessed to be able to read in real time the mindset of the last of these - who said that dinosaurs were extinct?



In his summation of the Chinese position as "struggle" diplomacy calculated to achieve Britain's "humiliation", I cannot say that he conveniently forgot several self-evident truths of the Chinese mindset and history, because it is self-evident that he never bothered to learn them in the first place, which is one of the main reasons that everyone was delighted to see him go. It is a fact of life that the bully humiliates the victim and then cries for justice and Rule of Law when the victim refuses to be victimized any longer. Mr. Patten so conveniently omits how England deliberately and needlessly humiliated China in 1847 and evidently subscribes to the "then is then, now is now" theory adopted by socially acceptable bullies everywhere.



Mr. Patten, it won't wash, no matter how hard you scrub. Why should China have acceded to your preferred selection of foreign contractors for CLK Airport? Please explain in detail how that would have benefited China instead of making vague and unsubstantiated references to costs. Or is the issue more about how those costs/profits/multiplier effects were not going to accrue any longer to the British Raj and that same was going to be denied the chance to grab yet one more gigantic golden nest egg?



Like any world leader, President Xi needs advice. But 'advice' (sic) emanating from a uni-dimensionally motivated self-serving political hack should be kept for the purveyor's book, and then the book's pages could perform yeoman's service for wrapping fish.



