هونج كونج الصين في العشرين

لندن ــ عندما كنت حاكما لمدينة هونج كونج، في الفترة من عام 1992 حتى تسليم المدينة للصين في عام 1997، كنت أحتفظ بدفتر يوميات. وبمراجعة هذه اليوميات على مدار الأشهر القليلة الفائتة، وأنا أؤلف كتابا يتناول جزئيا تجربتي هناك، اكتشفت عِدة مقاطع تصف مدرسة دبلوماسية "الصراع" في الصين ــ وهي المدرسة التي لا تزال قائمة إلى يومنا هذا، ونحن نقترب من الذكرى العشرين لعودة هونج كونج إلى السيادة الصينية.
في مدرسة دبلوماسية الصراع الصينية، لا يمكن تأكيد أي قرار من دون مناقشة مطولة مع مسؤولي الحزب الشيوعي الصيني. ولا تنتهي هذه المناقشة إلا عندما يصبح من الواضح أن الصينيين لم يعد بوسعهم أن يستخلصوا المزيد من التنازلات من الجانب المقابل على الطاولة. ويبدو أن المفاوضين الصينيين يعتقدون (أو يتظاهرون) أن الوقت في صفهم، ولهذا يمكنهم أن يتفوقوا على خصومهم في لعبة الانتظار.
كان من الصعب عادة أن يدرك المرء الهدف من كل هذه الممارسة البائسة. فلماذا على سبيل المثال تُدفَع تكاليف إنشاء مطار جديد لهونج كونج إلى الارتفاع بتأخير إنشائه؟ أظن أن السلطات الصينية كانت تفضل إنجاز المشروع عندما تكون الصين، وليس المملكة المتحدة، مسؤولة عن المدينة.
وثمة مثال آخر لهذا النهج المتنمر يتعلق بترتيبات التسليم ذاتها. فقد قدمت الصين عددا من المقترحات التي كانت ــ لو لم نقاومها ــ لتسمح لجيشها باكتساح هونج كونج قبل الثلاثين من يونيو/حزيران 1997، موعد التسليم المتفق عليه.
كما مارس الصينيون ضغوطا قوية لجعل مراسم التسليم ذاتها مهينة لبريطانيا. فكانوا يريدون من أمير ويلز، ممثل بريطانيا الرئيسي في الحفل، أن يبدي تودده إلى رئيس الصين (ولو أنهم لم يطالبوه بالانحناء قبل تسليم مفتاح المدينة).
وهنا أيضا تمسكنا بموقفنا، واتفقنا في النهاية على دخول الرئيس الصيني وأمير ويلز القاعة في نفس الوقت. وألقى الرئيس الصيني خطابا رسميا قصيرا، رد عليه أمير ويلز ورئيس الوزراء توني بلير بكلمات مرتجلة. وبعد سلسلة من المصافحات غارد الجميع وانتهت مراسم الحفل. لم يكن ذلك النوع من المراسم الذي كان التخطيط له ليتطلب كل هذا العناء، خاصة وأن الصينيين لم يكن لديهم ما يستحق أن يُقال؛ ولكن كما كانت الحال عادة؛ فإن ذلك كان نتاجا للنزعة النضالية.
ربما يكون عِناد المفاوضين الصينيين مستساغا إلى حد ما لو كان تنفيذ الاتفاقات الناتجة عن ذلك حازما. ولكن خلافا لتصورات كثيرين ــ بما في ذلك أولئك الذي تحدثت معهم عن دبلوماسية الصراع الصينية ــ تشير الدلائل إلى أن السلطات الصينية لا تفي بتعهداتها بالضرورة.
ولنتأمل هنا مسألة انضمام الصين لمنظمة التجارة العالمية. خلال المفاوضات، التي شاركت فيها، وعدت الصين بفتح أسواقها لبقية العالَم. ولكنها لم تفعل ذلك إلا ببطء ــ أبطأ كثيرا من فتح الدول الأخرى أبوابها للصادرات والاستثمارات الصينية. وفي عموم الأمر، خطط الحزب الشيوعي الصيني لخلق أرض لعب مائلة ــ وما عليك إلا أن تسأل أي غرفة تجارية أجنبية في بكين.
ربما يبدو من قبيل النفاق في نظر السياسي الغربي أن ينتقد القوى الناشئة لعدم جدارتها بالثقة، في وقت حيث أصبح دونالد ترمب، الرجل الذي لا يمكن الاعتماد عليه أبدا، رئيسا للولايات المتحدة ــ التي كانت زعيمة للغرب ذات يوم. ففي ظل تحركات مثل سحب الولايات المتحدة من اتفاق باريس للمناخ، أظهر ترمب أنه غير جدير بالثقة على الإطلاق.
بيد أن هذا سيتغير إن عاجلا أو آجلا عندما يُكنَس ترمب إلى مزبلة التاريخ. ولا يمكننا أن نقول الشيء نفسه عن اللجنة الدائمة للمكتب السياسي ــ الهيئة القيادية العليا في الحزب الشيوعي الصيني ــ التي يدوم بقاؤها إلى ما بعد رحيل أي زعيم. ومع اكتساب الصين المزيد من الأهمية كقوة فاعلة في الشؤون العالمية، تُحسِن بقية دول العالم صنعا بإدراك إمكانية عدم الجدارة بالثقة، أو حتى الخداع، من قِبَل قادتها.
سوف تشهد السنوات القليلة المقبلة في هونج كونج اختبارا مهما لجدارة الصين بالثقة. كان تحول السيادة من بريطانيا إلى الصين قائما على "إعلان مشترك" بين البلدين في منتصف ثمانينيات القرن العشرين. تضمن هذه الوثيقة، وهي معاهدة دولية مودعة لدى الأمم المتحدة، حماية استقلال هونج كونج وأسلوب حياتها لمدة خمسين عاما، أو حتى عام 2047.
وحتى الآن، لا تسير الأمور وفقا للخطة المتفق عليها تماما. فعلى الرغم من احترام الاتفاق إلى حد كبير من جانب الصين خلال السنوات القليلة الأولى بعد التسليم ــ ولو أنها سرعان ما بدأت تفكيك الترتيبات المتصلة بضمان المساءلة الديمقراطية ــ أصبحت قبضة الصين على هونج كونج محكمة بشكل كبير.
وبعيدا عن تنفيذ الإصلاحات الديمقراطية، هددت الصين سيادة القانون، واستقلال القضاء وجامعات هونج كونج. كما بذلت الصين محاولات واضحة للحد من حرية الصحافة. وقد أختُطِف بعض سكان هونج كونج وحُمِلوا عبر الحدود لمواجهة "سيادة القانون" بشروط الحزب الشيوعي الصيني.
يبدو أن الحزب الشيوعي الصيني يتصور أنه بعد مرور عشرين عاما، لن يهتم العالَم الخارجي بما يحدث في المستعمرة البريطانية السابقة. ومن ناحية أخرى، يتساءل أهل هونج كونج على نحو متزايد حول ما إذا كانت الصين ستحترم حقوق مدينتهم ــ أو تخنقها.
من المؤكد أن هونج كونج تظل واحدة من أكثر المدن حرية في آسيا، خاصة وأن أهلها يعتزون بكونهم صينيين ينتمون إلى هونج كونج. فهم وطنيون، ولا يؤمنون بالسلطوية الشيوعية، بل بالتعددية والصلة الوثيقة بين الحرية الشخصية والازدهار.
ويُحسِن الرئيس شي جين بينج صنعا باغتنام الفرصة التي تتيحها الذكرى السنوية العشرين لتسليم المدينة لإعادة التأكيد على التزام الصين بالإعلان المشترك ــ واحترامه إلى النهاية. أما عن بقية العالَم، فينبغي لنا أن نراقب عن كثب ما يحدث في هونج كونج. فإذا لم يحترم قادة الصين كلمتهم في هونج كونج، فكيف لنا أن نثق بهم في أمور أخرى؟
ترجمة: مايسة كامل Translated by: Maysa Kamel
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Perhaps the Chinese enjoyed making CP jump thru hoops, can't imagine why. CP clearly has never had to deal with the problems of making the Great British Establishment comply with its own rules and regulations. That would make the Chinese seem very co-operative. Surely not you say. Why have we had Grenfell Tower in flames and 600 other high rise blocks looking as though they could be the same. Just to name one issue. Then there is the dubious treatment of disabled people by HMGs agents. etc etc. But CPs almost certainly stonkingly boring mind numbing book is the most important thing going by this article. Read more
Comment Commented Bennett Little
I wish it would be refreshing to read CP's ongoing comments on the Hong Kong Handover and subsequent related events but, unfortunately, his ongoing bleats (Trump has the tweets, Patten has the bleats) are just more of the same old same old from Merry Olde. Far be it for me to suggest that Mr. Patten, who is safely and financially ensconced in the Ivy Halls of Academe, rises for air from time to time, much as does an endangered right whale, just to spew forth his myopic posits, lest we deservedly forget about him and his forthcoming book ....and would it be ungentlemanly of me to suggest that Mr. Patten just calculatingly happened to mention said portentous missive? Whatever.
It is truly amazing that, after all these years, Mr. Patten can still find it in himself to unequivocally castigate the Chinese on every level, firmly forgetting that, thanks to his myopic efforts (sic), by the end of his tenure almost everyone was happy to see him gone, and that included those who viewed the Handover with trepidation. The history of the British Empire is underscored by the installation of well-connected fops who viewed their presence as manna for the starving masses (read rightful inhabitants). We are truly blessed to be able to read in real time the mindset of the last of these - who said that dinosaurs were extinct?
In his summation of the Chinese position as "struggle" diplomacy calculated to achieve Britain's "humiliation", I cannot say that he conveniently forgot several self-evident truths of the Chinese mindset and history, because it is self-evident that he never bothered to learn them in the first place, which is one of the main reasons that everyone was delighted to see him go. It is a fact of life that the bully humiliates the victim and then cries for justice and Rule of Law when the victim refuses to be victimized any longer. Mr. Patten so conveniently omits how England deliberately and needlessly humiliated China in 1847 and evidently subscribes to the "then is then, now is now" theory adopted by socially acceptable bullies everywhere.
Mr. Patten, it won't wash, no matter how hard you scrub. Why should China have acceded to your preferred selection of foreign contractors for CLK Airport? Please explain in detail how that would have benefited China instead of making vague and unsubstantiated references to costs. Or is the issue more about how those costs/profits/multiplier effects were not going to accrue any longer to the British Raj and that same was going to be denied the chance to grab yet one more gigantic golden nest egg?
Like any world leader, President Xi needs advice. But 'advice' (sic) emanating from a uni-dimensionally motivated self-serving political hack should be kept for the purveyor's book, and then the book's pages could perform yeoman's service for wrapping fish.
Bennett Little Read more
Comment Commented Dark Chocolate
I am curious why Chris Patten is so concern about the rights of the Hong Kong people now when he did not give equal rights to the Hong Kong people as their Anglo Saxon counterparts when he was running the show. For example, did Hong Kong students have the rights to apply to well-funded high school like the KGV? Did Hong Kong residents has the rights to go to hospitals like the Matilda and if he/she can afford it? Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Chris Patten is an old fashioned civil servant who knew time had come and handed over Hong Kong as ordered by Her Majesty's govt. with a smile and whistling ,"There is always an England......." He is good at singing Vera Lynne too at the same time! Remember Viceroy Dickie who did a jolly good job, when British left for Home in 1947 after granting independence in six months, to Indians !
No use blame any one. It just happens in history. Read more
