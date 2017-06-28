4

هونج كونج الصين في العشرين

لندن ــ عندما كنت حاكما لمدينة هونج كونج، في الفترة من عام 1992 حتى تسليم المدينة للصين في عام 1997، كنت أحتفظ بدفتر يوميات. وبمراجعة هذه اليوميات على مدار الأشهر القليلة الفائتة، وأنا أؤلف كتابا يتناول جزئيا تجربتي هناك، اكتشفت عِدة مقاطع تصف مدرسة دبلوماسية "الصراع" في الصين ــ وهي المدرسة التي لا تزال قائمة إلى يومنا هذا، ونحن نقترب من الذكرى العشرين لعودة هونج كونج إلى السيادة الصينية.

في مدرسة دبلوماسية الصراع الصينية، لا يمكن تأكيد أي قرار من دون مناقشة مطولة مع مسؤولي الحزب الشيوعي الصيني. ولا تنتهي هذه المناقشة إلا عندما يصبح من الواضح أن الصينيين لم يعد بوسعهم أن يستخلصوا المزيد من التنازلات من الجانب المقابل على الطاولة. ويبدو أن المفاوضين الصينيين يعتقدون (أو يتظاهرون) أن الوقت في صفهم، ولهذا يمكنهم أن يتفوقوا على خصومهم في لعبة الانتظار.

كان من الصعب عادة أن يدرك المرء الهدف من كل هذه الممارسة البائسة. فلماذا على سبيل المثال تُدفَع تكاليف إنشاء مطار جديد لهونج كونج إلى الارتفاع بتأخير إنشائه؟ أظن أن السلطات الصينية كانت تفضل إنجاز المشروع عندما تكون الصين، وليس المملكة المتحدة، مسؤولة عن المدينة.

وثمة مثال آخر لهذا النهج المتنمر يتعلق بترتيبات التسليم ذاتها. فقد قدمت الصين عددا من المقترحات التي كانت ــ لو لم نقاومها ــ لتسمح لجيشها باكتساح هونج كونج قبل الثلاثين من يونيو/حزيران 1997، موعد التسليم المتفق عليه.

كما مارس الصينيون ضغوطا قوية لجعل مراسم التسليم ذاتها مهينة لبريطانيا. فكانوا يريدون من أمير ويلز، ممثل بريطانيا الرئيسي في الحفل، أن يبدي تودده إلى رئيس الصين (ولو أنهم لم يطالبوه بالانحناء قبل تسليم مفتاح المدينة).

وهنا أيضا تمسكنا بموقفنا، واتفقنا في النهاية على دخول الرئيس الصيني وأمير ويلز القاعة في نفس الوقت. وألقى الرئيس الصيني خطابا رسميا قصيرا، رد عليه أمير ويلز ورئيس الوزراء توني بلير بكلمات مرتجلة. وبعد سلسلة من المصافحات غارد الجميع وانتهت مراسم الحفل. لم يكن ذلك النوع من المراسم الذي كان التخطيط له ليتطلب كل هذا العناء، خاصة وأن الصينيين لم يكن لديهم ما يستحق أن يُقال؛ ولكن كما كانت الحال عادة؛ فإن ذلك كان نتاجا للنزعة النضالية.

ربما يكون عِناد المفاوضين الصينيين مستساغا إلى حد ما لو كان تنفيذ الاتفاقات الناتجة عن ذلك حازما. ولكن خلافا لتصورات كثيرين ــ بما في ذلك أولئك الذي تحدثت معهم عن دبلوماسية الصراع الصينية ــ تشير الدلائل إلى أن السلطات الصينية لا تفي بتعهداتها بالضرورة.

ولنتأمل هنا مسألة انضمام الصين لمنظمة التجارة العالمية. خلال المفاوضات، التي شاركت فيها، وعدت الصين بفتح أسواقها لبقية العالَم. ولكنها لم تفعل ذلك إلا ببطء ــ أبطأ كثيرا من فتح الدول الأخرى أبوابها للصادرات والاستثمارات الصينية. وفي عموم الأمر، خطط الحزب الشيوعي الصيني لخلق أرض لعب مائلة ــ وما عليك إلا أن تسأل أي غرفة تجارية أجنبية في بكين.

ربما يبدو من قبيل النفاق في نظر السياسي الغربي أن ينتقد القوى الناشئة لعدم جدارتها بالثقة، في وقت حيث أصبح دونالد ترمب، الرجل الذي لا يمكن الاعتماد عليه أبدا، رئيسا للولايات المتحدة ــ التي كانت زعيمة للغرب ذات يوم. ففي ظل تحركات مثل سحب الولايات المتحدة من اتفاق باريس للمناخ، أظهر ترمب أنه غير جدير بالثقة على الإطلاق.

بيد أن هذا سيتغير إن عاجلا أو آجلا عندما يُكنَس ترمب إلى مزبلة التاريخ. ولا يمكننا أن نقول الشيء نفسه عن اللجنة الدائمة للمكتب السياسي ــ الهيئة القيادية العليا في الحزب الشيوعي الصيني ــ التي يدوم بقاؤها إلى ما بعد رحيل أي زعيم. ومع اكتساب الصين المزيد من الأهمية كقوة فاعلة في الشؤون العالمية، تُحسِن بقية دول العالم صنعا بإدراك إمكانية عدم الجدارة بالثقة، أو حتى الخداع، من قِبَل قادتها.

سوف تشهد السنوات القليلة المقبلة في هونج كونج اختبارا مهما لجدارة الصين بالثقة. كان تحول السيادة من بريطانيا إلى الصين قائما على "إعلان مشترك" بين البلدين في منتصف ثمانينيات القرن العشرين. تضمن هذه الوثيقة، وهي معاهدة دولية مودعة لدى الأمم المتحدة، حماية استقلال هونج كونج وأسلوب حياتها لمدة خمسين عاما، أو حتى عام 2047.

وحتى الآن، لا تسير الأمور وفقا للخطة المتفق عليها تماما. فعلى الرغم من احترام الاتفاق إلى حد كبير من جانب الصين خلال السنوات القليلة الأولى بعد التسليم ــ ولو أنها سرعان ما بدأت تفكيك الترتيبات المتصلة بضمان المساءلة الديمقراطية ــ أصبحت قبضة الصين على هونج كونج محكمة بشكل كبير.

وبعيدا عن تنفيذ الإصلاحات الديمقراطية، هددت الصين سيادة القانون، واستقلال القضاء وجامعات هونج كونج. كما بذلت الصين محاولات واضحة للحد من حرية الصحافة. وقد أختُطِف بعض سكان هونج كونج وحُمِلوا عبر الحدود لمواجهة "سيادة القانون" بشروط الحزب الشيوعي الصيني.

يبدو أن الحزب الشيوعي الصيني يتصور أنه بعد مرور عشرين عاما، لن يهتم العالَم الخارجي بما يحدث في المستعمرة البريطانية السابقة. ومن ناحية أخرى، يتساءل أهل هونج كونج على نحو متزايد حول ما إذا كانت الصين ستحترم حقوق مدينتهم ــ أو تخنقها.

من المؤكد أن هونج كونج تظل واحدة من أكثر المدن حرية في آسيا، خاصة وأن أهلها يعتزون بكونهم صينيين ينتمون إلى هونج كونج. فهم وطنيون، ولا يؤمنون بالسلطوية الشيوعية، بل بالتعددية والصلة الوثيقة بين الحرية الشخصية والازدهار.

ويُحسِن الرئيس شي جين بينج صنعا باغتنام الفرصة التي تتيحها الذكرى السنوية العشرين لتسليم المدينة لإعادة التأكيد على التزام الصين بالإعلان المشترك ــ واحترامه إلى النهاية. أما عن بقية العالَم، فينبغي لنا أن نراقب عن كثب ما يحدث في هونج كونج. فإذا لم يحترم قادة الصين كلمتهم في هونج كونج، فكيف لنا أن نثق بهم في أمور أخرى؟

