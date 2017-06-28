China’s Hong Kong at 20

LONDON – While I was Governor of Hong Kong, from 1992 until the handover of the city to China in 1997, I kept a diary. Consulting that diary over the last few months, as I write a book partly about my experience there, I have discovered several passages describing China’s “struggle” school of diplomacy – one that endures even today, as we approach the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese sovereignty.
In China’s struggle school of diplomacy, no decision could be confirmed without a protracted argument with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials. That argument ended only when it became clear that the Chinese could squeeze no other concessions out of those on the other side of the table. Time, Chinese negotiators seemed (or pretended) to believe, was on their side, so they could always wait out their opponents.
It was often difficult to see the point of the whole miserable exercise. Why, for example, push up the price of a new airport for Hong Kong by delaying its construction? I suppose the Chinese authorities preferred that the project be completed when China, not the United Kingdom, was responsible for the city.
Another example of this bullying approach concerned the arrangements for the handover itself. China made a number of proposals that, had we not resisted them, would have allowed its army to sweep into Hong Kong well before June 30, 1997, the agreed handover date.
The Chinese also pushed hard to make the handover ceremony itself a humiliation for Britain. They wanted the Prince of Wales, the principal British representative at the ceremony, to pay court to China’s president (though they did not demand that he bow before handing over the keys to the city).
Here, too, we held firm, eventually agreeing that China’s president and the Prince of Wales would enter a room at the same time. The president made a short formal speech, to which the prince and British Prime Minister Tony Blair offered impromptu responses. With a flurry of handshakes, everyone departed and that was that. It was not the kind of ceremony that should have taken such pains to plan, particularly given that the Chinese had nothing substantial to say; yet, as was so often the case, it was the product of a struggle.
Chinese negotiators’ obstreperousness might be somewhat palatable if the agreements that resulted were ironclad. But contrary to the perceptions of many – including those to whom I have spoken about China’s struggle diplomacy – evidence suggests that Chinese authorities do not necessarily keep their word.
Consider China’s accession to the World Trade Organization. During the negotiations, in which I was involved, China promised to open its market to the rest of the world. But it has done so only slowly – far more slowly than other countries opened their doors to Chinese exports and investment. More broadly, the CCP connived to create a sloping playing field – just ask any foreign chamber of commerce in Beijing.
It probably seems hypocritical for a Western politician to criticize emerging powers for untrustworthiness, at a time when the president of the United States – once the leader of the West – is the shockingly undependable Donald Trump. With moves like withdrawing the US from the Paris climate agreement, Trump has shown that he can be trusted no further than he can be thrown.
But that will change, when Trump, sooner or later, is swept into the ashbin of history. The same cannot be said for the Politburo Standing Committee – the CCP’s top leadership body – which outlasts any one leader. As China becomes an increasingly important player in global affairs, the rest of the world would do well to recognize the possibility of unreliability, or even deception, by its leaders.
An important test of China’s reliability will play out in the next few years in Hong Kong. The shift in sovereignty from Britain to China was based on the “joint declaration” between the two countries concluded in the mid-1980s. This document, an international treaty lodged with the United Nations, guaranteed that Hong Kong’s autonomy and way of life would be safeguarded for 50 years, or until 2047.
So far, things are not going quite as planned. Despite having largely respected the agreement during the first few years after the handover – though it rather quickly started dismantling the arrangements for ensuring democratic accountability – China’s grip on Hong Kong has tightened considerably.
Indeed, far from implementing democratic reforms, China has threatened the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and the autonomy of Hong Kong’s universities. It has also made not-so-subtle attempts to curtail freedom of the press. Hong Kong residents have been abducted and taken across the border to face the “rule of law” on the CCP’s terms.
The CCP seems to think that after 20 years, the outside world won’t care what happens in the former British colony. The people of Hong Kong, meanwhile, increasingly have to wonder whether China will respect their city’s rights – or squeeze its windpipe.
To be sure, Hong Kong remains one of the freest cities in Asia, not least because of the pride its residents take in their status as Hong Kong Chinese. They are patriots, who believe not in Communist authoritarianism, but in pluralism and the close connection between personal freedom and prosperity.
President Xi Jinping would do well to take the opportunity offered by the handover’s 20-year anniversary to reaffirm China’s commitment to the joint declaration – and then to follow through on that affirmation. As for the rest of the world, we should watch closely what happens in Hong Kong. If China’s leaders break their word in Hong Kong, how can we trust them in other areas?
Steve Hurst
Perhaps the Chinese enjoyed making CP jump thru hoops, can't imagine why. CP clearly has never had to deal with the problems of making the Great British Establishment comply with its own rules and regulations. That would make the Chinese seem very co-operative. Surely not you say. Why have we had Grenfell Tower in flames and 600 other high rise blocks looking as though they could be the same. Just to name one issue. Then there is the dubious treatment of disabled people by HMGs agents. etc etc. But CPs almost certainly stonkingly boring mind numbing book is the most important thing going by this article.
Bennett Little
I wish it would be refreshing to read CP's ongoing comments on the Hong Kong Handover and subsequent related events but, unfortunately, his ongoing bleats (Trump has the tweets, Patten has the bleats) are just more of the same old same old from Merry Olde. Far be it for me to suggest that Mr. Patten, who is safely and financially ensconced in the Ivy Halls of Academe, rises for air from time to time, much as does an endangered right whale, just to spew forth his myopic posits, lest we deservedly forget about him and his forthcoming book ....and would it be ungentlemanly of me to suggest that Mr. Patten just calculatingly happened to mention said portentous missive? Whatever.
It is truly amazing that, after all these years, Mr. Patten can still find it in himself to unequivocally castigate the Chinese on every level, firmly forgetting that, thanks to his myopic efforts (sic), by the end of his tenure almost everyone was happy to see him gone, and that included those who viewed the Handover with trepidation. The history of the British Empire is underscored by the installation of well-connected fops who viewed their presence as manna for the starving masses (read rightful inhabitants). We are truly blessed to be able to read in real time the mindset of the last of these - who said that dinosaurs were extinct?
In his summation of the Chinese position as "struggle" diplomacy calculated to achieve Britain's "humiliation", I cannot say that he conveniently forgot several self-evident truths of the Chinese mindset and history, because it is self-evident that he never bothered to learn them in the first place, which is one of the main reasons that everyone was delighted to see him go. It is a fact of life that the bully humiliates the victim and then cries for justice and Rule of Law when the victim refuses to be victimized any longer. Mr. Patten so conveniently omits how England deliberately and needlessly humiliated China in 1847 and evidently subscribes to the "then is then, now is now" theory adopted by socially acceptable bullies everywhere.
Mr. Patten, it won't wash, no matter how hard you scrub. Why should China have acceded to your preferred selection of foreign contractors for CLK Airport? Please explain in detail how that would have benefited China instead of making vague and unsubstantiated references to costs. Or is the issue more about how those costs/profits/multiplier effects were not going to accrue any longer to the British Raj and that same was going to be denied the chance to grab yet one more gigantic golden nest egg?
Like any world leader, President Xi needs advice. But 'advice' (sic) emanating from a uni-dimensionally motivated self-serving political hack should be kept for the purveyor's book, and then the book's pages could perform yeoman's service for wrapping fish.
Bennett Little Read more
Dark Chocolate
I am curious why Chris Patten is so concern about the rights of the Hong Kong people now when he did not give equal rights to the Hong Kong people as their Anglo Saxon counterparts when he was running the show. For example, did Hong Kong students have the rights to apply to well-funded high school like the KGV? Did Hong Kong residents has the rights to go to hospitals like the Matilda and if he/she can afford it?
PUNDALIK Kamath
Chris Patten is an old fashioned civil servant who knew time had come and handed over Hong Kong as ordered by Her Majesty's govt. with a smile and whistling ,"There is always an England......." He is good at singing Vera Lynne too at the same time! Remember Viceroy Dickie who did a jolly good job, when British left for Home in 1947 after granting independence in six months, to Indians !

No use blame any one. It just happens in history.
No use blame any one. It just happens in history. Read more
