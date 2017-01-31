Почему Евросоюзу надо быть щедрее к Великобритании

МЮНХЕН – Британский премьер-министр Тереза Мэй официально подтвердила: Великобритания, вне всякого сомнения, выйдет из Евросоюза и будет вести с ним переговоры о новом торговом соглашении. Вопрос теперь в том, какого рода соглашение будет приемлемо для ЕС.
Мэй дала ясно понять, что Британия не хочет такого же соглашения, как у Швейцарии и Норвегии, потому что это будут означать уступку части контроля над иммиграционной политикой страны. Точно также не рассматривается вариант подчинения юрисдикции Европейского суда (ECJ), который британское руководство обвиняет в принятии решений в корыстных интересах.
Однако Евросоюз не готов просто так позволить Британии отвергнуть всё, что ей нравится (по крайней мере, не заплатив за это высокую цену). Лидеры ЕС настаивают на том, что Британия не сможет получить режим свободной торговли со странами общего рынка, не разрешив свободного передвижения людей. Такое упрямство отчасти вызвано страхами: если Британия получит выгодное ей соглашение, другие страны ЕС могут попытаться сделать то же самое. Впрочем, желание наказать британцев с единственной целью остановить бегство других членов ЕС, несомненно, будет лишь способствовать этому бегству.
Данный подход совершенно ошибочен. Хотя, конечно, можно лишь сожалеть о том, что Британия решила выйти из ЕС, истина заключается в том, что свободной торговле с Евросоюзом не должно сопутствовать свободное передвижение людей. Согласно чистой теории международной торговли, экономические последствия и прирост благосостояния, вызываемые свободной торговлей, заменяются (а не увеличиваются) экономическими последствиями и приростом благосостояния, вызываемыми свободным передвижением трудовых ресурсов.
Если миграция невозможна, тогда с большой долей вероятности возникает разница в структуре зарплат в разных странах, что влечёт за собой и разницу в структуре цен. Эти различия повышают прибыльность торговли. Более того, именно в эксплуатации данных различий и заключается главный смысл торговли. Если ЕС откажется сохранить режим свободной торговли с Британией, граждане ЕС пострадают так же сильно, как и британцы.
Аргумент, будто другие страны ЕС могут последовать британскому примеру, является сомнительным. Существуют два типа политических сообществ. Один отвечает критериям оптимума Парето: если сообщество принимает решения единогласно (или, по крайней мере, соблюдает правила, которые защищают интересы меньшинства), оно проводит политику, которая обеспечивает преимущества некоторым или всем своим членам и никого не ставит в невыгодное положение. Такой подход означает, что страны не тратят силы на борьбу за увеличение своего куска пирога за счёт других. Вместо этого они все вместе, добровольно работают над тем, чтобы пирог становился больше и каждому доставался от него достойный кусочек.
Второму типу сообществ свойственно, во-первых, перераспределение ресурсов между странами, а, во-вторых, принятие решений большинством голосов. В этом случае появляются победители и проигравшие, поскольку большинство может добиться для себя преференций, даже если выгоды, получаемые этим большинством, меркнут на фоне убытков меньшинства. В результате, пирог обычно становится меньше, а часть стран оказывается в печальном положении.
Второму типу сообществ от природы присуща нестабильность, так как проигравшие обычно хотят выйти из игры. Единственный способ удержать их – сделать выход ещё менее привлекательным вариантом, скажем, наказывая их за это. Пытаясь сделать из Великобритании пример для остальных, Евросоюз посылает сигнал, что в этом союзе некоторые из участников всегда обречены на проигрыш. Именно такую картину рисует новый американский президент Дональд Трамп, который объявил о своей поддержке британцев, а также о своих ожиданиях, что за Британией последуют и другие страны.
Для того чтобы избежать подобного исхода, ЕС должен превратиться из союза, занятого перераспределением и управляемого большинством, в оптимальный, добровольный союз, управляемый единогласно; в союз, который соответствует принципу Парето. Первым шагом должен стать отказ от планов по учреждению должности единого министра финансов ЕС во главе ведомства с автономными налоговыми полномочиями. Следующий шаг – предложить Британии взаимовыгодное соглашение о свободной торговле.
Если ЕС не переключится на этот новый подход, ему грозит превращение в сообщество без согласия, в котором счастливы лишь некоторые из участников, а остальные хотят из него выйти. Наказания и другие карательные меры способны на какое-то время задержать колеблющиеся государства в ЕС, однако из-за такого подхода ЕС окажется подвержен нестабильности, а его члены будут уязвимы для эксплуатации. Европа может оказаться в агонии, повторив судьбу Советского Союза.
Отношения не могут быть процветающими, если их участники чувствуют себя в ловушке. И союз государств не является исключением. Как бы нелогично это не выглядело, есть только один способ сохранить единство ЕС – позволить Британии уйти и на щедрых условиях.
Comment Commented M M
Which of the 28 EU countries is the most diplomatic and with true democratic institutions, on a scale of 1 to 10? Read more
Comment Commented Rocio L. Barrientos
Brillant! This article is a "must read" for policymakers, students, academics and the general public. Read more
Comment Commented Christine Constable
Well Hans, this is the first real sense I have read on the subject. Equally the UK does not in fact OWE the EU anything. Having bankrolled the project for 40 years and expended more than its fairshare on military assets and personnel in defence of the EU and made such huge sacrifices in two world wars to restore Peace in Europe the British have paid more than is fair and any attempt to impose a punitive leaving charge will be met with the contempt that deserves.
Germany has done very nicely out of the EU and the Euro and operation of EU as a "captive" market for German products is a perfect model which suits Germany but does not suit many of the rest of us. To coin your analysis Hans, the British have seen that there is not much in Europe to entice us to stay, particularly given the export deficits and reluctance to allow UK services to be allowed in Europe.
Germany (sadly) has not given up designs of becoming a "super power" that which it could not do by itself it seeks to do by building Europe in its own image - it is not surprising that the UK would not want to be a part of this and certainly this was not the deal the British signed up to all those years ago.
It would be best for Germany; the stability of Europe and for the UK to simply accept that the UK was never going to kow tow to Germany and whilst there may be many weaker EU economies happy to have their financial budgets approved by Berlin the UK was never going to be one of them.
A sensible and far sighted view would be to allow the UK to do its thing and grow as it can with a friendly eye to Europe and a far sighted hand to the Anglosphere and the rest of the world and become a bridge to an insular Europe. The British (contrary to popular belief in Europe) do not have any designs on a new Empire or grandiose pretensions, we have been there, done that and have the T shirt and huge on going costs that foray created. Rather we want a quiet life, we want to remain a stable and respected power, keen on free trade, but jealously guarding our laws and independence. We have issues no other EU country has to deal with because of our history and our military involvements and one size does not fit all.
It is better for all to make peace with the UK, recognise that full membership of the EU Junker wants to see was never going to happen, and for our 40 years of European investment have the UK as a satellite EU associate country, whose role is to link the EU with the rest of the world in a measured and managed way.
The UK isn't going anywhere geographically and "punishing" the UK will finish off the EU of that I can be sure.
I agree with the author - let it go and remain friends and do a sensible mutually beneficial deal. Read more
Comment Commented Emre Berkay
Ironically, that photograph with Erdogan raises a counterpoint. Should the EU be generous to deceptive right-wing populists that make forging alliances with illiberal leaders&dictators first order of business? How far should the EU go in compromising with opponents of liberal democracy then? Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
The EU was purposely designed as a wealth drilling camp where Germany acts as the authoritarian savings extractor and the other countries act as concentration camps filled with modern slaves, where the (Jewish) yellow badge has been replaced by the entrampment mechanism of a home mortgage.
Britain will leave the EU as quick as possible without making any concessions on its way out. You first read it here. What generosity would you ask to the burning fire you are desperate to escape? Seriously...
The EU, sorry, Germany indeed, has far greater worries immediately ahead. Namely Donald Trump fiscal policy. Expected US corporate tax reform will be tantamount to a humongous public subsidy for most sectors of America's economy.
Foreign competing agricultural-based countries will endure pain, famine, and civil war as a result. America First gentlemen.
But the butter is in the high value-added manufacturing sector, and Germany is the world champion, and a coveted prey. German manufacturers, already chattering teeth, will suddenly face a major blow and the country will see its world record trade surplus shrink at the speed of light.
This in turn will unleash a steep round of German-induced authoritarian austerity in European serf countries. That will be the nail in the coffin for several EU members to quit the Union, slamming the door on their way out.
Exiting members will transform euro-denominated debt into debt denominated in the new currency of choice. Both at public level (ECB's Target 2 and remaining bilateral debts with foreign countries) and at private level (mostly at interbank lending).
By then, Great Britain will have regained its former role as a world financial hub between Eurasia and America. Keeping its democracy intact. Other exiting members may not be as lucky and will endure harsh populist governments, or worse.
Unwinding German-imposed slavery and throwing the disproportionate welfare state to the gutter will cost us dearly.
But hey, the writing is on the wall.
Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Actually, the EU (minus de UK), is in obvious need of restructuring in multiple areas, induced by Brexit, Greek & Italy implosion, refugees, slow growth, NATO dilution, local populism, weak leadership ... quite a mouthful. Additionally, the EU likes to go slow. It is thus, shocking, to see the lack of initiatives confronting this new epoch, seeking opportunities, creating them. Maybe the UK has voted itself into irrelevance, but the EU hasn't ... yet. Read more
Comment Commented Charles Villette
A political community characterized by unanimius decision-making and no financial transfers is also known as an anarchy (or "golden liberty" in historical Poland), whereas a political community characterized by majority decision-making and redistribution is also commonly known as a Republic. Sure, anarchy may often be preferrable to certain powerful members or to outside powers; but it is not always a guarantee of stability, and examples show that republics can sometimes be stabler. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Nice article, but I do not see how the Italians and other Southern Europeans will agree to reform without an increase in collateral haircuts by other central banks that restricts credit. They joined to take advantage of low rates, not to expand the pie for everyone. Read more
