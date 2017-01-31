8

Почему Евросоюзу надо быть щедрее к Великобритании

МЮНХЕН – Британский премьер-министр Тереза Мэй официально подтвердила: Великобритания, вне всякого сомнения, выйдет из Евросоюза и будет вести с ним переговоры о новом торговом соглашении. Вопрос теперь в том, какого рода соглашение будет приемлемо для ЕС.

Мэй дала ясно понять, что Британия не хочет такого же соглашения, как у Швейцарии и Норвегии, потому что это будут означать уступку части контроля над иммиграционной политикой страны. Точно также не рассматривается вариант подчинения юрисдикции Европейского суда (ECJ), который британское руководство обвиняет в принятии решений в корыстных интересах.

Однако Евросоюз не готов просто так позволить Британии отвергнуть всё, что ей нравится (по крайней мере, не заплатив за это высокую цену). Лидеры ЕС настаивают на том, что Британия не сможет получить режим свободной торговли со странами общего рынка, не разрешив свободного передвижения людей. Такое упрямство отчасти вызвано страхами: если Британия получит выгодное ей соглашение, другие страны ЕС могут попытаться сделать то же самое. Впрочем, желание наказать британцев с единственной целью остановить бегство других членов ЕС, несомненно, будет лишь способствовать этому бегству.

Данный подход совершенно ошибочен. Хотя, конечно, можно лишь сожалеть о том, что Британия решила выйти из ЕС, истина заключается в том, что свободной торговле с Евросоюзом не должно сопутствовать свободное передвижение людей. Согласно чистой теории международной торговли, экономические последствия и прирост благосостояния, вызываемые свободной торговлей, заменяются (а не увеличиваются) экономическими последствиями и приростом благосостояния, вызываемыми свободным передвижением трудовых ресурсов.

Если миграция невозможна, тогда с большой долей вероятности возникает разница в структуре зарплат в разных странах, что влечёт за собой и разницу в структуре цен. Эти различия повышают прибыльность торговли. Более того, именно в эксплуатации данных различий и заключается главный смысл торговли. Если ЕС откажется сохранить режим свободной торговли с Британией, граждане ЕС пострадают так же сильно, как и британцы.

Аргумент, будто другие страны ЕС могут последовать британскому примеру, является сомнительным. Существуют два типа политических сообществ. Один отвечает критериям оптимума Парето: если сообщество принимает решения единогласно (или, по крайней мере, соблюдает правила, которые защищают интересы меньшинства), оно проводит политику, которая обеспечивает преимущества некоторым или всем своим членам и никого не ставит в невыгодное положение. Такой подход означает, что страны не тратят силы на борьбу за увеличение своего куска пирога за счёт других. Вместо этого они все вместе, добровольно работают над тем, чтобы пирог становился больше и каждому доставался от него достойный кусочек.

Второму типу сообществ свойственно, во-первых, перераспределение ресурсов между странами, а, во-вторых, принятие решений большинством голосов. В этом случае появляются победители и проигравшие, поскольку большинство может добиться для себя преференций, даже если выгоды, получаемые этим большинством, меркнут на фоне убытков меньшинства. В результате, пирог обычно становится меньше, а часть стран оказывается в печальном положении.

Второму типу сообществ от природы присуща нестабильность, так как проигравшие обычно хотят выйти из игры. Единственный способ удержать их – сделать выход ещё менее привлекательным вариантом, скажем, наказывая их за это. Пытаясь сделать из Великобритании пример для остальных, Евросоюз посылает сигнал, что в этом союзе некоторые из участников всегда обречены на проигрыш. Именно такую картину рисует новый американский президент Дональд Трамп, который объявил о своей поддержке британцев, а также о своих ожиданиях, что за Британией последуют и другие страны.

Для того чтобы избежать подобного исхода, ЕС должен превратиться из союза, занятого перераспределением и управляемого большинством, в оптимальный, добровольный союз, управляемый единогласно; в союз, который соответствует принципу Парето. Первым шагом должен стать отказ от планов по учреждению должности единого министра финансов ЕС во главе ведомства с автономными налоговыми полномочиями. Следующий шаг – предложить Британии взаимовыгодное соглашение о свободной торговле.

Если ЕС не переключится на этот новый подход, ему грозит превращение в сообщество без согласия, в котором счастливы лишь некоторые из участников, а остальные хотят из него выйти. Наказания и другие карательные меры способны на какое-то время задержать колеблющиеся государства в ЕС, однако из-за такого подхода ЕС окажется подвержен нестабильности, а его члены будут уязвимы для эксплуатации. Европа может оказаться в агонии, повторив судьбу Советского Союза.

Отношения не могут быть процветающими, если их участники чувствуют себя в ловушке. И союз государств не является исключением. Как бы нелогично это не выглядело, есть только один способ сохранить единство ЕС – позволить Британии уйти и на щедрых условиях.