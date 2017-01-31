8

لماذا يتعين على الاتحاد الأوروبي أن يكون سخيا مع بريطانيا

ميونيخ ــ لقد أكَّدَت رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي الأمر. فسوف تترك المملكة المتحدة الاتحاد الأوروبي وتتفاوض على اتفاقيات تجارية جديدة دون أدنى شك. والسؤال الآن هو أي نوع من الاتفاق قد يقبل الاتحاد الأوروبي.

أوضحت تيريزا ماي أن بريطانيا لا تريد ترتيب كمثل المعمول به مع سويسرا أو النرويج، لأن هذا من شأنه أن يلزمها بالتخلي عن بعض السيطرة على سياسة الهجرة. ومن الواضح أيضا أن الخضوع لاختصاص محكمة العدل الأوروبية، التي يتهمها قادة المملكة المتحدة بإصدار الأحكام على أساس مصالح خاصة، ليس خيارا واردا.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

بيد أن الاتحاد الأوروبي ليس مستعدا ببساطة للسماح للمملكة المتحدة بإسقاط كل ما لا ترغب فيه، على الأقل ليس من دون دفع الثمن. إذ يصر قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي على أن المملكة المتحدة لا يجوز لها الحصول على حق مزاولة التجارة الحرة مع السوق الموحدة دون السماح بحرية حركة الناس. وينشأ هذا العناد جزئيا من التخوف من إقدام دول أخرى في الاتحاد الأوروبي على محاولة القيام بنفس الشيء إذا حصلت المملكة المتحدة على مثل هذه الصفقة غير المتوازنة. لكن من المؤكد أن الرغبة في معاقبة البريطانيين، ولو لم يكن هذا إلا لردع دول أعضاء أخرى ومنعها من الانشقاق، تمثل عاملا مساهما.

الواقع أن هذا النهج غير صحيح بالمرة. فبرغم أن انسحاب المملكة المتحدة أمر مؤسف دون شك، فالحقيقة هي أن التجارة الحرة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي لا يجب أن تكون مصحوبة بحرية حركة الناس بالضرورة. فكما تبين نظرية التجارة المحضة، تُستَبدَل التأثيرات الاقتصادية ومكاسب الرفاهة الناتجة عن التجارة الحرة، ولا تتعزز، بالتأثيرات الناجمة عن حرية حركة العمالة.

وإذا لم تكن الهجرة ممكنة، فسوف تنشأ هياكل أجور مختلفة بين الدول في الأرجح ــ وسوف تجلب معها هياكل أسعار مختلفة. وتعمل هذه الاختلافات على زيادة المكاسب من التجارة؛ والواقع أن استغلال مثل هذه الاختلافات هو الغرض المطلق من التجارة. وإذا رفض الاتحاد الأوروبي دعم التجارة الحرة مع المملكة المتحدة، فسوف يعاني مواطنوه بقدر ما يعاني البريطانيون.

ويفتقر التحجج بأن دول الاتحاد الأوروبي الأخرى من المرجح أن تحذو حذو المملكة المتحدة إلى المصداقية. فهناك نوعان من المجتمع السياسي. أحدهما يفي بمعيار أمثلية باريتو: فهو مجتمع يتخذ قر��راته بالإجماع ــ أو يلتزم على الأقل بالقواعد التي تحمي الأقليات ــ وهو لهذا ينفذ التدابير التي تزود بعض أو كل الأعضاء بالمزايا ولا تخلق العوائق لأحد. ويعني هذا النهج أن الدول لا تتصارع على قطعة أكبر من الكعكة على حساب دول أخرى. بل ينبغي لها أن تعمل معا طواعية لضمان استمرار الكعكة في النمو، وحصول كل طرف على قطعة لائقة.

أما النوع الآخر من المجتمع فيتسم أولا بإعادة توزيع الموارد بين الدول، وثانيا باتخاذ القرارات بالأغلبية. وهنا ينشأ رابحون وخاسرون، لأن الأغلبية من الممكن أن تفرض تفضيلاتها، حتى ولو كانت المكاسب التي يجنيها أعضاؤها ضئيلة في مقابل الخسائر التي تتكبدها الأقلية. ونتيجة لهذا، تصبح الكعكة أصغر في كثير من الأحيان، وتنتهي الحال ببعض الدول إلى التعاسة الشديدة.

وهذا النوع الثاني غير مستقر بطبيعته، لأن الخاسرين يميلون إلى الانسحاب. وتتمثل الطريقة الوحيدة لاستبقائهم في جعل الخروج أقل جاذبية ــ ولنقل من خلال معاقبتهم. ومن خلال السعي إلى جعل المملكة المتحدة مثالا، يبعث الاتحاد الأوروبي برسالة مفادها أنه اتحاد حيث من المحتم أن يخسر بعض الأعضاء. وهذا هو السرد الذي يروج له الرئيس الأميركي الجديد دونالد ترامب، الذي أعلن تأييده للبريطانيين وتوقعه بأن تحذو دول أخرى حذو بريطانيا.

لتجب هذه النتيجة، يتعين على الاتحاد الأوروبي أن يحول نفسه من اتحاد إعادة توزيع تحكمه الأغلبية إلى اتحاد مثالي طوعي يحكمه الإجماع ــ اتحاد يتوافق مع مبدأ باريتو. ولابد أن تكون الخطوة الأولى إلغاء خطة إنشاء منصب وزير مالية مشترك للاتحاد الأوروبي على رأس سلطة تتمتع بصلاحيات مستقلة في ما يتصل بفرض الضرائب. وتتلخص الخطوة التالية في تقديم اتفاقية تجارة حرة للمملكة المتحدة مصممة لتحقيق المنفعة المتبادلة.

إذا لم يغير الاتحاد الأوروبي نهجه، فإنه يجازف بالتحول إلى مجتمع غير توافقي حيث تكون بعض الدول الأعضاء فقط سعيدة ــ وبقيتها راغبة في الخروج. ورغم أن العقوبات وغير ذلك من التدابير القسرية ربما تكون كفيلة باستبقاء الدول الأعضاء المترددة إلى حين، فإن هذا النهج من شأنه أن يجعل الاتحاد الأوروبي عُرضة لعدم الاستقرار وأن يجعل أعضاءه ضعفاء في مواجهة الاستغلال. وقد تنتهي الحال بأوروبا إلى مواجهة مصير الاتحاد السوفييتي.

Fake news or real views Learn More

الحق أن أي علاقة من غير الممكن أن تزدهر إذا شعر أفرادها بأنهم أصبحوا سُجناءها. ورغم أن هذا قد يبدو مخالفا للبديهة، فإن الطريقة الوحيدة للحفاظ على تماسك الاتحاد الأوروبي هي السماح للمملكة المتحدة بالرحيل، وبشروط سخية كريمة.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel