لماذا يتعين على الاتحاد الأوروبي أن يكون سخيا مع بريطانيا

ميونيخ ــ لقد أكَّدَت رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي الأمر. فسوف تترك المملكة المتحدة الاتحاد الأوروبي وتتفاوض على اتفاقيات تجارية جديدة دون أدنى شك. والسؤال الآن هو أي نوع من الاتفاق قد يقبل الاتحاد الأوروبي.
أوضحت تيريزا ماي أن بريطانيا لا تريد ترتيب كمثل المعمول به مع سويسرا أو النرويج، لأن هذا من شأنه أن يلزمها بالتخلي عن بعض السيطرة على سياسة الهجرة. ومن الواضح أيضا أن الخضوع لاختصاص محكمة العدل الأوروبية، التي يتهمها قادة المملكة المتحدة بإصدار الأحكام على أساس مصالح خاصة، ليس خيارا واردا.
بيد أن الاتحاد الأوروبي ليس مستعدا ببساطة للسماح للمملكة المتحدة بإسقاط كل ما لا ترغب فيه، على الأقل ليس من دون دفع الثمن. إذ يصر قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي على أن المملكة المتحدة لا يجوز لها الحصول على حق مزاولة التجارة الحرة مع السوق الموحدة دون السماح بحرية حركة الناس. وينشأ هذا العناد جزئيا من التخوف من إقدام دول أخرى في الاتحاد الأوروبي على محاولة القيام بنفس الشيء إذا حصلت المملكة المتحدة على مثل هذه الصفقة غير المتوازنة. لكن من المؤكد أن الرغبة في معاقبة البريطانيين، ولو لم يكن هذا إلا لردع دول أعضاء أخرى ومنعها من الانشقاق، تمثل عاملا مساهما.
الواقع أن هذا النهج غير صحيح بالمرة. فبرغم أن انسحاب المملكة المتحدة أمر مؤسف دون شك، فالحقيقة هي أن التجارة الحرة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي لا يجب أن تكون مصحوبة بحرية حركة الناس بالضرورة. فكما تبين نظرية التجارة المحضة، تُستَبدَل التأثيرات الاقتصادية ومكاسب الرفاهة الناتجة عن التجارة الحرة، ولا تتعزز، بالتأثيرات الناجمة عن حرية حركة العمالة.
وإذا لم تكن الهجرة ممكنة، فسوف تنشأ هياكل أجور مختلفة بين الدول في الأرجح ــ وسوف تجلب معها هياكل أسعار مختلفة. وتعمل هذه الاختلافات على زيادة المكاسب من التجارة؛ والواقع أن استغلال مثل هذه الاختلافات هو الغرض المطلق من التجارة. وإذا رفض الاتحاد الأوروبي دعم التجارة الحرة مع المملكة المتحدة، فسوف يعاني مواطنوه بقدر ما يعاني البريطانيون.
ويفتقر التحجج بأن دول الاتحاد الأوروبي الأخرى من المرجح أن تحذو حذو المملكة المتحدة إلى المصداقية. فهناك نوعان من المجتمع السياسي. أحدهما يفي بمعيار أمثلية باريتو: فهو مجتمع يتخذ قر��راته بالإجماع ــ أو يلتزم على الأقل بالقواعد التي تحمي الأقليات ــ وهو لهذا ينفذ التدابير التي تزود بعض أو كل الأعضاء بالمزايا ولا تخلق العوائق لأحد. ويعني هذا النهج أن الدول لا تتصارع على قطعة أكبر من الكعكة على حساب دول أخرى. بل ينبغي لها أن تعمل معا طواعية لضمان استمرار الكعكة في النمو، وحصول كل طرف على قطعة لائقة.
أما النوع الآخر من المجتمع فيتسم أولا بإعادة توزيع الموارد بين الدول، وثانيا باتخاذ القرارات بالأغلبية. وهنا ينشأ رابحون وخاسرون، لأن الأغلبية من الممكن أن تفرض تفضيلاتها، حتى ولو كانت المكاسب التي يجنيها أعضاؤها ضئيلة في مقابل الخسائر التي تتكبدها الأقلية. ونتيجة لهذا، تصبح الكعكة أصغر في كثير من الأحيان، وتنتهي الحال ببعض الدول إلى التعاسة الشديدة.
وهذا النوع الثاني غير مستقر بطبيعته، لأن الخاسرين يميلون إلى الانسحاب. وتتمثل الطريقة الوحيدة لاستبقائهم في جعل الخروج أقل جاذبية ــ ولنقل من خلال معاقبتهم. ومن خلال السعي إلى جعل المملكة المتحدة مثالا، يبعث الاتحاد الأوروبي برسالة مفادها أنه اتحاد حيث من المحتم أن يخسر بعض الأعضاء. وهذا هو السرد الذي يروج له الرئيس الأميركي الجديد دونالد ترامب، الذي أعلن تأييده للبريطانيين وتوقعه بأن تحذو دول أخرى حذو بريطانيا.
لتجب هذه النتيجة، يتعين على الاتحاد الأوروبي أن يحول نفسه من اتحاد إعادة توزيع تحكمه الأغلبية إلى اتحاد مثالي طوعي يحكمه الإجماع ــ اتحاد يتوافق مع مبدأ باريتو. ولابد أن تكون الخطوة الأولى إلغاء خطة إنشاء منصب وزير مالية مشترك للاتحاد الأوروبي على رأس سلطة تتمتع بصلاحيات مستقلة في ما يتصل بفرض الضرائب. وتتلخص الخطوة التالية في تقديم اتفاقية تجارة حرة للمملكة المتحدة مصممة لتحقيق المنفعة المتبادلة.
إذا لم يغير الاتحاد الأوروبي نهجه، فإنه يجازف بالتحول إلى مجتمع غير توافقي حيث تكون بعض الدول الأعضاء فقط سعيدة ــ وبقيتها راغبة في الخروج. ورغم أن العقوبات وغير ذلك من التدابير القسرية ربما تكون كفيلة باستبقاء الدول الأعضاء المترددة إلى حين، فإن هذا النهج من شأنه أن يجعل الاتحاد الأوروبي عُرضة لعدم الاستقرار وأن يجعل أعضاءه ضعفاء في مواجهة الاستغلال. وقد تنتهي الحال بأوروبا إلى مواجهة مصير الاتحاد السوفييتي.
الحق أن أي علاقة من غير الممكن أن تزدهر إذا شعر أفرادها بأنهم أصبحوا سُجناءها. ورغم أن هذا قد يبدو مخالفا للبديهة، فإن الطريقة الوحيدة للحفاظ على تماسك الاتحاد الأوروبي هي السماح للمملكة المتحدة بالرحيل، وبشروط سخية كريمة.
ترجمة: مايسة كامل Translated by: Maysa Kamel
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (8)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented M M
Which of the 28 EU countries is the most diplomatic and with true democratic institutions, on a scale of 1 to 10? Read more
Comment Commented Rocio L. Barrientos
Brillant! This article is a "must read" for policymakers, students, academics and the general public. Read more
Comment Commented Christine Constable
Well Hans, this is the first real sense I have read on the subject. Equally the UK does not in fact OWE the EU anything. Having bankrolled the project for 40 years and expended more than its fairshare on military assets and personnel in defence of the EU and made such huge sacrifices in two world wars to restore Peace in Europe the British have paid more than is fair and any attempt to impose a punitive leaving charge will be met with the contempt that deserves.
Germany has done very nicely out of the EU and the Euro and operation of EU as a "captive" market for German products is a perfect model which suits Germany but does not suit many of the rest of us. To coin your analysis Hans, the British have seen that there is not much in Europe to entice us to stay, particularly given the export deficits and reluctance to allow UK services to be allowed in Europe.
Germany (sadly) has not given up designs of becoming a "super power" that which it could not do by itself it seeks to do by building Europe in its own image - it is not surprising that the UK would not want to be a part of this and certainly this was not the deal the British signed up to all those years ago.
It would be best for Germany; the stability of Europe and for the UK to simply accept that the UK was never going to kow tow to Germany and whilst there may be many weaker EU economies happy to have their financial budgets approved by Berlin the UK was never going to be one of them.
A sensible and far sighted view would be to allow the UK to do its thing and grow as it can with a friendly eye to Europe and a far sighted hand to the Anglosphere and the rest of the world and become a bridge to an insular Europe. The British (contrary to popular belief in Europe) do not have any designs on a new Empire or grandiose pretensions, we have been there, done that and have the T shirt and huge on going costs that foray created. Rather we want a quiet life, we want to remain a stable and respected power, keen on free trade, but jealously guarding our laws and independence. We have issues no other EU country has to deal with because of our history and our military involvements and one size does not fit all.
It is better for all to make peace with the UK, recognise that full membership of the EU Junker wants to see was never going to happen, and for our 40 years of European investment have the UK as a satellite EU associate country, whose role is to link the EU with the rest of the world in a measured and managed way.
The UK isn't going anywhere geographically and "punishing" the UK will finish off the EU of that I can be sure.
I agree with the author - let it go and remain friends and do a sensible mutually beneficial deal. Read more
Comment Commented Emre Berkay
Ironically, that photograph with Erdogan raises a counterpoint. Should the EU be generous to deceptive right-wing populists that make forging alliances with illiberal leaders&dictators first order of business? How far should the EU go in compromising with opponents of liberal democracy then? Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
The EU was purposely designed as a wealth drilling camp where Germany acts as the authoritarian savings extractor and the other countries act as concentration camps filled with modern slaves, where the (Jewish) yellow badge has been replaced by the entrampment mechanism of a home mortgage.
Britain will leave the EU as quick as possible without making any concessions on its way out. You first read it here. What generosity would you ask to the burning fire you are desperate to escape? Seriously...
The EU, sorry, Germany indeed, has far greater worries immediately ahead. Namely Donald Trump fiscal policy. Expected US corporate tax reform will be tantamount to a humongous public subsidy for most sectors of America's economy.
Foreign competing agricultural-based countries will endure pain, famine, and civil war as a result. America First gentlemen.
But the butter is in the high value-added manufacturing sector, and Germany is the world champion, and a coveted prey. German manufacturers, already chattering teeth, will suddenly face a major blow and the country will see its world record trade surplus shrink at the speed of light.
This in turn will unleash a steep round of German-induced authoritarian austerity in European serf countries. That will be the nail in the coffin for several EU members to quit the Union, slamming the door on their way out.
Exiting members will transform euro-denominated debt into debt denominated in the new currency of choice. Both at public level (ECB's Target 2 and remaining bilateral debts with foreign countries) and at private level (mostly at interbank lending).
By then, Great Britain will have regained its former role as a world financial hub between Eurasia and America. Keeping its democracy intact. Other exiting members may not be as lucky and will endure harsh populist governments, or worse.
Unwinding German-imposed slavery and throwing the disproportionate welfare state to the gutter will cost us dearly.
But hey, the writing is on the wall.
Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Actually, the EU (minus de UK), is in obvious need of restructuring in multiple areas, induced by Brexit, Greek & Italy implosion, refugees, slow growth, NATO dilution, local populism, weak leadership ... quite a mouthful. Additionally, the EU likes to go slow. It is thus, shocking, to see the lack of initiatives confronting this new epoch, seeking opportunities, creating them. Maybe the UK has voted itself into irrelevance, but the EU hasn't ... yet. Read more
Comment Commented Charles Villette
A political community characterized by unanimius decision-making and no financial transfers is also known as an anarchy (or "golden liberty" in historical Poland), whereas a political community characterized by majority decision-making and redistribution is also commonly known as a Republic. Sure, anarchy may often be preferrable to certain powerful members or to outside powers; but it is not always a guarantee of stability, and examples show that republics can sometimes be stabler. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Nice article, but I do not see how the Italians and other Southern Europeans will agree to reform without an increase in collateral haircuts by other central banks that restricts credit. They joined to take advantage of low rates, not to expand the pie for everyone. Read more
Featured
An Unstable Economic Order?
Mohamed A. El-Erian foresees dire consequences if political attacks on multilateralism intensify.
“Alternative Facts” and US Economic Policy
Simon Johnson says that Donald Trump's data problem is far more serious than miscounting crowds and votes.
Donald Trump’s Plot Against America
Bernard-Henri Lévy recounts a recent visit with Philip Roth, who in 2004 imagined today's surreal political moment.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Mark Leonard, Part 2
[Listen to the podcast version here.] Mark Leonard, Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, discusses Russia and the Obama legacy with PS contributing editor John Andrews and Slawomir Sierakowski of Krytyka Polityczna.