Por qué la UE debe ser generosa con Gran Bretaña

MÚNICH – La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, lo confirmó. El Reino Unido, sin lugar a dudas, va a abandonar la Unión Europea y negociará nuevos acuerdos comerciales. La pregunta es qué tipo de acuerdo aceptará la UE.

May ha dejado en claro que Gran Bretaña no quiere un arreglo como el que Suiza o Noruega tienen, porque el mismo le obligaría a ceder algún control sobre su política de inmigración. Someterse a la jurisdicción del Tribunal Europeo de Justicia, al que los líderes británicos acusan de dictar sentencias basadas en intereses creados, tampoco sería una opción aceptable.

Sin embargo, la UE no está dispuesta a simplemente permitir que el Reino Unido abandone lo que no le gusta, al menos no sin que pague un precio por ello. Los líderes de la UE insisten en que el Reino Unido no puede gozar de libre comercio con el mercado único sin permitir la libre circulación de las personas. Esta terquedad se debe, en parte, al temor de que, si el Reino Unido obtuviera un acuerdo tan desigual, otros países de la UE intentarían hacer lo mismo. Sin embargo, el deseo de castigar a los británicos, aunque sea sólo con el propósito de disuadir a otros Estados miembros de salir de la Unión a la velocidad de un rayo, es también con seguridad un factor contribuyente.

Este abordaje está totalmente equivocado. Si bien es indudablemente lamentable que el Reino Unido se vaya de la Unión, la verdad es que el libre comercio con la UE no tiene que ir acompañado de la libre circulación de las personas. Tal como la teoría pura del comercio internacional muestra, los efectos económicos y las ganancias de bienestar resultantes del libre comercio son sustituidos, no mejorados, por aquellos que provienen de la libre circulación de la mano de obra.

Si la migración no es posible, es más probable que surjan diferentes estructuras salariales entre los países – mismas que conllevan diferentes estructuras de precios. Estas diferencias de precios aumentan las ganancias provenientes del comercio; de hecho, explotar tales diferencias es el objetivo central del comercio. Si la UE se niega a mantener el libre comercio con el Reino Unido, sus ciudadanos sufrirán tanto como los británicos.

El argumento de que otros países de la UE probablemente vayan a seguir los pasos del Reino Unido es dudoso. Hay dos tipos de comunidad política. Una satisface el criterio de la Teoría del Óptimo de Pareto: debido a que la comunidad toma decisiones por unanimidad – o, por lo menos, se adhiere a reglas que protegen a las minorías – implementa medidas que ofrecen ventajas a algunos o a todos los miembros y no genera desventajas para ninguno. Ese abordaje se traduce en que los países no están luchando por un pedazo más grande del pastel a expensas de otros. Por el contrario, trabajan juntos voluntariamente para garantizar de que el pastel siga creciendo, y que todos obtenga una porción decente.

El otro tipo de comunidad se caracteriza por, en primer lugar, la redistribución de los recursos entre los países y, en segundo lugar, por la toma de decisiones por mayoría. En esta situación hay ganadores y perdedores, debido a que la mayoría puede forzar a través de sus preferencias, incluso si las ganancias que sus miembros cosechan son empequeñecidas por las pérdidas sufridas por la minoría. Como resultado, el pastel a menudo se hace más pequeño, y algunos países terminan muy descontentos.

Este segundo tipo es inherentemente inestable, porque los perdedores tienden a optar por no participar. La única manera de mantenerlos dentro es hacer que salir de la comunidad sea aún menos atractivo – es decir, por ejemplo, castigarlos por salir. Al intentar convertir al Reino Unido en un ejemplo para otros, la UE está enviando el mensaje de que es una Unión en la que algunos miembros están destinados a perder. Esta es la narrativa promovida por el nuevo presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, quien ha declarado su apoyo a los británicos y su expectativa de que m��s países sigan los pasos de los británicos. 

Para evitar tal resultado, la UE debe transformarse a sí misma: de ser una Unión redistributiva, gobernada por la mayoría a llegar a ser una Unión óptima y voluntaria regida por unanimidad – una Unión que se ajuste al Principio de Pareto. El primer paso debería ser la eliminación del plan para posesionar a un ministro de Finanzas común para la UE quien estaría a la cabeza de una oficina con autoridad competente y facultades impositivas autónomas. El siguiente paso debería ser ofrecer al Reino Unido un acuerdo de libre comercio mutuamente beneficioso.

Si la UE no cambia su abordaje, corre el riesgo de convertirse en una comunidad no consensual en la que sólo algunos miembros están contentos – y otros quieren salir. Si bien las sanciones y otras medidas coercitivas pueden mantener a los Estados miembros que están vacilantes dentro de la Unión durante un período de tiempo, dicho abordaje dejaría a la UE propensa a sufrir inestabilidad y a sus miembros vulnerables a la explotación. Europa podría terminar sufriendo la misma suerte que corrió la Unión Soviética.

Ninguna relación puede florecer si sus miembros se sienten encerrados sin escapatoria. Una Unión no es distinta. Aunque parezca ir contra toda lógica, la única manera de mantener unida a la UE es dejar que Gran Bretaña se vaya, en condiciones generosamente favorables.

Traducción del inglés: Rocío L. Barrientos.