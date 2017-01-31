Por qué la UE debe ser generosa con Gran Bretaña

MÚNICH – La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, lo confirmó. El Reino Unido, sin lugar a dudas, va a abandonar la Unión Europea y negociará nuevos acuerdos comerciales. La pregunta es qué tipo de acuerdo aceptará la UE.
May ha dejado en claro que Gran Bretaña no quiere un arreglo como el que Suiza o Noruega tienen, porque el mismo le obligaría a ceder algún control sobre su política de inmigración. Someterse a la jurisdicción del Tribunal Europeo de Justicia, al que los líderes británicos acusan de dictar sentencias basadas en intereses creados, tampoco sería una opción aceptable.
Sin embargo, la UE no está dispuesta a simplemente permitir que el Reino Unido abandone lo que no le gusta, al menos no sin que pague un precio por ello. Los líderes de la UE insisten en que el Reino Unido no puede gozar de libre comercio con el mercado único sin permitir la libre circulación de las personas. Esta terquedad se debe, en parte, al temor de que, si el Reino Unido obtuviera un acuerdo tan desigual, otros países de la UE intentarían hacer lo mismo. Sin embargo, el deseo de castigar a los británicos, aunque sea sólo con el propósito de disuadir a otros Estados miembros de salir de la Unión a la velocidad de un rayo, es también con seguridad un factor contribuyente.
Este abordaje está totalmente equivocado. Si bien es indudablemente lamentable que el Reino Unido se vaya de la Unión, la verdad es que el libre comercio con la UE no tiene que ir acompañado de la libre circulación de las personas. Tal como la teoría pura del comercio internacional muestra, los efectos económicos y las ganancias de bienestar resultantes del libre comercio son sustituidos, no mejorados, por aquellos que provienen de la libre circulación de la mano de obra.
Si la migración no es posible, es más probable que surjan diferentes estructuras salariales entre los países – mismas que conllevan diferentes estructuras de precios. Estas diferencias de precios aumentan las ganancias provenientes del comercio; de hecho, explotar tales diferencias es el objetivo central del comercio. Si la UE se niega a mantener el libre comercio con el Reino Unido, sus ciudadanos sufrirán tanto como los británicos.
El argumento de que otros países de la UE probablemente vayan a seguir los pasos del Reino Unido es dudoso. Hay dos tipos de comunidad política. Una satisface el criterio de la Teoría del Óptimo de Pareto: debido a que la comunidad toma decisiones por unanimidad – o, por lo menos, se adhiere a reglas que protegen a las minorías – implementa medidas que ofrecen ventajas a algunos o a todos los miembros y no genera desventajas para ninguno. Ese abordaje se traduce en que los países no están luchando por un pedazo más grande del pastel a expensas de otros. Por el contrario, trabajan juntos voluntariamente para garantizar de que el pastel siga creciendo, y que todos obtenga una porción decente.
El otro tipo de comunidad se caracteriza por, en primer lugar, la redistribución de los recursos entre los países y, en segundo lugar, por la toma de decisiones por mayoría. En esta situación hay ganadores y perdedores, debido a que la mayoría puede forzar a través de sus preferencias, incluso si las ganancias que sus miembros cosechan son empequeñecidas por las pérdidas sufridas por la minoría. Como resultado, el pastel a menudo se hace más pequeño, y algunos países terminan muy descontentos.
Este segundo tipo es inherentemente inestable, porque los perdedores tienden a optar por no participar. La única manera de mantenerlos dentro es hacer que salir de la comunidad sea aún menos atractivo – es decir, por ejemplo, castigarlos por salir. Al intentar convertir al Reino Unido en un ejemplo para otros, la UE está enviando el mensaje de que es una Unión en la que algunos miembros están destinados a perder. Esta es la narrativa promovida por el nuevo presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, quien ha declarado su apoyo a los británicos y su expectativa de que m��s países sigan los pasos de los británicos.
Para evitar tal resultado, la UE debe transformarse a sí misma: de ser una Unión redistributiva, gobernada por la mayoría a llegar a ser una Unión óptima y voluntaria regida por unanimidad – una Unión que se ajuste al Principio de Pareto. El primer paso debería ser la eliminación del plan para posesionar a un ministro de Finanzas común para la UE quien estaría a la cabeza de una oficina con autoridad competente y facultades impositivas autónomas. El siguiente paso debería ser ofrecer al Reino Unido un acuerdo de libre comercio mutuamente beneficioso.
Si la UE no cambia su abordaje, corre el riesgo de convertirse en una comunidad no consensual en la que sólo algunos miembros están contentos – y otros quieren salir. Si bien las sanciones y otras medidas coercitivas pueden mantener a los Estados miembros que están vacilantes dentro de la Unión durante un período de tiempo, dicho abordaje dejaría a la UE propensa a sufrir inestabilidad y a sus miembros vulnerables a la explotación. Europa podría terminar sufriendo la misma suerte que corrió la Unión Soviética.
Ninguna relación puede florecer si sus miembros se sienten encerrados sin escapatoria. Una Unión no es distinta. Aunque parezca ir contra toda lógica, la única manera de mantener unida a la UE es dejar que Gran Bretaña se vaya, en condiciones generosamente favorables.
Traducción del inglés: Rocío L. Barrientos.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (8)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented M M
Which of the 28 EU countries is the most diplomatic and with true democratic institutions, on a scale of 1 to 10? Read more
Comment Commented Rocio L. Barrientos
Brillant! This article is a "must read" for policymakers, students, academics and the general public. Read more
Comment Commented Christine Constable
Well Hans, this is the first real sense I have read on the subject. Equally the UK does not in fact OWE the EU anything. Having bankrolled the project for 40 years and expended more than its fairshare on military assets and personnel in defence of the EU and made such huge sacrifices in two world wars to restore Peace in Europe the British have paid more than is fair and any attempt to impose a punitive leaving charge will be met with the contempt that deserves.
Germany has done very nicely out of the EU and the Euro and operation of EU as a "captive" market for German products is a perfect model which suits Germany but does not suit many of the rest of us. To coin your analysis Hans, the British have seen that there is not much in Europe to entice us to stay, particularly given the export deficits and reluctance to allow UK services to be allowed in Europe.
Germany (sadly) has not given up designs of becoming a "super power" that which it could not do by itself it seeks to do by building Europe in its own image - it is not surprising that the UK would not want to be a part of this and certainly this was not the deal the British signed up to all those years ago.
It would be best for Germany; the stability of Europe and for the UK to simply accept that the UK was never going to kow tow to Germany and whilst there may be many weaker EU economies happy to have their financial budgets approved by Berlin the UK was never going to be one of them.
A sensible and far sighted view would be to allow the UK to do its thing and grow as it can with a friendly eye to Europe and a far sighted hand to the Anglosphere and the rest of the world and become a bridge to an insular Europe. The British (contrary to popular belief in Europe) do not have any designs on a new Empire or grandiose pretensions, we have been there, done that and have the T shirt and huge on going costs that foray created. Rather we want a quiet life, we want to remain a stable and respected power, keen on free trade, but jealously guarding our laws and independence. We have issues no other EU country has to deal with because of our history and our military involvements and one size does not fit all.
It is better for all to make peace with the UK, recognise that full membership of the EU Junker wants to see was never going to happen, and for our 40 years of European investment have the UK as a satellite EU associate country, whose role is to link the EU with the rest of the world in a measured and managed way.
The UK isn't going anywhere geographically and "punishing" the UK will finish off the EU of that I can be sure.
I agree with the author - let it go and remain friends and do a sensible mutually beneficial deal. Read more
Comment Commented Emre Berkay
Ironically, that photograph with Erdogan raises a counterpoint. Should the EU be generous to deceptive right-wing populists that make forging alliances with illiberal leaders&dictators first order of business? How far should the EU go in compromising with opponents of liberal democracy then? Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
The EU was purposely designed as a wealth drilling camp where Germany acts as the authoritarian savings extractor and the other countries act as concentration camps filled with modern slaves, where the (Jewish) yellow badge has been replaced by the entrampment mechanism of a home mortgage.
Britain will leave the EU as quick as possible without making any concessions on its way out. You first read it here. What generosity would you ask to the burning fire you are desperate to escape? Seriously...
The EU, sorry, Germany indeed, has far greater worries immediately ahead. Namely Donald Trump fiscal policy. Expected US corporate tax reform will be tantamount to a humongous public subsidy for most sectors of America's economy.
Foreign competing agricultural-based countries will endure pain, famine, and civil war as a result. America First gentlemen.
But the butter is in the high value-added manufacturing sector, and Germany is the world champion, and a coveted prey. German manufacturers, already chattering teeth, will suddenly face a major blow and the country will see its world record trade surplus shrink at the speed of light.
This in turn will unleash a steep round of German-induced authoritarian austerity in European serf countries. That will be the nail in the coffin for several EU members to quit the Union, slamming the door on their way out.
Exiting members will transform euro-denominated debt into debt denominated in the new currency of choice. Both at public level (ECB's Target 2 and remaining bilateral debts with foreign countries) and at private level (mostly at interbank lending).
By then, Great Britain will have regained its former role as a world financial hub between Eurasia and America. Keeping its democracy intact. Other exiting members may not be as lucky and will endure harsh populist governments, or worse.
Unwinding German-imposed slavery and throwing the disproportionate welfare state to the gutter will cost us dearly.
But hey, the writing is on the wall.
Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Actually, the EU (minus de UK), is in obvious need of restructuring in multiple areas, induced by Brexit, Greek & Italy implosion, refugees, slow growth, NATO dilution, local populism, weak leadership ... quite a mouthful. Additionally, the EU likes to go slow. It is thus, shocking, to see the lack of initiatives confronting this new epoch, seeking opportunities, creating them. Maybe the UK has voted itself into irrelevance, but the EU hasn't ... yet. Read more
Comment Commented Charles Villette
A political community characterized by unanimius decision-making and no financial transfers is also known as an anarchy (or "golden liberty" in historical Poland), whereas a political community characterized by majority decision-making and redistribution is also commonly known as a Republic. Sure, anarchy may often be preferrable to certain powerful members or to outside powers; but it is not always a guarantee of stability, and examples show that republics can sometimes be stabler. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Nice article, but I do not see how the Italians and other Southern Europeans will agree to reform without an increase in collateral haircuts by other central banks that restricts credit. They joined to take advantage of low rates, not to expand the pie for everyone. Read more
Featured
An Unstable Economic Order?
Mohamed A. El-Erian foresees dire consequences if political attacks on multilateralism intensify.
“Alternative Facts” and US Economic Policy
Simon Johnson says that Donald Trump's data problem is far more serious than miscounting crowds and votes.
Donald Trump’s Plot Against America
Bernard-Henri Lévy recounts a recent visit with Philip Roth, who in 2004 imagined today's surreal political moment.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Mark Leonard, Part 2
[Listen to the podcast version here.] Mark Leonard, Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, discusses Russia and the Obama legacy with PS contributing editor John Andrews and Slawomir Sierakowski of Krytyka Polityczna.