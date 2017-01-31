12

为何欧盟必须对英国保持大度

慕尼黑—英国首相梅确认了这一点。英国将无可置疑地脱离欧盟，谈判新贸易协定。问题是欧盟会接受怎样的协定。

梅清楚地挑明，英国不想要类似于瑞士或挪威的安排，因为这样的安排要求英国让出一定的移民政策控制权。英国领导人指责欧洲法院的判决以既得利益为基础，因此，将司法管辖权让渡给它也绝不是一个选项。

但欧盟不准备让英国想怎样就怎样，至少不能让英国不付出点代价。欧盟领导人坚持要求英国不能在不允许人员自由流动的情况下与欧洲单一市场自由贸易。这一顽固立场部分来自这样的担忧：如果英国获得了不对称协议，其他欧盟国家也会照样画葫芦。但希望惩罚英国——哪怕只是为了震慑其他成员国脱欧——也肯定是一个因素。

这一方针大错特错。毫无疑问，英国退欧令人遗憾，但真相是与欧盟的自由贸易不一定非要伴随人员自由流动。纯粹贸易理论认为，来自自由贸易的经济效应和福利收益与来自劳动力的自由流动的经济效应和福利收益之间是替代关系，前者不会因为后者而得到强化。

如果无法移民，各国就更有可能出现工资结构的差异——从而带来价格结构的差异。这些差异增加了来自贸易的收益；事实上，利用这些差异就是贸易的全部意义。如果欧盟拒绝与英国保持自由贸易，欧盟公民蒙受的损失与英国公民一样大。

其他欧盟国家可能照搬英国的榜样，这样的观点也颇可质疑。政治共同体有两种类型。一种符合帕累托最优标准：由于共同体做出一致决定——或至少遵守保护少数全体的规则——因此能够实施让一些或所有成员都获益、同时不会让任何人受损的措施。这一方针意味着各国不会为了争夺更大蛋糕的份额而牺牲其他国家。相反，他们自愿共同致力于确保让蛋糕越做越大，从而所有人都可以分到体面的一大块。

另一种类型的共同体的首要特征是在各国之间进行资源再分配，第二个特征是多数决策。这种共同体会产生赢家和输家，因为多数群体可以强迫推行它的偏好，即使其成员所获得收益大大小于少数群体所蒙受的损失。结果，蛋糕通常越变越小，一些国家将感到十分不爽。

第二种类型具有内在不稳定性，因为输家会选择退出。唯一让它们不退出的办法是让退出变得更加不具有吸引力——比如进行惩罚。通过将英国树立为“榜样”，欧盟传递的信息是它是一个某些成员注定要输的联盟。这正是美国新总统特朗普大力宣传的故事，他宣布支持英国人，并预计更多的国家将效仿英国。

要避免这样的结果，欧盟必须改革自身，从一个多数统治的再分配联盟转变为一致性统治的最优和自愿的联盟——即符合帕累托原则的联盟。第一步应该是放弃在自主收税权之上设立一个共同的欧盟财政部的计划。第二步是向英国提供一个双赢的自由贸易协定。

如果欧盟不改变方针，就有可能演变为一个非一致性的共同体，只能让部分成员满意，而其他成员渴望退出。尽管惩罚和其他强制措施或能一时留住摇摆成员国，但欧盟也将因此容易动摇，其成员国也容易被利用。欧洲可能最终走上苏联的命运。

当成员感觉“被坑”时，任何关系都无法兴旺。联盟也不例外。看上去有些反直觉，但保持欧盟团结的唯一之道是慷慨大度地让英国离开。