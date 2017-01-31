8

L'Union européenne ne doit pas sanctionner la Grande-Bretagne

MUNICH – La Première ministre britannique, Theresa May, l'a confirmé : le Royaume-Uni va sans l'ombre d'un doute quitter l'UE et négocier un nouvel accord commercial. Reste à savoir ce que l'UE est prête à accepter en terme d'accord.

 May l'a exprimé clairement, la Grande-Bretagne ne veut pas d'un accord comparable à celui qui existe entre l'UE et la Suisse ou la Norvège, car cela supposerait que son pays fasse des concessions en matière d'immigration. Elle exclut également de se soumettre à la juridiction de la Cour européenne de justice accusée par les dirigeants britanniques de favoriser des intérêts particuliers.

Mais l'UE n'est pas disposée le Royaume-Uni en faire à sa guise, en tout cas pas sans en payer le prix. Les dirigeants de l'UE ne sont pas disposés lui accorder un accès libre au marché unique s'il se refuse à la libre circulation des personnes. L'entêtement des Européens tient en partie à leur crainte de voir d'autres pays quitter l'UE si l'accord final est trop favorable au Royaume-Uni. Mais leur volonté de punir les Britanniques, ne serait-ce que pour dissuader d'autres membres de l'Union de suivre leur exemple, entre aussi en ligne de compte.

C'est une mauvaise stratégie. Le départ du Royaume-Uni est tout à fait regrettable, mais il n'y a aucune raison que la participation au marché unique de l'UE s'accompagne de la libre circulation des personnes. Ainsi que le montre la théorie du commerce, les effets et les bénéfices sociaux de la libre circulation de la main d'œuvre remplacent les effets économiques et les bénéfices du libre-échange - ils ne les renforcent pas.

Sans libre circulation de la main d'œuvre, la structure des salaires tend à diverger d'un pays à l'autre - avec pour conséquence une différence dans la structure des prix. Ces différences accroissent l'intérêt des échanges commerciaux, car tout le commerce repose sur l'exploitation de ces différences. Si l'UE refuse d'inclure le Royaume-Uni dans son marché unique, les Européens en pâtiront autant que les Britanniques.

L'idée que d'autres pays européens soient tentés de suivre le Royaume-Uni est ambiguë. Il existe deux types de communauté politique. L'une vérifie le concept d'optimum de Pareto : elle prend des décisions à l'unanimité, ou tout au moins protége les minorités : elle applique des mesures avantageuses pour la grande majorité tout en veillant à ce que personne ne soit désavantagé. Dans ce cas de figure les différents pays ne sont pas en concurrence pour obtenir une plus grande part du gâteau au détriment des autres, ils collaborent pour que le gâteau soit le plus grand possible, ce qui permet à chacun d'en avoir une part suffisante. Le partage est donc optimal.

L'autre type de communauté se caractérise avant tout par la redistribution des ressources entre les participants, et ensuite seulement par une prise de décision à la majorité. Il y a alors des gagnants et des perdants, parce que la majorité peut imposer un choix qui désavantage certains. La taille du gâteau tend alors à diminuer et certains pays se sentent lésés. Ce type de communauté est intrinsèquement instable parce que les perdants peuvent vouloir se retirer du jeu. Le seul moyen d'éviter qu'ils ne s'en aillent est de rendre le retrait le moins attrayant possible, par exemple au moyen de sanctions.

En cherchant à faire un exemple avec le Royaume-Uni, l'UE montre qu'elle constitue une union dans laquelle il y a des perdants. C'est le point de vue de Donald Trump qui a affirmé son soutien aux Britanniques et son espoir que d'autres vont les imiter.

Pour éviter un tel aboutissement, l'UE doit se transformer d'une union redistributive dirigée par la majorité en une union optimale dans laquelle les décisions se prennent à l'unanimité - autrement dit une union conforme au concept de Pareto. La première étape dans cette voie serait d'abandonner l'idée d'instituer un ministre des Finances de l'UE à la tête d'une institution qui aurait des pouvoirs autonomes en matière de fiscalité. Et la deuxième étape serait de proposer au Royaume-Uni un accord de libre-échange gagnant-gagnant.

Si l'UE ne change pas de stratégie, elle pourrait devenir une communauté non consensuelle, avec seulement quelques pays satisfaits d'en faire partie, tandis que d'autres voudraient en sortir. Des pénalités et des mesures coercitives pourraient faire hésiter provisoirement les pays qui envisagent leur retrait, mais cette stratégie pourrait engendrer l'instabilité et favoriser l'exploitation de ses membres les plus vulnérables. Et finalement l'Union européenne pourrait connaître le sort de l'Union soviétique.

Aucune relation ne peut prospérer si ses membres se trouvent acculés. C'est la même chose pour une union. Aussi contre-intuitif que cela puisse paraître, le seul moyen d'éviter l'éclatement de l'UE est de laisser partir la Grande-Bretagne sans la punir.

