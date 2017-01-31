L'Union européenne ne doit pas sanctionner la Grande-Bretagne

MUNICH – La Première ministre britannique, Theresa May, l'a confirmé : le Royaume-Uni va sans l'ombre d'un doute quitter l'UE et négocier un nouvel accord commercial. Reste à savoir ce que l'UE est prête à accepter en terme d'accord.
May l'a exprimé clairement, la Grande-Bretagne ne veut pas d'un accord comparable à celui qui existe entre l'UE et la Suisse ou la Norvège, car cela supposerait que son pays fasse des concessions en matière d'immigration. Elle exclut également de se soumettre à la juridiction de la Cour européenne de justice accusée par les dirigeants britanniques de favoriser des intérêts particuliers.
Mais l'UE n'est pas disposée le Royaume-Uni en faire à sa guise, en tout cas pas sans en payer le prix. Les dirigeants de l'UE ne sont pas disposés lui accorder un accès libre au marché unique s'il se refuse à la libre circulation des personnes. L'entêtement des Européens tient en partie à leur crainte de voir d'autres pays quitter l'UE si l'accord final est trop favorable au Royaume-Uni. Mais leur volonté de punir les Britanniques, ne serait-ce que pour dissuader d'autres membres de l'Union de suivre leur exemple, entre aussi en ligne de compte.
C'est une mauvaise stratégie. Le départ du Royaume-Uni est tout à fait regrettable, mais il n'y a aucune raison que la participation au marché unique de l'UE s'accompagne de la libre circulation des personnes. Ainsi que le montre la théorie du commerce, les effets et les bénéfices sociaux de la libre circulation de la main d'œuvre remplacent les effets économiques et les bénéfices du libre-échange - ils ne les renforcent pas.
Sans libre circulation de la main d'œuvre, la structure des salaires tend à diverger d'un pays à l'autre - avec pour conséquence une différence dans la structure des prix. Ces différences accroissent l'intérêt des échanges commerciaux, car tout le commerce repose sur l'exploitation de ces différences. Si l'UE refuse d'inclure le Royaume-Uni dans son marché unique, les Européens en pâtiront autant que les Britanniques.
L'idée que d'autres pays européens soient tentés de suivre le Royaume-Uni est ambiguë. Il existe deux types de communauté politique. L'une vérifie le concept d'optimum de Pareto : elle prend des décisions à l'unanimité, ou tout au moins protége les minorités : elle applique des mesures avantageuses pour la grande majorité tout en veillant à ce que personne ne soit désavantagé. Dans ce cas de figure les différents pays ne sont pas en concurrence pour obtenir une plus grande part du gâteau au détriment des autres, ils collaborent pour que le gâteau soit le plus grand possible, ce qui permet à chacun d'en avoir une part suffisante. Le partage est donc optimal.
L'autre type de communauté se caractérise avant tout par la redistribution des ressources entre les participants, et ensuite seulement par une prise de décision à la majorité. Il y a alors des gagnants et des perdants, parce que la majorité peut imposer un choix qui désavantage certains. La taille du gâteau tend alors à diminuer et certains pays se sentent lésés. Ce type de communauté est intrinsèquement instable parce que les perdants peuvent vouloir se retirer du jeu. Le seul moyen d'éviter qu'ils ne s'en aillent est de rendre le retrait le moins attrayant possible, par exemple au moyen de sanctions.
En cherchant à faire un exemple avec le Royaume-Uni, l'UE montre qu'elle constitue une union dans laquelle il y a des perdants. C'est le point de vue de Donald Trump qui a affirmé son soutien aux Britanniques et son espoir que d'autres vont les imiter.
Pour éviter un tel aboutissement, l'UE doit se transformer d'une union redistributive dirigée par la majorité en une union optimale dans laquelle les décisions se prennent à l'unanimité - autrement dit une union conforme au concept de Pareto. La première étape dans cette voie serait d'abandonner l'idée d'instituer un ministre des Finances de l'UE à la tête d'une institution qui aurait des pouvoirs autonomes en matière de fiscalité. Et la deuxième étape serait de proposer au Royaume-Uni un accord de libre-échange gagnant-gagnant.
Si l'UE ne change pas de stratégie, elle pourrait devenir une communauté non consensuelle, avec seulement quelques pays satisfaits d'en faire partie, tandis que d'autres voudraient en sortir. Des pénalités et des mesures coercitives pourraient faire hésiter provisoirement les pays qui envisagent leur retrait, mais cette stratégie pourrait engendrer l'instabilité et favoriser l'exploitation de ses membres les plus vulnérables. Et finalement l'Union européenne pourrait connaître le sort de l'Union soviétique.
Aucune relation ne peut prospérer si ses membres se trouvent acculés. C'est la même chose pour une union. Aussi contre-intuitif que cela puisse paraître, le seul moyen d'éviter l'éclatement de l'UE est de laisser partir la Grande-Bretagne sans la punir.
Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz
Comment Commented M M
Which of the 28 EU countries is the most diplomatic and with true democratic institutions, on a scale of 1 to 10? Read more
Comment Commented Rocio L. Barrientos
Brillant! This article is a "must read" for policymakers, students, academics and the general public. Read more
Comment Commented Christine Constable
Well Hans, this is the first real sense I have read on the subject. Equally the UK does not in fact OWE the EU anything. Having bankrolled the project for 40 years and expended more than its fairshare on military assets and personnel in defence of the EU and made such huge sacrifices in two world wars to restore Peace in Europe the British have paid more than is fair and any attempt to impose a punitive leaving charge will be met with the contempt that deserves.
Germany has done very nicely out of the EU and the Euro and operation of EU as a "captive" market for German products is a perfect model which suits Germany but does not suit many of the rest of us. To coin your analysis Hans, the British have seen that there is not much in Europe to entice us to stay, particularly given the export deficits and reluctance to allow UK services to be allowed in Europe.
Germany (sadly) has not given up designs of becoming a "super power" that which it could not do by itself it seeks to do by building Europe in its own image - it is not surprising that the UK would not want to be a part of this and certainly this was not the deal the British signed up to all those years ago.
It would be best for Germany; the stability of Europe and for the UK to simply accept that the UK was never going to kow tow to Germany and whilst there may be many weaker EU economies happy to have their financial budgets approved by Berlin the UK was never going to be one of them.
A sensible and far sighted view would be to allow the UK to do its thing and grow as it can with a friendly eye to Europe and a far sighted hand to the Anglosphere and the rest of the world and become a bridge to an insular Europe. The British (contrary to popular belief in Europe) do not have any designs on a new Empire or grandiose pretensions, we have been there, done that and have the T shirt and huge on going costs that foray created. Rather we want a quiet life, we want to remain a stable and respected power, keen on free trade, but jealously guarding our laws and independence. We have issues no other EU country has to deal with because of our history and our military involvements and one size does not fit all.
It is better for all to make peace with the UK, recognise that full membership of the EU Junker wants to see was never going to happen, and for our 40 years of European investment have the UK as a satellite EU associate country, whose role is to link the EU with the rest of the world in a measured and managed way.
The UK isn't going anywhere geographically and "punishing" the UK will finish off the EU of that I can be sure.
I agree with the author - let it go and remain friends and do a sensible mutually beneficial deal. Read more
Comment Commented Emre Berkay
Ironically, that photograph with Erdogan raises a counterpoint. Should the EU be generous to deceptive right-wing populists that make forging alliances with illiberal leaders&dictators first order of business? How far should the EU go in compromising with opponents of liberal democracy then? Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
The EU was purposely designed as a wealth drilling camp where Germany acts as the authoritarian savings extractor and the other countries act as concentration camps filled with modern slaves, where the (Jewish) yellow badge has been replaced by the entrampment mechanism of a home mortgage.
Britain will leave the EU as quick as possible without making any concessions on its way out. You first read it here. What generosity would you ask to the burning fire you are desperate to escape? Seriously...
The EU, sorry, Germany indeed, has far greater worries immediately ahead. Namely Donald Trump fiscal policy. Expected US corporate tax reform will be tantamount to a humongous public subsidy for most sectors of America's economy.
Foreign competing agricultural-based countries will endure pain, famine, and civil war as a result. America First gentlemen.
But the butter is in the high value-added manufacturing sector, and Germany is the world champion, and a coveted prey. German manufacturers, already chattering teeth, will suddenly face a major blow and the country will see its world record trade surplus shrink at the speed of light.
This in turn will unleash a steep round of German-induced authoritarian austerity in European serf countries. That will be the nail in the coffin for several EU members to quit the Union, slamming the door on their way out.
Exiting members will transform euro-denominated debt into debt denominated in the new currency of choice. Both at public level (ECB's Target 2 and remaining bilateral debts with foreign countries) and at private level (mostly at interbank lending).
By then, Great Britain will have regained its former role as a world financial hub between Eurasia and America. Keeping its democracy intact. Other exiting members may not be as lucky and will endure harsh populist governments, or worse.
Unwinding German-imposed slavery and throwing the disproportionate welfare state to the gutter will cost us dearly.
But hey, the writing is on the wall.
Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Actually, the EU (minus de UK), is in obvious need of restructuring in multiple areas, induced by Brexit, Greek & Italy implosion, refugees, slow growth, NATO dilution, local populism, weak leadership ... quite a mouthful. Additionally, the EU likes to go slow. It is thus, shocking, to see the lack of initiatives confronting this new epoch, seeking opportunities, creating them. Maybe the UK has voted itself into irrelevance, but the EU hasn't ... yet. Read more
Comment Commented Charles Villette
A political community characterized by unanimius decision-making and no financial transfers is also known as an anarchy (or "golden liberty" in historical Poland), whereas a political community characterized by majority decision-making and redistribution is also commonly known as a Republic. Sure, anarchy may often be preferrable to certain powerful members or to outside powers; but it is not always a guarantee of stability, and examples show that republics can sometimes be stabler. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Nice article, but I do not see how the Italians and other Southern Europeans will agree to reform without an increase in collateral haircuts by other central banks that restricts credit. They joined to take advantage of low rates, not to expand the pie for everyone. Read more
